How to Calculate Liquidation Preference in a Startup Business Venture Capital Financing Term Sheet
What is liquidation preference?
Liquidation preference refers to preferred shareholders’ rights to receive a certain amount for the preferred shares they hold in preference to common shareholders in the event that the company goes into liquidation.
The scope of liquidation preference varies between different term sheets. Some may be extremely favorable to investors, some may be less. However, the purpose of liquidation preference is such that in the event a company goes into liquidation, preferred shareholders will always get something back for their preferred shares before common shareholders get anything. In other words, they will always get more than common shareholders. It is possible that common shareholders will get nothing if the company does not even have enough assets to settle the preference amount.
Example A:
Venture Tech Ltd. has 5,000,000 common shares outstanding.
In a Series A financing, Investors A invests $2,000,000 in return for 2,500,000 Series A Preferred Shares (i.e., purchase price per share = $0.8).
The term sheet of this Series A round provides that:
In the event of a liquidation event, the preferred shareholders will be entitled to receive in preference to common shareholders an amount equal to 2 times the purchase price per share, plus declared and unpaid dividends (the “Initial Payment”). After the Initial Payment has been made in full, any assets remaining shall be distributed to the preferred shareholders (on an as-converted basis) and common shareholders on a pro rata basis.
NOW, Venture Tech Ltd. goes into liquidation and the sale price is US$6 million.
Assuming no declared and unpaid dividends, and all other senior debts, e.g., employees’ wages, secured debts, etc., have all been settled:
How much will the preferred shareholders get?
They first get US$0.8 x 2 = US$1.6 for every preferred shares they hold.
Therefore, the Initial Payment is US$1.6 x 2.5 million = US$4 million.
This gives US$2 million ($6 – $4 million) remaining, which shall be distributed to the preferred shareholders and common shareholders on a pro rata basis.
Therefore, preferred shareholders will get a further US$2 million x 2.5 / 7.5 = US$666,666.
I.e., a total of US$4,666.666.
The common shareholders will get a total of US$2 million x 4 / 7.5 = US$1.333,333.
Total = US$4,666,666 + US$1,333,333 = US$6 million
Example B:
Following example A above, let’s say this time the sale price is US$10 million.
They will get a total of $4 million (the Initial Payment) + $6 million x 2.5 / 7.5 = $6 million
The common shareholders will get a total of $4 million.
Example C (company favored):
Let’s give it a twist. This time everything is the same as above except that the total amount the preferred shareholders will get for each preferred share they hold is capped at 4 times the purchase price per share.
In other words, they first get 2 times the purchase price per share in preference to common shareholders (i.e., the Initial Payment as in Example A and B). All remaining assets will then be distributed among them and common shareholders until the preferred shareholders have received 4 times the purchase price per share (plus unpaid but declared payment, and the Initial Payment). All remaining assets thereafter will be distributed among all common shareholders on a pro rata basis.
NOW, let’s do the math:
Putting aside the sale price, since the maximum total amount the preferred shareholders can get is capped at 4 times the purchase price per price, they in any event will get no more than 4 x $2 million = $8 million (however high the sale price may be).
What is the break even point for the sale price?
Let y be the break even sale price:
(y – 4) (2.5 / 7.5) = 8 – 4
y = 16
Therefore, the break even sale price is US$16 million.
Therefore, the sale price must be at least US$16 million for the preferred shareholders to get US$8 million. If the sale price exceeds US$16 million, they will still get only US8 million, since the maximum amount they can get is capped.
That’s why by setting a cap on the liquidation amount the preferred shareholders can get is company-favored.
Top 5 Benefits of ATM Placement in Retail
An ATM placement can make a great deal of a difference to a retail business in a plethora of ways. Here are the top five benefits of installing an ATM in retail and how it can improve the performance of a business in terms of sales, customers, competition,and profits.
1. Pulls Customers like a Magnet
Merchants are bound to pull potential customers like a magnet with ATM’s placed in retail locations and advertised properly. Many customers today prefer cash transactions over credit cards mostly because of the increasing number of cyber-crime cases. However, carrying cash all the time is often not feasible. So, many buyers prefer to draw money through ATM at the time of purchase. Having an ATM inside a store, can attract as well as facilitate cash buyers.
Studies show that when prospects enter the store to use the ATM machine, they are most likely to spend up to 25 percent of the cash withdrawal at the same store where the ATM is placed. This means that ATM placement will not only increase foot traffic but will also increase sales.
2. More Revenues and Profits
Another great benefit of installing an ATM in a retail store is that it acts as a revenue driver. Not only through sales but, through many other ways too. For example, a merchant would already know the fees that the customer has to pay for credit or debit card purchases. This fee is variable on total purchase price. Though it is small, it adds up. However, cash only transactions with an installed ATM would eliminate card fees thereby improving profit margin.
The merchant can set a transaction fee on the ATM to charge customers when they draw money. This fee goes directly to the retail owner, providing an additional stream of revenues.
3. Gain a Competitive Edge
The retail industry is booming and growing overly competitive. To stay ahead of the competition, retail must deliver excellent shopping experiences and services to customers. With an ATM placement, retail can cater to more customers as some may want to use the ATM as they may not have cash in hand to make purchase. So, instead of leaving the store to draw money, they can easily make transaction within the store and buy their desired products with ease.
4. No Risk to Customers
The increasing number of cases related to money snatching from ATM users and even ATM thefts is alarming. However, an ATM inside a store, customers can easily withdraw money from the machine without any risk. This most certainly contributes to a great customer shopping experience as customers get to make cash transactions and shop without any worries, stress or risk. They have the peace of mind that they will not be robbed. And that is what customers want. They want to enjoy a stress-free shopping experience which gives them the flexibility, the power, and the convenience to select their choice of payment mode.
5. Happy Customers Means More Business
Having an ATM installed in retail, business are giving customers the convenience to select their choice of payment mode. This convenience translates into happy customers. And statistics show that on average, happy customers tell approximately 9 people about their experiences with a company. This helps find new customers and sell more to existing customers.
Good customer experience further helps in creating buzz. Studies show that most people would like to share their good and bad experiences with a business online through tweets, Facebook and online reviews. This exposure is great for a retail business because 81 percent of the US population uses social networks translating into 207 million people.
Nigeria: We Can’t Breathe
Nigerian rulers are indeed very special. When other leaders and countries are giving out palliatives to their citizens and bailouts to their production and service sectors to cushion the effects of the current pandemic, our rulers (not leaders) are here inventing more harsh policies to perpetually enslave and over-burden us. The government has just increased the pump price of fuel and electricity tariffs. I mean in the midst of this overwhelming struggle by the citizens caused by their poor economic performance and complicated by the Chinese virus crisis. Yes, things were really difficult here even before the pandemic. Today, businesses are rapidly folding up and millions of jobs slipping away. The prices of food and goods have skyrocketed. People are just desperate and hungry. Most Nigerians are stranded and the best our government could do is to inflict more pain on them. But I don’t blame them. Do they and their children pay house rent? Do they buy fuel? Everything they need is provided for them and if they need more they can afford it through what they shamelessly grab and stash away for their next generations. But we hear that the increases are for them to be able to finance the budget. So it’s only through taxing the already traumatized citizens to death that this government can finance its operations? Tell me. Which budget? I hear you say budget of the rich by the rich and for the rich. They will pad the budgets, award the contracts to themselves and also pay themselves even if the jobs are not done. And as I write, the country is in flames for the citizens are protesting the brutality of the police and the failure of the current government. The protest, which has resulted in deaths of scores, has spread to the major cities of the country. Many government properties have also been set ablaze.
What immediately came to my mind as this confusion was unfolding was what Pharaoh did in the bible. When the Moses went to ask him to release the Israelites, the king got angry and instead of granting the request, he immediate increased their task and suffering, to permanently break their spirit and silence them forever. This is exactly what I see here. If this government wants to get more money they know what to do. They can get it from cutting various excessive salaries, estacodes, allowances, expenses, etc of the elected, selected and appointed officials of the various organs of the government. They can get it from properly taxing the supper rich that own and flaunt their billions of investments and properties without paying any tax. They can come from abolishing the wasteful security votes that have become a gift to our elected officials. What of all the money in different currencies and properties recovered from corrupt past leaders and officials? Where are they? Has it been re-looted as usual? We will come to that later. Why should we not retrieve the national assets, oil wells, companies and corporations that were criminally undervalued and sold to cronies, partners and relations in the name of privatization, etc? We sold everything and yet, we are not getting half of the value for it. Look at the power sector. It is confusion everywhere. The distributor companies treat Nigerians like conquered slaves. They bill you whatever they like and also force you to pay it or have your light removed. It’s like there is no law, no regulations, no supervision anywhere. No consumer protection. I was at the EEDC office at Abakpa-Enugu the other day and the marketers were insulting and harassing the customers that questioned the slavish bills. Those that were paying 7,000 are now paying 16,000 monthly and must not complain otherwise they keep you in darkness. They refuse to read your meter. They force you to be on estimated billing. We don’t have any choice or alternative. Do we? But why can’t we borrow from other countries like China where the state provides the basic amenities and still strongly, adequately supports the private sector. Yes, we can try mixed economy since total capitalism that is working for other people has failed to work here.
Dishonesty is the problem of our leaders. Most don’t practice what they preach. They tell you not to steal but they loot with their biros and by proxy. They talk about democracy but they go ahead and rig the elections and rule you by force. You ask them to catch the thieves they loot back what is recovered from the thieves. Now, the suspended head of the nation’s Anti-corruption agency is currently being probed. He is accused of not accounting for hundreds of houses and billions in different currencies seized from corrupt officials and groups. That is re-looting the loot. And as the probe was going on, the office of the agency keeping the records of such transactions was burgled overnight and the computers containing the information for most of these transactions were carted away. My God! Was that a James Bond film or what? What is the title, please? We preach against importation but everything we and our family use are imported. We mouth patriotism and nationalism but we hate and murder other people every day. We harp on security but we secretly support, fund and arm criminals. I have since stopped believing any of them. Yes, we are not just fantastically corrupt but also fantastically, endemically, genetically wicked, crooked and shameless! As I write, I plugged in my phone to charge it and just few minutes the charger stopped working. I can’t count how many chargers I have bought this year. Some will just work for three day or less. And nobody is taking responsibly for choking us with all these fake products, materials, drugs, etc, that have not just drained our pockets but caused thousands of deaths, fire outbreaks, building collapses, accidents, etc. It is indeed suffocating. We just can’t breathe here! And that was political, economic and then enters the religious corruption.
Now, the pastors that should bring consolation to us are also adding to the pain. Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries Port Harcourt committed a spiritual and legal blunder when he cursed and threatened somebody for disagreeing on scriptures with Bishop David Oyedepo, whom he claimed is his father in the Lord. He called him a bastard, derided the Somalians, the broadcasters and boasted of his power and money. O my God! Imagine how I felt as a journalist and a minister. And also imagine how his members, listeners and crew members who are journalists will feel. But why should a man of God stand on the pulpit and call people bastards and threaten to kill and deal with them just because they don’t believe what you believe? And the ignorant and gullible congregation was clapping? Enslavement! Please, enough of this rascality in the name preaching and ministry. God is not going to kill anybody because they criticized you. Who are you? Criticism is part of it. They criticized Jesus. So you are now telling us that you are greater than him? What I saw after watching that clip was the spirit of pride, materialism and arrogance and it comes from false feeling of attainment and achievement. Very unfortunate! This gospel was just entrusted into our hands by his grace. We are not by any means the most handsome, most educated or most intelligent. It was not given to us by merit. It is just grace. The greatest achievement and legacy you will leave here is that Christ is manifested and glorified in your life and in what you do. That’s why we were told not to boast of anything. These fathers and sons must go back to God and deal with their pride, boasting, arrogance and excessive materialism. We came with nothing and will definitely go back to him with nothing. Can’t we learn? I expect this pastor to immediately apologise to the offended, to Nigerians and the church for this blunder. He must do it if he is indeed a Christian and a true minister. Now, I want to tell our dear fathers and their sons and grandsons and daughters to calm down. Please, brother Ibiyeomie just calm down. Yes, I am telling you to calm down. Let those who think that they have live as if they have nothing and those who have not believe they have everything in Christ. Now, you have seen how this week’s write-up is. Yes, it is because it is choking here and it is really difficult to breathe. God help us!
Gabriel is the author of the books / audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Never Again!, Uncommon Success and others https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Gabriel+Agbo&I=audible&ref=dp_byline_sr_audible_1
Choosemyrewards: The New Chase Credit Card Rewards Management Tool
In previous articles, I have discussed travel, cashback, interest-savings, and merchandise rewards programs. These rewards specific cards are geared towards people who are grounded in which type of rewards they would like to earn.
For those who are indecisive or those having different rewards interests at different times of the year, should take an interest in the Chase choosemyrewards program. There are two different flagship cards involved in this program, the Chase Cash Plus Rewards Visa and the Chase Flexible Rewards Visa. Both cards offer 0% APR’s for 1 year, and low APR’s thereafter. Statistics show however, that the approval rate for the Chase Cash Plus Rewards Visa is higher.
Let’s take a minute to explain the choosemyrewards program. Like any other rewards program, there is a point system for both cards. You receive one point for every dollar spent on purchases with each card. When these points are accumulated, you then have the option of redeeming them for a variety of goods or cash. Here is what distinguishes these two cards from all other programs. At any time, you may login to the choosemyrewards page on the Chase server to elect which type of rewards you would like to receive. Choices include merchandise, restaurant gift certificates, retail gift certificates, travel rewards, and with the Chase Cash Plus Rewards Visa up to 5% cashback on purchases.
Many other rewards programs make it very difficult for the consumer to redeem rewards, let alone choose them. Typically, you would have to call up the company, wait on hold to get in touch with the proper customer service representitive, and then listen to them give you your list of options before ultimately processing your decision. With the choosemyrewards program this is not the case. In the mail with your new Chase card, you will receive a login pin number and the web address where you may access your rewards account. After entering your pin number, you may view your points accrued and a list of all rewards options. You may then scroll through the list of options and choose the rewards you would like to receive.
It only gets better. Let’s say you logout of your account after you choose your rewards and realize that maybe you didn’t really want that gift certificate to Home Depot that you signed up for. Instead you’d like a gift certificate to your favorite restaurant. All you have to do is simply log back in and switch your reward redemption. This is a very simple and painless process and gives you, the consumer much more control.
Many people save their points until the end of the year, because they never expire, and redeem their points to give gift certificates as holiday presents. Others take a trip to a warm place during the winter. Others just simply trump in on a cashback award in the form of a check. Whatever your interest are, or if they change, enrolling in the choosemyrewards program will make your rewards management more user-friendly and thus, much easier.
