Finance
Effective Project Risk Assessment and Optimal Risk Mitigation Strategies
What are the nature and sources of project risks? What are the nature and function of project risk assessment? How do firms select risk mitigation strategies? What is the correlation between optimal risk mitigation strategies and effective project risk assessment? How do firms reach forecasted financial targets through quality management and statistical methods? The answers to these strategic questions are critical to effective formulation and execution of optimal risk mitigation strategy that equates marginal cost to marginal benefit of risk mitigation. Additionally, optimal risk mitigation strategy minimizes the known probability and incidence of project risks and maximizes the profit producing capacity of the enterprise.
In this review, we examine some pertinent and extant academic literature on effective project risk assessment and optimal mitigation strategies. Each risk mitigation strategy has costs and benefits. Therefore, the objective function is to maximize the net benefit of risk mitigation strategies. In practice, the optimal risk mitigation strategy equates marginal cost to marginal benefit of risk mitigation strategy by minimizing the incidence of project risks and maximizing the profit producing capacity of the enterprise. Project risk measured by the project standard deviation is the weighted average of possible deviations from the expected value (mean). The project standard deviation captures the likelihood that any uncertain event or condition might adversely affect a project and keep it from being executed as planned.
In practice, project risks like financial risks derive from weighted average of possible variations from expected results based on historical data. Therefore, firms should understand the nature and sources of variations to formulate effective risks mitigation strategies consistent with the profile of the firm which allows it to reach forecasted financial targets through quality management and statistical methods.
Not all project risks-variations are adverse. Some risk events such as innovative approaches or methods of completing an activity or favorable conditions such as lower prices for certain materials are risk-reducing and can facilitate project completion. These favorable events or conditions are called opportunities; but should still be treated as project risks-possible deviations from the expected value (mean).
Some Operational Guidance
Not all project risks can be effectively mitigated. To formulate and execute effective project risk mitigation strategies firms must develop a culture of assessment and continuous improvement. Firms cannot apply or manage what they do not understand, and they cannot measure or understand what they do not know; and they cannot know what they do not believe. Therefore, firms must always inspect what they expect by designing and deploying a robust assessment model that informs collection and analysis of relevant, accurate and timely data.
Sources and Types of Variation
In operations, variation source identification for projects is critical for product quality improvement. Many variation source identification techniques are based on a linear fault quality model, in which the correlation between process faults and product quality measurements are linear. In practice, many quality measurements are nonlinearly related to the process faults. A critical aspect of process characterization is to identify and quantify various sources and types of variation so that they may be minimized.
In addition, the ability to detect and minimize variation in the project processes gives firms competitive advantage, allowing them to provide superior quality products to their customers in the global marketplace and to reach forecasted financial targets through quality management and statistical methods. Traditional quality control focuses on statistical process control (SPC), to detect anomalies and deviations based on product and process measurements. However, this approach does not provide specific operational guidelines to identify the variation sources, a critical step toward variation reduction and the derivative project risk mitigation strategies.
Further, the availability of project and process assessment data as well as the criticality of problems caused by project and process variation led to the significant development of innovative methodologies for variation source identification. In the case of normal causes-common variation, the process is in control-stable and therefore predictable. This means that based on current process pattern, a firm can predict how it will behave in the future, i.e. always within the control limits. In the case of special causes-exceptional variation, the process is out of control-unstable and therefore unpredictable. In other words, based on current process pattern, a firm is not able to predict how the process will behave in the future.
As you know, there are not only different sources of variation but there are also different types of variation. Common cause variation describes random variability that is inherent in the process and special cause or assignable cause variation is due to specific circumstances. The two types variation are controlled variation and uncontrolled variation. Controlled variation is characterized by a stable and consistent pattern of variation over time. This type of variation is random and indicates a uniform fluctuation about a constant level. Uncontrolled variation is characterized by a pattern of variation that changes over time and hence is unpredictable.
The concept of controlled/uncontrolled variation is critical in determining if a process is stable and in control. A process is deemed stable and in control if it runs in a consistent and predictable manner. This means that the average process value is consistent, and the variability is controlled. If the variation is uncontrolled-process is out of control, then either the process expected value (mean) is not consistent, or the process variation is changing or both.
Risk Assessment and Mitigation Strategies
In practice, managing project risks is a process that includes risk assessment and mitigation strategy for identifiable and predictable risks. Project risk assessment includes both the identification of potential risks with known probabilities and the evaluation of the potential impacts of project risks so identified. Risk mitigation strategies are designed to eliminate or minimize the impact of the risk events-occurrences that have a negative or adverse impact on the project. Identifying risk is both a creative and a systematic process. The creative process includes actively developing new insights into situations and applying innovative, unique solutions to project problems. And systems approach entails ability to anticipate and understand the implications of project risks and mitigation strategies across the entire firm.
Finally, there is gathering empirical evidence in the extant academic literature suggesting that during process characterization, firms should endeavor to isolate, eliminate, or minimize all sources of uncontrolled variation. At the planning stage of the project, risks are still uncertain because they have not yet occurred. But eventually, some of the anticipated risks will occur, and the firm must deal with them. There are four basic strategies for managing project risks:
1. Risk Avoidance: The best thing a firm can do with a project risk is avoid it. If a firm can prevent risk from happening, it will not adversely affect the project. The easiest way to avoid project risk is to walk away, but this may not be a viable option. A common risk avoidance technique is to use proven and existing methods rather than adopt innovative methods, even though innovative methods may indicate better potential outcomes. Risk avoidance is often effective but seldom practical.
2. Risk Reduction: If a firm cannot avoid the risk, it can mitigate or minimize the impact. This means taking some actions that will minimize severity of damage to the project. Effective use of management information system, warning system and early problem detection system are some of the industry best practices.
3. Risk Transfer: One of the most effective ways to deal with a project risk is to pay a third party to accept the risk. The most common way to do this is to through insurance or re-insurance.
4. Risk Sharing: This involves partnering with other firms to share responsibility for the risky activities. Partnering with another firm to share the risk associated with a portion of the project is useful when the other firm has expertise or distinctive competency-resources and capabilities a firm lacks.
5. Risk Retention: This is planned assumption of risk by a firm. When a firm cannot avoid, mitigate, transfer, or share a project risk, then it must retain/accept part or all the risk. The most common way to do this is through self-insurance, co-payments, or deductibles.
In sum, there are always costs and benefits for every business decision and strategy. Therefore, firms must always weigh the costs and benefits of project risk assessment and mitigation strategies to decide whether the benefits justify the costs. The optimal mitigation strategy equates marginal cost to marginal benefit, ceteris paribus.
Finance
3 Secrets to Help Anyone Make Free Money on the Internet
Are you trying to make free money on the internet but are not sure how to go about achieving that goal? It is not as hard to do as most people believe it is. You just need to know the top secrets that will help you easily make money online.
The following secrets are used by thousands of people every day to help them achieve free money online. If you use these secrets also then you will be able to join the ranks of the thousands of people that work at home for themselves and are successful with it.
1. Choose what you will enjoy – When you are trying to make money using the internet it is important to choose a way that you will enjoy. For example: If you like making cookies and sharing them with others then you can start a business online selling those cookies.
When you enjoy what you do for your business it will be ten times easier for you to make money with it because you will enjoy building your business. If you don’t like what you are doing then it will start to feel like a dreaded job and will get harder and harder to build.
2. Work hard – No matter what you may have heard in the beginning you will have to work hard. You are building a business after all that that takes work. There just isn’t any way around working hard.
Once you have your business set up and bringing in money you won’t have to work as hard but at first it is imperative. Don’t be afraid of hard work because believe it or not it will definitely pay off by providing you with a better future.
3. Let people know you are available – You have to let people know that your business is online or they will never be able to spend their money with you. Marketing your business using as many marketing methods as you can is the only way to let people know about your business.
Marketing your online business is the number one secret that you need to use because it is the only way you will be able to make the money you want to. Start with one marketing method at a time and learn how to use it effectively.
Once it is bringing traffic to your business you want to add another method. Repeat this process until you have at least 5 to 7 methods working to bring traffic to your business at all times so you can make as much money as you want to.
Knowing these secrets give you an advantage because you now know exactly what it will take if you are serious about achieving success and finally being able to make free money on the internet. Don’t delay in using these secrets because the sooner you start the sooner you will make the money you want to easily.
Finance
When Is the Best Time for a Business to Install Solar Panels?
This article is written in the second half of 2014 and it would seem that the best time to install solar… was about a year or two ago.
Now, since most of us do not posses the ability to travel back in time while many like me, are hindsight experts, let us learn from the past and try to see what would be the second best time, shall we?
First, let’s see the ‘why’ of the initial claim. Well, years ago solar was an expensive proposition and it wasn’t for the faint of hearts. One needed to be an ideologue to go there, it was expensive and although it was a proven technology, there weren’t many systems already in operation that one could show or see to make that financial leap… Then gradually, it started gaining popularity, first in Europe and in Germany in particular and then in Asia and in the United States. More and more manufacturers came online in China, driving prices down. At one point, just like with athletic achievements, everybody among solar professionals in California, was looking at who would be the first manufacturer/distributor that would dare break the $1.00/watt price barrier and get closer to the elusive ‘Grid Parity’, a point where the cost of solar would equal the cost of electricity produced by burning fossil fuel!! Of course the two are correlated and considered miles stones in the drive to make solar PV more and more popular. At the same time, installation prices (the other big component of the price of a system) went down and sub-contractors who were employed by various solar companies to perform the installation work, were feeling downward pressure as well, as more and more general contractors and electricians started to learn the fine art and science of proper solar installation. Soon enough, the $1.00/watt that a sub was charging the prime solar contractor, was broken. At the same time the incentives offered by local governments (in CA) were still decent going down gradually from $2.50/watt to $2.20 to $1.90 to $1.55… gradually decreasing as the Megawatts were gradually consumed by each consecutive step. At the same time, something obscure called: Accelerated Amortization was offered to businesses by the Federal Government. This, on top of the now famous, 30% Federal Tax Credit which is still in effect and that we are going to talk about later again. Soon enough there were too many solar panels in the market at really low prices and THAT, dear reader, was the best time for businesses to install solar on their roofs or in their parking lots to shade the parked cars and arm wrestle that huge electric bill!!!
The ‘Great Recession’ was long gone. Banks were already solar savvy enough to recognize a safe investment when they saw one and were willing to lend. The incentives mandated by the State of California and offered by the Publicly Owned Utilities (PG&E, SCE and SDG&E) were still significant, the accelerated amortization was still in effect AND there was the 30% Federal Tax Credit (not to mention the availability of Schedule-R rate addressing the subject of demand-charges, which is a significant portion of a commercial electric bill. This subject though, is being addressed in a separate dedicated article.)
Fast forward to 2014, well, the local incentives (unless you are within the territory of a municipal utility) are gone, the accelerated amortization is gone too and to add insult to injury, there are less solar panels available in the marketplace so prices went up some. So is it, “too late”?
Absolutely NOT.
First of all, the sun shines as bright as it did a year or two ago. It shines on average even a bit more, given the horrible drought and lack of clouds (OK, sorry, that was uncalled for). But seriously, we are becoming increasingly aware of the tangible resource that is the sun. Aren’t we?
Did you know that although our electricity demand keeps going up, in the last few years, all the solar that has been already installed CURBED COMPLETELY, SO FAR, THE NEED TO BRING ONLINE NEW FOSSIL FUEL POWER PLANTS? This is due to the fact that solar provides the most electricity EXACTLY when it is most needed, summer-mid-days!!!!
Second, If you, a business-owner or executive are risk averse, you trade catching ‘tops’ and ‘bottoms’ of trends in exchange for a more secure investment. Well, now we are clearly out of the woods as far as risk is concerned, ask your banker if you don’t believe me!
You know how a few years ago every Prius owner could drive in the carpool lane? Now, you have to own a fully electrical car and even those are numbered!
Third, right now and up to the year 2016 you are given a gift from the federal government. Thirty-percent of the value of the solar system (or any other renewable source for that matter) can be taken as a tax credit that can be used all at once or broken up into as many fiscal years as one wishes, as long as the system is installed before that deadline. (If you are a non-for-profit organization there might be some other arrangements, using member donors tax appetite. For one, some of those local rebates that we’ve been talking about earlier, are still there.)
Fourth, most commercial-solar companies that are out there now (and I happen to be affiliated with some of them) are solid. The ones that didn’t know how to manage properly went out of business or back to the continent from which they came from. Most of the ones around are lean and mean. They know how to provide a very professional and long lasting solar system at a great price.
Fifth, AB327… ah?
AB327 is another extra help that the legislator in CA managed to provide to all of us, solar seekers against Darth-PG&E-SCE-SDG&E-Vader. It’s a kind of light-saber that ‘grandfather’ net-metering prices. It forces the above utilities to credit us, home and businesses, for ANY kilowatt hour (kWh) that we produce through solar as much as they would charge us, if we were to get it from them. And not a cent less. Those utility companies hate solar and would do anything to make it less attractive, well, for the moment, they failed. Read about it here: http://cenergypower.com/blog/assembly-bill-327-california-net-metering-in-transition/
Sixth, Last but not least, As we have discussed, there isn’t much room for prices to go down, they have already bottomed out both on the hardware and workmanship side. Now, the only waiting that one should do is for the proposal to be presented, the ink on the contract to dry and your turn in the installation cue to come…
and then?
Congrats, our life-giving star is now also powering your business!
Finance
How Should I Create a Passive Income?
Got a 9 to 5 job? Been going to work everyday? Do you exert too much effort for your tasks? Do you spend even your break time fretting over your toils? Are you exhausted physically, mentally and emotionally? All these and you still get the same old meager salary you received the other month!
Don’t you just want to wake up on a Monday morning with a big smile on your face and enjoy a hearty breakfast afterwards? Don’t you just want to laze around the house, without stress and worry, knowing your bank account will have a long way to go?
Read on then.
You need to put together your acts and take the way to earning passive income. Passive income is a way of generating revenue with minimal effort from your part. It is earning more by working less! Don’t you just love the sound of it?
There are just a few initial pointers for you to build a good foundation for your passive income resources. Invest some of your time and money to prepare on any of the following or for all, and wait for profits to rake in 24/7.
1. Website – Create a passive income through your own website. Of course, we’re talking online; your website is a must. Invest on the appearance, content and popularity of your website and after that, moving for ways to earn passive income would come easy. Bank your expertise and knowledge on your website to achieve this goal.
Once you’ve got yourself a considerable amount of regular visitors, you can move for a membership site. The members will be charged a monthly fee to access the website. They would be willing enough to do so, considering the expertise and knowledge you’ve established.
2. Affiliate Programs – Create passive income from selling. You can have products of other companies sold through your website. All you have to do is find a company that sells products or services related to the theme of your website and link. The company will do everything, from supplying the product, pursuing the sale and shipping. You get commission for every sale made! Better yet, look for a company that gives higher commissions!
Create passive income also with the affiliate programs by sending out e-mails to everyone you know. You can send out e-mail to every person in your mailing list to check out the affiliate program. Create a good message and send. If someone in your address book gets interested, clicks on it and buys, you’ve got yourself a check at the end of the month!
3. Search Engines – Create passive income by hosting a search box on your website. This would again require a website that gets countless hits in a day. Then locate a search engine that would pay to have their search boxes posted on your website. Whenever a search was done through your website, you get more dough in your bank account.
4. Online Products – Create passive income by coming up with your own software product or e-book. If you’ve got some unique talent or valuable knowledge to share, earn from it. All you have to do is organize that skill or knowledge, craft it into an e-book or software, afterwards, sell it online. This would not cost you much. Just make it accessible to the people out there thirsting for knowledge.
5. Advertise – Create passive income through advertisements. If you get to attract many visitors in a day, you can have ads and banners posted on your site, for a fee. Create passive income also through advertising in your software, e-book or newsletter. Once you’ve set up the ad, you can expect your monthly pay.
No sweat? Actually, it is really easy. You don’t have to spend all of your time on it. Come to think of it, you just have to put an initial outlay of time, effort and a few bucks.
Creating passive income would surely more than to be thankful for. Think of the free time you will gain and on what you would be doing that moment! You will have more time for yourself, more time for your family, more time to go out with friends, more time to play at the same time, you will have more money!
So, go ahead, do some serious work for just one time, maybe just one night, and after that, you can just sit back, relax and enjoy!
Effective Project Risk Assessment and Optimal Risk Mitigation Strategies
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 09
3 Secrets to Help Anyone Make Free Money on the Internet
When Is the Best Time for a Business to Install Solar Panels?
How Should I Create a Passive Income?
Basic Online Marketing
Internet Banking Security Now More Enhanced
SAP ERP Software Review – Expert Review
Ideas to Wish Happy Birthday to a Close One
PPC Services – Make The Most of Google AdWords
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion