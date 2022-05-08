Does My Ex Still Love Me? Signs Your Emotional Bonds Are Still There

Share Pin 0 Shares

Every single person who’s ever gotten dumped has asked this question at one time or another. Rejection hurts, and the first reaction is always denial. Especially in the case where your break up seemed to have come from out of nowhere, you’re always going to question how your ex could turn off his or her feelings so quickly, like shutting off a faucet.

Well the answer to that question is simple: it didn’t happen that way.

No matter how you broke up, or how long it was in coming? Your ex boyfriend or girlfriend still has emotional bonds and feelings of love for you. Dating someone puts two people about as close together as they can possibly get: breaking up doesn’t instantly and permanently dissolve those bonds in the blink of an eye.

Even though your ex may have ended your relationship, feelings and emotions are still there. The problem right now, is that your ex chooses to ignore them. In an effort to move forward without you, your ex boyfriend or girlfriend has put those feelings to the side – or even buried them. And if you do nothing? Any feelings of love that your ex may still have for you will stay buried.

Using Your Ex’s True Feelings To Get Them Back

One of the best ways to win back a boyfriend or girlfriend is often ignored by most people: playing upon your ex’s emotional attachment to you. In a frantic effort to undo the break up, you’re probably scrambling to tell your ex how you feel. You’ve had numerous “talks”, you’ve sent emails and text-messages, and maybe you even a love letter or two. The problem with this approach is simple: all of these things deal with your feelings toward your ex, and not your ex’s feelings toward you.

To get back inside your ex’s head again, you’ll need to put yourself there. This won’t happen overnight, and there’s not much you can do at first. In the period immediately after you break up, it’s actually best to steer clear of an ex boyfriend or ex girlfriend so that they can really start to miss you. But in the case where you’ve been apart for a while and your ex still hasn’t shown signs that he or she still loves you? Jogging their memory is as easy as some simple reinsertion techniques. By placing yourself back in your ex’s mind, you’re making them face the emotional bonds that are still there. In time, this places you back in their heart as well.

Making Use of Your Past History Together

Another great tool in your arsenal: the good times you and your ex shared while dating. No matter how long you went out with your ex, you had your fair share of good times, bad times, and even great times. Time is your ally here, because it tends to blur out those bad moments and sharpen the focus on the good ones. By concentrating on the great things you did and the fun you had together, you can actually use your past history to your advantage. By reminding your ex of how good the two of you once were, you’re also reminding them of how good you can be if you were to start dating again.

This type of approach needs to be used carefully. Does my ex still love me? Sure. But your ex is also wary of your motives. Use caution and try to be subtle in the ways you bring up these great memories from the past. And if you’re having trouble reconnecting with your ex, make sure you’ve gone through proper contact ex etiquette before attempting this method. There are ways of reinserting yourself into your ex’s life again without them realizing you plan to get them back. Only by taking such an approach do you stand any shot of one day dating your ex girlfriend or ex boyfriend again.

Signs That Your Ex Still Has Feelings For You

When your ex still feels attached to you, you’ll usually know it. That being said, there are also some more subtle signals given off by someone when they’re still in love with you. Examining how your ex reacts to seeing or hearing from you can tell a lot about their true feelings. An ex who seeks out information about you is also not fully over the idea of a future relationship together. If you happen to share friends or work with this person, watching your ex’s body language whenever he or she is around you can go a long way toward determining what emotions are being suppressed whenever they get near you. All of these signs, plus more, can help in your quest to get your ex back.