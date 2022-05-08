Finance
Digital Phone Lines & Credit Card Terminals – Why They Don’t Go Together
Does this sound familiar?
Your phone service was recently upgraded from the old style analogue lines to a new, state-of-the-art digital technology. All of your phone calls are now crystal clear. You can get connected to the Internet 100x faster and your e-mail loads in the blink of an eye.
Phone companies are switching their systems to the latest technologies in order to better serve their customers. Out with the old, in with the new.
But, what happened to your credit card terminal? It suddenly doesn’t work as well as it use to, or perhaps not at all. Your business is suddenly at a stand-still.
Ringing a bell yet?
It certainly does for me. I hear it almost every day. Over the past few years this has become a common occurrence. In fact, if I had a quarter for every time I’ve heard of this problem I could buy a tropical island and build a five star resort, complete with an18 hole mini-golf course.
Here’s the problem. Credit card terminals are equipped with “analogue” phone modems. Those modems are built to work with the analogue lines that were just replaced with your new digital service. This probably doesn’t mean much to you. You might be wondering why this should make any difference at all. A phone line is a phone line, right? Well, not exactly….let me explain.
Analogue modems operate within a band of frequencies between 300 to 3400 hertz. In order for it to function properly, it requires a phone line that also operates within this frequency range. Your digital line speaks an entirely different language. It operates at frequencies between 25khz (kilohertz) and 1.1mhz (megahertz), which is significantly faster than your analogue lines.
These conflicting frequencies create “echoes” or “line noise” when the terminal attempts to dial out to process. Since the terminal’s modem does not have the ability to properly adapt and filter out these noises, the communication breaks down and fails. In rare cases, the digital signals can actually overwhelm the terminal’s modem, causing it to burn out.
So the question becomes, what can be done to solve this?
There is a device that you can purchase from your local electronics store for about $15 – $20. It’s called a DSL Filter. This handy little gadget will filter out the digital information coming in from your phone lines and send it to your terminal at lower frequencies, effectively cancelling out the line noise. 98% of the time the filter resolves the problem and our merchants are able to get back to business. There are unfortunately cases where it doesn’t work. For those merchants that fall into that 2%, we offer the following solutions:
- Contact your phone company and request an analogue phone line be installed. This line will be used only for your credit card terminal
- If you have a fax at your location, connect a phone line splitter to that wall jack, connect your terminal to one side and the fax to the other. In most cases we have found that fax machines are connected to dedicated analogue phone lines and are not replaced when the digital service is installed.
- Upgrade to a terminal that supports an IP/Ethernet connection
- Switch to a web based or PC based processing program.
Until next time…Thanks for reading.
Finance
IUPAC Nomenclature of Alkens – Naming Organic Compounds
One of the first and most important topics that you will learn as an organic chemistry student is all about naming organic compounds. You will be expected to follow a naming system to classify compounds and provide their IUPAC names. In this article I will provide you with a simple approach for the iupac nomenclature of alkenes
An alkene is defined as a molecule containing at least one carbon to carbon double bond, or pi bond.
When naming alkenes you have to start with the standard nomenclature approach which includes a first and last name.
The first name refers to the number of carbons in the parent chain. The first name used for the numbers 1 through 10 are as follows:
meth, eth, prop, but, pent, hex, hept, oct, non, dec
The last name for an alkene is ‘ene’ when just one pi bond is present.
Any additional pi bonds must include a prefix as a numerical identifier as follows:
- understood, no prefix required
- di
- tri
- tetra
While the list goes on, this is typically where you stop at the beginner organic chemistry level
When you analyze a simple (non-substituted) carbon chain, simply count the number of carbons and chose a first name, then identify the type of bonds and chose a last name
For example, the molecule CH3CH2CH2CH=CHCH3 will be named as follows:
6 carbons for a first name of hex
a pi or double bond for a last name of ene
Putting this together we get a hexene
Since the pi bond occurs on the second carbon when counting from the right, we must include a 2 prior to the molecule name so as not to confuse this with a hexene that contains a double bond on the first or third carbon
The final name for this molecule is 2-hexene
Now for a more complex example,
Say you are given the molecule CH3CH2CH2CH2CH=CHCH2CH=CH3
We first count the carbon atoms for a total of 9
This results in the first name of ‘non’
We have at least one (in this case 2) pi bonds on the molecule for a last name of ene. Since we have 2 pi bonds we call it diene where the ‘di’ indicates 2 double bonds
The first double bond occurs between carbon 1 and 2 when counting from the right. This gives it the lower number of ‘1’
The second double bond occurs between carbons 4 and 5,
so we assign a number ‘4’
Putting the name together we have 1,4-nonadiene
Finance
Yes, You Can Earn Extra Money Online! Follow These Simple Business Success Tips to Get Started
If you are having a hard time finding ways to extra money online, you are not alone. Thousands of people are trying to find ways to make extra money from home or earn extra money online right now.
Some people are looking to earn extra money to boost their income; some are looking for full-time employment, and others long for wealth creation and to get rich. For many this can be quite a daunting task. Months and months of futile effort and still no legitimate leads for ways to earn extra money, much less get rich. And the worst part for some of the less fortunate income seekers is there are many work at home and wealth creation scams out there feeding off the dreams (and pocketbooks) of those wanting to make extra money from home.
Earn Extra Money Online
The ways that people are earning money online are innumerable. Some people o earn extra money online by ridding their home of the some of the extras lying around and selling them online at places like eBay. Others perform freelance work such as online office assistance and some make their living through investments and wealth creation plans.
Even though the ways to earn extra money online varies as much as the possible income you could receive, people that earn their living by working online share some common secrets for success. The following business success tips are what everyone should know when venturing to earn extra money online.
Research The Company
One of the best to make extra money from home is to use the Internet. There are a lot of tried and proven methods used to earn extra money online and it’s only a matter of doing a little research to acquire the information you will need to be sure your moneymaking opportunity is legitimate.
If you are thinking of working with an online company or investing in a wealth creation system, find out as much about the reputation of the company as you can. Unlike most traditional jobs you may need to verify a company’s credentials before considering the opportunity.
Using Google search is a great way to find additional information about a company or their spokespeople. When using Google put your search name between ” ” (quotation marks), this will bring information containing the search name to the top of the results list.
Learn The Skills You Need To Succeed
Just like traditional employment there are some required skills involved. Find opportunities that fit your skill set and take time to learn what’s needed to give you the edge in your chosen field.
The Importance of Planning
The adage: “To fail to plan is to plan to fail” holds true. Working from home is running a business, let planning keep you on track. Many home start-up businesses and “make extra money from home” projects become more like hobbies than business. They lack the needed planning which provides focus and direction and sets the stage for business success.
Measurable goals and objectives must be included in the planning process. Success and positive accomplishments should be duly noted as you plan your road map to successfully working at home. Keep your focus on a business level and carry out the necessary tasks of running your business every day.
Additionally, you must have good memory and time management skills to avoid the numerous distractions from working at home; find that right work/life balance and consistently complete all the business tasks at hand!
Keep Working At It
Many successful people were in debt when they started to make extra money from home but now are far better-off because they stuck with it through their trying times. You are going to face some challenges when you try to earn extra money at online. To help you be successful, you must develop a positive mind-set from day one, stay motivated and never give up.
Following these simple business success tips may not make you rich. The success of your plan is up to you. But I hope having this knowledge is helpful in finding the right online opportunity for you, so that you can successfully earn the extra you desire.
Finance
Book Review – Ken Dychtwald’s Age Power
One the most famous demographers (study of demographics) in the United States is Ken Dychtwald. He’s written sixteen books on the subject, and consults Presidents, World Leaders, and top CEOs of major companies. Not only does he study US demographics but has something to say about Japan’s aging population, and China’s, as well as the European’s.
Recently, I re-read; “Age Power – How the 21st Century Will Be Ruled by the Old” by Ken Dychtwald, PhD., Penguin Putnam Book Publishers, New York, NY, 2000, 266 pages, ISBN: 0-87477-594-5. Although this book was written in 1999 and re-published in 2000 and was a best-seller, what has changed since then? Not much actually, and all of Ken’s predictions are playing out now.
Most of us know about this problem, and most of us have older members of our family who may soon be in need of long-term care and caregiver services. Are we prepared, what are we going to do when that time comes, how will we know when it’s time to get a little extra help for mom or dad?
How bad is the problem really? Ken Dychtwald talks about a demographic “Train Wreck” and coming demographic crisis in the United States. No, it’s not just here, but it could become a far worse problem here. He states: “A caregiving crunch could become the social and economic sink hole of the 21st century.”
So what does Ken Dychtwald, PhD. mean by this statement? Well, it’s simple, there will not be enough money for families to take care of all the elderly seniors in the last decade of their lives, or enough money in the US treasury to pay for everyone’s caregiver services during that time. He also explains that unless 10’s of millions of caregivers are trained in the next decade there won’t be enough people to meet demand – not even enough people for those families who can afford the services.
We will all be saved by new live-longevity breakthroughs? Don’t count on it says Dychtwald, sure we may live little longer with technological enhancements, but eventually we are going to need help and if health care costs continue to rise, it’s going to a crisis.
After reading chapter six of this book; “The Caregiving Crunch” I am even more convinced that there is a great need for reasonable and affordable in-home care services, as families need an agency with trained, reliable, and back-ground checked caregivers. It’s needed now more than ever. This niche must be filled. Our nation’s seniors and their quality of life depend on it.
