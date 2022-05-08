News
Business People: Regis Corp. appoints permanent president and CEO
OF NOTE – SERVICES
Regis Corp., a Minneapolis-based operator and franchiser of retail hair care salons, announced the appointment of Matthew Doctor as president and chief executive officer and a member the company’s board of directors. Doctor previously was interim chief executive officer since December 2021 and before that was executive vice president and chief strategy officer.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Media Bridge Advertising, Minneapolis, announced that it has been named a Minnesota Twins media agency of record, handling media-buying strategy, planning and execution for all Twins television, radio and out-of-home advertising for the 2022 baseball season.
ATTRACTIONS
Minnesota USA Expo 2027, an event planned for Bloomington for the summer of 2027 focused on international health and wellness issues and innovations, announced the election of Robert Clark and Marc Lore to co-chair the board. Clark previously served as the U.S. Commissioner General of the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai and is executive chairman of Clayco; Lore is an entrepreneur and limited partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx professional basketball teams and formerly was CEO of e-commerce for Walmart and co-founder of Jet.com.
DEALERSHIPS
Richard Herod III, managing partner at White Bear Mitsubishi, has been named board chairman of the Mitsubishi National Advisory Board, comprised of more than 330 Mitsubishi dealers nationwide; he joined the board in 2020.
DEVELOPMENT
Oliver Cos., a Duluth-based investor and developer of hospitality properties, announced that Tom Lynn has been hired as general counsel. Lynn was chief legal officer and assistant general manager for the Minnesota Wild from 2000 to 2009 and in private practice in St. Paul has acted as a National Hockey League Players Association certified agent for professional and amateur hockey players, a role that will continue.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Financial adviser Ireen Sommer recently joined the branch channel of Ameriprise Financial from Wells Fargo Advisors in Minnetonka, with nearly $100 million in client assets. Ameriprise is based in Minneapolis.
HEALTH CARE
Canvas Health, an Oakdale-based clinical program for people struggling with mental illness, substance use, abuse, crisis, unstable housing and trauma, announced the appointment of Dr. Khu Thao as chief executive officer. Thao previously was vice president of community mental health for Touchstone Mental Health in Minneapolis. … Life Link III, a Bloomington-based provider of helicopter ambulance services, announced the appointment of Dr. Bjorn Peterson as chief medical officer. Peterson previously was assistant medical director and emergency department physician at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, and is an associate professor at the University of Minnesota – Department of Emergency Medicine. … Children’s Minnesota, a Twin Cities-based chain of hospitals and clinics focused on pediatric care, announced the appointment of Andy Pugh as senior vice president, chief legal officer.
ORGANIZATIONS
OutFront Minnesota, a Minneapolis-based advocacy organization for LQBTQ+ Minnesotans, announced the appointment of Kat Rohn as executive director starting May 18. Rohn most recently was senior development officer with the University of Minnesota.
REAL ESTATE
Northmarq, a Bloomington-based commercial real estate broker, announced it has hired JoAnn Neau as the company’s first chief marketing officer. Neau previously led digital and marketing operations strategies at Thrivent, Minneapolis.
RESTAURANTS
Sandwich pop-up Marty’s Deli announced it is opening a permanent location at the corner of 4th Street and Lowry Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.
RETAIL
Target Corp., Minneapolis, announced the following updates to its leadership team: Cara Sylvester, appointed executive vice president and chief guest experience officer; Brett Craig, promoted to executive vice president and chief information officer; Matt Zabel, promoted to executive vice president and general counsel; Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, joins Target’s leadership team, and Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, will assume responsibility for Target in India.
News
Protect the body: Ukraine volunteers craft armor, camouflage
By ELENA BECATOROS
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Sparks fly as a circular saw slices into metal, while welders nearby work feverishly to the sound of blaring heavy metal. Upstairs, sewing machines clatter as women mark patterns on cloth being shaped into bulletproof vests.
An old industrial complex in the southeastern Ukrainian riverside city of Zaporizhzhia has become a hive of activity for volunteers producing everything from body armor and anti-tank obstacles to camouflage nets, portable heating stoves and rifle slings for Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russia’s invasion. One section specializes in vehicles, armor-plating some, converting others into ambulances. Another organizes food and medical deliveries.
With the front line about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the city, some sections of the operation, such as the stitching of bulletproof vests, are working around the clock in shifts to meet demand. Crowdfunding has brought in enough money to buy steel from Sweden, Finland and Belgium, which is lighter than local steel, organizers say, a crucial quality for body armor.
The operation is the brainchild of local celebrity Vasyl Busharov and his friend Hennadii Vovchenko, who ran a furniture-making business. They named it Palianytsia, a type of Ukrainian bread whose name many Ukrainians say cannot be pronounced properly by Russians.
The operation relies entirely on volunteers, who now number more than 400 and come from all walks of life, from tailors to craftsmen to lawyers. Apart from those involved in production, there are also drivers delivering humanitarian aid and medical equipment bought through donated funds.
“I feel I am needed here,” said fashion designer Olena Grekova, 52, taking a brief break from marking fabric for vests.
When Russia invaded on Feb. 24, she was in Thailand seeking inspiration for her spring collection. Initially, she said, she wondered whether it was a sign from God that she shouldn’t return. Her husband and two adult sons urged her not to.
“But I made a decision that I had to go back,” she said.
She had known Busharov for years. Arriving home on March 3, she gathered her equipment the next day and by March 5 was at Palianytsia. She’s been working there every day since, bar one, sometimes even at night.
Shifting from designing backless ballgowns to creating functional bulletproof vests was “a new experience for me,” Grekova said. But she sought feedback from soldiers for her designs, which have armor plates added. Now she is helping to produce several versions, including a prototype summer vest.
In another section of the industrial complex, 55-year-old Ihor Prytula was busy making a new camouflage net, winding pieces of dyed fabric through a string frame. A furniture-maker by trade, he joined Palianytsia at the start of the war. He had some military experience, he said, so it was easy to get feedback from soldiers on what they needed.
“We speak the same language,” he said.
For Prytula, the war is personal. His 27-year-old son was killed in late March as he helped evacuate people from the northern town of Chernihiv.
“The war and death, it’s bad, trust me, I know this,” he said. “It’s bad, it’s tears, it’s sorrow.”
The call for volunteers went out as soon as the war began. Busharov announced his project on Facebook on Feb. 25. The next day, 50 people turned up. “Next day 150 people, next day 300 people. … And all together, we try (to) protect our city.”
They started out making Molovov cocktails in case Russian soldiers advanced on Zaporizhzhia. In 10 days, they produced 14,000, he said. Then they turned to producing anti-tank obstacles known as hedgehogs — three large metal beams soldered together at angles — used as part of the city’s defenses. Soon, Busharov and Vovchenko said, they discovered another pressing need: there weren’t enough bulletproof vests for Ukraine’s soldiers.
But learning how to make something so specialized wasn’t easy.
“I wasn’t actually connected with the military at all,” said Vovchenko. “It took two days and three sleepless nights to understand what needs to be done.”
The team went through various types of steel, making plates and testing them to check bullet penetration. Some didn’t offer enough protection, others were too heavy to be functional. Then they had a breakthrough.
“It turns out that steel used for car suspension has very good properties for bullet penetration,” Vovchenko said, standing in front of four shelves of test plates with varying degrees of bullet damage. The one made of car suspension steel showed dozens of bullet marks but none that penetrated.
The vests and everything else made at Palianytsia are provided free to soldiers who request them, so long as they can prove they are in the military. Each plate is numbered and each vest has a label noting it is not for sale.
So far, Palianytsia has produced 1,800 bulletproof vests in two months, Busharov said, adding there was a waiting list of around 2,000 more from all over Ukraine.
Vovchenko said they have heard about up to 300 people whose lives have been saved by the vests.
Knowing that is “incredibly inspiring and it keeps us going,” he said.

Inna Varenytsia in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, contributed.


News
Rebecca McBrain, Top Facts About Paul Walker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Rebecca McBrain was born on November 04, 1974. Her real name is Rebecca Soteros. She is widely known to the world by the name Rebecca McBrain.
She is a former school teacher who retired many years back. She has also served as a servicewoman in the US Military. She is well-known for being the ex-girlfriend of the iconic movie star Paul Walker. After she started dating him, that is when the world got to know more and more about her.
Through this very article, we will delve deeper into her life and will reveal the five most interesting facts about the same. So all you Hollywood fans out there, read on to know more about her and her life.
Early Life and Education
Rebecca McBrain was born Rebecca Soteros in the United States of America. Mark Soteros and Julie Ann Soteros are the names of her beloved parents. Rebecca is her parents’ only child. Mark, her dad, has his own firm in the California region, and Julie, her mom, was a stay-at-home mother. Unfortunately, Julie passed away in 2004. Rebecca Mcbrain spent her childhood with her brother, Joshua Soteros.
Rebecca has always been an extremely smart woman. Her early schooling was completed at Village Christian Elementary School. She then enrolled at the University of California to pursue her graduation. She has indeed spent her entire life out of the spotlight till now. Rebecca’s relationship with Walker made a massive difference. Despite Paul Walker’s tragic demise, she still sought to keep it low-key all while parenting their daughter.
Career
Rebecca worked in the education sector, in the form of a teacher in a prep school after finishing her studies, but by the time she met Paul Walker, she had already resigned from her position at the school. Paul & Rebecca both had a baby together before they got married.
She intended to marry Paul and in fact, had requested him about the same, but Walker turned it down since he was reluctant, and as a result, she never married the renowned actor. The reason for Paul Walker not wanting to get married to Rebecca was that he had recently begun his career in the film industry and therefore, wanted to focus on the future ahead.
She didn’t talk to anybody regarding her family after Paul Walker lost his life in a car crash eight years back, in 2013, She has also not appeared in any press or television platform till now. According to the sources, Rebecca’s daughter doesn’t stay with her anymore.
Rebecca McBrain Relationship with Paul Walker and Break Up
Rebecca McBrain was certainly one of the notable Paul Walker’s ex-girlfriends. According to accounts, they met for the very first time in the year 1998 and began dating right away. Walker was a newbie in the movie industry at the time, and he wanted to concentrate only on his professional life.
However, as per inside sources, Paul was not really ready for this dramatic shift in his personal life and thought himself to be too young for a marital obligation. Rebecca McBrain chose to end her relationship with Paul as a result of this event. Consequently, Rebecca and Paul broke up abruptly. Today, many people around the world still believe that Rebecca is Paul Walker’s wife.
Meadow Walker, Rebecca McBrain’s Daughter
Rebecca gave birth to a beautiful daughter, Meadow Rain Walker in Hawaii, on November 04, 1998. Till 13 years of age, Meadow stayed with Rebecca in Hawaii. After that, she moved in with her father and was still living with him when Paul’s tragic car accident occurred.
Meadow, currently 23, is a successful model and also runs a foundation, named after her father. Meadow Walker Married Louis Thornton Allan in October of 2021. Many of Paul Walker’s friends including Vin Diesel. Meadow Walker Husband, Louis Thornton Allan is a British-American actor, model, Instagram personality, and entrepreneur
Join us in wishing a very Happy Birthday to @MeadowWalker, who strives daily to keep her father’s legacy of kindness alive through her philanthropy and the @PaulWalkerFdn, while also blazing her own path with so much grace, talent and love. #TeamPW pic.twitter.com/5ZbhxPwO66
— Paul Walker (@RealPaulWalker) November 4, 2021
Rebecca McBrain Net Worth
Rebecca McBrain has had a successful professional life. From being a teacher at a school to serving in the US military, she has opted for various jobs in her life. After an unsuccessful relationship with Paul, Rebecca settled in Hawaii and started teaching children there. Currently, her net worth is approximately $500,000.
Where is Rebecca McBrain Now?
At the point when Paul Walker passed on, Meadow Rain Walker’s mother traveled to California to comfort her little girl. Before Paul’s passing, the entertainer had recorded his mom Cheryl as Meadow’s gatekeeper rather than Rain’s mom. Paul Walker girl’s mother and Cheryl had an authority fight over the then-teen young lady.
As per a few sources, she presently lives in Los Angeles and has gotten back to instructing as a calling.
.@MeadowWalker and Louis Thorton-Allan celebrated their wedding earlier this month in the Dominican Republic—saying their vows in front of an intimate group of family and friends. pic.twitter.com/x9d7i8NELb
— Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) October 23, 2021
She is likewise allegedly dynamic in altruistic endeavors. Maybe she plays an in-the background job in the Paul Walker Foundation. The non-benefit association, laid out in 2015 by Meadow, gives awards to “students and researchers pursuing marine science educations or working on advancements in the field.” The reason is roused by the late entertainer’s adoration for the sea — as well as his inclination to show “spontaneous acts of goodwill.” Here’s a 2015 Instagram post by Meadow declaring its send-off.
The battle about care reached a conclusion after Paul Walker ex acknowledged to help in the appropriate childhood of Rain. Rebecca McBrain has generally carried on with her life away from the public’s eye.
Her relationship with Paul Walker brought the entire distinction. Indeed, even with Paul’s passing, she has attempted to keep a position of safety while as yet doing her best at bringing up their little girl.
That’s all for today. Stay tuned with Stanford Arts Review for the latest update.
The post Rebecca McBrain, Top Facts About Paul Walker's Ex-Girlfriend appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
News
Taliban divisions deepen as women rage over veil edict
By KATHY GANNON
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Arooza was furious and afraid, keeping her eyes open for Taliban on patrol as she and a friend shopped Sunday in Kabul’s Macroyan neighborhood.
The math teacher was fearful her large shawl, wrapped tight around her head, and sweeping pale brown coat would not satisfy the latest decree by the country’s religiously driven Taliban government. After all, more than just her eyes were showing. Her face was visible.
Arooza, who asked to be identified by just one name to avoid attracting attention, wasn’t wearing the all-encompassing burqa preferred by the Taliban, who on Saturday issued a new dress code for women appearing in public. The edict said only a woman’s eyes should be visible.
The decree by the Taliban’s hardline leader Hibaitullah Akhunzada even suggested women shouldn’t leave their homes unless necessary and outlines a series of punishments for male relatives of women violating the code.
It was a major blow to the rights of women in Afghanistan, who for two decades had been living with relative freedom before the Taliban takeover last August — when U.S. and other foreign forces withdrew in the chaotic end to a 20-year war.
A reclusive leader, Akhunzada rarely travels outside southern Kandahar, the traditional Taliban heartland. He favors the harsh elements of the group’s previous time in power, in the 1990s, when girls and women were largely barred from school, work and public life.
Like Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, Akhunzada imposes a strict brand of Islam that marries religion with ancient tribal traditions, often blurring the two.
Akhunzada has taken tribal village traditions where girls often marry at puberty, and rarely leave their homes, and called it a religious demand, analysts say.
The Taliban have been divided between pragmatists and hardliners, as they struggle to transition from an insurgency to a governing body. Meanwhile, their government has been dealing with a worsening economic crisis. And Taliban efforts to win recognition and aid from Western nations have floundered, largely because they have not formed a more representative government, and restricted the rights of girls and women.
Until now, hardliners and pragmatists in the movement have avoided open confrontation.
Yet divisions were deepened in March, on the eve of the new school year, when Akhunzada issued a last-minute decision that girls should not be allowed to go to school after completing the sixth grade. In the weeks ahead of the start of the school year, senior Taliban officials had told journalists all girls would be allowed back in school. Akhunzada asserted that allowing the older girls back to school violated Islamic principles.
A prominent Afghan who meets the leadership and is familiar with their internal squabbles said that a senior Cabinet minister expressed his outrage over Akhunzada’s views at a recent leadership meeting. He spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely.
Torek Farhadi, a former government adviser, said he believes Taliban leaders have opted not to spar in public because they fear any perception of divisions could undermine their rule.
“The leadership does not see eye to eye on a number of matters but they all know that if they don’t keep it together, everything might fall apart,” Farhadi said. “In that case, they might start clashes with each other.”
“For that reason, the elders have decided to put up with each other, including when it comes to non-agreeable decisions which are costing them a lot of uproar inside Afghanistan and internationally,” Farhadi added.
Some of the more pragmatic leaders appear to be looking for quiet workarounds that will soften the hard-line decrees. Since March, there has been a growing chorus, even among the most powerful Taliban leaders, to return older girls to school while quietly ignoring other repressive edicts.
Earlier this month, Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of Sirajuddin, who heads the powerful Haqqani network, told a conference in the eastern city of Khost that girls are entitled to education and that they would soon return to school — though he didn’t say when. He also said that women had a role in building the nation.
“You will receive very good news that will make everyone very happy… this problem will be resolved in the following days,” Haqqani said at the time.
In the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, women wore the customary conservative Muslim dress. Most wore a traditional hijab, consisting of a headscarf and long robe or coat, but few covered their faces, as directed by the Taliban leader a day earlier. Those wearing a burqa, a head-to-toe garment that covers the face and hides the eyes behind netting were in the minority.
“Women in Afghanistan wear the hijab, and many wear the burqa, but this isn’t about hijab, this is about the Taliban wanting to make all women disappear,” said Shabana, who wore bright gold bangles beneath her flowing black coat, her hair hidden behind a black head scarf with sequins. “This is about the Taliban wanting to make us invisible.”
Arooza said the Taliban rulers are driving Afghans to leave their country. “Why should I stay here if they don’t want to give us our human rights? We are human,” she said.
Several women stopped to talk. They all challenged the latest edict.
“We don’t want to live in a prison,” said Parveen, who like the other women wanted only to give one name.
“These edicts attempt to erase a whole gender and generation of Afghans who grew up dreaming of a better world,” said Obaidullah Baheer, a visiting scholar at New York’s New School and former lecturer at the American University in Afghanistan.
“It pushes families to leave the country by any means necessary. It also fuels grievances that would eventually spill over into large-scale mobilization against the Taliban,” he said.
After decades of war, Baheer said it wouldn’t have taken much on the Taliban’s part to make Afghans content with their rule “an opportunity that the Taliban are wasting fast.”
