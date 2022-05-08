Finance
Choosemyrewards: The New Chase Credit Card Rewards Management Tool
In previous articles, I have discussed travel, cashback, interest-savings, and merchandise rewards programs. These rewards specific cards are geared towards people who are grounded in which type of rewards they would like to earn.
For those who are indecisive or those having different rewards interests at different times of the year, should take an interest in the Chase choosemyrewards program. There are two different flagship cards involved in this program, the Chase Cash Plus Rewards Visa and the Chase Flexible Rewards Visa. Both cards offer 0% APR’s for 1 year, and low APR’s thereafter. Statistics show however, that the approval rate for the Chase Cash Plus Rewards Visa is higher.
Let’s take a minute to explain the choosemyrewards program. Like any other rewards program, there is a point system for both cards. You receive one point for every dollar spent on purchases with each card. When these points are accumulated, you then have the option of redeeming them for a variety of goods or cash. Here is what distinguishes these two cards from all other programs. At any time, you may login to the choosemyrewards page on the Chase server to elect which type of rewards you would like to receive. Choices include merchandise, restaurant gift certificates, retail gift certificates, travel rewards, and with the Chase Cash Plus Rewards Visa up to 5% cashback on purchases.
Many other rewards programs make it very difficult for the consumer to redeem rewards, let alone choose them. Typically, you would have to call up the company, wait on hold to get in touch with the proper customer service representitive, and then listen to them give you your list of options before ultimately processing your decision. With the choosemyrewards program this is not the case. In the mail with your new Chase card, you will receive a login pin number and the web address where you may access your rewards account. After entering your pin number, you may view your points accrued and a list of all rewards options. You may then scroll through the list of options and choose the rewards you would like to receive.
It only gets better. Let’s say you logout of your account after you choose your rewards and realize that maybe you didn’t really want that gift certificate to Home Depot that you signed up for. Instead you’d like a gift certificate to your favorite restaurant. All you have to do is simply log back in and switch your reward redemption. This is a very simple and painless process and gives you, the consumer much more control.
Many people save their points until the end of the year, because they never expire, and redeem their points to give gift certificates as holiday presents. Others take a trip to a warm place during the winter. Others just simply trump in on a cashback award in the form of a check. Whatever your interest are, or if they change, enrolling in the choosemyrewards program will make your rewards management more user-friendly and thus, much easier.
A Good and Happy Review – Book Review of ‘A Good and Happy Child’ by Justin Evans
A creepy page-turner, A Good and Happy Child weaves together a troubled man’s past and present in an effort to understand why he has rejected his newborn son. The protagonist George Davies, on the request of his therapist, writes a number of journals detailing the shocking childhood events surrounding the death of his own father many years previously. As the journals progress, it becomes clear to the reader that Evans has not written an ordinary tale of grief and loss, but a supernatural horror laced with demonic possession, poltergeist activity, and a mysterious murder. The reader is left to decide whether George’s journals reveal the delusions of a troubled child, or something deeper and darker.
A Good and Happy Child is a gripping book. Evans’s writing technique is deceptively simple and incredibly readable; his style allows for an exploration of classic horror themes without seeming clichéd or predictable. Particularly inventive is the author’s description of the void-land in which young George’s ‘Friend’ takes him early on in their sinister relationship, a place “warm and buoyant, gray and thick” in which human souls are displayed as light windows on a giant battleship. Evans uses this descriptive skill to encapsulate childish fear and easily convinces the reader of the youth of the narrator, his unreliability, and his impressionable nature. Young George is well-written as a character needing pity, help, and protection from himself, his well-meaning adult friends, or from otherworldly influence, and the tragic nature of this character is increased when it becomes clear he receives nothing. A good character in a sea of less good characters, young George shines and becomes a beacon for the neglect of troubled children and the damage mismanagement of delusions and demons can do.
However, there were flaws. Undeniably a readable book, Evans has created a rather one-dimensional page-turner. There is a distinct lack of sub-plot, and the brilliantly written young George is overshadowed by a cast of stock characters: the hippie, spiritual psychoanalyst, the academic feminist, and the homosexual arts professor spilling quotes. The other characters, particularly George’s mother and her partner Kurt, are left without a level of depth that would have made the novel richer. In addition, the supernatural scenes lacked punch and only the final image of the ‘demon’ created anything really spine-chilling. For a book heralded as “Incredibly scary and unnerving…” (Brad Meltzer), it fails to deliver much that was truly frightening.
Overall, despite the novel’s flaws, A Good and Happy Child is an enjoyable read. If you are looking for a truly scary supernatural horror story, it would be best to avoid Evans’s novel. However, if you want something readable, well-written, and with plenty of room for audience interpretation, A Good and Happy Child may just be for you.
Profitable Blogging Tips – 2 Ultra Profitable Ways to Make Money From Your Blog
If you own and operate a blog of any type you can easily make money from your blog. There are in fact literally dozens upon dozens of ways in which you can turn your blog into a money making machine. Herein, you will discover the most simplistic and the most relied on tactics that people use in order to generate hundreds to thousands of dollars each and every month from their blog.
First, you should have already considered the use of banner web advertising on your blog. Using a service such as Google AdSense or AdBrite is a great place to start. This is specifically true if your blog is a niche blog that is focused on one very distinct topic. If you have excellent written content that features rich keywords, then you can begin to generate money through this type of service.
The second option you should consider is the selling of products through a service such as ClickBank on your blog. You can find an eBook or other such product that you can create a page for on your niche blog and offer to your readers. These types of products are generally easy to sell if you have a targeted audience. You can simply create a review about the product on your blog and can recommend it to your readers.
These are just two ways that you can make money from your blog. However, with a little research you will quickly discover thousands of other simple methods that you can use in order to begin generating big bucks with your blog.
Advantages of Internet Banking
Banking around the clock is no longer a remote possibility. But the banks don’t have to keep their branches open 24 hours a day to provide this service. This is one of the biggest advantages of Internet banking.
One doesn’t have to go to the bank’s branch to request a financial statement. You can download it from your online bank account, which shows you up-to-the-minute updated figures.
Another advantage of Internet banking is that it is cost-effective. Thousands of customers can be dealt with at once. There is no need to have too many clerks and cashiers. The administrative work gets reduced drastically with Internet banking. Expenditures on paper slips, forms and even bank stationery have gone down, which helps raise the profit margin of the bank by a surprisingly large number.
As far as customers are concerned, their account information is available round the clock, regardless of their location. They can reschedule their future payments from their bank account while sitting thousands of miles away. They can electronically transfer money from their bank accounts or receive money in their bank accounts within seconds.
You can apply for a loan without visiting the local bank branch and get one easily. You can buy or sell stocks and other securities by using your bank accounts. Even new accounts can be opened; old accounts can be closed without doing tedious paperwork. Especially with the increasing acceptability of digital signatures around the world, Internet banking has made life much easier and banking much faster and more pleasant, for customers as well as bankers.
