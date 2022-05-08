Finance
How Can You Use Pinterest For Business?
Pinterest has become a major player in the social media world. With over 150 million active monthly users and growing rapidly, the visual content based social media site provides entrepreneurs, bloggers and businesses large and small with a global reach.
Using Pinterest for business marketing is very straightforward. Put two or three of the following into practice and you’ll see for yourself how this powerful social media site can work for you.
1. Develop Product Pinboards
Make a pinboard for each of your products or services. Make sure that the pictures are well-defined and look as good as they would in person. For your services, just find an image that represents the service using words with the images to get the attention of the viewer, and link to your shopping cart.
2. Produce Memes With Inspirational Quotations
Make an entire board with motivational quotes, but make them link back to your website when the visitors click them. This is a good way to get extra traffic to your website, where you can use the quote to promote something that you sell that applies to the quote. You can use software like Canva to help you generate memes.
3. Create A Portfolio Board
This works great for service providers and artists who need a way to highlight their work. For example, if you design websites, you can put screen shots of each site with software like Snagit in the portfolio and link back to your website. You can do this with books, photography and more.
4. Develop A Testimonial Pinboard
As you gather testimonials, use software like Canva to make them into images with quotes. For instance, you could place the person’s picture on the left, with an element of their testimonial to the right in quote form. Link to your website and the services or products the customer bought.
5. Pin YouTube Videos That Showcase Your Products
A great way to showcase your products or affiliate products is to do a demonstration video or a review video of the product and include an affiliate link or your sales page link in the description of the video.
6. Pin Images From Your Promotional Blog Posts
When you publish a blog post that promotes your product or services, make certain that you incorporate a great image of the right size and shape so that you can then promote that pin on Pinterest.
The Importance of Debits and Credits
The correct use of debits and credits is extremely important when dealing with basic accounting practices. If your knowledge and ability to implement these items is decent it will be a great way to further yourself in the field of accounting. Thus, in turn if you do not have a good grasp on what these concepts are, you will have a very hard time advancing through a career as an accountant. So, as you can see the use of the techniques is very important so that is why I have decided to help explain them as a way to expand your knowledge.
The first thing to do is explain what is meant by debits and credits. Debits and credits are booking keeping terms for accounts as each account we deal has both a debit side and credit side. These debits and credits are recorded in two separate columns with the debit on the left side and the credit on the right side. When they are separate it allows the accounts to be added up and kept in neat order. The main use of the debits and credits is for changing an account balance. To know what side of the account to put the recent activity is very important, so you have to memorize which side increases and which decreases to keep your books up to date. It is also important for you to know debits and credits so you can be quick and efficient as well as up to date with your bookkeeping so you can also keep the business or your work in line.
Accountants will say things like I added five hundred dollars as a debit to the cash balance. For all asset accounts like Cash they increase on the debit side of the account so when you add money to the account, it is put on the debit side in the general journal. Whereas if spend cash to buy something you will say credit the cash account because that reduces the total amount in the account. It is very important to keep up to date with the accounts and increase and decrease the totals on the correct side of the column so you All assets accounts increase their total on the debit side and in turn decrease on the credit side. Assets accounts include cash; accounts receivable, land, or any item of economic value owned by an individual or corporation, especially that which could be converted to cash. For liabilities they increase on the credit side and actually decrease on the debit side of the account. Liabilities can include accounts payable, Taxes Payable, Unearned Revenue, and Notes Payable, the actual definition is a debt assumed by a business entity as a result of its borrowing activities or other fiscal obligations. The last part of the balance sheet equation is owner’s equity, which has the same increase (on the credit side) and decrease (obviously on the debit side). Owner’s Equity is the owner’s rights to the assets of the business; it includes the accounts of Capital and Drawing (also known as the personal account, money used for personal reasons). The owner’s equity also includes the Income Statement which houses all the revenue and expenses accounts. The revenues increase on the credit side, and decrease on the debit side. The expense accounts are the opposite of the revenue accounts they are added to using the debit side and are taken from on the credit side of the account. For an example of the use of debit and credit bookkeeping, let’s just say you borrow cash on a loan from the local bank. To record it in your books, you would increase the cash on the debit side because you are adding to the total, and also add to the credit side of loan payable as a liability. When you do something to a debit you need to do something with a credit account as well. That is why when you added to the debit for cash you also had to do something with a credit which is why you add a loan under liabilities. That was a very basic example, but it shows you the way debits and credit bookkeeping are used in early accounting journals.
As you have read the use debits and credits are very important as a basic accounting principle. Using debits and credits in the correct way is the most basic form of bookkeeping in accounting without them you are cannot do much else. You need to have knowledge of these before everything else you do in accounting without them you can’t do really any other form of bookkeeping within the accounting field. I hope this article has helped you with the basic use of debit and credit bookkeeping.
By: Bill McDougall
Advice on How to Post an Advert on a Classified Ads Website
Classified ads website! Ever bought something off one? Ever sold anything on one?
Well whether you are a seasoned professional or a beginner, This article will help develop new skills or refine existing ones when it comes to turning your old stuff into cash, or just getting a bargain.
What is a classified ads website?
It is an internet market place designed for people to easily post a picture and description of an item they have for sale, this is then viewed by a potential buyer where they can choose to contact the seller to purchase the item.
All advertisements are split into cities and categories to make it very easy to browse relevant ads in your city.
How to post an advertisement?
This feature is always very easy to use as the object is to make it as hassle free as possible. These are the typical steps you will take to post your advertisement.
select your city
select your category
select your sub category
write a description of the item.
choose whether you would like to upload pictures and videos
Submit your advertisement.
As you can see by the steps outlined above, posting is very quick and easy yet there are still things you can do in order to maximize your ad and get full exposure. Following these simple tips can turn you selling one item into you opening an internet shop and make your full income from buying and selling on a free ad website.
THE TIPS
Beef up your advertisement with photos and videos.
This will give the potential buyer a much better vision of what your item is like and that the condition in the description is accurate. If you do not have an image, search Google images for the same item, right click and save the image, then find it in your computer and upload it, be sure to outline that this is a stock image and not a photo of the actual item. Honesty is key when wanting to build a strong rapport between you and the potential buyer.
Take time to write at least a paragraph about your item.
Include things like how long you have owned the item, if it has had any notable accidents throughout its time with you, if it has had an previous owners, the condition of the item and anything else you can think of which will help the buyer make a good decision.
Make sure the description of the items condition is accurate.
If the condition is not accurate, the buyer will not purchase when he/she comes to purchase the item, this wastes everyone’s time and could have been avoided by listing all damage to the item and backing this up with photos.
Include in the description times when a potential buyer can contact and also means of contact e.g. email, phone, carrier pigeon. It will also help if you list the best times e.g. between 7pm and 10pm. This will avoid any possibly nuisance calls during work!
So this is everything you need to know in order to maximize the success of your ads, turning old stuff into cash and potentially leading to a business.
I really hope this helps and you have just as much success as I have had using free ad websites
Online Credit Card Processing Has Created the Global Market
Before relations with China were normalized in the early part of the 70s there was very little business being done between our country and the Chinese. But several businesses were chomping at the bit for that country to open up. The hundreds of millions of potential consumers of soft drinks, designer clothing and music – among other things – were a marketers’ dream.
As for the online credit card business China has been thought by some not to be fertile territory even now. Chinese consumers have been characterized as sober and prudent – the kind who want to save and pay cash for everything – the kind who are more interested in a healthy savings account balance over material acquisition.
However, that may not be the case, which is good news for online companies hoping to crack the Chinese online shopping audience.
In a story on Forbes.com the dearth of online business coming from China isn’t so much that its citizens are careful consumers, but that those citizens do not yet have the ready access to credit cards that we have in the West. In a survey by The China Market Research Group 70 percent (adults ages 18 to 32) said they are not saving and do see buying online with a credit card as a viable avenue to acquire what they want.
According to the article: Our findings suggest it is a lack of credit cards and other payment options, rather than a cultural aversion to buying online, that has curtailed the growth of e-commerce in China.
At this point Internet businesses may not be feeling optimistic over this finding because it doesn’t seem to be helpful in regard to sales. However, banks in China are rolling out credit card services to their consumers with one estimate that there will be 250 million people with a card by the year 2013. Couple that with that 70 percent mention above and there is a potential windfall for smart online businesses that can reach across the Pacific.
But this brings up a larger topic for any online business owner and that is the Internet allows them to participate in the global virtual marketplace. Whether there is found by accident or located as the byproduct of a carefully constructed marketing campaign it bears repeating that anyone with a valid credit card and a good connection to the Internet can be your customer.
There was once a cartoon that showed two businessmen chatting during the cocktail hour, and one is trying to sound very important by asserting: “We now have one office worldwide.” The rhetoric sounded good even if the message was not.
However, your site can be worldwide with the addition of great credit card online processing services. It takes you from being a small-time phenomenon to a business that is selling its ware around the world. And whether you can get that sort of attention will depend on your efforts, but if you do not have merchant services you are assuredly scuttling your own efforts.
