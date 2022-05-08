News
Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Apply Now
Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out @joinindianarmy.nic.in
Military Nursing Service 2022: Indian Army has published the notification for the recruitment of candidates through 4 years B.Sc Nursing Course. This year, the candidates who are interested to apply for MNS Course should appear for NEET (UG) 2022. On successful completion of Nursing Training (4 years), the candidates will be granted Permanent/Short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service, under the Terms and Conditions laid down for grant of such Commission.
Candidates can apply online on joinindianarmy.nic.in from 11 May to 31 May 2022.
The candidates can check the details on the official PDF below:
Indian Army MNS 2022 Important Dates
Starting Date of online application submission for Military Nursing Service 2022: 11 May 2022
Last date for submission of online application for Military Nursing Service 2022: 31 May 2022
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022
Female candidates who are unmarried/divorcee/legally separated/widow without encumbrances.
Nationality – Citizen of India
Educational Qualification:
Indian Army MNS Notification
Candidates must have passed in the first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent (12 Years schooling) examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from a Statutory / Recognized Board /University/ Examination Body. Candidates who will be appearing for the final year of qualifying examination during the current academic session may also apply provisionally qualified in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] 2022].
Physical Eligibility: (Expected)
Height:
General 148 cm
Reserved Categories 153 cm
Age Limit:
Date of Birth Born between 01 Oct 1997 and 30 Sep 2005 (both days inclusive).
Selection Process for Indian Army B.Sc Nursing Course 2022 (Expected)
The shortlisted candidates based on merit of NEET (UG) score will be called for an Objective Computer Based Test (CBT) of General Intelligence and General English (ToGIGE) of 80 marks. Thereafter, the candidates will be subjected to a Psychological Assessment Test (PAT), Interview and Medical Examination at a designated venue.
The final selection will be based on:
Combined merit of NEET (UG) 2022 score
CBT
Interview, subject to medical fitness.
How to Apply for Indian Army MNS 2022 ? (Expected)
Go to the official website of the Indian Army
Click on the online application link given on the homepage
Enter your details
Now, submit your application
Application Fee:
Rs. 200/- (No fee for SC/ST) by online mode only
The post Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Apply Now appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
With record budget surplus, Minnesota lawmakers disagree on how to cut taxes
A rate cut, more tax credits, even “Walz checks” — Minnesota’s politically divided Legislature has lots of different ideas on how to return some of the state’s record $9.25 billion budget surplus.
With just two weeks left in the legislative session, there are still three competing, and vastly different, tax plans at the Capitol. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, the Republican-led Senate and the DFL-controlled House hope to find common ground.
It will be tough. Bipartisan deals are always a challenge and this is an election year, so the politics are ratcheted up more than usual. All those involved will face an increasingly hard-to-predict electorate in November.
But there’s hope. Lawmakers have already found a deal on some big items, including extending a program that keeps health insurance rates down by helping insurers cover their sickest patients. They’ve also agreed to send frontline workers $500 billion in “hero pay” and replenish the $2.7 billion spent from the unemployment insurance trust fund.
That means there’s a chance the three sides could find a way to meet in the middle on tax changes. Here’s a look at the key points of each plan:
‘WALZ CHECKS,’ CREDITS
The centerpiece of Gov. Walz’s tax plan is rebates for taxpayers he’s calling “Walz checks.” Individuals would get $500 and couples $1,000.
The rebates would be limited to individuals making less than $164,400 and couples who earn less than $273,470. About 2.8 million Minnesota households would receive a rebate check.
Those checks alone would cost a little more than $2 billion. It is one-time money, so there’s not an ongoing impact on revenue.
Walz is also proposing increasing certain tax credits for middle-income families for things like education and child care. His changes would also limit some taxes on construction projects for governments and non-profit organizations.
Altogether, Walz’s plan would have an impact of about $2.3 billion on the current state budget that expires in June 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue. In coming years, there would also be an estimated $254 million annual decline in revenue.
GOP RATE CUT
The focus of Senate Republicans is to cut tax rates permanently.
They want to lower the state’s first tax bracket from 5.35 percent to 2.8 percent. Doing so would cost about $2.8 billion next year and tax revenue would fall by roughly $2 billion a year after that.
The first tier tax rate, currently 5.35 percent, hits a worker’s first $20,525 of income and a family’s first $41,050. The state Department of Revenue estimates about 2.4 million households would save an average of about $759 a year.
The GOP has also proposed eliminating state taxes on Social Security income. The change would cost $510 million next year and reduce revenue by about $550 million a year going forward.
Revenue department estimates say about 407,000 tax returns would be impacted by the change with an average savings of $1,253.
The Senate plan would cost a total of about $3.4 billion in the current budget year and revenues would drop by an estimated $2.5 billion annually, according to a state analysis.
DFL TARGETED CREDITS
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party members who control the Minnesota House want to increase a mix of tax rebates and credits that largely benefit middle- and lower-income families.
There are dozens of changes to credits in the DFLers’ plans. One of the biggest is increasing the child care credit to $3,000 for kids under 5 with a $7,500 cap. Doing so would cost $183 million next year and about $188 million annually in coming years.
Roughly 186,000 households would be eligible and save an average of about $1,282.
There are also changes and an expansion of the renters’ credit at a cost of $373 million next year and about $150 million a year after that. House fiscal analysts estimate 156,000 more renters would be eligible after the changes.
The DFL plan has improved credits for education expenses, a one-time child tax credit rebate and write-offs for those who received unemployment. It expands property tax refunds for some homeowners.
Finally, the proposal lowers taxes on Social Security income by increasing how much taxpayers can write off. Doing so costs $114 million next year and revenue would drop about $132 million annually.
The revenue department estimates changes to Social Security taxes would impact about 244,000 tax returns and save an average of $467.
In all, the House plan would cost about $1.6 billion next year and revenue would drop by about $800 million a year going forward, according to the House fiscal analysis.
News
Explainer: Who gets MN ‘hero pay’ and how unemployment tax hike will be returned to businesses
Everyone from doctors to janitors who worked on the pandemic front line will get $750 of “hero pay” and an unpopular unemployment insurance tax hike was reversed under last week’s deal at the Minnesota Legislature.
About 667,000 workers are eligible to apply for hero pay, and businesses will get a credit or refund of a roughly 30 percent increase in unemployment taxes that were due April 30. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bipartisan bill immediately after it was sent to him April 28 by the Legislature.
The agreement takes about $3.3 million from the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus and $1.2 billion in unspent federal coronavirus aid. Here’s where the money goes:
BONUSES FOR WORKERS
Frontline workers will share $500 million in hero pay — double what lawmakers agreed upon last year. They’ll have 45 days to apply for $750 checks once the state Department of Labor and Industry launches a website.
Who is eligible: Health, long-term, home and child care workers; government workers and first responders; educators; manufacturers; food, grocery and retail employees; delivery drivers and transit workers; security, maintenance and housing personnel are all listed in the legislation.
Hour requirements: Applicants in eligible categories must have worked at least 120 hours between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021. They must have worked in proximity to people outside their household and cannot have received more than 20 weeks’ worth of unemployment.
Income limits: Medical workers who cared for COVID-19 patients and who earn less than $175,000 a year, $350,000 for couples, can apply. Other workers must have an annual income under $85,000, or less than $185,000 for joint filers.
How to apply: Once the state Department of Labor and Industry launches its website, workers have 45 days to apply. There are 15 days to appeal denied claims.
When will checks arrive: The $750 should be distributed by summer. Checks could be larger, as much as $1,500, if fewer people apply.
TAX BREAKS FOR BUSINESSES
The legislation repays the state’s $1.4 billion unemployment insurance trust fund debt and adds $1.3 billon to bring the account back to near pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment tax hikes as high as 30 percent are erased under the plan.
Returned funds: The first round of increased unemployment taxes were due April 30. Businesses that paid the higher rate can ask for a refund or there will be an automatic credit from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Recalculated rates: State officials are working to recalculate unemployment tax rates for 130,000 employers. New rates will be listed on employers’ online unemployment insurance accounts.
Other changes: The bill lowers the base unemployment insurance tax rate from 0.5 percent to 0.1 percent. It eliminates 2022 special assessments and federal interest charges.
The legislation did not include House Democrats’ request to make certain hourly school employees eligible for unemployment insurance.
News
St. Thomas theology professor, a Ukraine native, raises money for refugee children, medical supplies, flak jackets
As the chairman of philosophy and theology at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, professor Paul Gavrilyuk spends much of his daytime hours knee-deep in research about God and man.
His nights are devoted to a different calling — fundraising for teachers’ salaries, classroom and medical supplies, as well as knee pads, camouflage gear and tourniquets for troops in his native Ukraine, the country he emigrated from as a graduate student some 30 years ago.
Within a month, he hopes to be supporting the manufacture of flak jackets. Thinking long term, he’s already begun discussions with an American boarding school in suburban Texas and a Chicago college to set up student study-abroad experiences once the war is over.
DONATIONS EXCEED $350,000
Donations now exceed $350,000, including more than $100,000 raised through his church, Holy Trinity Orthodox Church on Forest Street in St. Paul. The famous Westminster Abbey, the spiritual center of the Anglican church in London, contributed its Easter collection to his new nonprofit, “Rebuild Ukraine” — rebuild-ua.org.
“There’s something of a tradition, in the eastern European tradition, where the churches are well-positioned to respond in a crisis,” said Father Jonathan Proctor of Holy Trinity, who called Gavrilyuk’s efforts “phenomenal.” Religious institutions are known in Ukraine as “being a reliable way to get help to people in need, without too much bureaucracy.”
If Gavrilyuk has a broad network, it didn’t come together overnight.
Gavrilyuk has for years run another nonprofit, the International Orthodox Theological Association, an academic association that brings together the Eastern European Christian community for mega-conferences, like their inaugural conference in Romania, which took place in early 2019.
He has another mega-conference scheduled for Greece in 2023. He’s been able to reach out to many of the same contacts, and others, to help Ukrainian school children living as refugees attend classes at two schools in Lithuania and Montenegro, while also providing badly needed supplies to civilians who have taken up arms to defend their homeland.
A PERSONAL CALLING
His calling is highly personal.
In late February, during the first few days of Russian bombing, Gavrilyuk’s brother convinced their parents, both in their mid-70s, to flee Kyiv, the capital and most populous city of Ukraine.
“That was a car ride that lasted six days and spanned seven countries,” said Gavrilyuk. “They managed to only have two flat tires … with rockets and shelling overhead.”
At one particular stop in Ternopil, in western Ukraine, the family assumed they had reached safety. Over the course of little more than a day, air-raid sirens sounded three times, ushering residents into hiding. They kept driving.
Gavrilyuk’s family is now living as refugees in Lithuania, alongside thousands of other Ukrainians who have fled their shell-shocked country. They’re in touch with many others who have remained behind, including non-combatant wives who refuse to flee Ukraine as long as their husbands continue to fight for the civilian defense troops, a network of thousands of everyday Ukrainians. In recent years, military training for Ukrainians has been compulsory, with recently expanded roles for women of all ages.
THEOLOGIAN TURNED SNIPER
Partially as a result, everyday residents have been able to quickly transition into a civilian defense network.
Russia wasn’t expecting “teachers, engineers, the unemployed, students and others, joining principally as volunteers or being drafted, undergoing a training of typically two weeks to one month, and putting their lives in danger,” Gavrilyuk said.
He recently translated a five-page personal account authored by a friend, a fellow theology professor in Ukraine, who was previously stationed as a sniper in the Chernobyl area.
“There is a kind of refusal of the nation to simply remain a victim,” Gavrilyuk said. “There’s no question they’ve been victimized. But there’s a desire first and foremost to offer resistance to what is a completely unjustified aggression against Ukraine. This was completely unprovoked.”
Short of fighting, what could be done, he asked.
“As an academic, I’ve made my decision to fight against violence by peaceful means — creating a nonprofit that will endure beyond the war, and help rebuild Ukraine on a larger scale,” he said.
‘HORRIFIC SCENES OF MASS MURDER’
Unlike some other nonprofits, Rebuild Ukraine is using its contacts in and around Ukraine and Lithuania to source supplies ranging from boots and neck warmers to thyroid medications within Eastern Europe. That’s rather than work through pricier American manufacturing and shipping channels, where transport into a war zone would be more difficult.
Gavrilyuk has read through harrowing accounts out of cities such as Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, where Ukrainian investigators have discovered 20 to 40 bodies at a time of executed residents. Those are disturbing images, but his optimism for his homeland endures.
“The world has seen people who were shot with their hands tied behind their backs, and horrific scenes of mass murder of the civilian population,” Gavrilyuk said. “What the world has not seen — and what the news stories have not focused on — is that Bucha was liberated. I could share a picture of a soldier wearing our boots and our protective supplies.”
For more information, visit rebuild-ua.org.
Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Apply Now
Nigeria: We Can’t Breathe
Choosemyrewards: The New Chase Credit Card Rewards Management Tool
A Good and Happy Review – Book Review of ‘A Good and Happy Child’ by Justin Evans
Profitable Blogging Tips – 2 Ultra Profitable Ways to Make Money From Your Blog
Advantages of Internet Banking
Paid Surveys – Basic Things to Know on How to Earn Money by Answering Surveys
Income Investing Fantasyland: High Dividend Equity ETFs and Mutual Funds
Online Business Opportunities – Earn Money With Internet Technologies
12 Things to Do If Your Identity Is Stolen
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News1 day ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion