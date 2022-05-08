News
Chicago White Sox return to .500, rallying late to beat the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings for their 5th straight win
It’s the type of win teams remember when building a successful season.
The Chicago White Sox were down but not out Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Trailing by a run entering the ninth, the White Sox rallied to tie the game. They went ahead in the 10th with RBI hits by José Abreu and Luis Robert and held on for an impressive 3-1 comeback victory in front of 33,026.
“We had a really rough April and to win this kind of game gives us hope,” Robert said through an interpreter. “Our hope is up, our confidence is up. Everything is up.”
The White Sox were down 1-0 going into the ninth. Jake Burger walked and Adam Engel doubled, giving them runners on second and third with no outs. Burger scored on second baseman Leury García’s sacrifice fly to right.
Robert made a nice play running down Christian Vázquez’s hit in the gap in the bottom of the ninth, limiting him to a double and making Jackie Bradley Jr. stop at third.
“As soon as I saw the ball hit, I knew it was a fast runner on first so I did my best to get to the ball and get it back to the field,” Robert said.
The hit gave the Red Sox runners on second and third with one out. But Reynaldo López struck out Bobby Dalbec looking and Trevor Story popped out to García.
“I tried to calm down and relax and tried to make a pitch so I could get out of it,” López said through an interpreter.
AJ Pollock began the 10th at second and Abreu drove him home with a double, his second hit of the game. Robert followed with an RBI single, making it 3-1.
“My mentality was try to move Abreu to third base and I got lucky and got a base hit and found a hole,” Robert said.
Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect 10th for his ninth save as the White Sox won their fifth straight.
“It was one of those games you need to battle,” Sox starter Dylan Cease said. “To do it late shows we didn’t give up and we fought to the end and got it done.”
The Sox went 8-12 in April but have rebounded early in May to return to .500 (13-13).
“After a bad month, to win these games playing the way we have been playing with pitching, defense, hitting at the right moment, it’s something we need as a team,” López said.
Starting pitching was the story early with Cease allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings. He exited after throwing 101 pitches.
“I was mixing pretty well,” he said. “I wasn’t the sharpest with my command but I was able to mix and grind and keep us in it.”
Cease’s outing was the latest successful start for the White Sox. Coming in, White Sox starters had a 2.51 ERA with a .197 opponents average and 65 strikeouts in the last 11 games. They allowed 16 earned runs in 57⅓ innings in that time.
More pitching depth could be on the way during this stretch of 18 games in 17 days with veteran Johnny Cueto continuing to work at Triple-A Charlotte.
Dallas Keuchel, Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito are the probable pitchers for the next three games. Wednesday’s starter is to be determined, with Vince Velasquez — who has been impressive winning his last two starts — and Cueto among the options.
Saturday the starter and relievers came through, along with some late clutch at-bats to give the White Sox a standout victory.
“There was so many key moments because it was such a close game,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “The biggest impression I got was we really worked to win that game. (The Red Sox) did too, but we were really working to win and we got rewarded.
“All game long we kept trying to push and (Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta) shut us out. We kept pushing and (had) that late rally and the team was rewarded for trying so hard. It makes it extra special. It proves what I’ve been telling you all about them all along: heart, guts, talent.”
()
Atal Pension Yojana: Get Rs. 10,000 pension every month, Know complete details
Atal Pension Yojana: Get Rs. 10,000 pension every month, Know complete details
Government Scheme: Invest your money in this scheme, Get pension of Rs. 9250 per month, know complete scheme
Retirement planning in a government job is easy but if you are doing a job in the private sector, then post-retirement planning is very difficult for you. In such a situation, there are many government schemes through which this work can be made easy. Today we are telling you about a plan of LIC, after investing in which you can get Rs 9250 every month after retirement.
Know about PM Vaya Vandana Yojana
The name of this scheme is PM Vaya Vandana Yojana. Its maturity is in 10 years. Under this, every person whose age is more than 60 years can invest. The best thing about this scheme is that you do not need to do any kind of medical examination or other formalities in it.
In this scheme you have to deposit Rs 15 lakh and under this you are given Rs 9250 as pension every month. If you jointly invest 30 lakh rupees with your wife, then you will get 18500 rupees as pension every month.
The best thing about this scheme is that you can also take a loan against it after three years of its launch. If the policyholder dies in the middle of the plan, his/her nominee gets the total amount. So if you are also working in private sector and want to secure your future then you can invest in this scheme
The post Atal Pension Yojana: Get Rs. 10,000 pension every month, Know complete details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Gophers football adds fourth in-state lineman to its 2023 recruiting class
The Gophers football program welcomed another homegrown lineman into its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday.
Prior Lake offensive lineman Greg Johnson pledged to Minnesota. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound player had reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Air Force and a few others.
Minnesota has six total commits for next year’s class, with three other in-state linemen: Osseo’s Jerome Williams; Kasson Mantorville’s Reese Tripp and and Martin Owusu, also of Prior Lake. These four lineman rank in the top six prospects in the state, per 247sports.com.
“I’d like to thank Laker Nation as a whole for supporting me every step of the way,” Johnson wrote. “I”m beyond excited for the upcoming season and being able to play with the guys I grew up with one last time. With that being said, I’d like to announcement my commitment to continue my football and academic career at the University of Minnesota!” Johnson continued. “Go Gophers!”
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 27 dead
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA (AP) — Relatives of the missing in Cuba’s capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana’s most luxurious hotels that killed at least 27 people. They checked the morgue, hospitals and if unsuccessful, they returned to the partially collapsed Hotel Saratoga, where rescuers used dogs to hunt for survivors.
A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at the 96-room hotel. The 19th-century structure in the Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening after being closed for two years during the pandemic.
On Saturday evening, Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, chief of hospital services at the Ministry of Health, raised the death toll to 27 with 81 people injured. The dead included four children and a pregnant woman. Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez said via Twitter that a Spanish tourist was among the dead and that another Spaniard was seriously injured.
Cuban authorities confirmed the tourist’s death and said her partner was injured. They were not staying at the hotel. Tourism Minister Dalila González said a Cuban-American tourist was also injured.
Representatives of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA, which owns the hotel, said during a news conference Saturday that 51 workers had been inside the hotel at the time, as well as two people working on renovations. Of those, 11 were killed, 13 remained missing and six were hospitalized.
González said the cause of the blast was still under investigation, but a large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker from the hotel’s rubble early Saturday.
Search and rescue teams worked through the night and into Saturday, using ladders to descend through the rubble and twisted metal into the hotel’s basement as heavy machinery gingerly moved away piles of the building’s façade to allow access. Above, chunks of drywall dangled from wires, desks sat seemingly undisturbed inches from the void where the front of the building cleaved away.
At least one survivor was found early Saturday in the shattered ruins, and rescuers using search dogs clambered over huge chunks of concrete looking for more. Relatives of missing people remained at the site while others gathered at hospitals where the injured were being treated.
A desperate Yatmara Cobas stood outside the perimeter waiting for word of her daughter, 27-year-old housekeeper Shaidis Cobas.
“My daughter is in the Saratoga; she’s been there since 8 a.m. (Friday), and at this time I don’t know anything about her,” Cobas said. “She’s not at the morgue, she’s not in the hospital.” The mother said she had gone everywhere seeking answers from authorities, but coming up empty.
“I’m tired of the lies,” she said.
Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata said Saturday evening that 19 families have reported loved ones missing and that rescue efforts would continue.
Lt. Col. Enrique Peña briefed Comandante Ramiro Valdés, who fought alongside Fidel Castro, on the search efforts at the site. Peña said the presence of people had been detected on the first floor and in the basement and four teams of search dogs and handlers were working. He did not know if the victims were alive or dead.
“I don’t want to move from here,” Cristina Avellar told The Associated Press near the hotel.
Avellar was waiting for news of Odalys Barrera, a 57-year-old cashier who has worked at the hotel for five years. She is the godmother of Barrera’s daughters and considers her like a sister.
Neighbors were still in shock a day after the explosion.
“I thought it was a bomb,” said Guillermo Madan, a 73-year-old retiree, who lives just meters from the building, but was not injured. The three-decade resident of the neighborhood was cooking and watching television when he heard the blast. “My room moved from here to there. My neighbor’s window broke, the plates, everything.”
Katerine Marrero, 31, was shopping at the time. “I left the store, I felt the explosion,” she said. “Everyone started to run.”
Although no tourists were reported injured, the explosion is another blow to the country’s crucial tourism industry.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic kept tourists away from Cuba, the country was struggling with tightened sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. Those limited visits by U.S. tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the U.S. to their families in Cuba.
Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.
A 300-student school next to the hotel was evacuated.
The emblematic hotel had a stunning view of Cuba’s center, including the domed Capitol building about 110 yards (100 meters) away. The Capitol suffered broken glass and damaged masonry from the explosion.
The hotel was renovated in 2005 as part of the Cuban government’s revival of Old Havana and is owned by the Cuban military’s tourism business arm, Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA. The company said it was investigating the cause of the blast and did not respond to an email from the AP seeking more details about the hotel and the renovation it was undergoing.
In the past, the Hotel Saratoga has been used by visiting VIPs and political figures, including high-ranking U.S. government delegations. Beyoncé and Jay-Z stayed there in 2013.
García Zapata said structures adjacent to the hotel were being evaluated, including two badly damaged apartment buildings. Díaz-Canel said families in affected buildings had been transferred to safer locations.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived in Havana for a visit late Saturday. He was scheduled to meet with Diaz Canel Sunday morning and return to Mexico Sunday night.
