News
Brooklyn Park man dies Saturday in Roseville rollover crash
A Brooklyn Park man was killed Saturday in a Roseville traffic accident, authorities said.
Earl Christopher Anderson, 46, was exiting eastbound Minnesota 36 at Dale Street North just after 5 p.m. when his 2009 Cadillac Escalade went into a ditch, hit a fence, rolled and struck several trees, according to the State Patrol.
Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt, and the speed at which he took the exit appears to have contributed to the crash, the State Patrol said.
Several airbags deployed during the accident, but Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
News
Mike Lupica: Start spreading the news, Mets and Yankees thrilling old New York
This is what we have had already in baseball in New York, in as rollicking a first month, on both sides of town, as we’ve had in a long time: We had the Mets down 2-0 and down to their last out one night in St. Louis, and score five runs after that. They topped that on Thursday night in Philly, when they came from 7-1 down against the Phillies in the 9th, got eight hits and seven runs after that, ended up winning, 8-7. It was only as big a 9th inning comeback as they’ve had in their history.
And the Yankees? Not only did the Yankees just win 11 in a row, they showed more life than they have since they were making their deep runs into the American League Championship Series against the Astros (we now know they could out-sign-steal the Yankees any day of the week). When the Yankees finally did lose a game, to the Blue Jays, Wednesday night in Toronto, they loaded the bases in the top of the 9th before Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third base.
Yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s early, neither of our teams have even played a fifth of the season yet. It doesn’t change the fact that the two best stories in major league baseball, even in a season that has the two southern California teams in first place, are these two right here:
1.) Buck Showalter’s Mets.
1A.) The Yankees.
Right now the place I long ago took to calling Baseball New York has become something else: It has become First Place New York. And we have been reminded all over again, as if we needed reminding, that even though there were times when the Giants were king because they beat the Patriots in a couple of Super Bowls, the big game around here is still baseball. And there is nothing better around here in sports than a two-team baseball summer, like the one that is starting to organize itself at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium.
“You try not to get giddy,” Buck Showalter said on Friday, talking about the magical 9th inning events of the night before. “But some nights it’s harder to do that than others.”
New York baseball fans feel the same way right now. It is because the Mets and Yankees, off what we have seen from them, have given us a shot at one of the most rare events we get in our two biggest sports, which means baseball and football:
Two first-place teams.
Same season.
The last time it happened in baseball was 2006. It used to happen into the 50s, of course, when we had teams at the old Stadium and Ebbets Field and the Polo Grounds, and finishing first in the world before division play meant you punched a ticket to the World Series. So we had the Yankees vs. the Giants in ‘51, and the Yankees vs. the Brooklyn Dodgers in ‘55 and ‘56. But even when we got a Subway Series out of the past in 2000, the Mets were a wild card that year, despite winning more regular-season games than the 87-74 Yankees did.
But only in ‘06, and not since, did we come out of the regular season with two first-place teams. You want to know when both the Giants and Jets finished first in their divisions in the same season? Never is when.
The last time the Jets finished in first place was 2002. Last time for the Giants was in ‘11, before they beat the Patriots again in February of ‘12 Super Bowl in Indy. The Knicks last won the Atlantic Division in 2012-13. Rangers last finished first in 2014-15. The Nets last finished first when they were still in Jersey, in ‘06. In the last decade, the Mets and Yankees have each finished in first place one time. Yankees in ‘12. Mets in ‘15.
Bottom line, on the subject of being at the top of divisions? We don’t do a lot of first place around here anymore. The Islanders? They last finished in first place 34 years ago.
Now our two baseball teams have given us early innings like this. Everything that Brian Cashman wanted to happen this season has happened, at least so far. Defense has gotten better. Starting pitching has been better than even he could have expected. Bullpen, which we expected to be strong, has been as much a reason for the Yankees’ early speed as anything else. Gerrit Cole has started to pitch like an ace again.
And Aaron Judge, the Shaq of baseball, has shown that when he is still healthy, he can still carry the team on extremely broad shoulders. If he stays healthy, and hits this way all season long, we will look back on what the Yankees offered him on a contract extension right before Opening Day and wonder if they thought Judge was on sale. When the Yankees took on the Blue Jays, the darlings of the preseason picks, this past week, they nearly swept them.
Then there are Buck’s Mets, who have already had those special comeback wins and, oh by the way, made Citi Field explode with noise on the night of that combined no-hitter. They have come together very quickly under Showalter, and have gotten contributions up and down the lineup and down the batting order. The result has been a special first month.
“It starts with the fact that we have the people we can do it with,” Showalter says, “and so much of the credit for that goes to Billy (Eppler). He just seems to know. And we’ve got players who know they’re going to get a chance to contribute.
“I remember Billy had lunch with Jeff McNeil before the lockout, and after he did he called me and said, ‘You’re going to really like this guy.”
Buck pauses and then says, “With whatever happened between (McNeil) and (Francisco)Lindor last season, you see now that the two of them have something in common: They really, really want to win.”
You have to see Buck’s presence in the dugout, and the clear picture we’re getting of how the team has responded to him. Then factor in the immense, and electric presence, of Max Scherzer, when he’s got a baseball in his right hand, when he’s pacing the dugout between innings of his starts, when he’s even getting himself thrown out of a game he’s not pitching because he doesn’t like the way the home plate umpire is calling the game. He pitches like somebody who’s been on the great New York stage for years. More importantly, he is somebody who is made for that stage.
When Boss Cohen of the Mets was told what the price would be for a 37-year-old starting pitcher with a lot of miles on him, Cohen did everything except blink. Cohen is a part of this story, an essential part, too.
First weekend in May. Two first-place teams. First-place New York. Hot dog.
Mickelson’s $40 million in gambling losses, the failing Red Sox & happy Mother’s Day…
Boy, I can remember the days when losing $40 million gambling, as it’s been alleged by writer Alan Shipnuck that Phil Mickelson did over a
4-year period, was a lot of money.
Let me see if I have this straight:
Twenty of Buck’s guys get hit by pitches and he gets suspended for a couple of balls in the dirt that make Kyle Schwarber dance?
“Bosch: Legacy” dropped on Friday, so it was a good thing, at least from where I was sitting, that the Mets got rained out in Philly.
So Sergio Garcia gets a bad ruling and now he doesn’t want to play the PGA Tour anymore?
Rub some dirt on it, you big baby, and walk it off.
If Carlos Alcaraz isn’t the best men’s tennis player in the world by the end of this year, he will be by the end of next year.
Somebody needs to explain to Dr. Kryie Irving that you don’t get to be a martyr just because you call yourself one.
This guy talks more than he plays basketball.
You simply cannot have a more spectacular afternoon in baseball than Shohei Ohtani did at old Fenway on Thursday afternoon.
Red Sox are kind of interesting so far.
After coming within two games of the World Series last October, the only team in the sport demonstrably worse than they were after the first 26 games was the Cincinnati Reds.
Somehow after coming that close to the Series, they picked that moment to try to rebuild.
You don’t have to remind Knicks fans that their team was only one pick away from Ja Morant.
Same as they were on pick away from Steph.
My pal Stanton says that the only thing missing from these NBA playoffs is Charles Oakley flexing as he defends the driving lane to the basket.
Where did they find some of these justices on the current Supreme Court – TJ Maxx?
Gary Cohen’s call of the Mets’ comeback on Thursday night was merely sensational If you missed it live, go find it online.
And by the way? Congratulations to my old pal Curry Kirkpatrick, for his long overdue selection to the Sports Media Hall of Fame.
If you used to read him in Sports Illustrated when he was a kid, you know.
Do you ever.
Finally today: Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, Lee Lupica, who continues to inspire all of us in the family, even at the age of 94.
She may have lost a step, or two.
It hasn’t affected her great heart.
And Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of our four children, the former Taylor McKelvy.
I keep telling her the same thing:
If she ever leaves me, I’m going with her.
()
News
Bill Madden: Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom in fans’ crosshairs for stinky start while Yankees rise to 1st in division
The cry of “May Day! May Day!” is ringing out from Bunker Hill to Roxbury and all over New England at the sight of Red Sox crashing and burning barely a month into the season — at the same time the Evil Empire from the South Bronx is once again rearing its ugly head as the dominant force in the American League East.
Doesn’t matter if it’s only May. Judging by the Red Sox Nation hysteria gone viral all over Twitter, things could not be more dismal at Fenway. The 2022 Red Sox are a mess and nobody is feeling more heat than Chaim Bloom, the analytics whiz kid GM that Red Sox owner John Henry hired away from Tampa Bay in 2019 with the idea of maximizing player values, building a strong farm system (which the previous GM Dave Dombrowski had mostly gutted) and ultimately paying less for winning more like the Rays.
Upset as they may have been when, in one of his first moves, Bloom, on Henry’s orders, traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, Red Sox Nation is just as distressed, if not more, at Bloom’s offseason this year in which he: Didn’t do nearly enough to shore up the Red Sox’s bullpen (currently one of the worst in baseball, converting only five of their first 12 save chances and going 0-5 in extra innings); made the curious trade of productive outfielder Hunter Renfroe (31 HR/96 RBI last year) for weak-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr.; and then low-balled All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in their contract extension talks that most surely will now trigger the exit of their most popular player as a free agent after the season.
After striking out 11 times against Shohei Ohtani Thursday, the Red Sox staggered into the weekend tied with the eternally woeful Orioles for last place in the AL East and ranked 24th in the majors in runs, 25th in homers and tied for 23rd with just five saves. On top of that, the one major expenditure by Bloom — the six years/$140 million he gave Trevor Story last winter, purportedly as a hedge in the event Bogaerts walks as a free agent — has so far been the biggest disappointment of all this year. As of Saturday, Story was hitting .210 with no homers and hearing the loudest boos of anyone at Fenway.
Which brings us back to the Yankees, who it should not be forgotten, were roundly criticized for taking a pass on the entire high end free agent shortstop class — Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Javy Baez and Story. Instead, Brian Cashman, with an eye on the upcoming negotiations with Aaron Judge, went the trade route to fill that void, acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Texas. In surging into first place on the wings of an 11-game win streak, the major factors for the Yankees have been pitching and defense — the latter getting a huge boost from Kiner-Falefa, whose shortstop play has solidified the Yankee infield. Their .992 fielding percentage is second in the majors, and their seven errors are second fewest. By contrast, last year their .983 fielding percentage was 23rd worst in the majors.
After a lackluster 4-4 start in which the Yankees revealed too many of the hitting inconsistencies that plagued them last year, they took full advantage of the weak schedule of nine games against the AL Central and three versus the Orioles. Through it all, it was the Yankee pitching that dominated and was a model of consistency. In their first 25 starts of the season, the Yankee starting rotation of Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgonery, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino gave up three or more earned runs only five times, two of them by Cole in his first two starts. Cole then gave up a total of only two runs in his next three starts.
And the Yankee bullpen has been equally dominating. Going into Sunday’s games, Aroldis Chapman had yet to give up his first run. His two principal set-up men, Clay Holmes and Michael King, had a combined ERA of 0.45 with 38 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. The emergence of King has to be especially satisfying for Cashman, who has been touting the 26-year-old right-hander’s abilities ever since acquiring him from the Marlins in 2017, only to see his career stalled by injuries.
The Yankees’ team ERA of 2.60 is second only to the Dodgers in the majors and there is no reason to believe they won’t continue running roughshod for the next couple of weeks. After two home games with the Blue Jays next Tuesday and Wednesday, they play another 14 straight games against teams with under-.500 records.
MADD MADD WORLD
In case you haven’t noticed, this season has already been a referendum on two of the worst owners in baseball, John Fisher in Oakland and Bob Castellini in Cincinnati. Both need to sell their tanking teams for the good of the game. The situation in Oakland has gotten particularly ugly with the A’s strong arming the community to provide the necessary financing for a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area on the water. At the same time, they’ve gutted the team, trading away Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea. They also made no effort to re-sign free agents Starling Marte and Mark Canha, and allowed manager Bob Melvin to leave for San Diego for no compensation. On top of that, they raised ticket prices in the dump that is the Oakland Coliseum to an average of $25, and more than double for season bleacher tickets, from $456 to $840. Under Fisher, the A’s epitomize the inflation in this country and the fans have had it. The boycott is on. In the final three games of their recent homestand, the A’s drew crowds of 2,488, 2,815 and 4,838. Meanwhile, in Cincinnati, one of the best baseball towns in the country, the Reds’ 3-22 start was the worst for 25 games in their history but was really no surprise after Castellini ordered a tear down of last year’s 83-79 third-place club. The Reds traded away popular catcher Tucker Barnhart, outfielder Jesse Winker, third baseman Eugenio Suarez, and righthander Sonny Gray, and waived No. 2 starter Wade Miley — all for financial reasons. What made it worse, however, was the absolute arrogance of tone deaf Phil Castellini, the owner’s son, a couple of weeks ago in response to the fans’ cries for Castellini to sell the team. “Be careful for what you wish for,” he said, before adding that he and his father have been absolutely committed to winning. Say what? … New baseball book of the week: Newly-minted Hall of Famer Jim Kaat’s latest memoir, “Good as Gold” (Triumph) is a really fun and informative read of his 25-year playing career and his even longer broadcasting career. Particularly interesting is Kaat’s recounting of his time in the Yankee broadcast booth — his way of deflecting the whims of George Steinbrenner, his prickly interaction with Alex Rodriguez, and the valuable lessons learned from Bill White.
()
News
Real World Economics: Fed works the pedals of economy
The Fed’s policy-making Open Market Committee met last week and announced its two-part decision.
First, its target “federal funds” interest rate is up a half percentage point from a bracket of 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. It now is 0.75 to 1 percent: “The Fed raised interest rates.”
Second, it will “reduce the size of its balance sheet.” What the heck does that mean? In short, it will cut the amount of money supply circulating in the economy.
But, as I explained last week, the two are not disconnected. Money supply changes are the key variable. These show up, among several ways, as changes in Fed assets and liabilities. Interest rates are just a result, an indicator.
A law co-authored by the late Minnesota Sen. Hubert Humphrey says the Fed must achieve maximum employment and low inflation. An inherent contradiction, it’s like saying true friendships require absolute honesty and never giving offense.
The Fed manages overall money availability by increasing and decreasing amounts of reserves held by private-sector banks, the ones in which most of us have accounts. To continue last week’s metaphor, the money supply is to the economy as the amount of gasoline injected is to a car’s engine. Interest rates are the speedometer that changes visibly.
The link is not exact nor immediate, although “stepping on the gas” is a frequent phrase attached to the Fed’s actions. The relationship between your pressing the gas pedal and your car’s speed depends on if you are going uphill or down, towing a trailer or not, with strong winds behind or ahead.
And there are lags. A friend’s tractor backhoe has an automatic transmission with lots of slip, so one can crowd the bucket full without shifting gears or choking the engine. But to just get moving, one has to stomp the throttle pedal and wait a few seconds. Releasing the pedal doesn’t slow it quickly.
And there can be technology where trying to add fuel doesn’t change speed. Driving a friend’s rental truck to Oregon, I planned we’d make freeway speeds. But once on I-94 west, a speed governor limited the truck to 65 mph regardless of how far I pressed the pedal down. That is an excellent metaphor for the “quantitative easing” of the last decade. The Fed could only push so hard.
What does this all have to do with the Fed’s “balance sheet”?
Go back to 1914. That’s when Congress established the Fed “to provide for an elastic currency” that could expand and contract with the needs of the economy.
Previously, a bank, say in Elbow Lake, Minn., took in savings and checking deposits. It loaned most of these out to merchants and farmers. Bank law required it to keep some in reserve. It might keep more back if it wanted. It might be all “loaned up,” but with sound customers still needing loans.
With the then-new Fed system, the same bank could take promissory notes of loans already made to the Minneapolis Fed’s “discount window” and say, “We need more money to lend. Can we borrow some? These IOUs will be security, If we don’t repay this loan from you, the Fed can collect principal and interest due by storeowners and farmers on these.”
The Fed would say, “Yes, we will put the money in your reserve account here. Draw on these ‘excess reserves’ in Federal Reserve Notes or by presenting checks for payment.” So the Elbow Lake bank could make more loans to customers. The supply of money had increased.
The crucial magic here is that this new money available to the small-town bank did not come from anywhere else. It was entirely new. If the small-town bank had borrowed from a larger commercial bank in Minneapolis or Chicago, money held by that big bank had to decrease for money in the Elbow Lake bank to increase. But the new Fed district bank could just wave a wand, say “shazam,” and there was fresh money.
With the U.S. money supply increasing in this way, business and commerce could thrive. But if the Fed banks went wild and loaned excessively, the increase in available money would surpass increases in goods and services. The new money would spur spending nonetheless. Prices would rise — in other words, inflation.
On the other side, when the local bank later repaid its “discount loan,” the money just went “poof” and disappeared. The national money supply decreased. In all this, the Federal Reserve Act worked as planned.
But there was a problem. Sometimes there was unused productive capacity in the economy. A larger money supply might have helped increase output and hiring. But, for whatever reason, banks did not go to the Fed for funds to make more loans. You can lead a horse to water, etc.
In the 1920s, before the currently organized Fed existed, Benjamin Strong, president of the New York Fed, discovered it could also increase available money simply by buying U.S. Treasury bonds “in the open market” competing with insurance companies or private savers. As with loans, the money to buy bonds could just be created out of nothing. Shazam! However, as with discount loans to banks, when the Treasury bond was sold, money disappeared.
This was the beginning of “open-market operations” of buying and selling bonds, overseen after 1935 by the “Federal Open-Market Committee,” the same body that met early last week. Beyond buying and selling bonds, it can make short-term promises to buy or sell so-called “repos” described in my column last week.
The Fed has a balance sheet. Just as for you, or your 401(k), or your bank, a bond owned is an asset. But Fed liabilities are special. They are Federal Reserve Notes, ornamentally written at the top of all our paper money, and represent the reserve accounts of commercial banks. Banks own these, the Fed is just a custodian.
So when the Fed “reduces its balance sheet,” it has to sell off some of its assets, the bonds it owns. The money received disappears. The balance sheet has to balance, and so a Fed liability, reserves, has to fall. That means banks have less money to lend out. Interest rates rise showing the degree to which this is happening. Going with the earlier metaphor, the Fed is “stepping on the brakes.”
That is how central banking works. Initial stock market gyrations aside, wait a few weeks and you’ll see how this all applies to 2022.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
