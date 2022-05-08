Connect with us

Blockchain

Esco Property Group launches turnkey solution for real estate crypto investments

Published

4 mins ago

on

Esco Property Group launches turnkey solution for real estate crypto investments
Tenerife, Spain, 7th May, 2022, Chainwire

After a couple years riddled with tension brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s reaction to it, and the struggles of the global economy to get back on track, people are starting to remember what it feels like to be normal again.

The need to find strong investments for your financial well-being and the desire to have a place to ‘get away from it all’ have never been more important than they are right now.

For investors savvy enough to have gotten into the cryptocurrency market, they have remarkable value in their portfolios and are itching to translate it into equitable, tangible long-term investments.

If the above describes your situation we believe there has never been a better time to invest in exotic vacation property such as luxury villas on the Spanish islands of Ibiza, Tenerife, and Palma de Mallorca. The COVID-19 scare has secluded locations in high demand, and Esco Crypto Estate is combining this hot investment property with the hottest financial asset in today’s markets – cryptocurrency.

Esco Property Group accepts Bitcoins a s payment for all real estate transactions and are a wire-to-wire, all-inclusive management company, superior to agencies who only handle real estate consulting or provide property listings around the world.

This is not a service where users constantly have to upload another document, make another phone call, and continually feel like they have to do all the work. Instead, Esco is a turnkey operation that can handle users needs from end to end so that they don’t have to worry about which property to buy and what they want to do with it after you take possession.

The team is legally savvy and excels at accounting for the myriad of subtleties involved with the acquisition of real estate, particularly when dealing in international transactions.

About Esco Propery Group

Privacy and confidentiality are essential linchpins for cryptocurrency holders and we hold those two qualities in the same high regard for our customers. Using cryptocurrency to buy real estate avoids having to gum up your financial portfolio with unwanted paperwork and compliance protocol. Using our connections in the Australian and English investment management sector, Esco Crypto Estate can turn your cryptocurrency holdings into prime luxury villas and other real estate holdings in the most highly-desired locations on Earth.

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Consolidates After Recent Bloodbath

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 8, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fumbles Amid Rising Concerns Over Federal Rate Hike
  • Bitcoin is down 0.14% in the last 24 hours.
  • Bitcoin addresses holding more than 10,000 BTC have surged massively in the last 5 days.

Bitcoin (BTC) has had a challenging month because of its low performance every week. The supreme coin’s price activity has been sluggish, and there are no signs that it will improve very soon. However, the price is in the consolidation phase, confined within a range. BTC was trading at $35,816 with the Awesome Oscillator below the zero line as of this writing. The RSI could only go as low as 36.24, well shy of the neutral zone.

BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

Whales Holding More Than 10K BTC Rise

On May 7th, Glassnode said that the number of active addresses in lost had surpassed $15 million for the first time in over two years. Furthermore, according to Glassnode, there were 26,723,028 active addresses in profit at a three-month low.

A little increase in the number of wallets with a balance of more than 0.01, 0.1 BTC, and 1 BTC was seen by Glassnode, with 9.9 million, 3.46 million, and 836K wallets, respectively, now in use. At this time, only 2,400 addresses have more than one thousand bitcoins. However, the number of Bitcoin addresses holding more than 10,000 BTC has surged massively in the past five days. Addresses with more than 10K BTC were up to 90 on May 3rd, then 95 on May 6th.

The $28k price range may support Bitcoin (BTC), the leading digital currency. Based on the correlation between Bitcoin and the conventional markets, notably the S&P 500 index, this is what Timothy Peterson of Cane Island Alternative Advisors predicted. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $35,925.40 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $20,457,103,825 USD. Bitcoin is down 0.14% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins Worth Considering in 2022

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 8, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
12 seconds ago |