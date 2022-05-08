Finance
How to Save Money – 6 Things You Can Do Right Now
Have you watched the news lately? Seems like there are more and more issues with the national economy, mortgage crunch and large business and their businesses crashing around them. I hazard to say that the only one you can rely on financially now and in the future is you. If you are living paycheck to paycheck like the rest of us, then you should, no, you must buckle down now so you have something put away for retirement. Small changes to daily living can have a huge impact over the years to come.
1. Food shopping
This can lead to huge savings. Whenever you go to the grocery store, there are ways you can save money.
- Check your paper for coupons and use them religiously
- Plan out your trip and your grocery list before you leave home
- Items you use regularly are usually cheaper in bulk or larger quantity
- choose generic products instead of brand name
- Check expiration dates on perishables when you are at the grocery store
When you get home with your groceries and put them away, make sure to keep the bags, paper or plastic. Plastic bags are great to line waste baskets with and paper bags come in handy for shipping things and craft project. You are making use of a free product and just saved a bunch of money.
2. Your debt and bills
The shorter the time you have credit card debt, the more you are saving in the long run. You may not be able to pay them all completely off, but the more you are able to pay, the less interest you are going to have to face. And if you are late on any bill you will also get stung with late fees. Some people find it beneficial to bank online and have recurring payments withdrawn from their accounts – you never have to worry about being late because you forgot. However, with recurring payments you need to be very aware of your account status so that funds are always available as banks like to hit you with fees for insufficient funds.
3. Entertainment
Instead of going out to a movie, consider going to your local movie store and renting. When you add up all the costs of the movie theatre it is astounding! The movie ticket, the popcorn and candy, the drink. Bring home a movie, pop your own popcorn and get your own drinks will save you a lot of money over time. If you really want that time out for a movie theatre, try to go to the earlier shows as they are usually cheaper. You might also consider your local library, they can books, music, even movies to rent – and they are free!
It might be your regular routine to hit the fast food place down the street from work everyday. Try replacing a few of those trips a week with a brown bag lunch. You definitely save on the food costs and you save the gas needed to drive to the fast food restaurant. You know you hate those lines in the drive through – find a place around work where you can relax and enjoy your bag lunch.
Going out for entertainment doesn’t always mean you have cost. Recreational areas offer hiking or biking trails at no cost and provides an outlet for a regular exercise regime. After all, with all the money you are saving, you want to be healthy enough to enjoy it down the road!
4. Alternatives to Full Price
Many times you can find products for less with a little researching. One huge market that offers massive savings is eBay. Thousands of people are selling everyday products that you can get for cheaper than what you might pay retail. Not only can you buy items on eBay, you can also easily set up an account and sell your own items to make money. Purchasing online can save you on pretty much anything. The competition is great and you can choose the web store that will give you the best deal, and might even mean reduced or not cost shipping.
You can also get great deals from the classifieds ads section of the paper. Find out where the garage sales are in your area on the weekends and get incredible bargains on things you are looking for.
5. Gifting
When you are thinking about what to get that special person, a great alternative to a mall purchase is to make something for them. Everyone has talent in one area or another, and even if you have to purchase the supplies to make something, you still will save money. Usually you have left over supplies that can be used for another gift down the road. Handmade gifts are much more personal and let the receiver know they came from the heart.
6. Saving Around The Home
There are many ways to save money around the home. Get the whole family on board and save.
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Lower your thermostat a few degrees
- Use low energy light bulbs
- turn off your computer when not in use
- Hang clothes to dry instead of using the dryer
- Purchase energy efficient appliances
- Ensure that all windows and doors have good seals to avoid heat loss
Many companies today are focused on energy efficiency are have their products readily available. Make sure your family is all aware of how to save money around the house, so that everyone participates. A good incentive is to let them know that the additional savings from participating can add up and lead to special purchases and trips.
You have to put in an effort to save money, but in doing so, you will being to see the fruits of your labors. Be conscious of what you can do in your life to save money, and stick with them. You will not see huge savings overnight, but over time, the savings will be substantial.
All You Need To Know About Personal Loans
Loans are of several types. It can be classified according to the needs of the person. Suppose, if one wants a loan for his/her home, he/she should take a home loan. If the person needs money to fulfill the educational needs he/she shall be allowed the educational loan. Other types of loans are personal loan, payday loan, etc. However, when one is considering to take a loan he /she should keep in mind that the interest rates for all the types of loans do differ. In this article we shall be dealing with the personal loan and will try to find out how one can get a loan.
A personal loan is something that you might need at any moment for buying anything of your choice. This can be a television, a fridge or even a designer dress that you have come across in the shop. This can be the medical expenses that crops up immediately without any notice. Anything and everything can fit into the personal loan bill.
To apply for a loan one needs to have a good credit. This will make the loan approval process quicker. If one is having a bad credit score then the chances of getting a loan are much less. So, when you apply for a loan make sure you have a clean credit report.
A bank would take time to approve for a loan as they check all details before finally saying you “Yes”. If you want a loan fast you can apply to those financing institutions that offer loans quickly. The crucial point of choosing these organizations over the banks is that they might charge high interest rates, although all the some are an exception in this case. And of course it is better as the process is fast and hassle free when you are really in need of money.
If you are applying for the loans please be sure to go through the terms and conditions of the loans. This will make sure that you are aware of what you are agreeing to pay.
What are the things you need to be careful about?
Be careful about the repayment terms. We advise you not to go for long term loans. There are certain companies which charge hidden amounts and you will never know what you are paying for. So, make sure that you do not fall into their trap. Always take a bill when you pay them so that you have a proof of the money you have paid.
Investing in Mutual Funds Or Stocks
Most new investors face this dilemma of whether they should buy the stocks directly or they should let the professionals handle the stock picking process. There is no definitive answer to this and it varies from person to person. Read on to make an intelligent decision regarding the investing platform.
Mutual funds are basically asset management companies which collect money from a lot of investors and then make sure that they employ stock market experts who try and generate returns on the money that you have invested. Now these asset management companies charge money to manage the funds and that is known as the entry or the exit load.
Mutual finds are better suited for people who have less capital and yet want to play big in the market. They can easily buy the units of the mutual funds of the good asset management companies and that will in general help them to invest in good companies via proxy route.
Mutual funds in general are for those also who do not have time to check the stock prices every day. It is suited for people who want to invest but do not have the time to invest in the market. Mutual find companies have schemes whereby you can open up a systematic investment plan and each month a specified amount will be invested in the units of the mutual fund scheme that you designated. This is the best style of mutual fund investing as you can very easily get the benefit of the dollar cost averaging.
On the contrary if you are a big stock market players then it is better to invest yourself in the stock market. The simple reason being that you can save a large amount of money by avoiding the exit and the entry loads. Also then you can easily define your stock picking strategy as opposed to relying on the stock picking strategy of the portfolio manger. You have direct control over investments. The only challenge in this is that you will have to devote huge amount of time managing your stock portfolio.
Well you can choose a middle path where you invest in stocks directly as well as scan the mutual fund industry for schemes that you think are very good and can easily give better returns than the index. This way you get the best of both the worlds and you can also diversify your risk considerably.
Six Key Objectives of Life Insurance
There are many reasons why anyone should seriously consider the importance of a Life Insurance policy. This is due to the fact that they may change the life for you and your immediate family for an extended period of time with sound insurance planning.
1. As Income Replacement
In the event of your death, your family will lose their financial support especially if you are the major bread-winner of the family. When you die, you lose the wages as well as the retirement savings contributions which you would get. he role of the life insurance here serves as an income replacement which would get your family to move on with their lives without any financial stress.
2.House mortgage and Debt payoff
Life insurance can be applied to pay off your mortgages, credit card debts or any other types of debts , which will definitely become a burden for your family if you have no plan to settle them after you are gone.
3. Children Education fees
If you have children who will be in college in the next 10-20 years, then planning on how you can leverage Life insurance coverage for part of your children’s education needs, or all of them are essential. Bear in mind that education is very crucial for anyone in this society. It is the one last thing which you should help your children with if while you still can.
4. Emergency Fund
Emergencies include health and medical expenses, layoffs, retrenchments which are not planned. Life insurance is definitely a great savior here in time of emergencies and critical situation
5. Charitable Giving
If you don’t have any family or any debt obligation, you can always use your permanent life insurance for some great means of yours such as charitable giving. Identify those charity organizations which you would like to make contributions to and identify them as your beneficiaries.
6. Final Expenses for yourself
These can be those final expenses which need to be taken care of even after you are gone from this world. Such as the charges for your funeral and Burial arrangement, your large medical or nursing home bills during the last 2-3 months of your life if you are dying with serious illness. Life insurance is a fine candidate as far as these unexpected bills is concerned.
Whatever your main objectives are for those life insurance plans that you currently have, we are sure that they will bring you the financial security and peace of mind which you are looking forward for. Thus make sure you assess your insurance policy seriously and make sure they are adequate to cover what you need.
