In Today’s Economy Is Filing Bankruptcy Only for the Low Income?
Since 2007, we have seen the US economy go through major changes due to political and banking policies. While the mainstream media is still trying to say that the economic numbers are showing a recovery, they obviously aren’t out on the streets talking to real people. The average American income is now close to $30,000. The sad thing is, the poverty level in the US is someone making $24,000 a year. So when the majority of people are making less there is no way the economy can be improving as people have less money to spend. Adding to that, we are seeing inflation and all the commodities from gas to food and housing. Recently, it was reported that 51 million American households are receiving food stamps. With the total number of people on food assistance reaching over 100 million and when you consider there are only a little over 300 million living in the US it just doesn’t add up. I don’t see how anyone can honestly believe that we are seeing in economy recovery at all.
Ever since the bankruptcy code changed back in 2005 it has become apparent that it is much more complicated to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy then it was in the past. Now, someone can’t make $200,000 a year and file Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Added to the bankruptcy code in 2005 was a means test that made a person qualify to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy. This was intended to make people who can possibly pay back at least a portion of their debt file Chapter 13 bankruptcy instead. What the means test does is it takes the last six months income prior to filing bankruptcy and divides it by six, only to multiply by 12 to get the average household income for that individual. This number will be compared against the median household income chart that is sent out by the Bureau of Census. The chart takes into consideration the number of people that reside in the household and the cost of living in that area. If the person makes less than the median income they might qualify to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Just because a person passes the median income doesn’t mean they qualify to file Chapter 7. A person must also fill out an income and expense report that needs to show that a person has no disposable income left over after moving all their household expenses. This is where a bankruptcy attorney can figure out how to manipulate the numbers to qualify a person that maybe makes more than the median income chart. Basically, the bankruptcy court wants to make sure that the person has no more than $170 a month disposable income after paying all of their household expenses. The expenses do not include the debts that will be discharged in the bankruptcy filing.
To answer the question, filing bankruptcy is not only for the low income even in today’s economy. A good bankruptcy attorney will know when to pull the trigger and get the most benefits from the legal process. As the economy continues to wallow in the mud, Americans need to be more realistic with what’s going on, even if that means a bankruptcy filing. When I was a kid my parents used to always say, “don’t believe everything you’re told.” This statement applies to everything in or on the news today. People need to remember what Thomas Jefferson said, “Question with boldness even the existence of a God; because, if there be one, he must more approve of the homage of reason, than that of blind-folded fear.” Today the skill of being a critical thinker is gone and everyone takes everything at face value.
The Pineal Gland – Your Third Eye
The Pineal Gland, the seat of consciousness, is the connection between body soul and spirit. It is located in the center of the brain directly behind the eyes, in a tiny cave above the Pituitary Gland. The Pineal Gland is very tiny, smaller than a pea, reddish grey in color and is shaped like a pine cone. The Pineal Gland is the mind’s eye, looks like an eye and has all the components needed for a functioning eye. Pinea is Latin for pine cone. Pine cone symbolism appears all over the ancient world, from the ancient most advanced civilizations of the Anunakis and the Sumerians, to the Greek and Roman traditions, to the Vatican and the staff of the Pope. In ancient Egypt the pine cone was a symbol of the staff of Osiris. It was also referred to in Egyptian times as the Eye of Horus.
Until very recently the Pineal Gland was considered of no particular importance by the modern western medical profession, despite the fact that French philosopher René Descartes (1596-1650) emphasized the Pineal Gland in his writings, calling it the seat of the soul and the part of the body in which the soul directly exercises its functions. He stated that this was the center at which the soul and the body interacted, and where we receive our messages from the Divine realms. Long before Descartes, Greek philosopher Plato believed it to be our connection to the realms of thought and referred to the Pineal Gland as the Eye of Wisdom. It is also referred to as the mystical third eye that is responsible for psychic awareness and perception of the metaphysical world. The third eye when activated can see beyond the physical and becomes the line of communication with the higher planes of being. This has long been known in the eastern world to the Hindus, Buddhist, Taoist and other ancient traditions and is now being confirmed through western scientific research.
We experience higher consciousness through the Pineal Gland also referred to as the God Molecule or the Spirit Gland. It is believed that the Pineal Gland actually grows in size after many years of regular meditation. In ancient India, the Maharishis, were supermen with amazing powers, which included producing matter from human energy, telepathy, healing powers which included time reversal of cells, invisibility, levitation, reading from Akashic records of both past and future amongst other things. Some of them had Pineal Glands as large as a lemon!
Jesus refers to the pineal gland when he says: ‘The light of the body is the eye, if therefore, thine eye be single, thy whole body shall be full of light.’ With that he meant us to meditate on the pineal gland. He also said: ‘The people which sat in darkness saw great Light.’ Meaning that they saw the Light when their third eye was activated, before that they were in spiritual darkness. The symbol of the eye is the observer of reality or the illusion of our reality.
The crown chakra reaches down until its vortex touches the Pineal Gland. When the Pineal Gland is activated we experience higher consciousness of peace and oneness, we develop enhanced abilities to see energetic fields, auras surrounding people and objects, to receive and transmit telepathic thoughts, pre-cognition of events and more such phenomenon. Activation of the Pineal Gland plays a crucial role on our path towards ascension.
A silver cord links the astral body to the physical body through the Pineal Gland. This small gland in the brain is the portal for the reception of higher vibrations of light. The light energy from the higher dimensions that pulsates from the Galactic Center enters the physical body at the Pineal gland. This prana, or vital energy received through the energy center in the head enables, with practice, the astral body to vibrate at a higher frequency so it can separate from the physical to access the spiritual gateway. When the Pineal Gland is awakened we feel a pressure at the base of the brain and this pressure will often be experienced as we connect to higher frequencies.
The Pineal Gland, part of the Endocrine System, secretes hormones such as Melatonin, Serotonin and DMT (dimethyl-tryptamine.) Serotonin and Melatonin are responsible for our sleep, our meditative state and our emotional state of wellbeing including bliss and euphoria. Melatonin is manufactured in the brain from Serotonin and its production is made possible by darkness and is inhibited by light. When the light dims or goes out, Melatonin production that helps us to sleep begins in the brain, it peaks half through the night then begins to fall. We need to sleep in total darkness so that enough Melatonin is produced to enhance our general wellbeing. DMT, nicknamed the Spirit Molecule, is believed to release during dreaming, during spiritual and mystical experiences and during the time of death. DMT, which is produced by the brain during the time we are in heavy REM sleep, is associated with true mystic potential of non-physical reality and spiritual wisdom. I have read that DMT is also released in extra heavy doses when we are close to death, to allow us to contemplate our life, as well as to make it easier for us to pass on. We often hear of people whose complete life runs through like a fast movie when nearing death.
This organ is our spiritual vision apparatus, our bridge between two worlds, the physical and the metaphysical. It allows us to have mystical and lucid dream experiences that are essential to our spiritual evolution. Some of the dreams are messages from the Soul and the Pineal Gland is the antenna designed to receive them. An awakened Pineal Gland brings the ability to consciously astral travel, explore other dimensions, foresee the future and receive communications from loving dimensional beings. It also controls the various biorhythms of the body and works in harmony with the hypothalamus gland, which directs the body’s thirst, hunger and sexual desire, and the biological clock that determines our aging process.
There are those who are born with these abilities active from birth while others who have forgotten this gift enjoy none of the unique extrasensory perceptions. Kids are usually all intuitive and spiritual by nature and able to see auras clearly. Yet most of us lose our abilities when we grow up due to calcification of the Pineal Gland. The big secret covered up to this day is that fluoride found in tap water and toothpaste is the cause for this calcification which blocks the connection to the spirit world. Added to that is eating processed junk food, drinking soda and other carbonated beverages, white flour and refined sugars, plus limiting beliefs and lack of spiritual practice.
We usually experience many changes in ourselves when the pineal gland is being activated. We might have sleep problems, our rhythm of life might change, we might need more sleep or much less, and if we are able to sleep at all we might have bizarre dreams, we go through a chaotic time physically, emotionally and mentally. We may feel many odd aches and pains, low on energy one day then up high the next. All of which are natural symptoms of self-transformation and nothing to worry about. The wise thing to do is to relax, observe yourself, accept it, keep a healthy lifestyle, maintain a healthy diet. Above all don’t be concerned, go with the flow and allow nature to take its course. You can if you wish accelerate the process by raising your vibration. We are individual beings and we each will have our own unique individual experiences.
As per quantum laws we are essentially electrical beings existing in a state of resonance with the electromagnetic field of the earth. To activate the third eye and to perceive higher dimensions, the Pineal, which represents the Soul, and the Pituitary Gland, which represents the body, must vibrate in harmony, in yin-yang unison, to create a field. This can be achieved through meditation, through mantra chanting and an old Vedic secret, which is sun gazing. Leonardo da Vinci and Nostradamus are a few of many who have used this method. All psychedelic journeys are accessed and experienced within the realms of the Pineal Gland. Serotonin has the same chemical structure as the hallucinogenic substance. There is an art to sun-gazing I wrote a detailed article about this some years ago, and you’ll find much information on this on the web. Do inform yourself of the details before you go gazing at the sun with your naked eyes. It is dangerous because if you do not know what to do exactly, when and how, you could blind yourself.
To develop our multidimensional perceptions we need to clean up our Pineal Gland to be fully operational, so that it can naturally produce its own DMT to enable us to remain in a visionary state most of the time. DMT is a component of a medicine plant in the Amazon called Ayahuasca that brings profound physical and heart healing, through its purgative effects, opening the doors to perceptions of other dimensions. Use fluoride free toothpaste and water. Eating Tamarind fruit or paste used in cooking, is another way to clean out fluoride from the body. Sauna is also just as effective, just sweat it all out of your system. However, as important as it is to watch your diet intake and to keep a healthy body, nothing overrides the fact that a regular spiritual practice of meditation, training the mind to be still, allowing the healing process to occur naturally, so that you can experience higher states of consciousness is the best way. The calmer you become, the higher the inner vibrations, and the more you are able to be open to higher states of awareness.
There are many ways to activate the pineal gland and it inevitably has to do with consciousness and breath. The silver cord connecting you to the Source through your Pineal Gland is the line of consciousness. We are living breathing liquid bio-electric forms and the breath is essential to practice to be in your body. With your breathing you help to have an integrated experience in your life. This directly affects your endocrine system and your nervous system, also your pineal gland, your emotions, your mental thoughts and your entire body. You can literally cleanse your body through correct breathing exercises. Nothing beats a healthy spiritual routine of meditation to keep you healthy and cleansed. Meditation is the best way, profound and powerful to activate your pineal gland. The result of a regular practice of meditation is priceless on every level. When your pineal gland is activated and your third eye is developed, it is far more powerful than any of your five human senses. You will become aware or see things that others cannot see, some of the hidden agendas going on behind the obvious, and how to make decisions to help you and your family in the best way possible. Your dormant brain functions will start to become active. This will help to start tapping into your seven Higher Senses, and with practice you will be able to use these on a daily basis.
Some of the physical benefits reported by practitioners include thicker hair growth, weight loss and stabilization of desired weight, increased energy, and rejuvenation of various muscles. You will start to see how your body is just a thought form as well, and you can change your body more easily with focus, so you won’t have to work out as much. Emotionally, you will go beyond your personal dramas and the aggravation of everyday life. Your body will undergo a detoxification, which will bring old emotional issues to the surface to be released forever, to no longer cause disease and poison the body. You will also experience a renewed sense of confidence and security, and will project that to others, which will allow you to have more fulfilling relationships, increased trust and discernment, and the attraction of soul mates. Almost everyone also reports much quicker manifestations of that which they desire.
Excerpt from my book ‘The Illumined Heart and Mind’ The Path to Unconditional Love.
Calling All Millennial Women: Your Finances Need You
In our last blog we discussed the results from the USB survey indicating the deferral of financial planning by women to their partners. If you recall, the highest demographic for this was millennial women. Millennials are famous for being an easy target for mockery but perhaps it’s time for the prior generations to help them pull up their bootstraps when it comes to financial planning.
Millennials are the fastest growing group in the workforce and are dealing with the challenges of graduating during a recession and the continued wage gap. Combine these factors with the likelihood of taking time away to have children and a longer lifespan, it’s more important than ever to master finances and long-term planning.
Another layer of complexity is that most millennials are raised by parents who live with high debt-ratios. Baby-boomers were raised with a fear of owing money and made a concentrated effort to avoid it and to pay it back as quickly as possible. The next generations were handed credit like candy and indulged. Learning by example may not be the best course of action, so we’ve compiled some advice for the up-and-coming.
- Spend Carefully. Along the same lines as “think before you speak”, think before you buy. Evaluate what long-term benefit that item is going to bring to you. When it comes to the nickel and dime type expenses such as your daily dose of fancy coffee, invest in a fancy espresso machine at home.
-
Build an Escape Plan. Life often throws challenges our way and true power comes from being able to choose your own path. Having some cash squirrelled away allows you to make the choices which are right for you and prevent you from returning back to what was keeping you in debt.
- Set up an automatic deposit from your paycheck to an account which you are not able to easily access. That way you never had the money, so you can’t miss it.
- Funnel your wins. Instead of “treating” yourself with your birthday gifts, tax return or bonus, treat your future self by putting it into your savings account.
-
Manage Your Debt. You’ve grown up in an era of credit and debts from student loans to car loans to credit cards. Make a list of all you owe and the corresponding interest rates. This will enable you to prioritize which debts you want to pay off the quickest. High-interest debts should be the first target to stop the cycle of handing your money to an institution.
-
Save for Your Future. It’s hard to look that far forward when you’re in your 20’s, but imagine the freedom of being able to live your life your way when you’re older. With a few sacrifices, you can save now and play later.
The millennial generation espouses the importance of equality, empowerment and independence. As a millennial, it is your responsibility to implement changes in your life which align with your values. If you want to be in control of your destiny, you need to control your money. Money brings freedom and freedom brings independence. Take control of your finances and therefore your financial future.
Hurricane Katrina – Five Year Anniversary
A Look at the Numbers
In July of 2010, the Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.) released its report regarding the damage and insurance claims at the point of the five year anniversary of hurricane Katrina. In the report, the I.I.I. discloses that Katrina, five years later, remains the largest “single loss” event ever to occur to the global insurance industry. The numbers within the report are staggering:
- Hurricane Katrina caused an estimated $41.1 billion in insured damage to both individuals and businesses.
- The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) insured $16.1 billion in losses. This number is not included in the insured damages figure above.
- The total amount of insured catastrophe losses due to Katrina ($61.9 billion) is the highest annual insured catastrophe loss ever experienced.
- Most of the claims generated by Katrina (1.2 million of the 1.7 total claims) were for damage to personal property.
- By the second year after the hurricane, 99 percent of the personal property claims had been settled by insurers.
As you can see from this evidence not only were the claims created by Katrina’s devastation substantial, but those individuals who were insured were paid back quickly and almost completely by their insurers. The system worked exactly as it should have in this respect.
Are We Learning from History?
While many of those who suffered from Katrina had homeowners insurance, most of them did not have flood insurance. As you may or may not know, flood insurance is a separate coverage not automatically included on a homeowners insurance policy. And while many who endured Katrina thought the flood, as a result of the hurricane, would be covered under the hurricane coverage afforded by their homeowners insurance policy, these individuals were sadly mistaken since floods are only covered under flood insurance policies.
As a result of this mistaken thinking and the small number of flood insurance policies issued before the disaster, the NFIP ended up in a deficit as the group attempted to give aid to individuals without flood insurance coverage.
This gives an important lesson to homeowners everywhere that damage to their homes as a result of a flood following or during a hurricane is not covered by their homeowners insurance policy. But are we absorbing and applying this lesson?
The Difference 5 that Years Make
Although many people have heard the horror stories of those who suffered devastating losses as a result of hurricane Katrina and who did not have flood insurance, it has not made consumers in the U.S. more apt to buy the coverage. In fact, the I.I.I. report shows that only 10 percent of Americans currently have flood insurance. This is 3 percent fewer than the number who had it before Katrina.
Even more worrisome is the continued belief that homeowners insurance includes flood insurance after a hurricane. Of the people polled around the U.S. about flood insurance claims, 16 percent of them thought the claims would be covered by a homeowners insurance policy if the flood was the result of a hurricane. Of those in states with high claims after Katrina, 35 percent of those polled thought that the flooding brought on by Katrina would be covered by their homeowners insurance policy.
The Importance of Flood Insurance
A flood is a flood, no matter what causes it. Rain coming into your home from a missing roof is not a flood, but a rising body of water that infiltrates normally dry land is. For the 53% of Americans who live in coastal communities, this distinction is vitally important.
Many individuals only buy flood insurance when their mortgage company requires them too because they live in a designated flood zone. But if Katrina taught us anything, it’s that you do not have to reside in an official flood zone for a flood to affect you.
