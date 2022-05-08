Finance
How to Protect Your Business From Cyber Crime
Is your business secure? It may not be. Many unscrupulous individuals are operating online looking for new ways to exploit honest people.
I was recently pulled into a scam enacted by someone yet to be identified via a freelance work website. Because of how personally this affected me and my brand reputation, I’ve decided to write today’s blog post about securing your business online.
My personal experience involved Upwork.com, which is a website boasting about the value of freelance talent.
Well as the old saying goes: there is nothing more expensive than cheap labour.
Someone posing as me purporting to be a writer/editor from NYC took a job writing a book for a client and the results were bad. 3 chapters completely plagiarized bad.
Even worse – the fraudulent work got blamed on me! This person’s profile had my name and my photo and her client found me (the real me) through a Google search that matched my profile photo. You can imagine the shock I felt of being falsely accused of ripping someone off!
After realizing this was a clear case of identity theft, I immediately contacted UpWork to have the fake profile taken down. This person’s client did the same; we hope they were able to get a full refund of the monies spent on the useless book written for them.
Scary stuff. But compared to what others have encountered it’s small potatoes.
While hiring and supporting local talent has always been my thing, if you have to outsource (overseas or via those freelance sites), then a great idea to protect yourself is to insist on seeing a scan of government issued ID. Take your identification proof one step further and insist on a video conference before making any commitment.
Fraud is on the rise
2016 saw a significant increase in fraud over 2015. While the numbers show the amount stolen went slightly down the volume of theft went up. A lot.
While those figures relate more to consumer fraud if you’re the seller, you can be out of pocket money if the claim means sending the now used product back to you.
The point to take home is fraud is up so you need to take action to prevent yourself and your customers from becoming victims.
How to prevent and report cyber crime
According to The National Cyber Security Alliance there are several steps you should take to protect your business and customers:
• Evaluate Risks
Identify what types of fraud or crime you may be most susceptible to. Do you work with medical information? Financial information?
Even if the purpose of your business is simply B2C there are steps to be taken to protect yourself.
Users who purchase through your website are trusting you to keep their financial information safe so take steps to do so such as having SSL installed for any e-commerce or sensitive information and it’s wise not to store it.
• Monitor Threats
This can be as simple as making sure no spam messages are opened or any emails with attachments are scanned with some sort of antivirus software. While the software is not 100% effective it will stop the better circulated scams.
• Report Attacks
If you are the victim of a cyber attack you are going to get frustrated and with good cause.
Currently Canada is really vulnerable when it comes to cyber crime and your best hope is just to call the police. While promises have been made to address this, very little has been done and international criminals are impossible to go after.
If you are a victim of cyber crime contact local law enforcement and cross your fingers. But the bad news is you are likely to get no resolution. This is something to consider if you’ve been hiring anyone overseas.
In the US reporting cyber crime is much easier. You contact the FBI via this website. They have the capacity to address international criminals and recently America has cracked down on international crime operating within its borders.
For those reading from any other country I encourage you to do your own due diligence regarding protocol for reporting cyber crime so you’re prepared should you ever need to be.
• Execute a Security Plan
For this the recommendation is to work with your ISP on a cyber security plan. While your ISP may be worth talking to you should really speak with your website’s hosting company first and foremost.
The security of your customer’s info and your business is delicate so make sure your host knows to have things such as routine backups of all information made and stored on another server.
Most of the majors stay on top of things but it’s always worth calling them for a quick review especially if you have pertinent info for them that may help.
If you have been a victim already let your host know what happened. The information may help others down the road.
• Safeguard Your Clients
The suggestion found in this article of scanning all USB drives routinely is a good one. Sometimes the information can be air tight behind the most advanced firewall but it still gets out.
One of the easiest ways to exploit technology is social engineering. Many times the information isn’t so much stolen as leaked by someone internally.
Have a privacy policy in place and make sure your employees know that any time they connect anything to your computer network it will be scanned.
Make sure all software is updated and that all computers connected to your network are running the most updated version of their operating system.
• Educate Your Team
This is an easy one.
Have protocol in place that ensures your employees follow all steps noted above.
All computers must be scanned when attached to a network and all USB drives as well.
Most people are accustomed to this now so don’t worry about implementing it suddenly.
Stay Safe
By taking measures to protect yourself you’re ahead of the game should something occur. Scrambling after you’ve been a victim only helps the people who have stolen from you by giving them time to disappear.
Online business is only likely to grow even more and along with it fraud. The complexity of the scams will evolve and hopefully so do the solutions. In the interim I hope you enjoyed these tips and that you never become the victim of cyber crime.
Finance
Are Non-Compete Agreements Right For a Merchant Credit Card Processing Business?
Turnover in today’s economy can be high since sales agents take their expertise to a new job for higher pay, leaving a merchant credit card processing business exposed to information poaching. So is it smart for merchant processing companies to consider a non-compete agreements?
Non-Compete vs. Non-Solicitation Agreement
Clauses for non-compete and non-solicitation are included in employment and agency agreements as part of the work contract signed at the beginning of employment. A no-compete clause restricts an employee or agent from engaging in specific activity within a certain geographic location and time period once an employee is terminated.
However, a non-solicitation clause restricts the employee or agent from contacting any merchants, customers or remaining employees that they met through the former employer within a certain geographic location and period of time.
Laws are governed by individual states, so there is no clear way to analyze or enforce agreements industry wide. Merchant lists, in particular, may constitute trade secrets, but it depends on the state and how the information was used by both parties.
Overall, general information learned to do the job effectively is not covered, but any covenants put in place to protect specific information are considered.
Hiring Precautions
It’s important to know who you are hiring, especially if they formerly worked for a competitor. Be clear if they are still bound by a non-compete, or you could be held liable on a variety of counts, including theft. If you hire someone who solicits a former employer’s contacts while working for you, the former employee could file an injunction to keep that information blocked and seek monetary damages against you.
Even if you are successful in defending yourself, it costs time and money, making it in your best interest to incorporate inclusive clauses. For non-compete and non-solicitation clauses, it’s important to:
* Be clear on how long, where and how to restrict the employee from competitive activity after termination
* Discuss limitations with an attorney to factor in state law restrictions
* Make sure agreements are clear, well-drafted and set specific expectations for both sides
Finance
Vending Machines – A Sweet Investment
Vending Machines: A Sweet Investment
Owning a home-based business has become many people’s dream over the last few years. Although entrepreneurship is rising in America, most small businesses don’t survive their first year. While this can be due to a flawed business plan, lack of funds or low demand, there is a home-based business opportunity that has a complete and successful business model in place. Low start-up costs, rising demand and knowledgeable coaches are available to help new owners along every step of the way of this exciting business. Every day more entrepreneurs are joining the booming vending industry.
Low Upkeep, High Income
Many new business owners are overwhelmed by all the unexpected costs of running a business, even out of their own home. From advertising costs to utility bills, many home-based businesses fail simply because their profits couldn’t keep up with their overhead costs.
Not only does owning vending machines release new business owners from many of the usual upkeep costs, but the products sold in vending machines have one of the highest possible “return on investment” rates. It costs roughly $30-$40 to fill a triple head vending machine with name-brand candy from a wholesaler like Sam’s Club. When the vending machine is emptied, it can hold up to $300, realizing a markup of up to 400 percent or more.
Not only is there a high return on investment selling bulk candy in the vending industry, but vending machines also create a passive income. The entrepreneur is free to spend time with family, go on vacation or work another job while the vending machine is trading candy for quarters. While other businesses may require billing and invoices, vending is an all-cash business with money coming in on Day 1.
No “Selling” Required
Many vending machine owners don’t consider themselves “salesmen” and don’t feel comfortable approaching establishment owners to negotiate for locations. That’s why Professional Locators can come in and do the placement work for them. Vending machine owners can give a Locator the ZIP codes where they would like to have their vending machines and demand final approval of each location, with the Locator’s work guaranteed in writing. Once vending machine owners have gotten their feet wet, some Professional Locators are available to coach them on how to negotiate for their own locations.
Finance
Successful Ways to Earn Money Online
Have you ever wanted to work from home and earn money online? If so, then you are hardly alone. A lot of people would love to find a way to start a cheap online business, but few people ever actually follow through and see their dreams fulfilled. Why is that? Well, there are two reasons.
1. Most people assume that any online business is going to be extremely complicated and hard to set up and run. This is incorrect, in fact, it can actually be an easy to do job.
2. The other reason is that people are so intimidated and feel that an online business is too difficult to start so they never learn about the different types of businesses that they can start.
So, what are your options when it comes to finding a way to work from home and earn money online? Affiliate Marketing What is affiliate marketing? Well, affiliate marketing is probably the most exciting and potentially lucrative online business opportunity that is out there. Affiliate marketing offers a number of advantages that make it a favorite type of business for anyone that wants to work from home. First, it’s inexpensive to start, all you really need is to buy a domain name, pay for web hosting, then hire someone to design your website, or do it yourself if you feel capable.
How does affiliate marketing work? The simplest explanation is that you promote the products of another company, then when a sale is made you earn a commission. For example, if you happen to know a lot about camping then you could start a website about camping. You post too it frequently and ensure that the content you provide is both search engine optimized, and also interesting and provides value to visitors to your site. Your ultimate goal here is to set yourself up as an expert to the people that visit your site. You want them to trust you and to value your opinion. Over time you should be able to attract an audience, this is when the money should start coming in. How do you turn regular visitors to your website into income? You do it by using your position as an expert in your niche to influence their buying habits. You recommend products, provide links to a company that sells these products, then you collect your commission. Because the entire world is potential customers the earning potential you have when you work as an affiliate marketer is virtually limitless.
Want A Cheap Online Business That’s Easy And Fun To Run? If you are looking for an easy online business to start up they don’t get much easier than blogging. What is a blog? A blog is a personal website where you can express your opinions, write about various subjects, and do just about anything else you want. Blogging is great because, in addition to being easy to do, you can also get into it without spending a penny. Many big companies like Google are more than happy to give you a free blog, then you can get things started. If you are serious about blogging as a way to earn money online then you should probably spend the money and purchase your own domain name. This gives you total creative control, which is important when you are running an online business. The last thing you want is to start a blog, have it become massively successful, then having the site that gave you your free blog shut you down.
While writing posts about things that interest you is simple enough, you may be wondering how this can earn you money. It earns you money through advertising revenue. Much like a television show with a big audience, companies are willing to pay to use your platform to advertise their goods and services. If you have a successful blog you can actually make quite a bit of money through advertising revenue.
You Can Work From Home And Make Money With An Online Business. Many people that end up with extremely successful online businesses first start out treating it like a part time job. Then, over time, as their revenue increases, they begin to slowly transition until it becomes their full-time career. Will this happen to you? Maybe, maybe not, but you won’t know unless you try.
