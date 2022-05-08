Finance
Economic Development in Singapore
Singapore’s history is one of riches and romance spice trading and piracy, colonialism and growth. In the 7th century, she was the Temasek, the trading center of Sumatra’s ancient Srivijaya empire.
In 1963, Singapore was part of a political and economic alliance formed between the Federation of Malaya, Sarawak and North Borneo which is now Sabah under the nation of Malaysia. This alliance, proposed by the Malayan Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman, was called Malaysia, and proved to be short-lived.
In 1965, Singapore separated from the Malaysian Federation to become an independent republic. Over 45 years, Singapore has relentlessly pursued the goal of becoming Asia’s Pre-eminent center for tourism, trade and finance, by developing education and technical training programs, investment strategies, aviation and environmental policies.
Now the small island republic of only 633 square kilometers, boasts the world’s busiest port and an airport served by over 70 of the world’s major airlines, serving more than 21 million airline passengers year. This diamond-shaped island is only 224 square miles with the population of 6 million.
As a major tourist destination, Singapore welcomes an average of 12,000 visitors each day.
Singapore has a highly developed market-based economy that depends heavily on exports and refining imported goods, especially in manufacturing, electronics, petroleum refining, mechanical engineering and biomedical science sectors which could in the website in Wikipedia.
This nation is a good example of model urban planning and a former colony of Great Britain, it is a tiny city state. It is a member of Association of Southeast Asian Nation or known as ASEAN. Singapore is a major international hub in whole Asia, it is positioned on many sea and air trade routes.
Slum areas were eliminated and the urban planners have been knowledgeable about the planning experiences in other parts of the world especially in Western Cities.
It is hoped that major cities in the Philippines such as Manila, Cebu, and Davao can learn a lesson from Singapore.
Finance
Earn Money With a Website
Earning money with a website is not a very hard deal as many think of it. With a bit patience and perseverance anyone can generate regular revenue from his site. There are numerous gateways from where money could flow in. You need to make a strategy and stick to it. First of all, you have to consider the objective of your website and who are going to be the audience or readers of your site. Here, a little research will help you take planned decision. If your website is geared to target the specific segment of audience with certain demographic and psychographic characteristics, it is easier for you to post your content according to their need and interest.
In the first step, you have to build a website. Web hosting and registration charges are minimal. There are also many free web hosting sites. Today, standing a website is not at all a costly affair. You need to choose a domain name that has not been in use or registered before. Make sure that the name of your web address suits the service or business of your site. Now, choose a template that goes perfectly with the theme, temper and feel of your content. It is better to avoid too much enriched graphics and video. These features simply eat up much band width and they take much longer time to get down loaded. Internet users who are in search of certain queries do not have much time and patience to wait for your slow down loading and buffering. They need quick information. So, they will just skip from your site to another site which opens up instantly with the click of a mouse. Along with this, you should keep the design of the site simple and user friendly. Remember that your objective is to help your site viewers not to puzzle them by organizing the topics and content in a mazy complicated way. So, make a simple category and post content as per the category.
Now, revenue can be generated through multiple sources. For example, affiliate marketing is a great way to make good profit. With affiliate marketing, you promote the product or service of the merchant company. You help them by diverting huge volume of traffic to the merchant site. Here, your source of income comes as a commission from your merchant site to which you are affiliated. Blogging is another way where you get paid by Google organic advertisement. Google posts various ads on your site. When visitors click on the ad, you get paid from Google. Companies always love to post their ads on any site that attracts huge volume of traffic.
Please visit Business Blog for free tips and general information.
Finance
Autocross – Your Choice for a Low-Budget Race
Are you a racing lover? Are you still worrying about the high cost of auto racing? Don’t worry! Thanks to autocross, now you can have an exhilarating driving experience at an extremely low-budget. Take a look!
Autocross, which is also called Solo II, is an event where you can bring your ordinary street car to race in a safe and controlled environment. Usually, it is an empty parking lot, with numerous orange traffic cones standing on the ground. One thing you need to know is that it is not a wheel-to-wheel race, so that you don’t need to worry about hitting others’ cars in the competition. One car at a time, each driver competes against other drivers in their respective class by taking a timed lap on the course, with the goal to drive as fast as one can. Although I just said the drivers could use his or her unmodified street cars to race, sport utility vehicles are not allowed on the course due to the potential rollover issues.
It is never easy to start your first race. However, I’d like to give you some tips about having your first experience of autocross.
1. Try to avoid knocking over the traffic cones. Though knocking over the lovely orange cones might seem tempting to you, which might get you fast time in the competition, it is sad to know that each cone hit has a time penalty, typically two seconds, which means that just hitting one cone may ruin the whole lap.
2. You should get familiar with the course before the race. Walking around the course for a few times before you race may save you a lot of time later on the course, for you might get lost in the sea of orange cones. Also, you can get an instructor with you in the car for the first few runs. Usually, they will not only guide you through the course, but also offer you precious advice on how to approach different sections.
3. You should do your seat time first rather than try to go fast.
4. Talk with the veteran drivers between runs. There might be 45 minutes between each run. And you should use it to talk with those experienced racers. Generally, they are warm-hearted and are willing to share their experience with you.
Moreover, autocross not only provides you a place to drive for fun, but also gives you a marvelous opportunity to learn some driving skills, such as thresh-hold-braking.
Do you find autocross an interesting sport? I hope you enjoy it. Good luck!
Finance
Should You Stay Invested in Financial Stocks?
Warren Buffett held a press conference on Saturday in Omaha, Neb. He answered questions about the trading scandal with David Sokol and Lubrizol. The public has been really focused on this story.
No surprise, really. David Sokol was on the short list of people who could take over for Buffett when he retires.
But there was another announcement that might be more important to investors.
It was about the $5 billion investment he made in Goldman Sachs (GS:NYSE) during the financial crisis. Buffett bought stock warrants, which are kind of like options. These warrants expire in 2013, and Buffett said his company will be holding those warrants almost until they expire.
Before we get into why, let me explain some of the nuts and bolts of what stock warrants are and how they work.
What Is the difference between a Stock Warrant and a Call Option?
A stock warrant is just like a call option. A warrant or call option will give you the right to buy a financial stock at a certain price by a certain date. Buying either a warrant or call option means that you think the financial stock’s share price will go higher.
The main difference between a stock warrant and a call option is that warrants are issued by the company, while options aren’t. That means that stock warrants are also guaranteed by the company.
Companies, like Goldman Sachs in this case, will issue stock warrants to help fund some of its debt.
Let’s move on…
The stock warrants that Buffett bought have a “strike price” of $115. This means that he can buy shares of Goldman Sachs at $115… no matter what price the financial stock is actually trading at.
On Friday, Goldman Sachs closed above $151. If Buffett were to exercise his warrants, meaning “cashing in” his warrants for shares of the company, he would immediately have a $36 profit on every share of stock. That’s an instant gain of more than 31%.
But Buffett says he’s holding his warrants.
He’s betting that Goldman Sach’s share price will continue to increase.
Less Profitable Banks than Goldman Sachs…
That’s why I found it a little confusing when he said at the same press conference that some banks will be less profitable in the future. He said, “U.S. banking profitability will be considerably less in my view in the period ahead than it was in the early part of this century.”
This could be because banks will probably be deleveraging. Most companies deleverage by getting rid of excessive debt. Debt can be risky, so companies that are trying to deleverage might be in danger of defaulting.
Also, paying down debt eats into profits. Share prices could suffer, even though companies might be doing the right thing by paying their debts.
So why is Buffett holding his Goldman Sachs warrants instead of taking a huge 31% gain?
A Question of Timing
It may just be a question of timing. Some big banks have seen some harsh first quarters. In fact, Bloomberg reports:
Revenue at six of the largest U.S. banks declined by the biggest percentage in three years in the first quarter, as lending dropped and fees were reduced. With unemployment stuck above 8 percent, housing prices falling again and restrictions on charges, the banks are underperforming the broader market.
At the same time, banks have been reducing loan losses.
What this means is that banks might not be a good investment right today, but they will be a year from now. Buffett’s explanation? “Banks periodically go crazy. It’s always on the asset side.”
Over the past three months, banks have been making lower highs and lower lows. This could signal that banks are headed lower.
What’s the Next Step?
So what should you do if you’re holding financial stocks? It truly depends on your own situation. If you’re holding a profit right now, it might be time to play with the house’s money.
In other words, take your original investment capital back out of the trade and bank it. Then you can let the rest ride, and never take a loss. If you’re holding a significant profit, you might want to take a larger portion out of the trade to protect some of your gains.
How much is entirely up to you and what you’re comfortable with… But be prepared to leave the rest of your investment for a while.
We can’t be sure how much more bank stocks could fall. It could be 10%, it could be 5%. So moving forward, playing with profits, you could also use a stop-loss.
For those of you who are holding some losses with bank stocks, you have two choices: cut and run, or hold through the bottom.
Which you decide will depend on how big a loss you are holding. Of course, most advisors will tell you that holding a loss is just tying up your money.
As I said, we don’t know where the bottom is for financial stocks, but we do know they are still falling.
Here’s the thing. Buffett can afford to hold through a downturn because he’s already sitting on a profit. If you’re holding a loss, the smartest thing to do would be to have an exit strategy. If you’re sitting on a 20% loss, and you figure you might as well hold and hope for some little rise in the stock price, you’re setting yourself up for more losses.
Get out, and save your money. You can always buy more shares of that company once it puts in a clear bottom.
Written by Sara Nunnally for Taipan Publishing Group. Additional valuable content can be syndicated via our News RSS feed. Republish without charge. Required: Author attribution, links back to original content or http://www.taipanpublishinggroup.com.
Economic Development in Singapore
Earn Money With a Website
Hudson: It’s time for Chapter 3 for Chapter2Books owners
Autocross – Your Choice for a Low-Budget Race
Skywatch: Big Dipper is dumping out on us
Should You Stay Invested in Financial Stocks?
Computer Financing – Need Help Rebuilding Credit?
504,600,250 TRX Worth $38M Purchased by TRON DAO Reserve
Grandparent Rights – A Precious Bond Should Not Be Broken
Literary calendar for week of May 8: Life lessons, ‘Fevered Star,’ Gothic comedy, ‘Seven Days in June’
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
News1 day ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion