Finance
Effective AdWords Marketing Tips
In order to get the most out of the AdWords marketing, you will need to have targeted and related keyword list that relates to your niche market else you will be doomed to pay high on un-related keywords without much returns on investment. Targeted keywords mean targeted traffic which of course, is the source of profit.
One of the most common mistakes in AdWords marketing is bidding on generic money guzzling terms which is a waste of funds and efforts that do not add value to your ad campaign. You site may witness a lot of traffic but without the corresponding desired actions. If you center your site on such wild terms, you will never make a break through in AdWords marketing.
Write down the top search terms that you can think of that best describe your business or service and use “Google AdWords Keyword Tool” to get an idea of the popularity and search volume of each search term. The more keywords you have, and the more specific the search phrases are, the more likely that your visitor will be truly interested in your product or service.
A longer list of relevant search phrases also increases the likelihood that you will attract visitors to your site at a lower cost. That is because it is often possible to bid less for a click if the search term is less popular and more specific to your business niche.
The goal for your AdWords campaign should be to find the best combination of keywords with the least amount of competition. This will help keep your cost-per-click (CPC) at a minimum and will generate quality traffic that will maximize returns on your investment.
Finance
Discover How to Earn Money Online Without Investing a Dime – And You Can Do This
Do you want to know how to earn money online without investing? I guess you do, everyone want to earn an extra cash and you probably know that Internet is over saturated with fast and easy cash “opportunities”, but I am not going to write about “Easy” money, this article is about real business which needs little time and almost no cash to invest.
But investing is absolutely necessary and I am talking about investing our time and determination to the online business of Affiliate Marketing.
First of all we must be sure that:
- We are ready to do anything what it takes to achieve great results and we are serious about it
- We can read and write ( just for any case)
- We are willing to learn new skills
- And we do not believe in any “magic” formulas
Now what the heck is Affiliate Marketing?
Imagine that you are link between product and customer; you find people who has some kind of problems or interests and provide them with best possible solutions by directing them to the products which will make their life easier.
Why do you want to do this?
When the possible customer will buy a product from the merchant you will get your payment. If it is digital product like soft, E-book or Video tutorial of some kind, you will get up to 75 % of commissions from the total cost, great reward for your small troubles.
How can you promote product?
There are different ways but here are some most used and tested
- Article Marketing You need to write articles in order to spread your promotion campaign
- PPC (Pay Per Click) – This is risky and expensive option, but if done wisely – is effective
- Viral Marketing – Very effective Marketing strategy but needs some programming skills or cash investments
What do you need?
- Web Page
- Right Niche
- Good Product
- And one strategy that works for you.
The best place to start you affiliate business is Article Marketing, because your only investments will be your time and persistence. You will have to discover right niche, find good product in the market and write articles about that product and how it can help people to solve their problems. When you know how to do it right, it is very easy and you will have to spend just an hour or two a day to run your affiliate campaign.
Finance
Business Process Management Across the Extended Enterprise: An Overview of Web-Based Software
Companies are seeking business process management solutions in a time when the traditional boundaries of their organizations have become increasingly porous to include suppliers, partners, and customers as integrated parts of their operations. At the same time, web-based software has continued to evolve in its capabilities and reach, and companies have increasingly adopted cloud-based services located outside the corporate firewall.
There are considerable benefits from extending business process management capabilities outside the boundaries of the company, and clearly measurable value is much easier to quantify when stakeholders are outside the traditional walls of the business.
For the purpose of this article, external stakeholders are considered to be suppliers, partners or customers who can have a meaningful impact on the performance of a company. These benefits are directly measurable in terms of supplier service level agreements, partner opportunities, and customer contract values. Establishing web-based software portals for the extended enterprise does come with challenges but the value significantly outweighs the costs.
Business process management can be relatively simple but still produces definable impacts on a company’s performance. Requesting and approving a simple task through relevant levels of authority might not be a complex process in itself, but moving this to web-based software involving a supplier directly produces clear gains in efficiency, reporting, and engagement.
1. Challenges
1.1. Delivery
The first challenge for many businesses is simply reigning in a delivery mechanism. Web-based software needs an accessible URL for all parties, but as businesses continue to embrace stakeholders from outside their traditional boundaries, portals need to be in place that meet the company’s security requirements and yet provide convenient access for users who – from a traditional IT perspective – might conceivably represent a security threat.
The solution in which this type of business process management system resides should present relevant messages by way of easily accessible information, news systems, and opportunities for dialogue through web-based software tools, such as blogs. These tools are designed to increasingly engage with users and unearth further value outside of the immediate process.
1.2. Maintenance
The information within this type of business process management module needs to be accurate, timely, secure and simple to maintain. Incorrect or inappropriate information is worse than no information at all.
Web-based software maintenance can carry a large risk. Sometimes, customers will put in place multiple, isolated portals that are each fit for a purpose, accepting the maintenance issues in the short term, but then losing focus over time so that the embedded information becomes low quality, out of date, or even incorrect.
2. Examples of Business Process Management
For the purpose of this discussion, recently implemented business processes which delivered real value are provided as examples below. Actual client names have been protected in all cases purely for confidentiality.
2.1. Public Facing: Authorizing the Use of a Brand
A business process management system that controlled the important access to the client’s brand needed to be implemented for a major public sector client involved in minimizing energy footprints.
Control of branding – including appropriate use of logos – was essential to this organization. A relatively simple process was established that identified what kind of relationship the supplier had to the customer. The web-based software then identified what the branded material was required for and provided direct and automated access where authorization was deemed appropriate.
Surrounding information was provided by menus and content that directly accessed the large corporate public website, with no requirement for duplication and no risk of errors or maintenance concerns. In fact, business process management that previously required a dedicated full-time team now dealt with 90 percent of requests automatically, with reports and dashboards providing real time information to the marketing team.
2.2. Partner Facing: Partner Certification
Working with a global supplier of connections and cabling, a business process management solution was implemented to certify new partners. Partners are extremely important to this global company, and providing an efficient certification process within web-based software was critical to maintaining global reach without compromising quality.
Using portal-based permissions was essential, as partners required access to numerous processes including certification. Which processes partners had access to depended upon various factors including their status as a partner and their country of origin.
Business process management protocols were embedded in a single content- and document-based information layer to provide one location where global partner managers could inform and engage with their customers in a secure and permission-based environment.
2.3. Customer Facing: Risk Identification
An insurance company needed web-based software that supported a client portal in order to specifically allow client staff to report any risk that might lead to an insurance claim.
The process was embedded in a portal together with custom applications and a rich information layer that allowed the client to describe potential risks and relevant insurance solutions consistent with the brand and matching the requirements of marketing and sales.
2.4. Supplier Facing: Simple Task-Based Cooperation
Often, various suppliers require task-based business process management solutions on web-based software, such as an extranet. The extranet facilitates identifying time requests that have not been addressed within a reasonable service level agreement, observing what the overall status is, and creating dashboards on an intranet that provide live status information to other managers not directly involved in this simple process.
3. Benefits
Business process management that reaches out to the extended corporation should be seen in the important context of offering engagement and messaging opportunities to users and companies.
The benefits gained through web-based software may seem to be outside the strict boundaries of the remit of a single business process, but when one treats a process as an isolated event within the company’s relationship with customers, partners and suppliers, one misses a significant opportunity to engage with key stakeholders.
In all the cases mentioned above, business process management extranets were able to be implemented which provided the required processes, appropriate security levels, correct information access, and the assignment of a branded user interface on an individual user basis.
Web-based software ensures that in addition to the value presented by each process, the engagement with key stakeholders is optimal, low maintenance, highly visible to appropriate staff, on-point, and timely.
Finance
How I Earned Money From Writing, Without Writing
I’ve been working as a writer for many years now and one thing that I’ve noticed happening several times is that I don’t always know where my income is going to come from. Sometimes I can write something and get paid once, or write a book and the royalties keep coming from it for years, or sometimes, I write something and it can earn me money in ways I never thought of.
To show you what I mean, I’ll tell you about a series of three articles I wrote that have gone on making me money for well over 10 years.
And this is how it happened:
Several years ago I wrote to a writing magazine and proposed a series of three articles about how to earn money pitching ideas for movies, TV shows and reality TV shows. The magazine accepted and asked me to send the articles.
At the time I was working as a freelance writer and I’d outlined the articles but hadn’t written them, which isn’t unusual, because, for non-fiction articles for magazines, they only want to see a short pitch first, whereas, for fiction, they usually want to see the whole story.
So once I received the request I set about writing the articles which were less than 1,500 words each and the whole thing took me just one morning of writing, editing and proofreading. And then I submitted the articles.
The editor accepted them and offered me 100 British Pounds ($200) for each article, payable on publication (the magazine was published monthly) which I agreed to, knowing that I’d receive 3 monthly payments which totaled $600.
The articles were published as agreed and a few months later I looked the copies of them on my computer and decided to republish them online. I added a few PPC ads to the web pages and a few affiliate links to appropriate products about script writing and pitching to and left it at that.
Over the next few years, those three articles began to get more hits than the other pages on my website. I also had to update them a couple of times as well to make sure that the content was still relevant and all the links worked, but doing so was only a small job.
So while those articles sat on my website the ads and affiliate links earned me quite a bit of money.
And then one day, a publishing company contacted me because one of their authors wanted to use part of one of the articles in a book they were publishing and wanted written permission.
So I sold them the permission for $300 which they accepted and paid.
And when I thought about it, those three articles that only took a few hours to write must have earned me well over $1,000 since I wrote them.
Not bad for half a day’s work.
But that’s the thing about being a writer; if you want to earn a decent income, you have to keep writing, submitting and publishing, because you never know where the money is going to come from next – or how much.
Effective AdWords Marketing Tips
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 27 dead
Discover How to Earn Money Online Without Investing a Dime – And You Can Do This
Review: Guthrie Theater’s ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ holds a classic American drama at arm’s length
Business Process Management Across the Extended Enterprise: An Overview of Web-Based Software
Wild have figured out how to rattle Blues in this series. Don’t retaliate.
How I Earned Money From Writing, Without Writing
Saints’ Balazovic starts strong as St. Paul tops Iowa
ClickBank Wealth Formula Review
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
News21 hours ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future