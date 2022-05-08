Finance
Friendship: An Unbreakable Bond Between Two True Friends
What is friendship? It could signify a special platonic bond between two people. Friendship could mean many things. It is doing things together; sharing a secret, laughing at some corny joke, texting just to say “Hi”, or someone calling to find out how you are, and leaving a slice of pie or a piece of chocolate because you were not there at the party.
Friendship can blossom and continue for a lifetime. You can be childhood friends and at some point in your life, your best friend relocates, and you lost contact. As a child, you may feel the pangs of a lost playmate. You get over your sadness after a few days and find new friends again.
As you grow older, you may realize the value of friendship. You need good friends to talk about your problems and share your happiness, too. You want someone present in your life who can be your real best friend in all good times and bad times of your life.
Today, it could be a bit hard to find a true friend. Of course, you have your family as the closest circle of friends. Somehow, you may have to step out of your personal comfort zone and seek someone else who could be your potential friend for life. So how do you start this kind of friendship?
You can find friends in your vicinity, in school and at work. You start making friends because you are together with these people and so you learn something about each other. You choose your friends based on similar likes and dislikes, and simply because you enjoy a good bond and great conversation. In addition, you are looking for thoughtful friends who are concerned about you; and as a friend, you would care just as much, too.
Keep in mind that friendship is a worthy investment. It may not be a financial investment, but rather it is a great investment on relationships. You make it worthwhile by making friends, by being a friend to someone and then creating opportunity to work on this relationship.
There are many good character traits of a true friend. Somehow, keep the most important factors close to your heart. You could never go wrong when friends have these traits in their personas.
For one, a true friend is around to help you at your lowest situation. This is someone you can call when you are in trouble or someone you can rely on for help during tough times. Once you call, your friend comes and is at your side at once.
Secondly, a true friend is somebody who gives you emotional or physical support. This person is someone you can trust with your personal problems, a shoulder to cry on and someone who would simply listen and not judge you. This true friend encourages you, and provides moral support to resolve your problems.
Furthermore, a true friend is somebody who will fight to defend you. Your friend has your back and have you covered from harm. If an ugly gossip about you reaches your friend, you can expect a well-prepared attack; heated discussions, arguments and to some extent, things can get physical. Hopefully, there would be no hair-pulling and other similar defensive reactions.
In addition, a true friend commits to helping you grow spiritually and makes a better person of you. A real friend completes you and helps you grow. In return, you perfectly compliment one another.
Everyone must try hard to be a true friend because by being one you will possibly gain great friends. You can be a true friend since it is within your control; you choose to connect and build unbreakable bonds of friendship with someone who cares for you and loves you, no matter what happens.
So What Is Money… Really
There is an aphorism that states “it’s not getting the right answer but asking the right question” that is crucial. Readers of this site are surely aware of blurbs like ‘real money’, ‘honest money’, ‘Fiat’ money, printed money, borrowed money… ad infinitum.
Indeed, Aristotle named the desirable qualities of money;
Money must be durable
Money must be portable
Money must be divisible
Money must have intrinsic value
What question were Aristotle’s qualities the answer to? The question ‘what makes good vs not so good money’. This question is fundamentally different from ‘what is money’. If we ask what money is better/not so good, we assume that we already know what money is, and what money is not… a big assumption.
During recorded history, many things played the role of ‘money’ (mainly store of value and medium of exchange); cattle (pecus… Roman origin of pecuniary) salt (origin of salary) cowry shells, cacao beans, even cigarettes in POW camps during WWII… and of course Gold and Silver through the ages.
But before thinking about what is better money, we need to decide what is money… bad or good… and what is not money. One way to understand this dichotomy is to study history; the history of money… and the history of real vs. fake money.
Notice that cattle, salt, cowry shells, cacao beans, cigarettes, monetary metals etc. are all some kind of ‘stuff’… that is they are real items. Not a single ‘promise’ or ‘IOU’ in the bunch. On the other hand, paper ‘money’ (bank notes) is nothing but a promise… of something.
To make this clear, let’s simplify; consider a pound of sugar as the ‘stuff’… and an ‘IOU a pound of sugar’ as the promise. I borrow a pound of sugar from you, and give you an IOU for ‘one pound of sugar’; then the difference becomes obvious; the ‘stuff’ (pound of sugar)… and the promise… the paper IOU.
So what, you say? Well, you can certainly use the sugar to sweeten your coffee… but not so much the (paper) IOU. If you hold the pound of sugar, great; you have ownership, and can put it to use; but the IOU, no way. Only if you redeem the IOU will you hold any real value.
Notice that the pound of sugar is an asset… no matter who holds it. On the other hand, the IOU is an asset while it is in your hand; a claim on a pound of real sugar. Crucially, from my point of view the very same IOU is a liability; after all, it is a claim on me for a real item, a pound of sugar that I have to give back to you on being presented with the IOU.
The IOU is either an asset or a liability, depending on the point of view; the writer of the IOU vs. the holder. On the other hand, sugar is a ‘pure’ or ‘real’ asset; valuable no matter in whose hand it happens to reside.
This is what Aristotle considered ‘intrinsic value’… sugar has ‘intrinsic’ value, rather than the ‘derived’ value the IOU has. In simple words, the IOU has value only in so far as it is redeemed… and redeemable. This is often called ‘credit risk’ or ‘counter-party’ risk… the IOU is not very rugged; it will become worthless if the IOU writer defaults. Real stuff has no counter-party risk.
The very same IOU that is an asset in your hand is my liability… after all, if you present me the IOU, I am obligated to return to you a pound of real sugar… and so extinguish the IOU. Indeed, once redeemed, the IOU becomes worthless; paid in full… but the pound of sugar is still a pound of sugar… certainly not worthless.
Thus, money extinguishes debt; that is the hallmark of ‘real’ money. When (if!) I return your pound of sugar, the IOU is redeemed; the debt disappears, is extinguished by real ‘stuff’. We could even negotiate that instead of a pound of sugar, I give you ½ pound of salt; if you agree, then the IOU is also extinguished, again by real stuff. Substitute Silver and Gold for sugar and salt…
Suppose you decide to trade your IOU to Jane for the pound of sugar, rather than handing it back to me… if Jane agrees, you get your pound of sugar… but the debt is NOT extinguished; now Jane holds it, and I will have to give Jane the pound of sugar if she presents me with my IOU. The IOU served as medium of exchange; but NOT as extinguisher of debt. IOU plays (fake) monetary role, but is not money as it cannot extinguish debt.
Not only that; suppose I do not use the pound of sugar I borrowed, but instead lend it to Joe; in turn, Joe gives me an IOU for a pound of sugar… and magically, one pound of real sugar now has two IOU’s against it. Who would have thought! One pound of sugar, two IOU’s claiming the same pound of sugar. This process can proliferate with no end in sight; Joe could lend out the sugar again, etc… Endless IOU’s ‘backed’ by the same pound of sugar.
If you come to claim your pound of sugar, that I no longer hold, I cannot give you your sugar. Joe now has it; all I have is another IOU. Would you exchange the IOU that I gave you for the IOU Joe gave me? Mere exchange of debt notes… We start to see how real stuff is categorically different form IOU’s; debt notes masquerading as money cannot extinguish debt; they can only change the holder of the debt.
But it gets better, not just for silly debt like a pound of sugar IOU, but for debt in the real world. Let’s look at two companies; call them Co. ‘A’ and Co. ‘B’. Company ‘A’ makes grommets… and Company B buys grommets in order to incorporate them into its own product line of widgets. ‘A’ sells a hundred grommets to ‘B’; then on ‘A’s books, in Accounts Receivable, an entry is created for ‘one hundred grommets sold to ‘B’ for 100 monetary units, payable in 30 days’.
Similarly, in ‘B’s books, in Accounts Payable, an entry is created for ‘one hundred grommets bought from ‘A’ for 100 monetary units, payable in 30 days’. So far, nothing unusual; in 30 days, ‘B’ pays ‘A’, and the accounts are settled… the IOU is redeemed. Notice the IOU (for 100 grommets) is an asset on ‘A’s books, but a liability on ‘B’s book… just like the IOU pound of sugar. These IOU’s are two faced, assets and liabilities at the same time, depending on point of view.
Now suppose management of ‘A’ and ‘B’ decide to merge the two companies; ‘A’ and ‘B’ merge to become Company ‘Z’. So what happens? Well, the books of ‘A’ and ‘B’ are consolidated; the total assets and total liabilities are added, and appear in the books of the newly created Company ‘Z’.
But wait; if ‘B’ owes ‘A’ (payable of ‘B’, receivable of ‘A’) and ‘A’ and ‘B’ no longer exist, will these numbers be transmitted to ‘Z’; that is, ‘Z’ owes 100 monetary units… to ‘Z’? Whoa. No way; the items cancel each other… any debts or payments due to other companies will stay… but the ‘A-B’ transactions cancel out. The IOU is consolidated out of existence by the merger of two previously independent companies.
Meanwhile, what about the grommets that ‘B’ just bought? Clearly these are now in the inventory of ‘Z’; and ‘Z’ will incorporate them in its product line of widgets. The real stuff stays; the IOU’s disappear. Real stuff is potentially money; real money cannot just disappear. IOU’s are not money; they can and do disappear. It’s that simple. Now substitute Treasury and Federal Reserve for ‘A’ and ‘B’, substitute treasury bills and Fed notes for grommets and widgets!
The bottom line; real stuff, ‘pure’ assets can be ‘real’ money… good or not so good. IOU’s that are assets/liabilities cannot. Unfortunately, the word asset is misused, applied to both ‘pure’ assets and to promises that are assets in one hand but liabilities in another. This is the core reason why the fake money system we currently live under is dying… and only real money comprising real assets can save our economy… and our civilization.
Denied Party Screening – 7 Things You Must Know About the Regulations
Don’t go frantic. Don’t invite laze. Just follow the rules!
Over the time, much has been spoken about the denied parties list and so on. Still, the awareness drive is still short in some areas. When businesses get dried out of information about the rules and regulations, there’s no stopping for disaster. Besides, the catastrophic damages are sustainable in nature, especially when it comes to reputation.
As an exporter, you must be aware how the US Government prohibits dealing with unscrupulous or undesirable entities listed on the federal denied party listings. Though the OFAC holds the central repository of these lists administered by several government agencies, it’s tough to accumulate overall information at the same time. Moreover, the denied party screening is not just limited to the BIS and OFAC lists.
In the following, you would learn about certain facts that you cannot afford to be impervious about. Read to know more.
1. Guidance from Governmental Departments. Being prompt is a necessity. Since technology is always on its edge, there’s no way back to the slower methods. You can check into the Internet for browsing the BIS website and extract vital information. The US Department of Commerce and Treasury offer guidance on restricted party screening and related details.
2. Steps to deal with trade partners. You could be doing business with any one – individual or company. However, you just can’t put on a spectacle of suspicion for everyone. It is rather easier to follow a standard procedure with a “Know Your Consumer” kind of evaluation. It prevents you from transacting with the denied entities.
3. Red flag indications. Are you aware that your partner could be doing illegal business? Indeed, several exporters have paid hefty penalties for not complying with the US export regulations for that. If there are red flag indicators about a party, stick to the procedures for a proposed transaction. If doubtful, refrain from dealing with them.
4. International list of denied parties. Not just the US Government, there are denied party lists from various countries. You can refresh your knowledge about the international treaties and agreements regarding the same. Put your first priority on updating the information.
5. Confidential communication with the BIS. The Bureau of Industry and Security allows you to communicate any information about a possible illegal transaction in a highly confidential manner. Contact the BIS’s Office of Export Enforcement for the same.
6. Denied party screening software. Several software companies have developed screening software for companies to evaluate their trade partners. You can draw references from these and seek a solution yourself.
7. Cloud-based screening system. Small-sized exporters have been facing financial problems for installing a high-end software system for watch list screening of trade parties. This is the major reason why cloud-based solutions were innovated and provided to empower the exporters. It is reasonable and fast.
While surfing the Internet, you can also find real-life cases regarding flouting of the US export regulations and penalties.
Personal FInancial Planning: Will You Rent, Or Own, Your Stocks?
Although, very few, either realize it, or will admit it, many people seem to approach, investing in stocks, in a rather, short – term, rather than longer – run manner, and mind – set! When you invest, will you do so, as if you are renting, or owning the stocks, you purchase? In most instances, those, who seek quality companies, rather than seeking, some, get – rich – quick, approach, minimize their personal risk (in the long – term), as well as, if done, wisely, get a better overall rate of return, over – time! With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, what this means and represents, and the potential risks and ramifications, etc.
1. Constant trading/ turnover, versus, buy – and – hold: Some people turn – over their portfolios, far more often, than others. While, in the short – run, this may deliver profits, etc, it often, fares less well, over a longer – period, with expenses, market – shifts, changing economic times, etc, taken into consideration! However, the buy – and – hold, approach, generally requires far more homework, study, and consideration, in order to thoroughly, consider, whether the right type of company, is being chosen!
2. Doing due diligence: A wise, educated, prepared investor, generally, does best! When one does his due diligence, he maximizes the possibilities. Choosing a quality, wiser course of action, requires excellent dedication to due diligence, and a commitment to avoid, proceeding, in a hasty way! Consider management, industry, corporate dedications, etc, and proceed, wisely!
3. Long – term, proactive, versus, impulsive and/ or reactive: Consider fully, up – front, what you seek, and identify, those companies, which might best serve your needs, goals, and priorities. Be thorough, demanding, but, also, patient! Avoiding choosing, based on rumors, feelings, tips, or short – term fads, or other impulses, etc, and, rather, proactively, carefully, choose, wisely, for the longer – term!
4. Evaluating the company, versus the overall market: Beware of market – timing, but, rather, pay far more attention to the specific company, instead of the overall market! When you avoid, over – considering, the short – term, and the inevitable market swings, you minimize speculative risks, etc! Fully research, all aspects of the subject corporation, know about its management, history, plans for the future, relevance, and the strategic, as well as action plans, and choose, wisely!
In most cases, most people, over – time, do much better, when they opt for the longer – term approach, instead of the shorter – one. Are you ready, willing, and able, to become a wiser investor?
