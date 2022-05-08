Finance
Free Money to Build Instant Equity – Home Repair Grants
American taxpaying homeowners who are in need of repairs or improvements to their properties may be eligible to qualify for free home repair grant money to assist in financing. In fact, it is entirely possible to obtain enough free government money to completely finance major home improvement projects, and not have to spend a single dime out of your pocket.
Government home repair grants are absolutely free of charge…
The United States government offers this remarkable funding free of charge to any and all qualifying American taxpayers who own homes or properties that are in need of repairs. There is no requirement for the recipients of this generous award funding to ever pay this money back It is virtually free government money to repair or remodel your home, simple as that.
Free money for home repairs enables you to raise your property value…
Making even the most minor repairs or improvements to your home can make all the difference in the world when it comes time to appraise your home or property. With each upgrade or improvement comes an increase in property value. Essentially, investing free home repair grant money into your home means more money for you when you sell it.
Imagine the benefits of making a profit on your own home without ever having to spend a dime, or pay back government money. If you qualify for free government home repair grants, you will in no way have any obligation to pay this money back. It is a gift from Uncle Sam that is free and clear and never requires any repayment.
Finance
Current Economic Crisis (Bailout Or Buyout)
Lately, it seems as if we are living through history every day. Not since the Great Depression has the United States seen such turmoil in the financial markets. What started in the subprime mortgage industry has now bled over into Wall Street.
When investment houses that have been around since the Civil War close their doors, it’s a sure sign that something’s gone terribly wrong. First Bear Stearns, then Lehman Brothers and then Merrill Lynch and Washington Mutual.
We all can’t help but be a little rattled by what’s going on. But while I and others have been pointing out that the markets are only going through a “correction”, you may be asking, “Denise, how much of a correction do we need to make?”
Obviously, a big one. Too much money lent to too many people who couldn’t afford to pay it back is a surefire recipe for disaster. Now it’s time to pay the price.
Some analysts are even comparing what’s going on now to the stock market crash of 1929. However, there is one major difference between then and now-we aren’t even close to being in the same economic hole our great grandparents fell into back then.
Case in point: The $700 billion bailout (or is it a buyout?) being debated by lawmakers as of this writing is a giant sum of money, the equivalent of which was not available in 1929.
Today, we are better prepared to handle such challenges as they arise-partly because we’ve learned from history. When the Great Depression began, there was no backup. The U.S. Government was in a much more “hands-off” position than today.
While some like to argue it’s a good thing for government to stay out of the free market, the new and upcoming legislation promises to bring at least some security back to the United States economy. The time for argument from political principle is over. Something has to be done-and thankfully our leaders are finally stepping up to actually do something about it. The question is will these leaders help the problem or add to it, only time will tell. As of this writing they still have not been able to get it together.
After four (or more) years of unsupervised lending, exotic loans, predatory practices, and the ensuing subprime mortgage meltdown, the government is finally taking measures to step in before it all spirals into oblivion.
Of course many are asking why Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and Fed chair Ben Bernanke didn’t do something before this mess happened. While it’s true that nobody could predict how bad the fallout would be, it’s obvious that when banks start handing mortgages out like candy, something is amiss.
Two to three years ago, every time I heard a mortgage ad on the radio touting low numbers for adjustable rates, I winced. I wondered how long this could last. During the boom, it seemed like we could never run out. Now we’re suffering from a huge reality check.
So what does this mean for the average real estate agent? First of all, the media has it wrong. It’s not a bailout. It’s a buyout.
A bailout is when you give a corporation money while forgiving their debt. A buyout is when you come in to save the day-but there is an asset to be traded.
The latter is what the U.S. Government is proposing: supplying funds to take over the mortgages on real estate property. Real estate properties are assets. Therefore, by definition, this is a buyout.
Based on my own personal experience with the markets, I think the government could do quite well on this deal. Think about it. They step in, take over loans that are in trouble, and refinance them at a lower rate. It’s a win-win situation.
Ultimately, there is always money to be made in mortgages. Even if government restructures these mortgages, we all know that real estate is still the best long-term investment.
Which I believe will be the harbinger for the “great real estate appreciation of 2012”. Real estate will go back up again. It’s always rebounded. It always will. And all the major factors are pointing toward it going up anyway-population, immigration, migration, a senior community with buying power, higher divorce rates, and people living much longer than they used to.
Personally, I would like to see all of the corporate executives who led the failed companies down this horrific financial path be denied their bonuses. How can a CEO get a $22 million bonus when he’s bankrupted the company and left shareholders with the bag? To me, this is one of the most important parts of the mess to be cleaned up.
So only time will tell how long it takes for our leaders to get this right. What is for sure is that something has to be done!!!
And remember when the consumer gets nervous about Wall Street they tend to invest their money in real estate. So don’t jump to conclusions and believe that the real estate market is going down with Wall Street, it is the real estate market that will lead our economy back to where it should be
Finance
Increase Your Income through International Trade
If you operate a small business, you may feel that your income potential is quite limited. However, you can increase and diversify your income through international trade.
1. Importing
Retail store owners can find additional products to sell from foreign manufacturers, distributors, and other suppliers.
Advantages of importing include increased product selection, lower costs, and increased income.
You may even decide to go exclusively into the import business and become a wholesale distributor.
2. Exporting
Manufacturers can find new customers for their products in foreign countries.
Perhaps consumers in your country have lost interest in your product. It may have become obsolete because of technological advances. A foreign market, however, may be desirous of that very product.
Maybe there is an economic slump in your country. Another country may be experiencing a boom. Sales from customers in that country may help stabilize your income.
Exporting can also help smooth the peaks and valleys of your income. For instance, if you sold winter sporting goods, you could sell to both northern and southern hemispheres to help offset the seasonal nature of your business.
Of course, you might also consider selling sporting goods for all the seasons and still export to other countries to increase and diversify your income.
You could also become an Export Management Agent. Arrange for other domestic companies to sell their products to foreign corporations and earn a ten percent commission.
You would think that selling to foreign customers would be quite risky. However, use of letters of credit can protect all parties. An Export Management Agent might actually arrange for ninety percent of the sale to be paid directly to the domestic supplier and ten percent to be paid directly to himself.
3. Licensing
Consider becoming a licensing agent. Earn royalties by arranging for foreign corporations to manufacture and sell the products of domestic companies.
To learn more about making money as a licensing agent,
visit http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/licensing.html
4. Finder`s Fees
Imagine the possibilities for earning finder`s fees in
international trade!
You can earn fees from domestic companies for finding
foreign buyers (or for finding suitable imports from
foreign suppliers). You can also earn fees from
foreign companies for finding domestic corporations
that will buy their products (or for finding suitable
suppliers and products from domestic corporations).
To learn more about how to earn finder`s fees, visit
http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/finder.html
5. Drop Shipping
Visualize receiving an order from a customer based in a foreign country and not having to be bothered with shipping and handling the product. No customs declarations or brokers are required by you. This is because your drop ship supplier is handling those details.
You might collect $100.00 plus shipping of $15.00 from your foreign customer. You then simply send your customer`s order to your drop ship supplier with your payment of $65.00 (consisting of $50.00 wholesale cost plus $15.00 shipping). Your drop shipper will now fulfill the order. Congratulations! You just made fifty dollars.
To learn more about how to make money drop shipping, visit
http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/dropship.html
6. Mail Order
Add a mail order service to your existing business operation. Manufacturers, retail stores, and other businesses can increase their sales by using this additional method of selling that is very conducive
to international trade.
To learn more about mail order, visit
http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/mailord.html
7. Internet Marketing
You can also extend your reach to worldwide customers by means of the Internet. Methods of obtaining foreign business include affiliate marketing, online auctions, online stores, and websites.
To learn more about Internet marketing, visit
http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/netmrktg.html
Yes, to increase and diversify your income, consider international trade.
To learn more about international trade, visit
http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/impexp.html
Finance
Understanding Vision Health Insurance Before You Purchase a Plan
Vision health insurance is very confusing to most people. Understanding what this insurance is all about will help you determine if you need it or not. This insurance is an important part of any health plan and you have to understand it so that you can take advantage of its great benefits.
If you are wearing eye glasses or contact lenses, getting a vision health plan will greatly help you cut down on costs for eye glasses and contact lenses replacements. If you have perfect vision, getting a vision health plan would still help you save money on scheduled eye exams that you would most likely have from time to time. Here are several types of vision insurance that you have to know.
Vision Plans offered by major insurance providers offer great benefits and are accredited by many hospitals and private practitioners. Health care financing are offered by a lot of private practitioners. Flex accounts are usually set up by your employer. Talk to your employer about the healthcare plan that you have in your company and ask if a vision plan is included in your health plan.
If you are still not sure if you need vision health insurance or not, it’s good to know the differences of the benefits included in a normal medical health plan and a vision plan.
Not all examinations and procedures are carried by a medical health plan. In some instances, you’d have to pay for your eye exam on your own, as a routine eye examination is not usually covered by most insurance policies. A medical insurance may only cover your eye examinations if you are diagnosed with an eye health problem. Diagnoses like astigmatism and far sightedness may not be covered by your health insurance provider. Also, fees for eyeglasses and contact lenses are not usually included in a medical health insurance policy.
Vision health insurance is an important part of any health insurance policy. If your insurance does not have a vision plan, you might want to get a separate plan. Don’t take your eyes for granted. Serious eye conditions usually do not have symptoms until they are already in their late stages. Most people don’t find out they have serious eye problems until they go for an eye exam. With a vision health plan, you can have affordable routine eye exams and have the peace of mind that your eyes are healthy.
