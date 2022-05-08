Finance
Free Government Cash Grant – There’s No Reasons Some of This Free Money Shouldn’t Go in Your Pocket
I’m sure by now you have heard all the stories about free government cash grants but are wondering if you are eligible for any of them. Pretty much anyone who is over the age of 18 and is an American citizen can easily get their hands on some free government cash. But what exactly constitutes a person getting a grant?
To keep it simple, if you are a minority, women, someone going to college, a person may need of money to start a business, someone who needs money to fix up their home or even get themselves out of debt, you are eligible to receive a free government grant.
There are hundreds of government grant sources, foundations and private groups that regularly donate money to the government to be dispersed to people who are in need of financial help. Let’s face it the economy right now is not in the best shape and everyone can use a little help.
What most people don’t realize is that grants are almost like scholarships. There is literally a government grant for almost anything you can think of that has to do with money. The fact that most people don’t know you can get free money from the government just settle your debts is amazing.
The best part of it is that you don’t ever have to repay this money. A grant is not a loan; it is nothing more than the government’s way of giving you an opportunity to succeed or to get your life back on track. Another thing is that there is no limit for the amount of free government cash grants you can apply for. Just because you get a grant to start your own business does not mean you cannot get in other grant to fix up your house.
The government routinely gives out billions of dollars every year through their various programs. There is no reason why some of that money should not go to you.
Finance
Foreign Currency Trading – How To Make Money With Forex Trading
These days the word Forex is being thrown around quite loosely. In fact you are likely to come across it quite often online with a common topic on how to make money with Forex trading. FOREX stands for FOReign Exchange market and it refers to the international currency market where currencies are purchased and sold.
Forex is one of the most promising and rewarding investments around and learning how to make money with Forex trading is easy. Of course there is risk and because you can trade marginally it is how to make money with Forex trading with the potential of making huge profits. One benefit is the inability of investors to influence the market for their own gain. As a short term investor you will need some patience and diligence. Technical analysis and strategies should be part of your investment plan.
When you learn how to make money with Forex trading in foreign currency you can trade 24 hours a day in just about every part of the world because you will find a dealer ready to quote on a currency. After you decide what currency you want to invest in you buy online either through a dealer or through your own Forex trading account and that’s how to make money with Forex trading.
Marginal trading is used for trading with borrowed capital which is common practice when learning how to make money with Forex trading. That’s one of the reasons for its appeal. You can invest without having the real money to back it. That means you can make much bigger investments quicker and cheaper.
Make sure that you have some investment strategies under your belt and by then you’ll know how to make money with Forex trading. You should understand both fundamental analysis and technical analysis. The investor doesn’t try to outsmart the market instead they learn how to make money with Forex trading.
Fundamental analysis analyzes the country where the currency is from, the economy, political stability, and other related issues. These are all contributing factors that are used to analyze the currency and fluctuations that might occur.
Now that you have the basics on how to make money with Forex trading you’re ready to take the next step. If you still aren’t comfortable enough to invest there are plenty of online courses to help improve your skills. What are you waiting for – now is the time to start making your wealth.
Finance
Increase Your Residual Income By Tutoring Online and Offline
With increasing costs of living and bigger bills to pay, it is natural that everyone looks for that bit of extra money to play with. Fortunately, you can earn a respectable residual income both online as well as offline without having to waste your valuable time or money. If you feel you enjoy teaching, you can earn a decent extra income by offering your services as a tutor, both online as well as offline.
Online tutoring
If you are good at your subject, you can use your skill to make some cool extra dollars by offering to help students online answer questions.
Most websites pay by the hour while there are others that pay for every question that has been satisfactorily answered. This is a wonderful way to earn a decent residual income while at the same time assisting students with their difficulties. Most tutoring sessions are interactive while others can involve answering students at your own time later during the day and posting your information on the website.
Most online tutoring websites need a four-year degree qualification or classroom experience but there are others that will accept your application even without that. It goes without saying that the more advanced the course you are willing to teach, the higher is the residual income that you can hope to earn.
Another great plus is that you can also hope to add value to your resumé while earning valuable dollars at the same time. Online tutoring is a fantastic opportunity for stay-at-home moms. If you have chosen to stay home to nurture your children (and have thereby put your career on hold), this is a great way of earning a residual income at your own time and pace.
Offline tutoring
A great way of earning extra bucks is to offer your personal tutoring services to students who live close to where you live. With both parents leading busy working lives, people are always on the lookout for some competent help with their children’s homework or tests.
So for example, if you come back from work by say 5 pm, you can devote from 5:45 pm to 7:45 pm for your tutoring sessions. Options to collect payment could include a daily basis (per class) plan or weekly collections. If you are good at what you do, there is a strong chance that you will receive many more students by word of mouth recommendation.
You can try advertising your services through the local business listings or even by telling everyone about it. Home tutoring is one option that is available irrespective of age. So this is available to everyone right from college students until retired people as long as you have a basic education.
Tutoring is rapidly becoming a wonderful avenue of earning a respectable residual income both online and offline.
Finance
Mergers and Acquisitions Execution – Improving the Chances of Success
Introduction
Mergers and acquisitions are a prominent phenomenon in business. It provide additional growth and profit opportunities. Entrepreneurs also often use it as an exit strategy and it is crucial in determining their ultimate success and financial independence. Unfortunately things do not always go smooth in the execution of mergers and acquisitions and sometimes it is a complete failure.
Rationale Behind Mergers and Acquisitions
In general a company sees a merger and acquisition as an opportunity to improve their competitive edge and financial well-being. The rationale behind mergers and acquisitions includes the following:
- Realizing shareholders value. The management of companies is measured on the improvement of the shareholders value. Entrepreneurs on the other hand want to make a substantial material gain after they successfully built their companies.
- Broadening of markets. The growth potential of companies are enhanced through additional niche markets and a wider geographic spread.
- Increased efficiencies. Economies of scale can be gained from an increase in the size of the operations and through the better control of operations (e.g. controlling a larger portion of the supply chain).
- Access to resources. Competitive edge is enhanced through better access to finances, raw materials, skills and intellectual capital.
- Manage risks. Risks can be decreased through the diversification of the business and by having a choice of supply chains (e.g. manufacturing and procurement in different countries).
- Listing potential. The public offering of the shares of a business is enhanced through an increase in turnover and profitability.
- Political necessity. Countries have different legal requirements (e.g. in South Africa there are certain Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) regulations that companies need to adhere to).
- Speculative possibilities. Companies often buy another company just to sell it in the near future or to strip the company and sell portions of it.
- Additional products, services and facilities. Patented products and additional warehousing and distribution channels enhance the service levels and offering of a business.
Why Do Many Mergers and Acquisitions Fail?
Mergers and acquisitions fail for various reasons. The failure can be before the physical merger and acquisition take place, during the implementation process or during the running of the new merged entity. Potential failures are due to many factors, including:
- Negotiations failure. No agreement is reached between the parties due to factors such as different cultures, expectations and risk profiles.
- Legal issues. The competition laws of various countries often prohibit transactions that are considered to be anti-competitive.
- Implementation problems. Systems (especially IT) are often not very compatible and difficult to merge.
- Financial failure. The expected turnover and return on investment have not been achieved and/or the liquidity and solvency of the company are at risk.
- People failure. Cultural differences, hostility from personnel and resignations can cause serious problems.
- Planned strategic objectives are not achieved. This include the achievement of synergies such as increased efficiencies and market penetration.
- Risk management failure. The risks (e.g. legal, business, financial and operational) of the merged entity are unacceptably high.
Success Criteria for a Successful Merger and Acquisition
A successful merger and acquisition can be measured against two major factors:
- Shareholders value increase. A sustainable increase in shareholders value should be achieved over time.
- Synergies materialised. The achievement of expected synergies such as more efficient operations, increased profitability and an increase in market share.
Improving the Odds of a Successful Merger and Acquisition
Companies can increase their chances of successful mergers and acquisitions by proper planning, by working within a pre-defined methodology and by managing the whole merger and acquisition as a project. Specific detail that need to be managed properly include the following:
- Strategy. Mergers and acquisitions form part of the broader company strategy and it should be thoroughly thought-through and planned.
- Due diligence. Risks (e.g. legal, business, financial and operational) are analysed in a due diligence process. This process should be carefully planned and executed.
- Synergies. The planned synergies should be spelled-out and attention must be given to its achievement.
- Costs. Expenses can easily skyrocket during the merger and acquisition process. Expenses must be budgeted for and then be monitored.
- Expectations. False expectations by various groupings often lead to disillusionment. All expectations should be discussed and clarified with all relevant parties.
- Transparency. Proper communications and openness (where relevant) with employees, customers, suppliers and other business partners are advisable. Rumours (quite often unsubstantiated) that are not quickly nipped in the bud can cause a lot of damage to morale and role-players can look for alternative opportunities.
- Systems. The merging of systems (especially IT) should be planned and executed with utmost care or it can cause the downfall of the new merged entity.
- Keep interest. Top management commitment is essential. Their involvement (when required) can substantially enhance the chances of success.
- Keep eye on ball. A merger and acquisition is a means to an end. Companies often fail to see it in perspective and other critical aspects of the business are then neglected.
- Change management. The success of any merger and acquisition is quite often dependent on the successful merger of two different business cultures. In addition to this people often have resistance to chance and experience some form of trauma in the process. Professional change management can make the difference between a highly successful merger and acquisition or the failure thereof.
- Trusted advisors. Mergers and acquisitions are often a once-off experience for many companies. In this situation, as well as where companies do not have sufficient and qualified people to handle all aspects of a merger and acquisition, they should hire competent outside advisors. These advisors can include attorneys, auditors, business consultants and change management facilitators.
Summary A merger and acquisition is normally one of the most important strategies that a company will embark on. Unfortunately many mergers and acquisitions are failures (or at least in some aspect). One of the best ways to increase the chances of success is to plan properly for a merger and acquisition and to see it as a project and manage it in such a way. A merger and acquisition typically has all the important characteristics of a project – it is multidisciplinary, has specific objectives, is once-off and has time and budget constraints.
Copyright© 2008 by Wim Venter. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
