Finance
Conducting Market Research on Your Patent
Conducting market research is an extremely important precursor to getting a patent. It is the process that answers the question “Is this even worth it?” Indeed, without conducting market research, you are in essence making a blind guess that someone, somewhere will want to buy whatever it is you ultimately make. This is a costly error, and it is also a needless one. By taking the time to research your market, you can firm up exactly who that someone is and how they will buy your product. You can then proceed to market to them with the confidence that only real knowledge and insight can offer.
So what exactly is market research, and how do you conduct it? The best way to think about market research is answering a series of questions. Each one you answer will unlock some more of the puzzle that is creating and profitably selling something from your patent. That said, you should conduct market research in phases. The first phase is market information.
In this phase, you want to immerse yourself in trade journals, spec sheets, and periodicals about the industry your patent pertains to. You want to discover the prices of various commodities in the market that you will traffic in, the supply and demand patterns that determine the flow of the market. The goal of all this fact-finding is answering the following questions:
1. Who are my customers? (age, sex, income, etc.)
2. Where are they and how can I reach them? (what magazines/newspapers do they read?)
3. What quantity (and quality) do they want? (are there surveys that gather this data?)
4. What is the best time to sell? (Seasonal, yearly, etc.)
The importance of gathering information about your market cannot be stressed enough. As evidence, just imagine trying to seriously go out and sell a product to a market you know nothing about. How would you know where to sell? How would you know how to package it, and in what quantity? How would you know what warranties or guarantees to offer? None of these questions need to be mysteries to you, and if you are going to succeed, they cannot be.
Another important aspect of market research is market trends. This is the upward or downward movements of your specific market during a period of time. Now, the size of a market is obviously more difficult to determine if your product is brand new. But even in this case, you will have to derive your figures from the number of customers in an existing market. Let’s say you have invented a chip that gets implanted into your brain so you can control the TV with your thoughts. This is a new product, to be sure, but you can and must use existing markets to gauge your likelihood of success. For example, you would seek sales figures and segment data about the universal remote control market, which is arguably the closest comparison to what you have invented and want to sell.
In addition to market size, you want to determine information about your competitors. Are your major competitors growing in profitability and size, or shrinking? Which customers are they trying to reach? What are their profit margins? What channels do they advertise through? This information can be obtained by first-hand observation (ie, studying their fliers or commercials, interviewing present and former employees, etc.) or through other sources.
As mentioned earlier, industry trade journals are an excellent source of market research data. Most public and college libraries offer massive electronic databases where these journals can be read, studied, and printed for your analysis. These are often considered the definitive sources for conducting market research, so you would be well-advised to consult them.
In addition to libraries, many trade journals and industry sources can be accessed via the Internet. Yahoo, for example, offers an abundance of such material segmented by industry. Simply click the industry you want to research (law, jewelry, automotive, etc.) and you can browse a list of sources pertaining to them.
SRC: http://dir.yahoo.com/Business_and_Economy/Business_to_Business/News_and_Media/Magazines/Trade_Magazines/
As you go about your research, you might find yourself wondering “What’s the point of all this?” This is perfectly normal, but it should not — repeat, NOT — stop you from doing the research. While the tangible value of knowing your market inside and out is not always immediately clear, you will be thankful for it when it comes time to price your product or decide on an advertising strategy. Without solid market research, you will be making these life or death business decisions on gut and impulse. This is a surefire recipe for failure.
Instead, take the time to study the journals and periodicals your industry has to offer. That way you will be making decisions based on facts instead of hopes, guesses, and wishful thinking.
Strategies to Renew Your Hope of Getting Bad Credit Car Loans
Facing constant rejection because of your bad credit history? Do you believe that low interest rates are just reserved for people with good credit? Do you think buying a car is just a distant dream for you?
Well, this piece of information can provide you relief and substantially increase your chances of getting an affordable auto loan. Last month Reuters ran published an article titled, “Car lenders ease credit standards and terms to spur loans”. It mentions that lenders consider car loans safe in comparison to mortgage and credit card loans. Also, lenders are now offering lenient credit terms due to weak credit demand. One of the credit bureaus, Experian, mentioned that percentage of new car loans offered to sub-prime borrowers increased by 11.4% this quarter compared to last year. This means people with bad credit can even buy a new car without any trouble.
So, getting bad credit car loans has become possible today. There is no better time to buy the car of your choice. But, are you still unsure of getting an affordable car loan? If you are still in doubts, make use of these strategies and not only get instant approval on your bad credit car loan but also avail the lowest possible rates.
Preparation Is the Key
Buying a car is major decision because you spend your life-savings on it. It is a commitment of making regular payments. You just cannot go to a dealer without thorough research. So, before purchasing a car or applying for an auto loan, here are few important things that demand your attention.
Clean-Up Your Finances First
Whenever you want to buy a car, do not just rush into the decision. You must sign the dotted line only after you are sure of what you are getting into. There have been instances where lenders have duped innocuous borrowers on the pretext of bad credit score.
It is always important to study your credit report before visiting the lender’s office. You can get a free annual copy of your credit report from annualcreditreport.com. Study all the entries and dispute for any unwarranted transactions and errors. It is a known fact that credit bureaus commit mistakes while calculating your credit scores. You can improve your credit by removing all the errors. Also, start making payments on your debts. Even if you can pay-off a few of your debts, it will have a positive impact on your credit score. Doing all this requires time and that’s why you must comprehensively plan your car purchase and avoid a hasty decision.
Down Payment to Down Your Rates
The initial upfront amount that you pay for buying a car can be a useful way of reducing interest rates. Making a substantial down payment of ten to twenty percent can lower your loan amount and thus, the lender’s risk. Also, the lender will be assured of your financial stability. This will definitely bring down your car loan cost.
Co-Signer – A Comforting Thought For the Lender
When you have someone to co-sign your car loan contract, the lender is assured of his money. This is so because he can get it from the co-signer if you miss out on payments. Finding a co-signer is a bit tough but if you can manage one, it would work wonders for your car loan.
If you just cannot find a co-signer, you can avail auto loans without co-signer which come with slightly higher interest rates. Nonetheless, it is important that you exhaust all your options before opting for no co-signer car loans.
Online Bad Credit Car Loans – A Better Option
An online bad credit car loan offers you the option of getting an auto loan without leaving the comfort of your house. You can apply by logging in to your computer. Online car financing companies are a perfect choice because banks do not entertain people with poor credit. To avail money from a credit union, you need to be its member. When you apply for a car loan from an online auto financing company, you have the option of comparing several auto loan quotes. This is not possible when you avail dealership financing.
Also, online auto financing companies work with several sub-prime lenders which make it easier for them to process your auto loan application. This drastically improves your chances of getting a low interest bad credit auto loan.
How to Choose Your Bad Credit Car Loans?
Choosing a bad credit car loan is easy if you carefully read the vehicle loan contract. It is essential that you do not just focus on low interest rates, but instead look at the bigger picture. Calculate Annual Percentage Ratio (APR) which will tell you the interest rate for a whole year instead of the usual monthly rate. It also considers fees like loan origination fees and other miscellaneous expenses which will give you a better idea of the cost of car loan.
Check for any pre-payment penalty because it can significantly increase your expenses if you decide to pay-off your loan early. Ensure that the lender is a reputed name in the auto financing industry.
A little bit of caution can take you a long way in securing the best auto loan option. Bad credit is never an issue if you know how to tackle it. These strategies and important cues will help you get easy approval on your car loan application.
Remember bad credit is just your history; it is in your hands to write your future. Go out there and turn your car dream into reality!
Opting for the Right Compliance Management Software to Monitor All Professional Ventures
Axar Digital’ compliance management software solutions command the control & tracking of compliance like action- for the Planning of the documents, scheduling, alleviation, reporting, and essential assessment of the firm. It intends a compliant, closed-loop system that benefactors you continually measure, exhibit and maintain compliance for a range of guidelines, requirements or values across the company. By centrally instituting, tracking and overseeing compliance-connected conducts, record and agendas, and compliance demands and certification, Axar Digital let you effortless administrative reporting and a regulator of the risk concerned to noncompliance even around the supreme compound business enterprise. Axar Digital’ compliance management software can be simply personalized to work on any process or plan for a number of size conglomerate bodies. Axar Digital equips all-embracing compliance software while allowing business units, operational parties or service industries to stay answerable for their own compliance undertakings.
Compliance Management Software India Authorizes Enterprises To:
• Uphold the compliance, governing system (policies and processes),
• Seamlessly adapt trader organizational and supervising feeds,
• Put into operation, integrate, and examine any form of compliance assessment, study or inquiry form, and
• Adroitly formulate, and develop reports, for supervising exams and reviews.
Compliance management software solution by Axar Digital is well-heeled to deal with and courteously configurable. This formulates it suitable for any company’s specific compliance administer. This cogitated an enormous benefit over custom code because the compliance management software solution India can be made-to-order by any company remarkably prompt to reflect any program or technical changes.
Benefits Of ARIS Compliance Management Software India:
The ARIS Governance, Risk and Compliance Declaration is beneficial in spotting the essential core expertise and processes to secure compliance. This compliance supervisor can expend this GRC software solution to begin a consistent program which assesses the effectiveness of compliance panels and report to commended authorities about innovations. With this compliance software, you can adapt prompter to up-to-date principles and policies and put up a single company-particular request record to elude observing meetings and dual work.
Axar Digital’ Compliance Management Software Also Enables You To:
1. Increasing business responsiveness by without any delay identifying the foremost reason for compliance issuances and taking instantaneous action
2. Become accustomed more speedily to up-to-the-minute procedures by breaking down proclamation and regulation into regulatory requirements that can be controlled with ease
3. Detect document and analyze risks and define controls to reduce them
4. Diminish the risk of moments by reducing coverage to potential compliance infringements
5. Put on risk events along depicted business process chains and inspect dependency between business events, risks, and regulators
6. Reduce complexity by adapting all monitoring requirements into a singular process and Internal Control System (ICS)
The custom-built compliance management software solution is developed as per your business’ necessities at our Axar Digital.
Zero Risk, Free Money-Making Opportunities – How To Make Money From Home
Very few people have the desire and dedication to spend years (and possibly many thousands of dollars) creating a new computer game, with the very slim prospect of any monetary rewards.
The remainder of us prefer free money-making opportunities.
By the time you’ve finished reading this article, you’ll have learnt much more about how to make money from home – without having to make any investment beforehand.
You probably have many reasons for looking for work-at-home jobs. Maybe you’ve been fired from your job? Alternatively, you may simply want to spend more time with your children.
It’s an ideal situation to earn money from home. It gives you the freedom to be with your friends and family; take care of your pets, and to choose for yourself, exactly what you want to do – and when to do it. To earn money online is also the way to go if you don’t want to outlay any large investment. If you don’t want to take any risk at all, but wish to engage in a totally free money-making opportunity, you should start out by creating a blog.
This is free to do at Blogger.com and, because it’s owned by Google, your blog should become visible to the public very quickly. Now, creating a blog is one thing, but making money with it is entirely another matter. If you put all type of personal material on it, you might have to struggle a little more in order to earn any income. It’s possible to do so, but it’s not the fastest way in the world to make money.
You would be much better off if you wrote about a hobby of yours; or about something that will grab the attention of a large number of people. People love to be entertained, and they are passionate about their hobbies. If you can write about one, and teach them some tips and tricks, they’ll love you for it. And they’ll be much more likely to click on your ads, or buy the products which you recommend.
You see, you can make money with your blog in several ways. One is to put AdSense (Google’s ads) on your blog. This is very easy to do on Blogger. Another way is to find some products to recommend to your visitors and make money in the process.
You can either find a product first, and then see if they offer an affiliate system; or you can start at an affiliate portal like ClickBank; choose a product, and then recommend it to your readers. There are many and varied methods of free money-making opportunities for people who are willing to take action.
