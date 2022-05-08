News
Chicago Cubs continue to show they’re not ready for prime time in a 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs have been a staple of “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts for years, thanks in part to a star-studded lineup, a national following and the photogenic ballpark they call home.
Wrigley Field looks as good as ever, and fans still turn out in droves if the weather is nice and the beer is cold.
But Sunday night’s ESPN game against the Los Angeles Dodgers could be one of the Cubs’ final appearances in 2022 the way their season is trending.
There are only so many ways to talk about Wrigley before admitting the obvious: The Cubs are not ready for prime time.
Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw dominated Saturday in a 7-0 win in the opener of a split doubleheader, handing the Cubs their 12th loss in 15 games. They entered the nightcap seven games under .500 at 9-16.
They have a .344 winning percentage (42-80) since June 14, 2021, picking up where they left off last season. Daniel Norris was scheduled to pitch the second game of the doubleheader, making his first start since Aug. 2, 2020, with the Detroit Tigers.
After a day Thursday and Friday’s postponement, the sun finally came out at Wrigley on a chilly Saturday afternoon, so it wasn’t a total loss for the announced crowd of 37,594 — aided by a large contingent of Dodgers fans.
Even Dodger-hating Cubs fans should have been glad for the opportunity to watch the 34-year-old Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer, defy his age with another dominant performance.
“At some point you feel like the ball will bounce our way or some of those balls will fall in,” said manager David Ross, who pointed to several hard-hit balls off the Dodgers veteran.
Perhaps, but Kershaw scattered five hits over seven shutout innings to improve to 4-0. He has a 1.00 ERA over his last three starts and is one of only three starters this season with 30 or more strikeouts and three or fewer walks.
Hitting aside, baserunning gaffes by the Cubs also were on display early in the opener.
“Making outs on the bases, we can’t do that when you’re facing a good pitcher like that,” Ross said.
After Kershaw picked Seiya Suzuki off first base to end the first inning, Nico Hoerner was tagged out chugging into second base to end the second. After reaching on an infield hit, Hoerner apparently believed the errant throw went into a camera well and bounced back, entitling him to a free base. Ross said Hoerner should’ve waited for the umpire to make the call.
“Just one of those tough lessons,” Ross said.
Drew Smyly lasted 4⅓ innings in the opener, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks in his return from the bereavement list. Command issues in the first put the Cubs in a quick hole, and his only other mistake was a fourth-inning home run by Austin Barnes.
Ross said Smyly threw “extremely well,” but Smyly conceded he “wasn’t very sharp today … and threw a ton of pitches” in the first.
“That’s probably the worst team to face when you’re not being aggressive in the zone and attacking,” Smyly said. “They don’t really chase.”
Ross acknowledged before the game that Cubs starters collectively haven’t pitched to their potential, but he still believes they can become “a solid pitching staff if we continue on the trajectory we’re on.”
But the Cubs no longer can use the excuse of a short spring training to explain their 5.16 ERA entering the day or the lack of quality starts. Cubs starters had lasted five or more innings in only nine of the first 25 games heading into the nightcap. The only starters who had thrown more than five innings were Marcus Stroman (twice) and Kyle Hendricks (three times).
Justin Steele, who compiled a 9.35 ERA over his last three starts and failed to last more than three innings in any of them, was pushed back to Monday night’s game in San Diego. The Cubs have only four starters on the roster, though Ross said the Steele move “was a product of how our roster is shaped.”
Wade Miley said he would throw a bullpen session Sunday after pitching four scoreless innings Thursday in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa. Miley could be ready to join the team on the upcoming trip to San Diego and Arizona.
It won’t save the season. But at this point, the Cubs can use all the help they can get.
“It takes a lot to win a game,” Smyly said. “They’re never easy.”
And it’s harder than ever for the Cubs.
News
Twins ride Sonny Gray, solid bullpen effort to win over Athletics
The Twins initially planned to have Sonny Gray start across town on Saturday, letting him get one more rehab start in the minors to continue to stretch out before finally making his return.
Their plans changed over the course of the week, and on Saturday, Gray returned to pitch in Minneapolis, instead of St. Paul. While he had a pitch count they were adhering too, Gray looked plenty ready. Gray’s four scoreless innings, as well as five more from the Twins’ bullpen, helped lead the Twins to a 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon at Target Field on a day where hits didn’t come easily.
Gray injured his hamstring during his second start of the season and had been sidelined since mid-April, but when he returned, he looked as if he hadn’t missed a beat. Included in his four innings, Gray struck out seven, including five looking. Gray gave up just two hits — both singles — as he cruised through his outing before departing after 66 pitches.
Danny Coulombe (1 1/3 innings) and Griffin Jax (1 2/3 innings) followed, turning in scoreless outings for their own, before flame-throwing rookie Jhoan Duran finished off the game.
It was just the second save in the rookie’s career — the first coming earlier this week — and within it, Duran threw the four hardest pitches thrown by a Twin in the pitch-tracking era, breaking his own record. He topped out at 102.8 miles per hour, with three other pitches north of 102.0, his previous record.
Duran breezed through the eighth inning and ran into some trouble in the ninth inning, but he pitched out of the jam, recovering after an outing in Baltimore on Thursday in which he surrendered a pair of home runs. Duran struck out five in his two innings.
His effort helped protect a lead that the Twins got in the sixth inning on Jorge Polanco’s third home run of the season, which he deposited into the Delta Sky 360 Suite. Polanco had three of the Twins’ five hits.
That was the only run the Twins scored off Oakland starter James Kaprielian, who threw 5 2/3 innings and departed after Polanco’s blast. Kaprielian and Gray were traded for each other earlier in their careers.
Center fielder Byron Buxton left the game early. The Twins have not yet provided a reason for that.
News
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears rookie minicamp, including the inspiration Ja’Tyre Carter takes from his late brother
The Chicago Bears held their second day of rookie minicamp Saturday in Lake Forest. The 11-man draft class continued to learn the ropes amid a pack of 69 players that also included 16 undrafted rookies under contract and a horde of tryout players.
Here are four things we learned.
1. Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter continues to honor the memory of his late brother.
Carter, one of three seventh-round picks, arrived at Halas Hall this week with wide eyes. He is from a one-stoplight town in White Castle, La., and journeyed to the NFL through Southern University in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.
So when he pulled into Bears headquarters for rookie minicamp, it was an experience.
“Crazy,” Carter said. “It was a sight, man. Just coming from where I come, small school in high school and college, it was a lot to take in.”
An offensive tackle at Southern, Carter is beginning a transition to guard and will have to fight the next four months to earn a roster spot. He said he pushes himself every day in honor of his older brother, Orthello, who was killed in a car accident when Ja’Tyre was in high school.
The crash occurred just days short of Orthello’s high school graduation, Carter said. The two were high school teammates — Orthello played on the defensive line — and also played basketball and participated in track and field with one another.
“I take him everywhere I go,” Carter said. “He just helps me keep going. … He’s in my heart. Everywhere I go, he’s right there. He’s got a special place.”
Carter described his older brother as a quiet guy who was “cool to everybody.”
“He was a good kid,” he said. “It was unfortunate that happened.”
2. Offensive lineman Braxton Jones is trying to stay consistent with his recovery process after a year packed with football and training.
Jones, whom the Bears drafted in the fifth round, comes from a Southern Utah program that played a spring and fall season in 2021.
FCS teams such as Southern Utah played spring games after the 2020 season was disrupted by COVID-19. That means Jones, who followed up the spring season by starting 11 fall games at left tackle, has had little break from football for more than a year, including spending the last several months training for the draft.
Jones said maintaining consistency in his recovery process will be key as he continues his work in minicamp and then organized team activities this month.
“This weekend has been a little bit more difficult with that,” he said, “in terms of the schedule is a little bit more crammed and you don’t necessarily have as much time for recovery. But you still can get it in there.
“That’s the biggest thing for me is making sure I’m staying on top of those things and really making sure I’m putting time away for recovery. Because it’s super important, especially knowing that it’s not going to stop anytime soon and that we’re just going to pick up and keep on going as the season goes.”
Jones, one of four offensive linemen the Bears drafted on Day 3, said his main focus this weekend is to show he is coachable.
“When the coach tells you your first step is slow, you go out there over and over again and try to correct that first step,” he said. “That was a big thing for me, even yesterday, was just that first step was too slow and behind me, so I wasn’t gaining enough ground to get to where I need to be.
“Some of these guys when I get to training camp are going to be much faster than they are now. So that’s very important, just being coachable and understanding, looking at the coach and being like, ‘Yes, I understand that. I can pick that up.’ And then I can translate it on the field.”
3. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams says there’s a lot to like about the two defensive backs the Bears drafted in the second round.
Williams gave his scouting reports on Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, whom the Bears drafted with the 38th and 49th picks.
He started with Gordon’s size: 6 feet, 194 pounds.
“Thickness. He’s not a frail guy. He’s a thick guy,” Williams said. “And then the attributes that Mom and Daddy gave him. He has speed. He has the right temperament that we like. He is athletic. He runs. And then we look at the football IQ. He’s instinctive.
“And then you go to the stuff that he did on tape. Sticky in coverage. At the top of the route, he stays connected. And then he finished plays, which is the most important thing that, at the moment of truth, he makes the play.”
Williams said Brisker elicited a “huge yes” from multiple people on the Bears scouting and coaching staffs as they were evaluating players. Wililiams then used one of coach Matt Eberflus’ abbreviations in his description of Brisker.
“(Eberflus) would say M&M. He would say motor and mean,” Williams said. “And then he would say he has quickness, he has instincts, he has strike. Those are things we saw on tape.”
4. Williams is eager to take full control of the defense.
Yes, Eberflus is a defensive-minded coach who spent the last four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts coordinator, and he has certain philosophies and a clear vision for how he wants his defense to run.
But Williams will get autonomy to run his own show and has been thankful to his boss for that freedom.
“He’s been A-plus,” Williams said of Eberflus. “I don’t know if many people could do that — have a defensive background and let someone else go and put their stamp on things. But so far he’s done that. I can’t say how much I appreciate that.”
Williams worked under Eberflus as the Colts defensive backs coach the last four seasons. So it’s not as if he came to Halas Hall implementing drastic changes or suggesting significant overhauls. The foundation of the Bears defense will be incredibly similar to what Eberflus ran in Indianapolis.
“The fundamentals of what we do have been around for a very long time,” Williams said. “And (Eberflus) has kind of stayed away so that I can put my stamp on it, so I can put my personality into it. I commend him for that.
“In every meeting and every practice, he’s not looking over my shoulder to where I have to go, ‘Oh, am I doing things right?’ He has kind of stayed away and said, ‘Alan, you take it, you run with it, you build it, you do it. Put your stamp on it.’ And then he has kind of stayed back.”
News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh plans on safety Chuck Clark being with team: ‘I love the way he plays’ | NOTES
After the Ravens signed free-agent safety Marcus Williams and then picked Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the NFL draft, there was uncertainty about how the team would utilize veteran Chuck Clark.
But during rookie minicamp Saturday, coach John Harbaugh said Clark is a big part of the team and expressed hope that the 2017 sixth-round draft pick remains in Baltimore.
“I don’t worry about the other stuff,” Harbaugh said. “I love Chuck Clark, and I love the way he plays. I’m very happy that he’s a Raven.”
Harbaugh’s comments come a day after Clark posted a cryptic message on Twitter, saying “This can go one or two ways. It can go Up, it can go Down. Either way I’m Prepared !!”
Clark, who’s entering his sixth season with the Ravens, has 283 tackles, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and 28 pass deflections in 79 games (46 starts). In 2021, he recorded 80 tackles, 12 pass deflections and a pair of picks.
Clark has been very durable throughout his career, as he hasn’t missed a defensive snap over the past two seasons. Under contract through 2023, Clark has been a leader in the locker room and a valuable on-field communicator, wearing the green dot as the defense’s signal-caller.
Harbaugh called Clark “one of the best safeties in football” and believes the team is deep at that position group.
“We were deep at safety before, then you add a guy like Kyle and the depth just explodes in your face,” he said. “Marcus, obviously, was a high-priced free agent that we were pleased to get. After that, Tony Jefferson can play football. Geno Stone is a really good young safety. Brandon Stephens, who started last year at safety for us, also got corner flexibility. With all those safeties, [Stephens is] probably going to be moving to the corner a little bit. I’m really happy about that group.”
Former Navy LB Diego Fagot participates in practice
Former Navy inside linebacker Daniel Fagot, veteran defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allen participated in practice Saturday.
Fagot went undrafted after totaling 282 tackles, 35 1/2 tackles for loss, 9 1/2 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles in four years at Navy.
Dareus, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Buffalo Bills, has not played in the NFL since 2019. The 32-year-old has appeared in 121 games across 10 seasons, making 107 starts. His best season came in 2014, when he recorded 10 sacks and was named first-team All-Pro.
In addition to Allen trying out, the Ravens signed six receivers as undrafted free agents. Five stand at least 6 feet 2, which Harbaugh said “wasn’t by chance.”
“We were looking for the bigger guys, and guys wanted to come here,” Harbaugh said. “I think we have a great crop of free-agent wide receivers because they saw the opportunity.”
Extra points
>> Ravens rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele said 375 pounds is his target weight range. The former Minnesota standout, who is currently 6-8, 380 pounds, said slimming down would allow him “to play at my best for longer.”
>> Faalele joked that he’s getting used to not hating first-round pick and former Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, as he called the two of them rivals since they competed against each other in the Big Ten Conference. “I hated him for four years, but now that we are on the same team, he’s a pretty cool guy,” Faalele said.
>> Hamilton said Ravens outside linebacker and former Notre Dame teammate Daelin Hayes congratulated him after he was drafted, saying “let’s go win a Super Bowl.” Hamilton didn’t name the other players who have reached out to him, but mentioned a player who messaged him on Instagram saying “dinner is on you.”
