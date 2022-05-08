Finance
How to Turn Your Money Arguments Into Stress Free Money Conversations
The other evening I attempted to share the details of my day with my husband. My day hadn’t gone very well – I was feeling frustrated and looking forward to a quiet, relaxing evening of connecting with my husband.
But when I started sharing I could sense him withdrawing and becoming anxious. After I had briefly talked about my problem he proceeded to jump straight into offering solutions and telling me how he thought I should handle the situation.
As I emotionally retreated I could hear the voice inside my head beginning to whine, “It’s happening AGAIN – he’s not listening to me… AGAIN!”
I told him, “When I talk all I ever really want is for you to just listen. I’m a smart, intelligent woman – I run a very successful coaching business, and I’m capable of figuring out what to do. I don’t need solutions right now – I just want to be heard, empathized with and understood.”
Of course my comment went over like the proverbial lead balloon. Each of us retreated to have some space and distance from the other. After a short time we reconnected.
During my “quiet time” I had an inspiration come to me and I asked my husband, “Hey honey, I have this fun inspiration and I was wondering if we could try something out. Would you be willing to hear my idea and see if you like it?”
“Okay, sure, go ahead,” he said.
“What if we each took turns talking and while one of us is sharing the other person simply listens. After the “talker” has finished the “listener” doesn’t need to reflect back, comment or say anything at all. Simply that – with no obligations to respond. Would you be willing to try this out?”
He agreed to try it.
I was amazed at what happened next!
What happened next surprised and amazed me – he listened fully and attentively. The energy between us completely shifted and the tension dissipated. After each of us had taken turns sharing and being listened to we began having a very lively, engaging and heartfelt two-way conversation.
“That was really fun, wasn’t it?”
He responded, “I agree! And you know what I really liked was that you invited me to participate instead of demanding it – like you did the first time when you complained about me not listening.”
How many times have you asked your partner to participate in a financial discussion only to have the conversation down spiral into an argument? It’s easy to blame our spouse when this happens. But if you were to redirect the focus back to yourself and be “financially honest” is it possible that your request is actually a demand in disguise?
You have an opportunity to instantly course-correct every moment of your life
When this happens you have the opportunity to focus on shifting how you’re showing up and responding to the situation instead of focusing all your attention on your spouse and the litany of things that they are doing “wrong.”
When you focus your energy and attention on yourself you bring in a willingness to let go of your expectations, demands and inner resentments so that you can truly come from an open place where your partner really does get to choose whether to participate in a financial conversation, or not.
It’s a human habit to dwell on what other people are doing wrong. But I’ve found that when I show up in a conscious and intentional way, redirect my focus back on myself and address my own resentments and reactions, that it’s as if the other people in my life transform as well.
In this particular situation my husband was somehow impacted by my internal shift and the miracles seemed to “magically happen before my very eyes.”
So here’s the key – our willingness to redirect our attention back on ourselves will support us in releasing judgment and anger and will create a bridge to a new more empowered relationship with ourselves, and our financial relationship with our spouse.
Finance
Pop-Up Tents for Pets – Worth the Investment?
You will be surprised to know that there is a wide variety of pop up tents available in the market.
If you want to give your pet a taste of the outdoor life, let your dog carry his own tent when backpacking or protect any of your elderly cats, you will find a tent that will suit both you and your pet.
Most pet tent are often designed for dogs. However, manufacturers have come to realize that our feline friends could also use one. Let us look at a number of the top kinds of pop up tents available nowadays.
Pop Up Tents for Cats
Needless to say, many dog tents being sold can be used for cats as well.
Always remember (no pun intended) that it is even worse to let cats stay inside the tent without supervision while camping. They will not only try to claw, scratch and bite their way, out but also possibly invite predators if you are not around.
Cat tents still prove to be a favorite product; especially in the way they allow indoor and elderly cats to have fun in the outdoors.
Some of the advantages of cat tents are:
Suitable for Indoor Cats
Pet owners are concerned if the mental stimulation they give to their cat is sufficient. A cat tent lets you take your cat outdoors without needing any leash or harness. What can be really more fun than herding cats!
Protect Aging/Handicapped Cats
If it is taking years for your cat to recover from surgery, you will want to keep it away from dogs and other cats.
When you put up a cat tent on your grounds, your elderly pet can continue to enjoy the outdoors. They can also be used inside your home if you have other cats as well.
Ideal for Front Porches and Balconies
Whether you are living in a condo or apartment, it is hard for your cat to get fresh air. When you set a cat tent on the balcony, you have peace of mind that they will not jump over the railings.
Most cat tent owners set them on their front porch/deck. This way, they can enjoy the weather outside with their furry friends.
Keeps Cats from Jumping Over Fences
Cat tents can be used to prevent indoor cats from jumping over the fence while outdoors. This can relax your mind if you live along a busy street or close to a highway.
Best for Territorial Cats
By nature, cats are territorial, and if you have many cats, this can be a problem. They mark their territory by spraying some urine. At times, it could be hard to remove a cat from a particular closet or room.
In this case, a cat tent can come in handy – since it provides your cat with an enclosed space. This is a lot better than going to an extra room each time you like to see your beloved furry pet.
Finance
Earning Income While You Sleep
I am honestly not entirely sure what to say to folks that ask me how they can quit their job and make a living form home. It is a loaded question: The answer I often give them is not always what they want to hear.
The question about working from home is really tied within the goal of working less and making more money. The idea of most people is to stop working and start earning. Unfortunately, I usually focus on keeping your day job while you begin to earn and create your passive income.
It is possible to earn income while you keep your day job, the challenge is to stay focused on one action at a time and be consistent before you begin to move on to a totally different money making path.
If you work to understand and apply what is currently being taught by experts, you will see that it is often a life changing event that requires a new form of thinking. Even if you don’t achieve the ideological goal of earning 1 million dollars a year, you can create a lifestyle that you can be quite comfortable earning $5,000 a month. Let me put it another way, 95% of the world population would consider earning $5,000 a month in passive income being wealthy.
When starting down this path to learn how to create a new form of earning revenue, you will deal with many distractions and overall negative aspects of your life (both professional and personal) that will be switched off, and you will live a better, more fulfilling life.
Every time I meet an entrepreneur they always seem to be convinced that the only way to make money in business is to hit a home run, open a storefront or a giant corporation, hire staff, etc. That way of thinking is archaic and does not fit the new future forward thinking of the new wave of entrepreneurs arising in the market place today.
The Holy Gail of sorts is the new way of thinking, the valuable treasure that has been presented to us in terms of using your resources and harnessing them. If you have a job currently, consider yourself lucky. Use this to your advantage in building your income empire. When I first started down my income path, I felt like I had just been given and granted access to an extremely valuable treasure.
I wasn’t sure if I should spread the word immediately, or just heed the advice and start working on myself. I did both, but of course, people get annoyed when you try and evangelize “how to create passive income while keeping your day job” Sometimes, people really don’t want to bother or they don’t believe you. I sometimes think they don’t want you to succeed as this would be a reminder of how they are not succeeding themselves.
There’s also problem with the phrase “self-help.” Whenever we read nonfiction, isn’t everything technically self-help? What is the purpose of us reading a book? We’re all out there to learn something and unless it’s a fiction book which is just for enjoyment, typically even reading a biography of Benjamin Franklin you’re looking for some sort of insight and wisdom from somebody that has done something great. From this perspective, Aristotle and Plato and Seneca are all self-help. Sure, there is a lot of fluffy self-help where people are just trying to sell their products. But it’s important to keep in mind that the category stretches far beyond what most people think.
A lot of the things I had started to get interested in a few years ago, for example taking supplements to increase my focus at work, or being more productive, or learning a new skill, or creating it a plan to make a side business.
Now, can somebody really make a living online? If you think the answer is no, then you don’t know very much about the internet. Let’s pick a simple example, writing a e-book. The economies of scale on an e-book are amazing, because you only have to write it once. From there you can make royalties on a daily basis while you are literally sleeping. There are million ways to create passive income, and once set up properly maybe only need to work one hour or five hours or 10 hours… or no hours per week.
Finance
How to Read the Financial Pages
The issue of finance is very critical to the day-to-day operation of corporate organisations. Therefore, everybody needs to be financially knowledgeable. This is why it is important to review this book “How to Read the Financial Pages”, written by Michael Brett. Brett is a freelance financial journalist, former editor of the “Investor’s Chronicle” and a frequent lecturer on financial topics.
According to Brett, this text has for more than ten years been an outstanding first-choice buy for everyone who wants a thorough but friendly grounding in finance and investments. This author says stripping away the mystique from the world of investment and finance, the text is a layman’s guide to reading and understanding the financial press and the markets and events it covers.
Brett adds that assuming no financial knowledge, the text offers a valuable explanation of the workings of the financial world, from money markets to commodity markets, investment ratios to take-over bids.
This text contains 23 chapters. Chapter one is entitled “First principles”. According to Brett here, write about money, and you cannot entirely avoid technical terms. He says the simplest terms and concepts need to be dealt with at the outset because they will crop up time and again. “Fundamental to all financial markets is the idea of earning a return on money. Money has to work for its owner,” submits this author.
He says in summary, money can be deposited to produce an income and can be used to buy commodities or goods which are expected to rise in value but may not, or it can be invested directly or indirectly in the stock market securities which normally produce an income but show capital gains or losses as well.
This author stresses that there are many variations on each of these themes, but you need to keep the principles in mind and the variations fall into place. As regards markets and interest rates, Brett explains that for each type of investment and/or many of their derivatives, there is a market. He adds that there is a market in money in London and it is not a physical marketplace as dealings take place over the telephone and the price a borrower pays for the use of money is the interest rate.
In Brett’s words, “There is a market of currencies: the foreign exchange or forex market. There are markets in commodities. And there are markets in government bonds and company shares: the main domestic market here is the London Stock Exchange. Much of what you read in the financial press concerns these markets, their movements and the investments that are dealt on them.”
He asserts that the important point is that no market is entirely independent of others and the linking factor is the cost of money. This author says if interest rates rise or fall, there is likely to be a ripple of movement through all the financial markets. He educates that this is the most important single mechanism in the financial sphere and it lies behind a great deal of what is written in the financial press: from discussion of mortgage rates to reasons for movements in the gilt-edged securities market.
“Money will gravitate to where it earns the best return, commensurate with the risk the investor is preferred to take and the length of time for which he can tie up his money,” asserts Brett.
Chapter two is based on the subject matter of money flowing and the money men. According to this author here, when a financial journalist describes somebody as “an eminent City figure”, he or she probably means what he or she says because the man may be a senior member of the banking establishment. Brett adds that if a journalist describes somebody as “the controversial City financier”, “he’s probably coming as close as he dares within the libel laws to calling him a financial spiv!”
But what exactly is this ‘City’ which harbours these characters and many more? asks this author. He says it is of course a geographical area on the east side of Central London, often described as the Square Mile, adding that ‘The City’ is more often used as a convenient blanket term for the commercial institutions at the heart of Britain’s financial system. Brett educates that they do not necessarily operate within the square mile of the City of London, though a surprising number of them do.
He says they provide the financial services that oil the wheels of industry and trade. According to him, one of the more common criticisms of the City is that it is too remote from Britain’s own productive industries. Brett says whereas some parts of the City have always been international in outlook, the big change of the last 20 years is the internationalisation of even the most traditional domestic institutions such as the London Stock Exchange. “The City is a major source of invisible earnings for Britain’s balance of payments. Financial services generated net overseas earnings of almost 32 billion pounds in 1998,” he discloses.
In chapters three to ten, this author examines concepts such as companies and their accounts; the investment ratios; refining the figurework; equities and the stock exchange; what moves share prices in normal times and in the crash of ’87; stock market launches; issuing more shares and buying shares back; and bidders, victims and lawmakers.
Chapter 11 is entitled “Venture capital and leveraged buy-outs”. According to Brett here, to satisfy different financing needs, there has been rapid growth in venture capital funds, organisations that provide finance, sometimes a mixture of equity and loans, but often just one or the other, for unquoted companies.
This author says, “Because it is provided to finance unlisted companies, equity finance of this kind is often referred to as private equity. Many of the venture capital funds are offshoots of existing financial institutions: clearing or merchant banks, insurance companies or pension funds.”
He educates that another tax-favoured investment vehicle designed to encourage risk investment in private businesses is the venture capital trust. A venture capital trust needs to hold at least 70 per cent of its investments in unquoted trading companies: broadly, the same sort of company as would qualify for Enterprise Investment Scheme, adds Brett.
This expert stresses that the venture capital trust itself is much like an ordinary investment and must be quoted on the stock exchange.
In chapters 12 to19, the author analytically X-rays concepts such as pay, perks and reverse capitalism; government and company bonds; banks, borrowers and bad debts; the money markets; foreign exchange and the euro; international money; financial derivatives and commodities; and insurance and Lloyd’s after the troubles.
Chapter 20 is entitled “Commercial property and markets crashes”. According to this author, commercial property (that is, office buildings, shops, factories and warehouses) has been one of the major avenues for investment by the insurance companies and pension funds. Brett adds that it was less popular at the end of the millennium than it once was.
He says there is, however, no central marketplace in commercial property, stressing that the “market” is largely organised by the major firms of chartered surveyors or estate agents. Brett expatiates that these firms provide a range of property investment services. “They advise on property portfolios, often manage portfolios on behalf of institutions, provide valuations, negotiate lettings, purchases and sales and assist in arranging finance for developments,” adds the author.
In chapters 21 to 23, Brett beams his intellectual searchlight on concepts such as savings, pooled investment and tax shelters; supervising the City; and the financial pages as regards print and Internet.
As regards style, the book is a success. For instance, the book is well presented and the language is standard and simple, thus enhancing easy understanding of the subject matter in spite of the technicality of terms. The stylistic success is expected, given that Brett is a freelance financial journalist and by implication, a financial communicator.
The depth of research of the book is also commendable.
However, the definite article “The” constitutes structural redundancy in the title of the book. That is, the title should have been “How to Read Financial Pages” not “How to Read the Financial Pages”.
Generally, this text is a masterpiece on financial education. It is highly recommended to anybody that is ready to broaden his or her knowledge financially.
How to Turn Your Money Arguments Into Stress Free Money Conversations
Loons collapse late in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati
Pop-Up Tents for Pets – Worth the Investment?
Earning Income While You Sleep
How to Read the Financial Pages
Chicago White Sox return to .500, rallying late to beat the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings for their 5th straight win
Judicious Use of Finance Assignment Assistance
Atal Pension Yojana: Get Rs. 10,000 pension every month, Know complete details
Protect Assets From Unexpected Medical Expenses
How Blockchain Can Boost Marketing Strategies
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
News23 hours ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future