Investing in Mutual Funds Or Stocks
Most new investors face this dilemma of whether they should buy the stocks directly or they should let the professionals handle the stock picking process. There is no definitive answer to this and it varies from person to person. Read on to make an intelligent decision regarding the investing platform.
Mutual funds are basically asset management companies which collect money from a lot of investors and then make sure that they employ stock market experts who try and generate returns on the money that you have invested. Now these asset management companies charge money to manage the funds and that is known as the entry or the exit load.
Mutual finds are better suited for people who have less capital and yet want to play big in the market. They can easily buy the units of the mutual funds of the good asset management companies and that will in general help them to invest in good companies via proxy route.
Mutual funds in general are for those also who do not have time to check the stock prices every day. It is suited for people who want to invest but do not have the time to invest in the market. Mutual find companies have schemes whereby you can open up a systematic investment plan and each month a specified amount will be invested in the units of the mutual fund scheme that you designated. This is the best style of mutual fund investing as you can very easily get the benefit of the dollar cost averaging.
On the contrary if you are a big stock market players then it is better to invest yourself in the stock market. The simple reason being that you can save a large amount of money by avoiding the exit and the entry loads. Also then you can easily define your stock picking strategy as opposed to relying on the stock picking strategy of the portfolio manger. You have direct control over investments. The only challenge in this is that you will have to devote huge amount of time managing your stock portfolio.
Well you can choose a middle path where you invest in stocks directly as well as scan the mutual fund industry for schemes that you think are very good and can easily give better returns than the index. This way you get the best of both the worlds and you can also diversify your risk considerably.
Six Key Objectives of Life Insurance
There are many reasons why anyone should seriously consider the importance of a Life Insurance policy. This is due to the fact that they may change the life for you and your immediate family for an extended period of time with sound insurance planning.
1. As Income Replacement
In the event of your death, your family will lose their financial support especially if you are the major bread-winner of the family. When you die, you lose the wages as well as the retirement savings contributions which you would get. he role of the life insurance here serves as an income replacement which would get your family to move on with their lives without any financial stress.
2.House mortgage and Debt payoff
Life insurance can be applied to pay off your mortgages, credit card debts or any other types of debts , which will definitely become a burden for your family if you have no plan to settle them after you are gone.
3. Children Education fees
If you have children who will be in college in the next 10-20 years, then planning on how you can leverage Life insurance coverage for part of your children’s education needs, or all of them are essential. Bear in mind that education is very crucial for anyone in this society. It is the one last thing which you should help your children with if while you still can.
4. Emergency Fund
Emergencies include health and medical expenses, layoffs, retrenchments which are not planned. Life insurance is definitely a great savior here in time of emergencies and critical situation
5. Charitable Giving
If you don’t have any family or any debt obligation, you can always use your permanent life insurance for some great means of yours such as charitable giving. Identify those charity organizations which you would like to make contributions to and identify them as your beneficiaries.
6. Final Expenses for yourself
These can be those final expenses which need to be taken care of even after you are gone from this world. Such as the charges for your funeral and Burial arrangement, your large medical or nursing home bills during the last 2-3 months of your life if you are dying with serious illness. Life insurance is a fine candidate as far as these unexpected bills is concerned.
Whatever your main objectives are for those life insurance plans that you currently have, we are sure that they will bring you the financial security and peace of mind which you are looking forward for. Thus make sure you assess your insurance policy seriously and make sure they are adequate to cover what you need.
Naming Organic Compounds Tutorial for Alkanes and Alkenes
As an organic chemistry student you will be expected to name simple molecules following an IUPAC system, as well as be able to draw molecules from their given nomenclature. In this article I will give you a tutorial for naming simple, straight-chain organic compounds
The names of organic molecules, like the names of human beings, follows a formulaic structure.
Let’s take the name John Doe for example. We have a first name of John and a last name of Doe. This is typically enough to identify the person in question (assuming you replace John and Doe with real names)
When naming organic compounds you want to identify the longest carbon chain as your parent chain. You will then assign this molecule a first name referring to the number of carbons present, and a last name referring to the type of chain in question in regards to its hybridization or carbon to carbon pi bonds
The first names referring to the number of carbons are as follows
- meth
- eth
- prop
- but
- pent
- hex
- hept
- oct
- non
- dec
The last name refers to the type of chain in regards to single, double, or triple as follows
Single bonds only: ane
1 or more double bonds: ene
1 or more triple bonds: yne
However, unlike human names, molecular nomenclature is combined so that there is no space between the first and last name
Let’s take a look at a number of examples
CH4
This molecule tends to throw students off because we don’t have a continuous chain and therefor do not have the option for double or triple bonds
But the name is simple to find if you follow the naming system
Since we have just one carbon in the chain we get meth
Since we don’t have the potential for double or triple bonds we resort to the single bond last name of ane
putting the name together we have
meth + ane = methane
Now let’s try this with a longer chain
CH3-CH2=CH3
Notice that the parent chain has a total of 3 carbons. This gives us a first name of prop
Next you look for the bonds connecting the carbon atoms. While we do have a single bond between the leftmost and middle carbon atoms, we also have a double bond between the rightmost and middle carbon. The fact that there is a single double bond present gives us a last name of ene
In longer molecules you have to specify the carbon number where the pi bond originates, however in this case, since the pi bond is higher priority you are forced to count from the right. This implies a number 1
Putting this together we get as follows:
prop + ene = propene
Top 4 Services Performed by Chartered Accountants
1. Auditing
It involves the examination of financial statements and generally forms an important part of the work of a practicing CA. All limited companies must have their financial statements audited by an outside CA. The major duties of a company’s auditor are examining and verifying the company’s financial statements; appraising the company’s procedure for collecting, recording and reporting financial information; testing the controls by which the company protects its financial system from frauds and errors; and publishing an independent professional opinion as to whether company’s financial statements give a “true and fair view” of its financial affairs.
Auditing improves the reliability of monetary intelligences organized by an enterprise. By ensuring that the monetary declarations are correct and complete, auditing increase their reliability and usefulness for making financial results by investors, creditor’s, analysts and other usefulness for making economic decisions by investors, creditor’s, analysts and other. Credible financial reports are essential for society to have trust in public companies.
Auditors must be both technically competent in their work and independent of the enterprise whose financial statements they audit. A rigorous system of raining and examination certifies that auditors possess the requisite technical skill but it is not always easy for auditors to be independent of the enterprise that engage and pays them. At a minimum, auditors should carefully avoid transactions and client relationship that could compromise their ability to express an independent professional opinion on its financial statements.
2. Tax Services
Business enterprise has to consider the tax consequences of alternative courses of action. Tax services include not only preparation of tax returns and compliance with tax laws but also planning business activities with a view to minimize the taxes. It is possible to affects considerable savings in tax expense by appropriately arranging one’s business affairs. While evasion of taxes is definitely unlawful, it is perfectly legitimate for everyone to decrease their tax expense. To be successful in tax practice, an accountant should be up to date with changes in tax statutes, rules, notifications and circulars as well as court decision.
3. Management Advisory Services
A Significant part of the revenues of large accounting firms comes from management advisory services, an omnibus term for an extensive variety of consulting activities. These services go beyond the old-fashioned boundaries of accounting and auditing. Consulting Assignments include:
• Recruiting suitable personnel
• Reviewing costing systems
• Helping with the design
• Helping growing companies go public
4. Small Business Services
Many bookkeeping organizations provide a variety of services for small business. Setting up a bookkeeping system, compiling financial statements, preparing budgets and forecasts, assisting the client in obtaining a bank loan are examples of small business services.
