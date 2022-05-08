News
Explainer: Who gets MN ‘hero pay’ and how unemployment tax hike will be returned to businesses
Everyone from doctors to janitors who worked on the pandemic front line will get $750 of “hero pay” and an unpopular unemployment insurance tax hike was reversed under last week’s deal at the Minnesota Legislature.
About 667,000 workers are eligible to apply for hero pay, and businesses will get a credit or refund of a roughly 30 percent increase in unemployment taxes that were due April 30. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bipartisan bill immediately after it was sent to him April 28 by the Legislature.
The agreement takes about $3.3 million from the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus and $1.2 billion in unspent federal coronavirus aid. Here’s where the money goes:
BONUSES FOR WORKERS
Frontline workers will share $500 million in hero pay — double what lawmakers agreed upon last year. They’ll have 45 days to apply for $750 checks once the state Department of Labor and Industry launches a website.
Who is eligible: Health, long-term, home and child care workers; government workers and first responders; educators; manufacturers; food, grocery and retail employees; delivery drivers and transit workers; security, maintenance and housing personnel are all listed in the legislation.
Hour requirements: Applicants in eligible categories must have worked at least 120 hours between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021. They must have worked in proximity to people outside their household and cannot have received more than 20 weeks’ worth of unemployment.
Income limits: Medical workers who cared for COVID-19 patients and who earn less than $175,000 a year, $350,000 for couples, can apply. Other workers must have an annual income under $85,000, or less than $185,000 for joint filers.
How to apply: Once the state Department of Labor and Industry launches its website, workers have 45 days to apply. There are 15 days to appeal denied claims.
When will checks arrive: The $750 should be distributed by summer. Checks could be larger, as much as $1,500, if fewer people apply.
TAX BREAKS FOR BUSINESSES
The legislation repays the state’s $1.4 billion unemployment insurance trust fund debt and adds $1.3 billon to bring the account back to near pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment tax hikes as high as 30 percent are erased under the plan.
Returned funds: The first round of increased unemployment taxes were due April 30. Businesses that paid the higher rate can ask for a refund or there will be an automatic credit from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Recalculated rates: State officials are working to recalculate unemployment tax rates for 130,000 employers. New rates will be listed on employers’ online unemployment insurance accounts.
Other changes: The bill lowers the base unemployment insurance tax rate from 0.5 percent to 0.1 percent. It eliminates 2022 special assessments and federal interest charges.
The legislation did not include House Democrats’ request to make certain hourly school employees eligible for unemployment insurance.
St. Thomas theology professor, a Ukraine native, raises money for refugee children, medical supplies, flak jackets
As the chairman of philosophy and theology at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, professor Paul Gavrilyuk spends much of his daytime hours knee-deep in research about God and man.
His nights are devoted to a different calling — fundraising for teachers’ salaries, classroom and medical supplies, as well as knee pads, camouflage gear and tourniquets for troops in his native Ukraine, the country he emigrated from as a graduate student some 30 years ago.
Within a month, he hopes to be supporting the manufacture of flak jackets. Thinking long term, he’s already begun discussions with an American boarding school in suburban Texas and a Chicago college to set up student study-abroad experiences once the war is over.
DONATIONS EXCEED $350,000
Donations now exceed $350,000, including more than $100,000 raised through his church, Holy Trinity Orthodox Church on Forest Street in St. Paul. The famous Westminster Abbey, the spiritual center of the Anglican church in London, contributed its Easter collection to his new nonprofit, “Rebuild Ukraine” — rebuild-ua.org.
“There’s something of a tradition, in the eastern European tradition, where the churches are well-positioned to respond in a crisis,” said Father Jonathan Proctor of Holy Trinity, who called Gavrilyuk’s efforts “phenomenal.” Religious institutions are known in Ukraine as “being a reliable way to get help to people in need, without too much bureaucracy.”
If Gavrilyuk has a broad network, it didn’t come together overnight.
Gavrilyuk has for years run another nonprofit, the International Orthodox Theological Association, an academic association that brings together the Eastern European Christian community for mega-conferences, like their inaugural conference in Romania, which took place in early 2019.
He has another mega-conference scheduled for Greece in 2023. He’s been able to reach out to many of the same contacts, and others, to help Ukrainian school children living as refugees attend classes at two schools in Lithuania and Montenegro, while also providing badly needed supplies to civilians who have taken up arms to defend their homeland.
A PERSONAL CALLING
His calling is highly personal.
In late February, during the first few days of Russian bombing, Gavrilyuk’s brother convinced their parents, both in their mid-70s, to flee Kyiv, the capital and most populous city of Ukraine.
“That was a car ride that lasted six days and spanned seven countries,” said Gavrilyuk. “They managed to only have two flat tires … with rockets and shelling overhead.”
At one particular stop in Ternopil, in western Ukraine, the family assumed they had reached safety. Over the course of little more than a day, air-raid sirens sounded three times, ushering residents into hiding. They kept driving.
Gavrilyuk’s family is now living as refugees in Lithuania, alongside thousands of other Ukrainians who have fled their shell-shocked country. They’re in touch with many others who have remained behind, including non-combatant wives who refuse to flee Ukraine as long as their husbands continue to fight for the civilian defense troops, a network of thousands of everyday Ukrainians. In recent years, military training for Ukrainians has been compulsory, with recently expanded roles for women of all ages.
THEOLOGIAN TURNED SNIPER
Partially as a result, everyday residents have been able to quickly transition into a civilian defense network.
Russia wasn’t expecting “teachers, engineers, the unemployed, students and others, joining principally as volunteers or being drafted, undergoing a training of typically two weeks to one month, and putting their lives in danger,” Gavrilyuk said.
He recently translated a five-page personal account authored by a friend, a fellow theology professor in Ukraine, who was previously stationed as a sniper in the Chernobyl area.
“There is a kind of refusal of the nation to simply remain a victim,” Gavrilyuk said. “There’s no question they’ve been victimized. But there’s a desire first and foremost to offer resistance to what is a completely unjustified aggression against Ukraine. This was completely unprovoked.”
Short of fighting, what could be done, he asked.
“As an academic, I’ve made my decision to fight against violence by peaceful means — creating a nonprofit that will endure beyond the war, and help rebuild Ukraine on a larger scale,” he said.
‘HORRIFIC SCENES OF MASS MURDER’
Unlike some other nonprofits, Rebuild Ukraine is using its contacts in and around Ukraine and Lithuania to source supplies ranging from boots and neck warmers to thyroid medications within Eastern Europe. That’s rather than work through pricier American manufacturing and shipping channels, where transport into a war zone would be more difficult.
Gavrilyuk has read through harrowing accounts out of cities such as Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, where Ukrainian investigators have discovered 20 to 40 bodies at a time of executed residents. Those are disturbing images, but his optimism for his homeland endures.
“The world has seen people who were shot with their hands tied behind their backs, and horrific scenes of mass murder of the civilian population,” Gavrilyuk said. “What the world has not seen — and what the news stories have not focused on — is that Bucha was liberated. I could share a picture of a soldier wearing our boots and our protective supplies.”
For more information, visit rebuild-ua.org.
‘To win this kind of game gives us hope’: Chicago White Sox rally in 10 innings for their 5th straight win
It’s the type of win teams remember when building a successful season.
The Chicago White Sox were down but not out Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Trailing by a run entering the ninth, the White Sox rallied to tie the game. They went ahead in the 10th with RBI hits by José Abreu and Luis Robert and held on for an impressive 3-1 comeback victory in front of 33,026.
“We had a really rough April and to win this kind of game gives us hope,” Robert said through an interpreter. “Our hope is up, our confidence is up. Everything is up.”
The White Sox were down 1-0 going into the ninth. Jake Burger walked and Adam Engel doubled, giving them runners on second and third with no outs. Burger scored on second baseman Leury García’s sacrifice fly to right.
Robert made a nice play running down Christian Vázquez’s hit in the gap in the bottom of the ninth, limiting him to a double and making Jackie Bradley Jr. stop at third.
“As soon as I saw the ball hit, I knew it was a fast runner on first so I did my best to get to the ball and get it back to the field,” Robert said.
The hit gave the Red Sox runners on second and third with one out. But Reynaldo López struck out Bobby Dalbec looking and Trevor Story popped out to García.
“I tried to calm down and relax and tried to make a pitch so I could get out of it,” López said through an interpreter.
AJ Pollock began the 10th at second and Abreu drove him home with a double, his second hit of the game. Robert followed with an RBI single, making it 3-1.
“My mentality was try to move Abreu to third base and I got lucky and got a base hit and found a hole,” Robert said.
Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect 10th for his ninth save as the White Sox won their fifth straight.
“It was one of those games you need to battle,” Sox starter Dylan Cease said. “To do it late shows we didn’t give up and we fought to the end and got it done.”
The Sox went 8-12 in April but have rebounded early in May to return to .500 (13-13).
“After a bad month, to win these games playing the way we have been playing with pitching, defense, hitting at the right moment, it’s something we need as a team,” López said.
Starting pitching was the story early with Cease allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings. He exited after throwing 101 pitches.
“I was mixing pretty well,” he said. “I wasn’t the sharpest with my command but I was able to mix and grind and keep us in it.”
Cease’s outing was the latest successful start for the White Sox. Coming in, White Sox starters had a 2.51 ERA with a .197 opponents average and 65 strikeouts in the last 11 games. They allowed 16 earned runs in 57⅓ innings in that time.
More pitching depth could be on the way during this stretch of 18 games in 17 days with veteran Johnny Cueto continuing to work at Triple-A Charlotte.
Dallas Keuchel, Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito are the probable pitchers for the next three games. Wednesday’s starter is to be determined, with Vince Velasquez — who has been impressive winning his last two starts — and Cueto among the options.
Saturday the starter and relievers came through, along with some late clutch at-bats to give the White Sox a standout victory.
“There was so many key moments because it was such a close game,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “The biggest impression I got was we really worked to win that game. (The Red Sox) did too, but we were really working to win and we got rewarded.
“All game long we kept trying to push and (Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta) shut us out. We kept pushing and (had) that late rally and the team was rewarded for trying so hard. It makes it extra special. It proves what I’ve been telling you all about them all along: heart, guts, talent.”
Chicago Cubs continue to show they’re not ready for prime time in a doubleheader sweep by the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs have been a staple of “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts for years, thanks in part to a star-studded lineup, a national following and the photogenic ballpark they call home.
Wrigley Field looks as good as ever, and fans still turn out in droves if the weather is nice and the beer is cold.
But Sunday night’s ESPN game against the Los Angeles Dodgers could be one of the Cubs’ final appearances in 2022 the way their season is trending.
There are only so many ways to talk about Wrigley before admitting the obvious: The Cubs are not ready for prime time.
The Dodgers swept the Cubs by scores of 7-0 and 6-2 in a split doubleheader Saturday, leaving them with four straight losses and 13 in their last 16 games.
Clayton Kershaw dominated the Cubs with seven shutout innings in the opener before the Dodgers won the nightcap with only three hits, including Mookie Betts’ bases-clearing double in the second off Keegan Thompson and his two-run homer off David Robertson in the ninth.
Cubs pitchers issued nine walks in the nightcap, including five by starter Daniel Norris and Thompson during the Dodgers’ four-run second. The Cubs fell to eight games under .500 at 9-17.
They have a .341 winning percentage (42-81) since June 14, 2021, picking up where they left off last season.
After a day off Thursday and Friday’s postponement, the sun finally came out at Wrigley on a chilly Saturday afternoon, so it wasn’t a total loss for the announced crowd of 37,594 — aided by a large contingent of Dodgers fans.
Even Dodger-hating Cubs fans should have been glad for the opportunity to watch the 34-year-old Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer, defy his age with another dominant performance.
“At some point you feel like the ball will bounce our way or some of those balls will fall in,” said manager David Ross, who pointed to several hard-hit balls off the Dodgers veteran.
Perhaps, but Kershaw scattered five hits over seven shutout innings to improve to 4-0. He has a 1.00 ERA over his last three starts and is one of only three starters this season with 30 or more strikeouts and three or fewer walks.
Hitting aside, baserunning gaffes by the Cubs also were on display early in the opener.
“Making outs on the bases, we can’t do that when you’re facing a good pitcher like that,” Ross said.
After Kershaw picked Seiya Suzuki off first base to end the first inning, Nico Hoerner was tagged out chugging into second base to end the second. After reaching on an infield hit, Hoerner apparently believed the errant throw went into a camera well and bounced back, entitling him to a free base. Ross said Hoerner should’ve waited for the umpire to make the call.
“Just one of those tough lessons,” Ross said.
Drew Smyly lasted 4⅓ innings in the opener, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks in his return from the bereavement list. Command issues in the first put the Cubs in a quick hole, and his only other mistake was a fourth-inning home run by Austin Barnes.
Ross said Smyly threw “extremely well,” but Smyly conceded he “wasn’t very sharp today … and threw a ton of pitches” in the first.
“That’s probably the worst team to face when you’re not being aggressive in the zone and attacking,” Smyly said. “They don’t really chase.”
Ross acknowledged before the game that Cubs starters collectively haven’t pitched to their potential, but he still believes they can become “a solid pitching staff if we continue on the trajectory we’re on.”
But the Cubs no longer can use the excuse of a short spring training to explain their 5.16 ERA entering the day or the lack of quality starts. Cubs starters have lasted five or more innings in only nine of the first 26 games after Norris went 1⅓ innings as the “opener” in the nightcap. The only starters who have thrown more than five innings are Marcus Stroman (twice) and Kyle Hendricks (three times).
Justin Steele, who compiled a 9.35 ERA over his last three starts and failed to last more than three innings in any of them, was pushed back to Monday night’s game in San Diego. The Cubs have only four starters on the roster, though Ross said the Steele move “was a product of how our roster is shaped.”
Wade Miley said he would throw a bullpen session Sunday after pitching four scoreless innings Thursday in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa. Miley could be ready to join the team on the upcoming trip to San Diego and Arizona.
It won’t save the season. But at this point, the Cubs can use all the help they can get.
“It takes a lot to win a game,” Smyly said. “They’re never easy.”
And it’s harder than ever for the Cubs.
