‘Doctor Strange’ conjures big box office opening for Marvel
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made an estimated $185 million domestically for its opening this weekend, according to Disney.
That number hit the high end of expectations, which had the film making around $170 million to $185 million in North America. It also makes “Multiverse of Madness,” which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the superhero sorcerer, the 11th biggest opening in domestic box office history.
If that wasn’t enough, the film’s debut more than doubled the opening weekend of the original “Doctor Strange,” which notched an $85 million weekend in 2016. “Multiverse of Madness” easily stands as the biggest opening of 2022 so far.
The film, which has Doctor Strange battling evil forces across parallel universes, has already made $450 million worldwide.
A Marvel movie doing well at the box office is not a surprise. The franchise has garnered more than $25 billion in ticket sales since 2008 and holds multiple box office records. However, this news is great for a theater industry that is still trying to reach a level of normalcy after the pandemic decimated business.
Thanks to hits like March’s “The Batman” and April’s “Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” the box office has bounced back this year, but it still has a long way to go in order to reach pre-pandemic heights. But more openings like “Multiverse of Madness” this summer, historically the industry’s most lucrative season, could help change that.
Luckily for Hollywood, there are several films on the docket this season that could help theaters bring in audiences.
There’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the beloved 1986 action film starring Tom Cruise. “Jurassic World: Dominion,” is the latest entry in the dinosaur saga, and “Elvis,” a biopic about The King starring Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker is due in June. Notable family films include “Lightyear” from Pixar and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Jordan Peele’s latest horror film, “Nope,” opens in July.
As for Marvel, the hit machine isn’t done with the summer just yet.
“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the next film in the blockbuster franchise starring Chris Hemsworth as the electrifying Avenger, hits theaters in July.
Mets release Robinson Cano, officially becomes free agent
PHILADELPHIA — For the first time in nine years, Robinson Cano is officially a free agent.
The Mets announced on Sunday they released Cano after he unsurprisingly passed through waivers unclaimed. The veteran second baseman was designated for assignment last week.
So now, the baseball world awaits his next move.
GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter were confident Cano would land with another team. If he does, that club will be required to pay Cano just the league minimum of $700,000. Since the dollar amount to pick up Cano is so insignificant, and the universal designated hitter is in play, it is likely he will receive interest on the open market.
Cano, 39, ended his Mets tenure having played just 168 games for the Amazin’s. He was acquired in a controversial trade from the Mariners ahead of the 2019 season, in which the main piece of the deal was closer Edwin Diaz. Then Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, who was and is again Cano’s agent, paid a steep price by absorbing the 10-year, $240M contract Cano signed with Seattle in 2013.
Steve Cohen’s Mets are still on the books for the remainder of that contract — just under $40M through the 2023 season — whether or not the second baseman is acquired by another team. The Mets weighed their options and decided to make the wise baseball decision to DFA Cano and eat the money because he no longer fits on their loaded roster.
In 12 games and 41 at-bats with the Mets this season, Cano posted a -0.5 bWAR and hit .195/.233/.268 with a career-worst 25.6 strikeout percentage. Cano had an .896 OPS in 49 games in the 2020 season, a year which was immediately tainted after he was suspended for testing positive for his PEDs for a second time.
The organization that does want to take a chance on Cano will also receive the baggage that comes with acquiring a player who cheated the game not once, but twice. Prior to his first positive PED test in 2018, Cano was on a Hall of Fame trajectory. He’s a .302 lifetime hitter with a .842 career OPS, and is approaching 3,000 hits.
But now, any opportunity he may receive will come with a time limit. The Cano brand no longer outweighs a club’s limited roster space.
As pressure rises, Heat’s Tyler Herro vows to raise his game against 76ers
It was a week that started as good as any outside of the 2020 Disney World playoff bubble for Tyler Herro.
Monday, the third-year Miami Heat guard scored 25 to lead the Heat to a series-opening victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Tuesday, he was named the 2022 winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
Wednesday there were 18 points against the 76ers and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
All the focus was on Herro.
Eventually, so was all the attention.
Such is the double-edged sword of the NBA playoffs.
And, so, the double-teams and traps arrived against the 6-foot-5 guard Friday night. So did the Heat’s first loss of the series.
That led to a refresher course as the Heat headed into Sunday night’s Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center.
“And, look, that’s a sign of great respect, how important Tyler is to us,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of the focus and feistiness 76ers coach Doc Rivers unleashed in Herro’s direction. “They know when he’s ignitable, when he creates so many more opportunities that are kind of unscripted. So they’re trying to eliminate some of those with those traps.
“And they’ve done a very good job of putting a lot of pressure on him, making it tough for him to make passes out of the trap. I think he’ll be better with it.”
To Spoelstra, this is nothing more than the push pull of the playoffs.
Adjust. Readjust,
So after the 76ers went to school on Herro, 22, school was back in session for the resilient reserve.
“Really, the whole regular season prepares you for the playoffs and moments like this,” Herro said. “They’re trapping me, putting a little more pressure on me, trying to get the ball out of my hands.
“So just have to make adjustments, make the right play, make the simple play, just continue to watch film and make adjustments.”
There still are plays to be made, Herro said, just, perhaps, in different ways.
“And then just be aggressive in different areas through the parts of the game, in transition, just different areas,” he said. “And, like I said, just making the right play, making the simple play, and I think we’ll be in good shape.”
When Herro was presented his Sixth Man award just prior to tipoff of Game 2, Rivers was the only member of the 76ers to applaud.
He also was taking notice, imploring his players not to lose sight of Herro, with so much attention otherwise on the Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo.
The difference in Game 3, when Herro shot 5 of 15, was the 76ers also had center Joel Embiid and his intimidating length back in the mix.
“I mean we’ve got to stay aggressive,” Herro said. “We’ve played against Joel before. There’s the parts throughout the game that we can get in the paint more and spray to open shooters.
“It’s not always about going up against him, but just trying to get into the paint. I think that will help. And our offense will be much better.”
What hasn’t changed with Herro is the swag delivered since his arrival in the first round out of Kentucky in 2019.
So even amid the Game 3 loss there was a priceless moment when, after a steal and score, Herro mean-mugged Philadelphia Eagles players Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, who were sitting along the baseline by the Heat basket, going as far as pointing a finger at Reddick. There three had earlier rung the ceremonial Liberty Bell at midcourt pregame to rile the 76ers’ crowd.
That led Reddick, he of the 31 NFL sacks, to take to Twitter with. “I do not appreciate the way Tyler Herro just looked at me,” with a playful emoji alongside. Davis simply jumped out of his seat and started laughing.
()
Brooklyn Park man dies Saturday in Roseville rollover crash
A Brooklyn Park man was killed Saturday in a Roseville traffic accident, authorities said.
Earl Christopher Anderson, 46, was exiting eastbound Minnesota 36 at Dale Street North just after 5 p.m. when his 2009 Cadillac Escalade went into a ditch, hit a fence, rolled and struck several trees, according to the State Patrol.
Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt, and the speed at which he took the exit appears to have contributed to the crash, the State Patrol said.
Several airbags deployed during the accident, but Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
