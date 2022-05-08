Finance
How to Sell Your Screenplay – Rewriting and Query Letter Submissions
The first step of how to sell your screenplay is to write and rewrite so you have a polished screenplay people will want to buy. You may write half a dozen screenplays that face rejection, but at one point you will sell a screenplay. Ensure that the final screenplay you submit is the best you can do. Receiving feedback and rewriting your script accordingly will help tremendously.
It can be challenging to reach industry insiders, but referrals and networking can help you sell your screenplay. Consider the six degrees of separation — that any two people can be connected by six steps of friends of friends. With your connection, and after you have copyrighted your treatment and screenplay, write a query letter that appeals to the potential buyer’s needs. It is essentially a sales letter asking them to buy the rights to your screenplay. The director, producer, or film company will need to invest a great deal of time, resources, and money into making your movie, TV show, or film so make sure you’ve motivated them sufficiently.
Keep in mind that different financiers specialize in either TV, movies, or film. Furthermore, they will then specialize in a particular genre. Make sure you’re marketing to those who are best aligned with your screenplay. You might have the best movie script in the world, but if you’re trying to sell your screenplay to a TV show producer, you will likely have poor results.
You should send your treatment along with the query letter. However, do not include the screenplay. Instead, let them know that it is available upon request. You can mail out the query letter and treatment, email it, or even drop off a printed version in person. Wait a few days and follow up to make sure they received it and ask if they have any feedback.
Retirement Success Equals Multiple Sources Of Income
Retirement can be a scary event for many people. If you are planning on your Social Security check to cover your monthly expenses, you may be in for a rude awakening. If you have a company pension along with social security it will be better, but those plans are disappearing or shrinking every year. The good news is that if you plan properly, you could have easily three or more income sources when you retire. Here is how.
Creating Multiple Retirement Income Sources: Which ones will you use?
Source 1: Social Security – For most middle-aged or older Americans, social security will be around to provide one source of income. Unfortunately, if this is your only source of retirement income, you will probably have to cut back your spending or continue to work in some capacity just to make ends meet.
Source 2: Company Pension – Some individuals will be lucky enough to receive either a company or government pension which provide an additional monthly income to help bridge the gap between your needed cash flow and your social security. Unfortunately, most of these plans have been significantly reduced, modified or even eliminated as they are very costly to run.
Source 3: Personal Retirement Savings: This is one source that anyone can use. If your company offers a 401K, 403-B or other retirement savings plan, find a way to use it. If possible, maximize your savings and any company matching contributions and start as early as you can. If you leave your job, you can rollover your money and keep the savings going.
If your company doesn’t offer a plan, you can use an IRA. Set up a self-directed Roth or traditional IRA and add to it every paycheck, month or year. The younger you start, the more you will accumulate and you will also receive income tax savings for your contributions. Immediate tax savings for a traditional IRA and after retirement for the Roth.
Source 4: After Tax Savings – If you are already contributing the maximum you can to your 401K, IRA or Roth, you can also accumulate savings in several other “after-tax” ways. You can set up a brokerage account to purchase mutual funds, stocks or bonds. You can establish a fixed or variable annuity and have the earnings grow on a tax deferred basis. Or you can just set up a savings account with CD’s or money market savings. The nice part about this area is that it can add a source of retirement income that will not adversely effect your income taxes when you use it in retirement.
(Income tax exception: Distributions from annuities will be taxable to the extent that they are earnings, but your principal amount is distributed tax-free.)
Source 5: Rental or Real Estate Income – Another nice source of retirement income can be rental property. If you buy real estate during down cycles and have been able to find properties with positive cash flow (rental income less mortgage, taxes and expenses), then this income source can be a nice addition every month to your living expenses.
Owning these rental properties can also be a nice source of cash if you strategically sell properties for a capital gain when housing prices are high. Any proceeds you have accumulated from increasing property values and a decreasing mortgage can be added to your savings and invested to generate income for future use.
Source 6: Tax-Free Income – Another source of income for retirement can be investments in municipal bonds or tax-free bond funds. While the income is usually lower than with taxable bonds, you will not have to pay any income tax on this source as it accumulates or when you use it. This source has a stable return and is generally not affected by stock market fluctuations.
Source 7: Part-Time Employment – As we are living longer and healthier lives, many retirees want to add a part-time job to their retirement income sources. They will usually find something enjoyable without a lot of stress. If you love shopping, become an undercover shopper were you evaluate store employees. If you like to drive, auto dealers are always looking for shuttle van drivers. If you enjoy home projects, get a job at the local hardware store or Home Depot. If yard work is your thing, be a greens keeper at a local golf course. Find something fun and make a few extra dollars at the same time.
Source 8: Start A Business – For many retirees, starting a small business is right up their alley. If you enjoy travel, start a travel agency. If you love numbers, be a tax preparer. If you love to cook, open a bed and breakfast. Whatever you love doing, it can be very profitable to find a small business that will allow you to enjoy your passions and get paid to do it.
Summary: As you can see, this is a short list of potential income sources that just about anyone can begin to accumulate or plan to establish before retirement. Could you possibly have income from every one of these sources? Sure. With proper planning you could. Do you need all these sources? No, but it couldn’t hurt.
My favorite definition of retirement: When life is affordable and work is optional. Start planning yours today, include as many of these income sources as you can and you will enjoy your golden years and have a lot of fun doing it.
Why Should You Buy a Lexus?
If you see a used Lexus for sale, you will want to pull over and check it out. Lexus is a luxury brand that is well known for its longevity and value. The Lexus brand combines both innovation and design to deliver a vehicle that offers you incredible performance, speed, and handling.
Of course, one of the first questions you have to ask is whether you’ll buy a used or a new car. If you are on the fence about this, let us present you with a quick statistic that may help you make up your mind.
According to the Kelley Blue Book, the average American spent $33,500 on a new vehicle in 2015. In the same year, J.D. Power reported that the average American spent slightly more than $20,000 on a used car.
When looking at used cars, you always have a more extensive selection of options within your price range than with new vehicles. Also, a new car loses almost 20% of its value the moment you drive it off the car lot and will drop another 10% in value the year following. That is a lot of money lost when you think about it. However, a used Lexus will maintain the same value when you drive it home, and a Lexus will retain a lot more residual value than most cars on the market.
When the topic falls on safety, it is essential to know that when you get behind the wheel of a car, you and your passengers have nothing to worry about. In the case of Lexus, there is no need to worry as you get many safety features in all of their vehicles. And so you can drive with the peace of mind of knowing that you are safe. One of the best safety features of a Lexus is its pre-collision system, which it is designed to detect, warn, and in the case that you do not brake, automatically apply braking to prevent an accident from happening.
Bill Gates Quoted “Lexus SC 400 is my favorite car of all I has ever driven.”
The benefit of buying a Lexus is that over time the Lexus will hold its residual value much more than other cars in the same market level. The Kelley Blue Book estimates that a 2015 Lexus will retain 42.2% of its value when it hits 5 years old, which is very good. However, there are both pros and cons to buying a used Lexus. The pros are that the value of the purchase of the Lexus in question will be the same after you buy it and not depreciate several thousand when you drive it home. Also, there is a less overall risk with a used Lexus as, typically, you can tell the condition of a car from the get-go whereas a new Lexus might have to be recalled after a few months when real problems are detected. The cons of buying a used Lexus include the lack of warranty from the maker. Also, the vehicle itself, because of its age, will not be as up-to-date as a new model released this year.
All in all, if you are looking for a sweet Lexus, whether an SUV, sedan or other, a used Lexus is just as good or even better as an investment into your car driving experience. Make sure to look out for the right Lexus for you with all the bells and whistles you could ever want!
Kroger Personal Finance – Is Kroger Finance Right For You?
Kroger Company is United States largest traditional grocery chain but Kroger personal finance is doing well in the field of money as well. It is also believed that it took the idea from UK’s Tesco as Tesco partnered with a renowned bank and started out in personal finance. Kroger groceries went Kroger personal finance by partnering with conventional banks and insurance companies.
Kroger personal finance offers pet insurance, home equity loans, personal finance, and customers can also apply for a mortgage, sign up for identity theft protection or get a credit card, life insurance, renters insurance, gift cards, specialty insurance and car and home insurance. One can purchase these offers for himself or give it to someone as a gift.
Pet insurance covers pet illness, accidents and routine visits and also boasts upon fast and easy claim process. Home equity loan is offered on fixed rate so the payments will not change. Kroger personal finance has tied up with major national credit reporting agencies so identity theft is reported immediately and not just that it promises a quick recovery as well.
Kroger personal finance deals in credit cards and rewards you with points on every purchase. These points can be availed later. This is to generate people traffic to its’ stores.
In addition to financial services, Kroger is also venturing into business with a range of product lines and services that fall outside the typical grocery store format to include financial lifestyle information to appeal to families, students and other consumer markets.
Kroger Marketplace stores also offer furniture, electronics, toys, house wares and lawn and garden products. The chain has also added gasoline pumps, health clinics and DVD rental machines at some locations. Kroger co. established in 1883 as a small grocery store has come a long way, and Kroger personal finance is leading the way.
Is Kroger personal finance the right company for you when looking for various financial services? While they certainly achieve very high ratings in many different categories, the ultimate decision is up to you.
There are many financial companies in today’s day and age, and Kroger personal finance is simply one of the many. You will need to do your own research and discover for yourself whether Kroger is the right firm for you.
