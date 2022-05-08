News
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 27 dead
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA (AP) — Relatives of the missing in Cuba’s capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana’s most luxurious hotels that killed at least 27 people. They checked the morgue, hospitals and if unsuccessful, they returned to the partially collapsed Hotel Saratoga, where rescuers used dogs to hunt for survivors.
A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at the 96-room hotel. The 19th-century structure in the Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening after being closed for two years during the pandemic.
On Saturday evening, Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, chief of hospital services at the Ministry of Health, raised the death toll to 27 with 81 people injured. The dead included four children and a pregnant woman. Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez said via Twitter that a Spanish tourist was among the dead and that another Spaniard was seriously injured.
Cuban authorities confirmed the tourist’s death and said her partner was injured. They were not staying at the hotel. Tourism Minister Dalila González said a Cuban-American tourist was also injured.
Representatives of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA, which owns the hotel, said during a news conference Saturday that 51 workers had been inside the hotel at the time, as well as two people working on renovations. Of those, 11 were killed, 13 remained missing and six were hospitalized.
González said the cause of the blast was still under investigation, but a large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker from the hotel’s rubble early Saturday.
Search and rescue teams worked through the night and into Saturday, using ladders to descend through the rubble and twisted metal into the hotel’s basement as heavy machinery gingerly moved away piles of the building’s façade to allow access. Above, chunks of drywall dangled from wires, desks sat seemingly undisturbed inches from the void where the front of the building cleaved away.
At least one survivor was found early Saturday in the shattered ruins, and rescuers using search dogs clambered over huge chunks of concrete looking for more. Relatives of missing people remained at the site while others gathered at hospitals where the injured were being treated.
A desperate Yatmara Cobas stood outside the perimeter waiting for word of her daughter, 27-year-old housekeeper Shaidis Cobas.
“My daughter is in the Saratoga; she’s been there since 8 a.m. (Friday), and at this time I don’t know anything about her,” Cobas said. “She’s not at the morgue, she’s not in the hospital.” The mother said she had gone everywhere seeking answers from authorities, but coming up empty.
“I’m tired of the lies,” she said.
Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata said Saturday evening that 19 families have reported loved ones missing and that rescue efforts would continue.
Lt. Col. Enrique Peña briefed Comandante Ramiro Valdés, who fought alongside Fidel Castro, on the search efforts at the site. Peña said the presence of people had been detected on the first floor and in the basement and four teams of search dogs and handlers were working. He did not know if the victims were alive or dead.
“I don’t want to move from here,” Cristina Avellar told The Associated Press near the hotel.
Avellar was waiting for news of Odalys Barrera, a 57-year-old cashier who has worked at the hotel for five years. She is the godmother of Barrera’s daughters and considers her like a sister.
Neighbors were still in shock a day after the explosion.
“I thought it was a bomb,” said Guillermo Madan, a 73-year-old retiree, who lives just meters from the building, but was not injured. The three-decade resident of the neighborhood was cooking and watching television when he heard the blast. “My room moved from here to there. My neighbor’s window broke, the plates, everything.”
Katerine Marrero, 31, was shopping at the time. “I left the store, I felt the explosion,” she said. “Everyone started to run.”
Although no tourists were reported injured, the explosion is another blow to the country’s crucial tourism industry.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic kept tourists away from Cuba, the country was struggling with tightened sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. Those limited visits by U.S. tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the U.S. to their families in Cuba.
Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.
A 300-student school next to the hotel was evacuated.
The emblematic hotel had a stunning view of Cuba’s center, including the domed Capitol building about 110 yards (100 meters) away. The Capitol suffered broken glass and damaged masonry from the explosion.
The hotel was renovated in 2005 as part of the Cuban government’s revival of Old Havana and is owned by the Cuban military’s tourism business arm, Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA. The company said it was investigating the cause of the blast and did not respond to an email from the AP seeking more details about the hotel and the renovation it was undergoing.
In the past, the Hotel Saratoga has been used by visiting VIPs and political figures, including high-ranking U.S. government delegations. Beyoncé and Jay-Z stayed there in 2013.
García Zapata said structures adjacent to the hotel were being evaluated, including two badly damaged apartment buildings. Díaz-Canel said families in affected buildings had been transferred to safer locations.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived in Havana for a visit late Saturday. He was scheduled to meet with Diaz Canel Sunday morning and return to Mexico Sunday night.
Review: Guthrie Theater’s ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ holds a classic American drama at arm’s length
When Lorraine Hansberry’s play “A Raisin in the Sun” opened in 1959, Broadway had never seen anything like it.
The lives of Black people crowded into substandard urban housing and struggling to ascend out of poverty were at last finding a voice in American popular culture. And anecdotes say that there were more Black people in the audience than there had ever been for a Broadway show, one written, directed and performed by Black artists.
Now, 63 years later, the Guthrie Theater is producing “A Raisin in the Sun” for the first time, an overdue offering from a company that prides itself on carrying the banner for the classics of the stage.
And “A Raisin in the Sun” deserves a place among the great American plays. It’s a landmark of gritty realism, a family drama that takes some of the same issues addressed in plays by Anton Chekhov and Henrik Ibsen and presents them through the lens of what it’s like to be Black in America.
So if you’ve never seen a production of this play, by all means get to the Guthrie and experience this one. It puts a sometimes heartbreakingly human face on how policies and practices in housing, finance and employment have conspired to keep Black families from improving their lives, aided by Hansberry’s gift for capturing natural human speech and intra-family dynamics.
But there’s something missing from the Guthrie production. While Regina Garcia’s multi-tiered set admirably evokes the ramshackle surroundings and ordered interior of the Younger household, the onstage action rarely turns up the heat on what Hansberry’s script suggests to be a pressure cooker of a living situation.
It too often feels as if this classic American drama is being held at arm’s length, admired as an artwork but seldom sweeping the audience up in the intensity of its emotions.
With three generations of the Younger family crowded into a two-bedroom apartment, each member longs for an escape of some sort, be it buying a house, starting a business, becoming a doctor or just reigniting the romance in a marriage that’s devolved into an unending argument. We watch as their dreams fluctuate in attainability as an insurance settlement arrives in the mail to change their financial fortunes.
Under the direction of Austene Van, it’s a fairly static staging, featuring many a memorable monologue to which other characters silently give ear. Each actor is confronted with the challenge of engaging audience members in their own internal conflict, and some accomplish it more ably than others.
The most compelling portrayal among them is Nubia Monks’ Beneatha, a character who could easily be seen as the author’s stand-in. She’s the energetic nexus of the action, the embodiment of rebellion against the strictures of the situation, attending college, questioning the existence of God, and exploring her African heritage with the help of a Nigerian exchange student, played with charm and openness by Ernest Bentley.
But no character expresses the wearying burden of the Youngers’ day-to-day life as palpably as Anita Welch’s Ruth, who has married into this family and seems to be growing more anxious and disillusioned with each scene until a liberating explosion arrives.
Yet the two key characters in this household are the matriarch, Lena, and her son, the restlessly impatient Walter Lee. They have conflicting visions of what should be done with the insurance money, hers involving a house and his a liquor store.
I kept hoping for a greater sense of the emotional stakes for Tonia Jackson’s Lena and James T. Alfred’s Walter Lee. For two characters seeking escape from their circumstances, neither offered the level of urgency or intensity that could have really ratcheted up the energy and turned a pretty good production into a powerful one.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance arts writer. Reach him at [email protected]
‘A Raisin in the Sun’
- When: Through June 5
- Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 Second St. S., Mpls.
- Tickets: $80-$26, available at 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org
- Capsule: If you’ve never seen the play, you should. But this landmark of realism doesn’t feel real enough.
Wild have figured out how to rattle Blues in this series. Don’t retaliate.
ST. LOUIS — In a frustrating 4-0 loss in Game 1 last week, the Wild struggled to manage their emotions, and the rival St. Louis Blues took control of the playoff series.
Whether it was winger Jordan Greenway taking an undisciplined penalty right in front of an official, or fellow winger Marcus Foligno taking a 10-minute misconduct penalty down the stretch, the Wild visibly unraveled across 60 minutes of regulation.
In total, the Wild took 28 penalty minutes in that game, leaving coach Dean Evason flabbergasted postgame.
“Once the whistles blows and there’s a scrum, we stressed to the guys, ‘What’s the point of punching a guy in the face with your glove on?’” Evason said. “It might hurt a little bit. But not that much. We’ve got to clean that up.”
His team clearly got the message. In an impressive 6-2 win in Game 2, the Wild kept their composure for the most part. It was a similar story in a dominant 5-1 win in Game 3.
“We learned from Game 1,” Foligno said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
While the Wild pride themselves on being physical, they were pretty reckless with their physicality in Game 1.
“It wasn’t our style,” Foligno said. “We were all over the refs and weren’t focusing our attention on the Blues.”
That changed in Game 2, and the script completely flipped in Game 3. After the Wild took an early lead Friday night, the Blues completely lost their cool. They ran around trying to hit anything that moved, rather than trying to get themselves back into the game.
“We were trying for home runs a little too much,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We lost our composure a little bit instead of just sticking with the game.”
The most telling sequence came in the waning minutes as Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola nailed Foligno with an unnecessary cross check with the game already well in hand. Instead of retaliating, Foligno calmly skated to the Wild bench.
“It frustrates them that we didn’t lose composure,” Foligno said. “We don’t want to do anything ourselves to retaliate or get ticked off. We did a good job last game.”
Sometimes not retaliating is the best way to get under an opponent’s skin.
“They want the guy to come back and yap and throw a punch,” Evason said. “If he doesn’t it’s like, What the heck am I supposed to do now?’”
Was that hard for the Wild to stay composed with the Blues clearly running around?
“I don’t think so,” center Joel Eriksson Ek said. “It’s about taking a hit to make a play and putting the team first. We know if they come and try to run around and hit us, we can make plays and hopefully get chances from them being out of place.”
Asked if he was happy that his players listened to him, Evason refused to take credit for the response.
“They didn’t listen to me,” Evason said. “They listened to each other.”
As much as Evason stressed discipline to his players, they were apparently stressing it to each other throughout the game.
“I think our group’s done a real good job of that so far,” Evason said. “Now it has to continue. That power play (for the Blues) is so dangerous. We’ve got to stay away from it.”
Saints’ Balazovic starts strong as St. Paul tops Iowa
The Twins’ top two hitting prospects, Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda, are currently contributing to the cause in the majors after beginning the season in St. Paul with the Saints.
The organization’s top pitching prospect, Jordan Balazovic, introduced himself to the Twin Cities on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Balazovic made his season debut at CHS Field in the Saints’ 9-2 win over the Iowa Cubs after being on the injured list through the first 26 games of the season due to a left knee strain.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-hander pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out four. He left the game after a two-out hit put runners on the corners, having come close to his pitch limit of 80 (he threw 79).
“For the first one I was happy how my pitches have come along,” Balazovic said. “I just starting throwing a slider, and that showed really well today. Other than that I threw too many pitches, which prevented me from going deeper into the game.”
Saints co-pitching coach Virgil Vasquez has worked with Balazovic throughout his minor-league career. He has seen a raw talent who could throw in the low 90s develop into a pitcher who can reach the high 90s but also has four effective pitches.
“He developed a splitter last year and a slider in this spring training,” Vasquez said. “He’s got the stuff, and he’s got that attack mode. He has a chance to be something special for us.”
Balazovic pitched out of trouble in the first after a wind-blown double put runners on second and third with one out. He struck out two in a 1-2-3 second inning and pitched a scoreless third. Vasquez said Balazovic showed something by being able to battle through adversity.
“This was his Triple-A debut, but there were no nerves,” Vasquez said. “He was matching or better than the hitters he was facing. There were two innings when he put up zeros where he could have gone either way.
“Doing that held the early one-run lead for us. That’s the competitive side he has in him.”
Balazovic was pleased to see that his velocity was back up where he wants it to be (He reached 97 miles per hour).
“The ball felt good coming out of my hand,” he said. “My curveball wasn’t really there, and that’s usually one of my go-to pitches. Everything else was there.”
While acknowledging that it feels good to be considered the Twins’ top pitching prospect, Balazovic said he isn’t about to take anything for granted.
“I just have to do my part and get the results I want,” he said. “I had some stressful moments, but no runs came from it. I’m just happy we got the win.”
BRIEFLY
— Saints second baseman Kevin Merrell broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with a three-run home run. Merrell was called up from Double-A Wichita on Friday. Outfielder Derek Fisher also homered for the Saints.
— Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who played for the Twins last season, was in the Iowa lineup on rehab assignment from the Chicago Cubs. He has yet to play for Chicago this season due to a right shoulder injury.
