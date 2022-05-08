Finance
Is Electronic Billing The Best Way To Send Your Medical Claims?
There is so much hype out there about electronic medical claims billing. If you are not sending your claims electronically yet, you are probably too embarrassed to admit it. And if you are, you are probably wondering if the method you are using is the best. What is the real truth behind electronic billing?
Many of the larger insurance companies are really pushing providers to submit their claims electronically. Some are even calling the provider’s offices and telling them that they are mandating electronic submissions by a certain date and that they will no longer accept paper claims. Others offer incentives to submit electronically, such as faster payment, or even no authorization required for services if claims are submitted electronically.
Bottom line, the real question for a provider is “is electronic billing really necessary for my practice” and “what will it require of me.”
For the first question, I think that everyone must realize that with the changes in technology electronic submission of medical claims is inevitable. Today’s society is moving towards paperless transactions in many ways.
The second question will depend upon many things such as how large, or small, your office is, how much equipment you already have and how up-to-date it is.
One of the biggest misconceptions of electronic billing is that it makes the billing in your office a lot simpler. In some ways it does, but it presents you with a whole different set of tasks that you didn’t have before. I’m not implying that it makes anything harder. Just that there are things that go along with electronic billing that you did not have to do before such as reading and acting on reports and maintaining and updating the electronic software.
When you submit a claim on paper, the claim is both received and processed, or you never hear a thing. Hopefully in the latter case, your staff will call and check status on it after 30 days. Whether your paper claim has complete and accurate information on it or not, it will be handled the same way. You will either receive payment for the claim, or an explanation of benefits showing a reason for denial.
When you submit claims electronically, it is not quite so simple. First, you will receive a report letting you know if your batch of electronic claims was accepted or rejected. If a claim has incorrect data such as an incorrect date of birth, it will be rejected before it ever reaches the insurance companies claims processing system. You will receive a report, usually within 24 – 48 hours showing all rejected claims, and the reasons for the rejections. You will also receive a report showing the claims that were accepted with no errors.
It is very helpful to receive notice so quickly that your claim had incorrect information; however, you now have to make sure your staff is able to check on this report and take the time to find and correct the needed information.
What electronic billing is actually doing is letting you know sooner that you have problems with specific claims. When you are submitting them on paper, you generally don’t find out about the problem claims until you are doing a follow-up report and calling the insurance companies. So by submitting your claims electronically, you are not eliminating all the problem claims, you are finding out about them sooner.
Once you decide to take the plunge into electronic billing, there are still choices to be made. Is the practice management system you are currently using capable of submitting claims electronically? If not, you will need to update or change your software. You will need to determine how you will submit your claims to the insurance companies. A clearing house may be the best option, or if you are a larger practice, or billing service, you may want to consider software that allows you to act as your own clearing house.
In any case, if you are not already submitting your claims electronically, it probably would be wise to start researching your options. A good place to start is by contacting your practice management system support and asking them if they recommend any method in particular. Another way is to ask your colleagues. Electronic claims submission is a big step and it should not be taken lightly.
Credit Card Settlement Credit Score
Debt settlement is an option to consider if you are deeply in debt. Debt settlement also known as debt negotiation can reduce debt by 40-60% of amount owed. It is important to understand the pros and cons of choosing this debt relief option and how it can affect your credit score.
How Does Debt Settlement Work?
Debt Settlement companies negotiate with creditors on behalf of consumers to settle the debt for a lower amount than actually owed. Usually the consumer sets aside money in a monthly savings account to be paid to the creditors. Settlement companies also act as a barrier between the collection agencies and the consumer. Debt settlement cuts monthly payments, reduces interest rates, limits harassing collection calls, and helps consumers avoid bankruptcy. Though debt settlement can help consumers when their debt has becomes unmanageable it can leave a short term negative credit impact.
What is Credit Score?
According to Consumersunion a credit score is “a 3 digit number based on a borrowers’ bill-paying history and debt profile and statistical information about other borrowers that lenders use to determine the likelihood of certain credit behaviors, including whether you will pay on time.” Your payment history and amount of debt you owe are the biggest factor in your credit score. A credit score in the high 700’s is considered a good score with 850 being a perfect score. There are 3 reporting credit companies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. It is important to keep your score high so you can buy a house, car or apply for a loan and get said financing at a low interest rate.
Debt Settlement and Your Credit Score:
In the first stages of your settlement program, if you already have several late payments, your score is probably already low. Settlement can help you avoid bankruptcy which from a lenders perspective is the worst thing on a credit report. A settlement stays on your credit report 7 years after the debt has been declared “settled for less than balance owed”. A chapter 7 bankruptcy stays on your credit report for 10 years and chapter 13 bankruptcy stays on your credit report for 7 years. If you had a strong credit history before settlement, and your other debts are current your credit score will improve after the initial drop with debt settlement. This drop will occur because you are waiting to have your debts negotiated and are not making payments. Payment history accounts for 35% of your credit score. As you begin to make payments based on the settlement on your debt, regardless if it is less than the amount owed, you will begin to rebuild your score.
Do You Have the Right Personality to Be in Insurance Sales Business?
Insurance is a tough business, as many as 90% of insurance agents quit the business within 3 years after joining the industry. While some agents make lucrative income in insurance business, many other find being insurance agents is never easy, there are always rejection, dejection and abjection.
There may be circumstantial factors that lead to the exit of some agents, a number of agents who quit the business probably feel that they are not suitable for the business. They may even wonder if it has anything to do with their personality.
Is there such thing as the right personality to be insurance agent? Do you need to possess the right personality traits to succeed in insurance business?
Let’s take a look at different types of personality. There are many personality models. One of the popular models is DISC Profiling Model designed by John Geier based on the work of William Moulton Marston. In this model, there are four observable personality styles, namely:
Dominance – relating to control, power and assertiveness
Influence – relating to social situations and communication
Steadiness – relating to patience, persistence, and thoughtfulness
Compliance – relating to structure and organization
So, people of which personality type are most suitable to be in sales profession?
Generally, salespeople are required to see people, get to know them, build rapport and persuade them to take action.
It is always believed that people with high Influence styles are born salespeople since they are good communicators. They are in their element when they are in sales business.
Salespeople of high Influence styles are friendly, upbeat, enthusistic and outgoing. Being good chatters, they always like to be the ones initiating a conversation. They love to mingle with people and are good in using humor to improve relationships. They know a lot of people and have wide social network. These are the qualities that make them natural salespeople.
Does that mean other personality types are less capable to be outstanding sales producers?
In actual fact, all personality types have their unique strengths to do well in sales business.
Salespeople with high Dominance styles are determined, ambitious and aggressive. Success has a special meaning in them. Being challenge lovers, they like to raise the bar and set high standard.
Their job is to win and they will not be contented with mediocre achievement. They can be extremely hard working to ensure they stay ahead of their competitors. To them, failure is not an option.
Insurance producers with high Compliance styles excel in sales business by diligently following through sales systems and processes. They are also good at organizing work in a systematic manner.
They value accuracy and pay attention to details. They do quality work and deliver quality results by staying focus and demonstrating high degree of commitment and professionalism.
Insurance salespeople with high Steadiness can connect with people easily. Being patient and caring, they are able to empathize with the customers. This helps them understand the needs of the customers better.
Regardless of which personality you belong to, you can be equally successful in insurance sales business. Discover the strengths in your personality traits and capitalize on them. At the end of the day, it is you who shape your own destiny.
4 Ways to Earn Money Online in a Tough Economy
In a bad economy it is extremely difficult to get people to spend their hard earned money. This can affect everyone including Internet business owners. If you have an online business and are trying to earn money online here are 4 easy ways to do so.
1. For every disadvantage it creates an advantage for someone else. When times get tough more people go online looking for ways to make money. Some of them will start their own Internet business and they do not have the skills it takes right now to operate it.
This creates an opportunity for you to make money providing a service they can use. This might include providing search engine optimization advice, building them a website, writing autoresponder messages, designing blog graphics, setting up a pay per click advertising campaign, and so on.
You need to think outside the box for making money and providing a service to people who do not have the skills to do it themselves and consider every possible avenue.
2. Start your own blog and provide beneficial information that solves problems for people. The advantage to making money this way is you never actually sell anything to anyone. You are providing information and monetizing your blog with advertising, and products that help people solve their problems.
The other thing starting a blog accomplish is it gives you a world wide market to reach. Therefore you are not tied to your own local economy when you’re reaching traffic that can potentially spend money with you. Blogs are popular with readers as well as search engines so this is a great way for you to create an Internet presence for yourself.
3. Purchase co-registration leads and build an email marketing list in a niche that appeals to you. This is a fast way to build an asset and a list that can pay you back many times over in the future.
A well structured email marketing list is worth as much as one dollar per subscriber every month in potential income. You can see how people with thousands of subscribers to their lists make six and seven-figure incomes per year doing email marketing based on this number.
4. Network marketing is a fantastic way to make money online in a tough economy. Build a downline in a program that allows you to go worldwide. Examples of this are success training, Internet marketing training, domain names, membership sites, website hosting, and so on.
These are just four examples of ways you can earn money online in a tough economy.
