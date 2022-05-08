Eleceed Chapter 193: Release Date, Raw Scan & READ MANGA ONLINE

Share Pin 0 Shares

Eleceed Chapter 193 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 12th May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.

There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Eleceed Chapter 193.

NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED

Eleceed Chapter 193 Release Date

Eleceed Chapter 193 will be released on 12th May 2022 and as uh you know the raw scans will be coming two-three days before the release. final release and spoilers are still left.

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

9 AM Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

Noon Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

11 AM British Summer Time: 5 PM

This series has gained a lot of popularity recently and the fans are curiously waiting for the release of the next chapter.

Eleceed Chapter 193 Raw Scan Release Date

As the release date for Chapter 193 of Eleceed is set for 12th May 2022, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.

Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Eleceed Chapter 193 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.

About Eleceed

Eleceed is a fantasy and action Korean Webtoon series written by Son Jae Ho and illustrated by ZHENA. It can be found on Naver and WEBTOON.

The series follows the story of Jiwoo, a kind-hearted young man who possesses the lightning-quick reflexes of a cat and uses it to secretly make the world a better place. This series also shows the adventures of Jiwoo Seo as he discovers a new world with people who also have abilities Kayden is a secret agent on the run, who finds himself stuck in the body of a decidedly fat old fluffy cat.

This chapter begins with Divine Beast’s conquered environment. We might witness Gain’s and Iseul’s expressions on this incident. We will see the discussion regarding Jinwoo’s fake awakening ability, which is Animal Control.

Also we will witness a casual confrontation between Jinwoo and Gain Lutroine. It will be remarkable to witness Gain’s expression after witnessing Jinwoo. It remains to be seen what twists and turns take place as the story progresses.

Where to Read?

You can read all the chapters of Eleceed on the official website of Webtoon and MangaPlus.

Before Eleceed Chapter 193 Releases Get to Know about the Main Characters of the Series

Jiwoo Seo



Jiwoo Seo is the hero of the manhwa, Eleceed. He is the main pupil of Kayden and the second individual to have Electrokinesis.

However, his Primary power is Super Speed. He is a free awakener and has gone to the Awakened Academy with the sponsorship from Shinhwa Association.

Jiwoo Seo is an extremely caring, kind person. Growing up alone and scared of uncovering his powers, he is a saved and to some degree careful individual, however, he is infrequently inclined to foolishness at whatever point he sees that somebody is at serious risk.

He is additionally a profoundly sympathetic person because of his grieved adolescence. Because of his saved character, he maintains a strategic distance from conflicts whenever the situation allows and is extremely cautious as to not carry himself into the spotlight, particularly with his powers.

Kayden Break

Kayden or all the more generally known as Kayden Break is the deuteragonist in the manhwa, Eleceed.

He is notoriously known as one of the most grounded stirred ones who stay unaffiliated with an association. Because of being intensely harmed and expecting to stow away as he mended, he had to change into a feline and can keep up with his human structure by burning through his effort.

His fundamental capacity is Electrokinesis, however, he can likewise change into a feline and utilize Spatial Isolation. Presently, he’s living with Jiwoo as he recuperates his power and energy. He’s showing Jiwoo the stirred world and going about as his coach.

Kayden is an extremely savage and careful person who appreciates battling others and continually searches out solid adversaries. Prior to meeting Jiwoo, he was a forlorn individual.

In the wake of meeting Jiwoo, he turned into a fairly mindful educator toward Jiwoo and puts forth an attempt to safeguard Jiwoo and his companions. Kayden is additionally exceptionally sure and frequently alludes to himself in the third individual to accentuate his significance.

