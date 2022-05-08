Finance
Importance Of Training And Development
Training and development is an indispensable function in a fast-paced corporate world but many companies cut down on training opportunities due to their expensive nature. Employees attending training sessions can delay the completion of projects due to miss out on work time. However proper training and development holds enormous value in order to acquire new skills, sharpen existing ones, accelerate productivity and perform better. Despite of few potential drawbacks, here are few reasons that clearly state the importance of training and development.
New hire orientation
New employees benefit the most through training programs. To give insight about the company, speed up the processes of the company and address any skill gaps, training is an excellent opportunity to make the money and time spent worthwhile. A proper orientation session encourages employee confidence and improves employee retention.
Address shortcomings
Nobody is perfect. Everybody has some weaknesses and training and development helps them to overcome. If all weaknesses are addressed properly, it will help employees to be more all-rounded and better skilled at every factor of their job. Specialized training should also be organized depending upon what employees are tasked with doing on a daily basis. This endeavor will reduce the weak links within the company who are dependent on others to complete their tasks.
Improvement in performance
If you compare the employees who have access to the necessary training related to their jobs than those who don’t have, you will certainly find the difference in their performance. Training does not only help employees to deliver better performance but also increase their overall confidence. Amplify strengths, acquire new skills and improve performance by organizing a training session.
Increased consistency
If you wish to ensure consistency, a structured training and development program is a definite way to do so. Regular trainings will make sure that all employees have a consistent experience and consistent knowledge of procedures and tasks. And when you get surety about the same, employers can have a sense of relief that tasks are completed on time and without any issues. Discrimination, safety and administrative tasks are some of the crucial aspects which require training.
Satisfaction of employees
Investment in training and development never go waste as it generally leads to satisfied employees. A training should impart useful knowledge. Company should ensure that the trainings should not be tedious and dull, otherwise employees will attend it just for the sake of it. If the employees are satisfied, they will definitely reach to their assigned goals faster.
Self-driven
Lesser supervision and guidance is needed to those who have attended the right trainings. To make the employees up to date with the new technology, training is an investment that a company can’t afford to make. Company should be transformed into a learning environment where a culture of continual learning should prevail throughout.
In order to produce targeted and tangible results for the business, training and development programs can have huge impact on the company’s success. Consider it a capital investment and make it results-driven.
Benefits of Credit Card Machines for Business
Other than credit card machines, technology has produced many notable effects, including the credit card machine. In the 21st century, people open themselves up to technology from the very center of their being. It has the added benefit of leading to an increase in the use of credit and debit cards. Additionally, the coronavirus’ arrival has also contributed to the increased use of contactless transactions. EMV cards are replacing magistrate premium cards. EMV chip cards give you the ability to make contactless payments. The merchants must have advanced payment terminals to accept such payments.
Credit and debit cards are used almost exclusively in today’s business world. To take your business to the next level, you must associate it with a credit card machine. The processing and payment services you need for online sales include a merchant processor that provides you with an online payment gateway. There will always be online modes that people will prefer to use, regardless of the volume of transactions. As a result, you have to use an advanced piece of equipment, such as a credit card machine, in tandem with your business.
Advantages:
Just because we’re living in the 21st century, it’s impossible to conceive of life without modern technology. A large number of businessmen prefer to stick to established business models. However, sometimes you have to alter your plans according to the current situation. This means that you need to be one step ahead of everyone else in the business. You will lose customers otherwise. An establishment that gets access to a credit card machine will enjoy countless benefits. Listed the benefits; so, don’t miss the following:
Obtain Legal Recognition for Your Company:
Accepting card payments using digital payment terminals is a legitimate business practice, so it should help your company a lot. The card brand name will be printed on the POS, and thus the customers will have no problem noticing it. This logo will be featured on the same online marketplace as well. The greater the number of customers from outside the country, the more money you’ll make.
Increase Your Profitability:
To accept various forms of payment, like credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and more, use a credit card machine at your business. Creating a positive impression on your customers is quite simple, but it also keeps your customers loyal. A credit card machine, thus granting flexibility in the ecosystem of online payment, provides customers with many payment options, thus allowing them to pay bills in various ways.
How to stay ahead of the competition:
Many businessmen have not yet fully embraced digital equipment, making small-business models in the early stages of transition. To accept online payments, your business equipment must be upgraded. If customers are no longer carrying cash, you can outpace your competitors. Research has shown that when customers use their cards to make a purchase, they spend more. Additionally, because you will make a substantial profit from accepting card payments, it’s highly recommended that you do so.
Cash Flow Improving Measures:
The customers’ card payments get settled quickly when they pay with a card. Everything is done electronically, so you don’t have to go to the bank to deposit the money. Additionally, you don’t have to wait for customers to pay you. Your cash flow will thus improve.
Is Electronic Billing The Best Way To Send Your Medical Claims?
There is so much hype out there about electronic medical claims billing. If you are not sending your claims electronically yet, you are probably too embarrassed to admit it. And if you are, you are probably wondering if the method you are using is the best. What is the real truth behind electronic billing?
Many of the larger insurance companies are really pushing providers to submit their claims electronically. Some are even calling the provider’s offices and telling them that they are mandating electronic submissions by a certain date and that they will no longer accept paper claims. Others offer incentives to submit electronically, such as faster payment, or even no authorization required for services if claims are submitted electronically.
Bottom line, the real question for a provider is “is electronic billing really necessary for my practice” and “what will it require of me.”
For the first question, I think that everyone must realize that with the changes in technology electronic submission of medical claims is inevitable. Today’s society is moving towards paperless transactions in many ways.
The second question will depend upon many things such as how large, or small, your office is, how much equipment you already have and how up-to-date it is.
One of the biggest misconceptions of electronic billing is that it makes the billing in your office a lot simpler. In some ways it does, but it presents you with a whole different set of tasks that you didn’t have before. I’m not implying that it makes anything harder. Just that there are things that go along with electronic billing that you did not have to do before such as reading and acting on reports and maintaining and updating the electronic software.
When you submit a claim on paper, the claim is both received and processed, or you never hear a thing. Hopefully in the latter case, your staff will call and check status on it after 30 days. Whether your paper claim has complete and accurate information on it or not, it will be handled the same way. You will either receive payment for the claim, or an explanation of benefits showing a reason for denial.
When you submit claims electronically, it is not quite so simple. First, you will receive a report letting you know if your batch of electronic claims was accepted or rejected. If a claim has incorrect data such as an incorrect date of birth, it will be rejected before it ever reaches the insurance companies claims processing system. You will receive a report, usually within 24 – 48 hours showing all rejected claims, and the reasons for the rejections. You will also receive a report showing the claims that were accepted with no errors.
It is very helpful to receive notice so quickly that your claim had incorrect information; however, you now have to make sure your staff is able to check on this report and take the time to find and correct the needed information.
What electronic billing is actually doing is letting you know sooner that you have problems with specific claims. When you are submitting them on paper, you generally don’t find out about the problem claims until you are doing a follow-up report and calling the insurance companies. So by submitting your claims electronically, you are not eliminating all the problem claims, you are finding out about them sooner.
Once you decide to take the plunge into electronic billing, there are still choices to be made. Is the practice management system you are currently using capable of submitting claims electronically? If not, you will need to update or change your software. You will need to determine how you will submit your claims to the insurance companies. A clearing house may be the best option, or if you are a larger practice, or billing service, you may want to consider software that allows you to act as your own clearing house.
In any case, if you are not already submitting your claims electronically, it probably would be wise to start researching your options. A good place to start is by contacting your practice management system support and asking them if they recommend any method in particular. Another way is to ask your colleagues. Electronic claims submission is a big step and it should not be taken lightly.
Copyright 2006 Michele Redmond
Credit Card Settlement Credit Score
Debt settlement is an option to consider if you are deeply in debt. Debt settlement also known as debt negotiation can reduce debt by 40-60% of amount owed. It is important to understand the pros and cons of choosing this debt relief option and how it can affect your credit score.
How Does Debt Settlement Work?
Debt Settlement companies negotiate with creditors on behalf of consumers to settle the debt for a lower amount than actually owed. Usually the consumer sets aside money in a monthly savings account to be paid to the creditors. Settlement companies also act as a barrier between the collection agencies and the consumer. Debt settlement cuts monthly payments, reduces interest rates, limits harassing collection calls, and helps consumers avoid bankruptcy. Though debt settlement can help consumers when their debt has becomes unmanageable it can leave a short term negative credit impact.
What is Credit Score?
According to Consumersunion a credit score is “a 3 digit number based on a borrowers’ bill-paying history and debt profile and statistical information about other borrowers that lenders use to determine the likelihood of certain credit behaviors, including whether you will pay on time.” Your payment history and amount of debt you owe are the biggest factor in your credit score. A credit score in the high 700’s is considered a good score with 850 being a perfect score. There are 3 reporting credit companies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. It is important to keep your score high so you can buy a house, car or apply for a loan and get said financing at a low interest rate.
Debt Settlement and Your Credit Score:
In the first stages of your settlement program, if you already have several late payments, your score is probably already low. Settlement can help you avoid bankruptcy which from a lenders perspective is the worst thing on a credit report. A settlement stays on your credit report 7 years after the debt has been declared “settled for less than balance owed”. A chapter 7 bankruptcy stays on your credit report for 10 years and chapter 13 bankruptcy stays on your credit report for 7 years. If you had a strong credit history before settlement, and your other debts are current your credit score will improve after the initial drop with debt settlement. This drop will occur because you are waiting to have your debts negotiated and are not making payments. Payment history accounts for 35% of your credit score. As you begin to make payments based on the settlement on your debt, regardless if it is less than the amount owed, you will begin to rebuild your score.
