Finance
How To Fix VMNetBridge DLL Errors On Your PC
The VMNetBride.dll file is a dynamic link library file that is used by the VMWare network card and enables your virtual PC programs to gain access to the VMWare cloud computing network. This file is necessary for many different virtual PC applications to connect to the VMWare server. This file experiences problems that results with Windows being unable to process the file properly, either because it has been damaged or accidentally misplaced. This file needs to be repaired in order for the errors to be resolved. This tutorial will enable you to fix the various vmnetbride.dll error notifications that appear on your screen.
How To Fix VMNETBridge.dll Errors
When the error messages appear on your screen, they typically look like these:
- “vmnetbridge.dll Not Found”
- “This application failed to start because vmnetbridge.dll was not found.”
- “Cannot find C:\Windows\system32\vmnetbridge.dll”
- “The file vmnetbridge.dll is missing.”
- “Cannot start VMware Network Driver. A required component is missing: vmnetbridge.dll. Please install the application again.”
The different error messages are typically caused by a faulty vmnetbridge.dll file, rendering Windows unable to read or load the file correctly. The problem can also be caused by errors in the VMWare virtual PC program or possibly by some problems in the registry. To do away with the frustrating error messages that are plaguing you, the issues causing the problem must be resolved.
How To Fix These Errors
The way to fix VMNetBridge.dll errors on your PC involves making sure that both the virtual PC program and the dll file are working properly. You first of all need to re-install the VMWare program to provide fresh copies of the various program files it uses. You need to remove the program first by clicking Start > Run and then type “appwiz.cpl” and press the ENTER key. Select the VMWare program from the list and click the “Remove” or “Uninstall” button. When uninstallation has been completed, you need to restart your PC, and when you are logged back in to Windows, insert the CD installer inside the CD drive or locate the file installer from your hard drive and run the a new installation.
The registry is a large, very complicated central database that Windows accesses almost constantly to retrieve file and program settings. Although it’s essential, the registry keeps encountering errors and is a known to be a big source of vmnetbridge.dll errors on your PC, not to mention many other sever errors as well, that will slow down your PC and eventually render it useless. You need to fix damaged registry keys to maintain your computer at its optimum level. While it’s possible to manually fix registry keys, this is not advisable unless you are experienced with this kind of work, for it can be dangerous to your system if you make a mistake. It’s recommended you use a program called “Frontline Registry Cleaner” to fix the virus on your PC.
Finance
Get ROI – Hire The Right Marketing Consultant
Want help from a marketing consultant but need to be sure that you hire the right one? Of course you do! You want return on your investment and you want your business to succeed like never before. Here are some tips to help you find the right person for the job:
Look Online
Want to find a marketing consultant? The web can help you. If you’re in the UK, look for a UK marketing consultant. If you want someone who is specialised in internet marketing or small business marketing, look for someone based on those parameters. Take a close look at the site, the presence, and the background of that marketing consultant. Does their website leave you with unanswered questions? Are those questions a matter of your wanting to learn more or is it more like you’re left with a wary feeling? Don’t hesitate to look outside the consultant’s website. Do a Google search of their name and the name of the consultancy firm and see if there is any positive or negative press about them. And, see what their online presence appears to be like.
Ask for a Quote
You’ll want a quote so you can determine how much it might cost to enter into a relationship with a consultant. The pricing may vary, depending on how many quotes you receive and what services are involved. It’s not always easy to compare apples to apples, for instance, because different marketing consultants may have varied approaches and therefore different pricing for similar services. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or for clarification. Take into account whether or not there are guarantees offered as well.
Get a Real First Impression
Hiring someone locally? Ask for a phone consultation or a meeting. Depending on how much business you expect to bring to the consultant, they may be willing to offer you a comprehensive consultation. Talking to someone by email, instant messaging chat, by Skpe, or by telephone could help you get a feel for how personable and how professional that consultant really is. Because a consultant consults to you rather than simply providing a service that requires zero communication you’ll want to be sure you are dealing with a marketing consultant that you feel a comfortable rapport with.
Finding a good consultant may be easy. It may take a bit more work. But ensuring you make the right choice and get great return on your investment is important. Your business and your success are at stake!
Finance
A Guide to Bank Transactional Fees (Direct and Indirect)
In general, transactional fees fall into two categories-those that are charged to the end customer or the consumer and those that are charged to an organisation or merchant, when it wants to allow payment services to its customers.
Direct Customer fees
Transactional fees typically apply only to the direct customers or account holders of a given bank (as the bank has no direct relationship with other consumers) and even then, only when a customer has gone beyond what is deemed to be the core commercial relationship that the bank is prepared to offer at no direct cost. Hence, fees are typically charged to customers when they have overdrawn an account, written a cheque in circumstances where they are insufficient funds to cover it, or perhaps used an automated teller machine or ATM in another bank’s network. However, even here, a bank will allow many transactions without fees, if a customer maintains a positive balance (sometimes with a minimum threshold) or commits to regular income being paid in or saved every month. This is because banks worry a lot about customer “churn” and know that fees can often be a “switching factor” if they become too much of an irritant to an account holder (especially now that opening another account with a different bank can be done online very easily in many cases). The simple logic here is that it is more cost effective and profitable to keep good customers who transact regularly with a bank (and do so for the most part in the black) for what might be many years, than to risk losing them completely over a fair but nonetheless irritating fee that “pushes them over the edge”. But even though this results in what might be seen as a better deal for the end consumer, banks still have to find ways to recover their internal transactional costs and overhead in some way. For some transactions, such as bank cheques, wire transfers and transactions involving foreign exchange a customer will be relatively happy to pay (as these are often “one-off” or special instances). However, these fees will not always cover the costs involved completely and it therefore often falls to the other major category to provide the fees that can cover costs and the bank’s overhead-the merchant.
Merchant fees
Although every individual commercial merchant relationship will be different, depending on a given organisation’s size, type of business, types of services offered etc, banks will typically charge a very wide variety of transactional fees to most merchants to provide a payment service.
The most obvious fees charged to merchants (because they have been around for a long time) are for cash and cheque handling. In both cases, these payment transactions are expensive for any financial institution because they involve human intervention (a teller in a branch perhaps or a reconciliation and settlement clerk in a head office) and in both cases, considerable human data entry (sometimes carried out multiple times) is required. As with an end consumer, a merchant may be able to bring about lower fees by maintaining a positive balance or “float”. However, it is rare for any merchant these days to be able to operate without an overdraft, at least some of the time, so fees in this area need to be monitored carefully by every merchant.
Outside cash and cheque payments, the majority of transactional fees that are charged by a merchant bank are credit and debit card use fees. Cards are typically issued to a consumer without charge, and with no transaction fees when they are paid off regularly each month. However, a merchant will be charged for every transaction that a customer makes with a credit and/or debit card and this may be a very complex affair. In some cases, the fee charged will be a single “aggregate rate” for say credit card use, such as 2.5% of the transaction size. Hence for a 100 consumer purchase, a charge of 2.50 will be made to a merchant. However, this rate may vary from one transaction to another and this is because the aggregate rate is made up of many sub fees that every merchant needs to know about. Here are just some of the fee types that are typically charged:
The Discount Fee Rate
Credit and debit card companies (Visa and MasterCard being by far the largest of these) have what is called “interchange” rates. These can range in price- so in order to make it easier, the merchant banks often have sub-categories. These include rates such as the Qualified Discount Rate – a pre-set or agreed percentage is paid for each pound charged or the Non-Qualified Rate – a fee added to the qualified discount rate in certain transactions. For example, this may occur if a merchant does not use an address verification service (AVS) when they manually enter or take a transaction.
Per Transaction Fees
This is a specific flat rate (such as 5 or 10 pence) that is paid on every sale processed through the particular credit card processor. Sometimes the transaction fee is called the interchange fee, authorisation fee, or per inquiry fee.
Address Verification Service (AVS) fees
Merchant banks charge a small fee for the validation service to ensure that the customer billing address provided in say an online checkout process matches the card issuing bank’s records. Not using this service can sometimes result in charges on the processing of the card for that sale.
Chargeback/Retrieval Fees
When a customer requests a refund (or the customer’s credit card issuer requests a refund), merchant banks typically charge a “chargeback” fee. This can typically range from £10 to £30. This can mount up quickly when possibly chargebacks are not managed carefully.
Batch Fees
Merchant banks often require that customer organisations complete or “close out” their transactions a minimum of one time each day. The batch fee pays for expenses for the “gateway” or software that accesses the credit card processing network. If a merchant doesn’t have transactions to process, there is no batch fee to pay of course.
Monthly Statement or Customer Service Fee
Most merchant banks charge a monthly fee in order to cover their deemed monthly costs of operation for a given merchant (paying their customer service team for example).
Monthly Minimum Fee
Many merchant banks require a given organisation to process a minimum amount of sales per month, or they pay a monthly minimum. Monthly minimums tend to range between 15 and 50 per month.
Processing or Gateway Fees
There are fees for internet and mail order merchants to use an internet gateway service, although some merchant banks will cover this fee on their customer’s behalf as part of the package deal.
Annual Fees
These are often charged by Merchant banks when free terminal equipment to take payment is offered (such as Portable card wipe machines or PDQs).
Cancellation/Termination Fees
Most merchant accounts require a contract agreement of one or two years and if a merchant cancels early, they are likely to be charged a termination fee.
Summary
Banks are now making a large proportion of their profits by charging fees to both end consumers or account holders (although they worry about overdoing this to prevent customer “churn”) and to merchants who want to offer payment services to their customers. In the latter, there are many direct and indirect fees in the mix that need to be closely scrutinised, as they can make the cost of providing a product or rendering a service a lot more expensive than may organisations think (up to 5% o revenue as we suggested in an earlier blog article). However, with the rise of the Internet and much more choice now being available to the merchant, the fee landscape for the merchant in particular is changing quickly and it may be possible for a merchant to gain greater value for their fee spending (especially as they come to better understand what different transactional fees may be charged). In the next article we will therefore look at whether merchant fees on payment transactions are likely to change over the next few years (and we predict that they will certainly change considerably).
Finance
How to Protect Your Business From Cyber Crime
Is your business secure? It may not be. Many unscrupulous individuals are operating online looking for new ways to exploit honest people.
I was recently pulled into a scam enacted by someone yet to be identified via a freelance work website. Because of how personally this affected me and my brand reputation, I’ve decided to write today’s blog post about securing your business online.
My personal experience involved Upwork.com, which is a website boasting about the value of freelance talent.
Well as the old saying goes: there is nothing more expensive than cheap labour.
Someone posing as me purporting to be a writer/editor from NYC took a job writing a book for a client and the results were bad. 3 chapters completely plagiarized bad.
Even worse – the fraudulent work got blamed on me! This person’s profile had my name and my photo and her client found me (the real me) through a Google search that matched my profile photo. You can imagine the shock I felt of being falsely accused of ripping someone off!
After realizing this was a clear case of identity theft, I immediately contacted UpWork to have the fake profile taken down. This person’s client did the same; we hope they were able to get a full refund of the monies spent on the useless book written for them.
Scary stuff. But compared to what others have encountered it’s small potatoes.
While hiring and supporting local talent has always been my thing, if you have to outsource (overseas or via those freelance sites), then a great idea to protect yourself is to insist on seeing a scan of government issued ID. Take your identification proof one step further and insist on a video conference before making any commitment.
Fraud is on the rise
2016 saw a significant increase in fraud over 2015. While the numbers show the amount stolen went slightly down the volume of theft went up. A lot.
While those figures relate more to consumer fraud if you’re the seller, you can be out of pocket money if the claim means sending the now used product back to you.
The point to take home is fraud is up so you need to take action to prevent yourself and your customers from becoming victims.
How to prevent and report cyber crime
According to The National Cyber Security Alliance there are several steps you should take to protect your business and customers:
• Evaluate Risks
Identify what types of fraud or crime you may be most susceptible to. Do you work with medical information? Financial information?
Even if the purpose of your business is simply B2C there are steps to be taken to protect yourself.
Users who purchase through your website are trusting you to keep their financial information safe so take steps to do so such as having SSL installed for any e-commerce or sensitive information and it’s wise not to store it.
• Monitor Threats
This can be as simple as making sure no spam messages are opened or any emails with attachments are scanned with some sort of antivirus software. While the software is not 100% effective it will stop the better circulated scams.
• Report Attacks
If you are the victim of a cyber attack you are going to get frustrated and with good cause.
Currently Canada is really vulnerable when it comes to cyber crime and your best hope is just to call the police. While promises have been made to address this, very little has been done and international criminals are impossible to go after.
If you are a victim of cyber crime contact local law enforcement and cross your fingers. But the bad news is you are likely to get no resolution. This is something to consider if you’ve been hiring anyone overseas.
In the US reporting cyber crime is much easier. You contact the FBI via this website. They have the capacity to address international criminals and recently America has cracked down on international crime operating within its borders.
For those reading from any other country I encourage you to do your own due diligence regarding protocol for reporting cyber crime so you’re prepared should you ever need to be.
• Execute a Security Plan
For this the recommendation is to work with your ISP on a cyber security plan. While your ISP may be worth talking to you should really speak with your website’s hosting company first and foremost.
The security of your customer’s info and your business is delicate so make sure your host knows to have things such as routine backups of all information made and stored on another server.
Most of the majors stay on top of things but it’s always worth calling them for a quick review especially if you have pertinent info for them that may help.
If you have been a victim already let your host know what happened. The information may help others down the road.
• Safeguard Your Clients
The suggestion found in this article of scanning all USB drives routinely is a good one. Sometimes the information can be air tight behind the most advanced firewall but it still gets out.
One of the easiest ways to exploit technology is social engineering. Many times the information isn’t so much stolen as leaked by someone internally.
Have a privacy policy in place and make sure your employees know that any time they connect anything to your computer network it will be scanned.
Make sure all software is updated and that all computers connected to your network are running the most updated version of their operating system.
• Educate Your Team
This is an easy one.
Have protocol in place that ensures your employees follow all steps noted above.
All computers must be scanned when attached to a network and all USB drives as well.
Most people are accustomed to this now so don’t worry about implementing it suddenly.
Stay Safe
By taking measures to protect yourself you’re ahead of the game should something occur. Scrambling after you’ve been a victim only helps the people who have stolen from you by giving them time to disappear.
Online business is only likely to grow even more and along with it fraud. The complexity of the scams will evolve and hopefully so do the solutions. In the interim I hope you enjoyed these tips and that you never become the victim of cyber crime.
