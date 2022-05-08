Finance
Email Marketing Tips – Five Email Marketing Tips to Super-Charge Your Business
Wikipedia defines email marketing as ‘…a form of direct marketing which uses electronic mail as a means of communicating commercial or fundraising messages to an audience’.
And if you’ve been online for any length of time (even a few months!) you’ll know that email marketing has become one of the fastest growing business strategies because of its ability to make use of automating software (autoresponder) to manage and build a relationship with your subscribers.
If you’re just starting to learn about email marketing and build your list here’s our ‘Five Top Email Marketing Tips’ for your business:
1. Slow down pony!
Yes I know you want results and I know you’re keen to share your business with your new subscriber but if you try to rush things with your subscribers you risk turning them off completely. You absolutely have to build trust and you do that through giving your subscribers fantastic content. Think about the lists you yourself have signed up for. Do you always open emails from a particular person before others? Think about why that is – odds are it’s because you know that person always provides you with something of value. There isn’t an exact formula for free content versus ‘sales’ content but I like to stick to roughly 3:1. So for every 3 emails of free content I would send one ‘sales’ content email.
2. Ask for the sale
So you’ve given great free content but now you want your list to take action and buy something. Here’s not the time to be shy – be very specific about what you want your list to do e.g.: ‘Click here for the latest report’ or ‘Visit http://www.YourSite.com Now’
3. Don’t sweat the small stuff
Don’t make decision from small amounts of data. When you first start out you won’t have too much data to go on and it’s tempting to take that small sample of data and make decisions about whether or not a particular email subject, body copy etc has been successful.
Always allow your campaigns to gather enough data before you make a decision as to whether they have been effective.
4. Click, click, click
You want your list to be responsive to i.e.: click on, the links that you include in your emails. It doesn’t just happen randomly. By including some kind of link in every email you send out you are getting your list into the habit of clicking.
It can be a link to something you want them to buy or just a great blog you’ve read lately or a piece of free software that you use all the time in your own business.
5. Test, test, test
Testing your emails is an important part of email marketing. Successful marketers are always testing what is working and what’s not. You name it, they test it – ads, landing pages, headlines, opt in forms, subject lines, background colours, fonts etc. Testing one thing against another (sometimes called A/B testing) allows you to continually improve on your last performance in small increments.
When it comes to your email marketing, testing couldn’t be easier because most or it can be handled through your autoresponder software.
Email marketing is here to stay and the winners in the game will be those who know how to balance content and sales.
Follow these email marketing tips and start building a relationship with your list today!
Finance
Make Cash and Earn Money Online – New Marketers Can Start For Very Cheap Today!
When you are new to internet marketing you may have no idea where you should start and you probably have seen many enticing programs that you have thought about purchasing. They sound great and you think you will make a ton of cash right away, but when you want to make cash and earn money online you need to know how to properly get started for very little money.
Most programs are not worth the money you will spend on them and they are too advanced for the beginning marketer. Most of them will require that you invest a lot of money into methods that probably do work, but if you are not willing to risk your savings to find out, then it will not be something you are interested in.
When you want to make cash and earn money online you can start out by using article marketing to do so. This can be scary at first if you are not a good writer, but even some of the worst writers out there have many a lot of cash with articles. If you want to make cash and earn money online without spending much to get started articles is the best way to go.
The internet is still all about information and by writing articles to market products and advertising that will pay you cash you will be providing information, which people want. This is a great way to get the cash you need to use some of the other methods and the best part is you can start for very cheap.
Finance
Web Optimization May Lead to More Website Traffic
Advertising
You can build the best looking site on the web but what good does it do if no one can find it? This is where advertising and promotion comes in. By promoting your site on the rigth channels online you will see that it takes a bit of muscle and a lot of know how in order to make the public aware of your products or services.
There are a few ways to advertise your site on the internet such as paid search (PPC) which will bring in instant traffic basically, but again, you have to pay for it. If you want instant visitors to your site, this may be the best option at the time for you.
SEO and social advertising are usually the free options, but it takes much longer to get found for your keywords organically within your chosen market. If you want to attract visitors who are interested in your brand, you will need to target high traffic channels and high PA/DA sites that already have an enormous amount of traffic.
Writing content on Web 2.0 profile sites is another form of advertising. Make sure you write lengthy content (1000-1500 words) and use meta descriptions and internal linking as well as external links to promote other pages on and off your website. Optimizing on-page content is great for SEO and will help boost not only your website traffic through organic search, but also your Page Rank on Google.
Social Marketing
You can have the best looking site in your market but unless you market it so that users can find you, what is the point? Certainly one of the best and cheapest ways of increasing traffic to your website is to produce website content and then share it on social media channels.
Use as many social networking pages as you can to market your content.. for free! Facebook and Twitter are the obvious choices right off because the are widely used and have millions of users.
Content Marketing is all about making your headlines and titles short and snappy so that it will get people to click through on the provided link in order to check out your content right away. Headlines drive traffic, or let me say, the right headline will drive traffic. You have to peak interest in order to make a visitor want to find out more about the post.
The subject matter should be clear and easy to read with some great graphics and a CTA (call to action) if you want them to click on the backlink that leads to your website. Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, Vimeo and YouTube are great for promoting products through infographics, pictures, or videos. Don’t forget the title and description! This is what captures their attention in the first place. Who knows, your content may even go viral!
LinkedIn is the largest professional social network on the internet today so don’t forget this medium when looking for great places to publish your content. Your profile on LinkedIn will get noticed and all your posts will eventually get website traffic because of the links they contain. It’s all about publishing quality content on a regular basis in order to grow your followers. As soon as you write new articles, your followers will be notified and will check out your content.
Remember also to vary the length of each post and mix it up and write about things that people are actually interested in or are looking for a solution to. There are literally thousands of people each day in North America searching Google for your services and/or products online. They search for specific keywords, so make sure they find your site and not that of your competitor.
Guest Blogging
Yes, guest blogging is alive and well, and as long as it is in your “related market”, you won’t get penalized by the search engines for promoting your website in this manner.
Posting content on related websites will increase traffic to your site or blog. It will help build brand awareness and drive traffic and sales in the process. There are rules to guest blogging so make sure you keep the subject matter in a related context and only provide one or two links back to your money site, landing page, or services page.
If you don’t follow Google Best Practices Guide when posting on other blogs, you make get penalized so be careful and proceed accordingly.
There is another way to guest blog, that is getting other people to post content on your site. Again, this has to be related to the niche you are already in. Linking to another page with related content is often seen as a good thing in the eyes of the search engines and you make even get valuable page ranking points for your efforts. When it comes down to it, make sure all articles and blog posts are quality content, not spammy in nature. You will get penalized for any low quality content or mass backlinking tactics on the web, so again be careful when guest blogging.
Target The Right Keywords
You may have to hire a local SEO company to find out about targeting keywords for your market. The company will first do an SEO analysis of your website to determine how well it is optimized for the search engines and then create a list of keywords to use in an upcoming SEO campaign for your brand. Remember, you want to get found organically in search engines for your products and services, in your chosen market, for your specific set of keywords.
Some of these keywords can be just a one or two word phrase, while others can be long-tail keywords. These type of long-tail keywords are what accounts for a large percentage of daily searches on Google. People type in a whatever comes to their minds at the time, looking for a product in your market. Guess What? They will find your product if your site is optimized using the right keywords for your brand.
Get a local SEO Services company to do a free SEO analysis of your website, just as a starting point. This part won’t cost you anything and will let you know if you need to hire someone to fix the on-page SEO on your site.
Web Optimization For Mobile Devices
More and more internet browsing is done these days on mobile phones. Years ago it was done mostly on desktop PCs and Mac computers but those days are behind us.
People want a quick way to search for products, services, restaurants, or to book a tuna charter in PEI. They want to answer quickly and they want it now. That is where searching on a smartphone comes into play.
Everyone basically has some type of iPhone or Android phone these day with a data plan so that they can always have the internet at hand should they need it. That being said, as a web developer, you better make sure your website is optimized responsively for mobile devices of all shapes and sizes. Your website needs to be accessible with easy-to-read content.
Search engines have adapted their algorithms to give points for responsive design. In fact, in the past six months since the last Google update, if your site is not optimized for mobile devices you make receive a penalty, either that or you won’t receive and positive ticks.
A word to the wise – make sure your visitors can find you on the web, and view your company website on any smartphone, iPad, or Samsung device. You will get valuable page rank points from Google and will also get more website traffic and possibly more sales in the process.
Quick Loading Website
You will get points from Google and other major search engines like Bing and Yahoo if you site loads quickly. Who wants to way 20-30 seconds for any website to load?
Usually large images or blocks of code will be the route cause of your page loading slowly causing visitors to leave quickly before the first page even loads. This is the what they call the “bounce rate”. Your bounce rate will be high probably above 50% if your site is not built to load quickly.
Look at all the header graphics and other pics and videos on your main page. Are they all necessary? What is their purpose and are they at the lowest resolution possible so they they not only look good but your page will load faster because of it.
Optimize your pages, technically, so they your site functions well and the site not only loads faster, but users will stay around longer on your site checking out your products or services. Your bounce rate will go down and your website traffic and sales will go up, inversely. Check all your third party plugins for SEO and social sharing. Do they all function well and are they producing errors? Consult with an SEO professional if you are unsure.
Finance
Work From Home – Earn Money the Best Possible Way
Every person wants to earn money easily. But saying is quiet easier than implementation. In order to earn money, there is no short cut. You will have to put your best foot forward if you fail to do so, your dreams will collapse. In case you think of working from home, you can make money easily. In this case it may be your dreams might come true and that too in your own way without any strings attached.
All the conditions should be analyzed in relation with the kind of work, amount of work one can do which varies from person to person. Only those people must come forward who have strong determination, perseverance, patience, stamina, and presence of mind and fighting spirit. They are best suited for these jobs. If this is not the case, the dream of becoming successful home entrepreneurs will be shattered completely.More and more people have misconceptions concerning home based jobs, they think it is easier when compared to conventional business.
How to assess your own strength?
For the beginners, you need to examine your own strengths and weaknesses. First and foremost, measure what kind of person you are, can you tackle all the business complications, are you disciplined enough to keep your spirits high, how much time can you devote. Some of the people have a nature of always being employees and not their own bosses. So you need a lot of dedication to overcome this. Should know how long one has to wait for the orders for example what to do or when to do, how to do and so on. On the contrary, they neither have leadership nor motivational quality. When you work at home, you must understand the value of time, do not waste your time in unproductive work, you must become habitual how to get the best of the little available time and learn the skill of being busy.
There are many things that need to be considered for example you should keep all the thing near by your desk or on desk, on the requirement of all these things, you do not need to waste your precious time. All the required things should be kept in a systematic way. The other important task is the selection of place, which should be peaceful there should be no distraction on account of distraction, there may be inconvenience in your work. The support of your family is also very important; they should always keep in mind to give you privacy when you need it.
Now, you are ready to sit on the chair to work. Only other thing you require is some guidance from a person who is into the field of SEO, that truly will help you get a big picture about all the tricks of this field.Now you can start earning money in accordance with the quantity of work you choose to do.
Email Marketing Tips – Five Email Marketing Tips to Super-Charge Your Business
Make Cash and Earn Money Online – New Marketers Can Start For Very Cheap Today!
Web Optimization May Lead to More Website Traffic
Real World Economics: Fed works the pedals of economy
Work From Home – Earn Money the Best Possible Way
Trademark and Brand Enforcement in Social Networking – Using Terms of Use
Choosing the Best Money Transfer Provider
10 Things Every CPA Affiliate Needs to Be Profitable
Penny Stocks – Cash Out Or Reinvest?
Market Segmentation And Digital Marketing
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
News1 day ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion