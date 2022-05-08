Finance
Business For Sale Contracts: Understanding the Agreement to Purchase
The Basic Business For Sale Agreement
Whether you are buying a business or selling one, a certain number of legal papers are a necessary part of that transaction. One of the most important is the Business For Sale contract. While the exact form of this document may vary from state to state (or from country to country) depending upon various laws that govern the sale of a business, every Business For Sale agreement will have common provisions regardless of the jurisdiction in which it is filed. Much of the language may be considered “boilerplate,” which is a block of text that can be reused from one contract to the next. The purpose of a Business For Sale contract is to explain, in great detail, exactly what is being sold to the buyer, at what price, and under what terms.
Standard Contract Provisions
The Business For Sale agreement will begin with something called “recitals,” which include the names of the two parties involved in the transaction and explain the purpose of the document. It will go on to list a definition of terms, so that there is no misunderstanding by either side as to the meaning of such words as “stock,” “transfer date,” “warranties,” and so on. There may also be sections that address the following elements:
• How much of a deposit the buyer will pay, when the balance is due, how any seller-based financing will be repaid, and under what terms.
• Whether or not employees will be retained, and how the change in ownership may affect things like retirement plans and other benefits.
• Which assets are included in the transaction, which are not, and how the current market value has been calculated.
• How existing company debts and liabilities will be treated.
• A listing of any warranties that relate to the equipment on hand.
• The contracts and leases that will accrue to the new buyer, plus an explanation of their terms and conditions.
• How any buyer / seller disputes will be resolved.
Key Terms to Know
Even for people who have bought and sold many businesses in the past, the importance of understanding the unique language of a Business For Sale contract cannot be overstated. Here are a few terms that often crop up in a Business For Sale agreement, along with some basic definition of their meaning within this context:
• Letter of intent – This document often precedes the actual Business For Sale contract, but it may contain a number of legally binding provisions that carry over into the primary sales agreement; this may include some non-disclosure language as well as a promise to negotiate in good faith.
• Cash flow statement – A declaration of how much cash a company has on hand at any given time (reported quarterly and annually), as well as an accounting of how the money was obtained: from operations, investing, or financing; the purpose of the cash flow statement is to offer information on the company’s fiscal health and its ability to pay bills.
• Due diligence – This catch-all phrase refers to the process a prospective buyer goes through in order to investigate the value of a company; material to be reviewed under due diligence may include balance sheets, profit-and-loss statements, patent filings, equipment leases, and so on.
• EBITDA – This acronym stands for “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.” EBITDA proves useful in the ability to compare one company’s value against another’s by eliminating how different financing or accounting methods may skew an accurate comparison; it essentially levels the playing field for firms that are heavily invested in expensive assets that are subject to long-term write-offs.
• FF&E – These initials stand for “furniture, fixtures and equipment, referring to hard-asset items that are likely to be included in the sale of a business; even though these items are subject to steep depreciation (just imagine how much a PC bought in 1999 is worth today), understanding the value of FF&E is a vital part of comprehending the value of the company.
• Seller’s discretionary cash flow (SDCF) – While knowing a company’s net earnings will help a buyer understand its potential profit, oftentimes owners will pay for things through the company rather than personally due to tax-deductible considerations. By adding back to the bottom line such items as interest paid, the cost of a cell phone, or vehicle lease payments (things the new buyer may not pay), one will arrive at the company’s SCDF; this is a more accurate assessment of how much money a business has earned.
Getting Small Business Grants – Free Money For Your Start-up, and Never Repay!
If you are sick of working for someone else and have a pretty good idea about how you may be able to become self employed, you might just qualify to receive free government small business grants to establish a new independently owned company, and say goodbye to your boss forever. There is quite an exorbitant amount of free government money available to American taxpayers who desire to embark upon new and exciting business endeavors.
It really makes no difference whatsoever what type or size of business you are striving to achieve. The United States government custom chisels specifically designed small business grants to suit the unique needs of each case, scenario, or individual who qualifies for this funding. Be it a major operation such as the development of a mall or department store, or a venture as moderate as an online dating service website run from the privacy of your own home, there is likely a great deal of free government money to cover the start up expenses, at the very least.
The first step in acquiring free government business grants is to perform a free grant search online to find the local government grant award agencies in your area. Once you have discovered which locations are catering to your demographic, you may begin to explore the several different types of small business grants to establish which ones apply to you, and your specific needs.
By the time you reach this point you should be ready to begin the grant writing process, and filling out the government grant applications should be a snap. It really is not very hard at all to obtain free government money for business start up expenses.
How to Sell Your Screenplay – Rewriting and Query Letter Submissions
The first step of how to sell your screenplay is to write and rewrite so you have a polished screenplay people will want to buy. You may write half a dozen screenplays that face rejection, but at one point you will sell a screenplay. Ensure that the final screenplay you submit is the best you can do. Receiving feedback and rewriting your script accordingly will help tremendously.
It can be challenging to reach industry insiders, but referrals and networking can help you sell your screenplay. Consider the six degrees of separation — that any two people can be connected by six steps of friends of friends. With your connection, and after you have copyrighted your treatment and screenplay, write a query letter that appeals to the potential buyer’s needs. It is essentially a sales letter asking them to buy the rights to your screenplay. The director, producer, or film company will need to invest a great deal of time, resources, and money into making your movie, TV show, or film so make sure you’ve motivated them sufficiently.
Keep in mind that different financiers specialize in either TV, movies, or film. Furthermore, they will then specialize in a particular genre. Make sure you’re marketing to those who are best aligned with your screenplay. You might have the best movie script in the world, but if you’re trying to sell your screenplay to a TV show producer, you will likely have poor results.
You should send your treatment along with the query letter. However, do not include the screenplay. Instead, let them know that it is available upon request. You can mail out the query letter and treatment, email it, or even drop off a printed version in person. Wait a few days and follow up to make sure they received it and ask if they have any feedback.
Retirement Success Equals Multiple Sources Of Income
Retirement can be a scary event for many people. If you are planning on your Social Security check to cover your monthly expenses, you may be in for a rude awakening. If you have a company pension along with social security it will be better, but those plans are disappearing or shrinking every year. The good news is that if you plan properly, you could have easily three or more income sources when you retire. Here is how.
Creating Multiple Retirement Income Sources: Which ones will you use?
Source 1: Social Security – For most middle-aged or older Americans, social security will be around to provide one source of income. Unfortunately, if this is your only source of retirement income, you will probably have to cut back your spending or continue to work in some capacity just to make ends meet.
Source 2: Company Pension – Some individuals will be lucky enough to receive either a company or government pension which provide an additional monthly income to help bridge the gap between your needed cash flow and your social security. Unfortunately, most of these plans have been significantly reduced, modified or even eliminated as they are very costly to run.
Source 3: Personal Retirement Savings: This is one source that anyone can use. If your company offers a 401K, 403-B or other retirement savings plan, find a way to use it. If possible, maximize your savings and any company matching contributions and start as early as you can. If you leave your job, you can rollover your money and keep the savings going.
If your company doesn’t offer a plan, you can use an IRA. Set up a self-directed Roth or traditional IRA and add to it every paycheck, month or year. The younger you start, the more you will accumulate and you will also receive income tax savings for your contributions. Immediate tax savings for a traditional IRA and after retirement for the Roth.
Source 4: After Tax Savings – If you are already contributing the maximum you can to your 401K, IRA or Roth, you can also accumulate savings in several other “after-tax” ways. You can set up a brokerage account to purchase mutual funds, stocks or bonds. You can establish a fixed or variable annuity and have the earnings grow on a tax deferred basis. Or you can just set up a savings account with CD’s or money market savings. The nice part about this area is that it can add a source of retirement income that will not adversely effect your income taxes when you use it in retirement.
(Income tax exception: Distributions from annuities will be taxable to the extent that they are earnings, but your principal amount is distributed tax-free.)
Source 5: Rental or Real Estate Income – Another nice source of retirement income can be rental property. If you buy real estate during down cycles and have been able to find properties with positive cash flow (rental income less mortgage, taxes and expenses), then this income source can be a nice addition every month to your living expenses.
Owning these rental properties can also be a nice source of cash if you strategically sell properties for a capital gain when housing prices are high. Any proceeds you have accumulated from increasing property values and a decreasing mortgage can be added to your savings and invested to generate income for future use.
Source 6: Tax-Free Income – Another source of income for retirement can be investments in municipal bonds or tax-free bond funds. While the income is usually lower than with taxable bonds, you will not have to pay any income tax on this source as it accumulates or when you use it. This source has a stable return and is generally not affected by stock market fluctuations.
Source 7: Part-Time Employment – As we are living longer and healthier lives, many retirees want to add a part-time job to their retirement income sources. They will usually find something enjoyable without a lot of stress. If you love shopping, become an undercover shopper were you evaluate store employees. If you like to drive, auto dealers are always looking for shuttle van drivers. If you enjoy home projects, get a job at the local hardware store or Home Depot. If yard work is your thing, be a greens keeper at a local golf course. Find something fun and make a few extra dollars at the same time.
Source 8: Start A Business – For many retirees, starting a small business is right up their alley. If you enjoy travel, start a travel agency. If you love numbers, be a tax preparer. If you love to cook, open a bed and breakfast. Whatever you love doing, it can be very profitable to find a small business that will allow you to enjoy your passions and get paid to do it.
Summary: As you can see, this is a short list of potential income sources that just about anyone can begin to accumulate or plan to establish before retirement. Could you possibly have income from every one of these sources? Sure. With proper planning you could. Do you need all these sources? No, but it couldn’t hurt.
My favorite definition of retirement: When life is affordable and work is optional. Start planning yours today, include as many of these income sources as you can and you will enjoy your golden years and have a lot of fun doing it.
