‘It’s been a challenge’ but Heat’s Duncan Robinson making sure he stays ready
This was where Duncan Robinson expected to be. On the court at Wells Fargo Center. In the heart of the NBA playoff schedule. In full sweat. Shooting, passing, scoring.
And yet this also in no way could have been what the fourth-year Miami Heat guard could have possibly envisioned as his place in May 2022.
The work came on Saturday afternoon, stands empty, well after practice was over, long after Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler had exited the building, between Games 3 and 4 of the Heat’s Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Instead of being alongside Butler, Lowry, or even other rotation players, this was Robinson finding action in three-on-three with Javonte Smart, Mychal Mulder, Haywood Highsmith, Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin.
Having fallen out of the rotation, it was a matter of taking whatever work he could find.
Even if it meant going head to head against Yurtseven in this makeshift 3-on-3 matchup, defending in the post against a center.
“Just to stay in shape, it’s good for sure,” Robinson said ahead of the Heat’s Sunday night Game 4 meeting with the 76ers in the best-of-seven series. “Just to keep it fresh, keep it moving.”
As with almost all things Heat, the 3-on-3 hardly was innocuous competition, with coach Erik Spoelstra and assistants Chris Quinn and Caron Butler among those looking on.
But, no, this is what neither Robinson nor the Heat signed up for when Robinson signed a five-year, $90 million contract in August, coming off two of the most dynamic 3-point seasons in the franchise’s 34 years.
But with Max Strus inserted into the starting lineup in March and with Victor Oladipo earning rotation minutes in the middle of the first-round ouster of the Atlanta Hawks, this is where Robinson stands.
As an outsider when it comes to playing time.
“I mean it’s been a challenge,” Robinson said to a pair of reporters as he walked off the court, the rest of the media having departed, “but it comes with the territory. It’s part of being a professional.”
As the Heat went into Game 4, Robinson had appeared for just 55 seconds in the series, mop-up duty at the end of the Game 2 victory at FTX Arena.
As for the end of the Game 3 blowout loss? Not even that.
“Whatever Coach needs me to do,” Robinson said of such action. “He tells me to go in, I go in. He doesn’t tell me to go in, I don’t go in.”
Otherwise, Robinson finds himself in the same mode on game nights as Yurtseven, Highsmith, Smart and Mulder, greeting players at midcourt as they come to the bench during breaks, or offering encouragement as play continues in his absence.
“I’m on the court, my job is to play basketball to the best of my abilities, help us win,” he said. “If I’m not on the court, help us win. If that’s being a supportive teammate, that’s what I do.”
Saturday, he and Martin were the last two players off the court following practice, each having been in and out of the rotation as complementary players.
No, not when Robinson had envisioned in August, but nonetheless part of a journey that led to his unexpected NBA breakthrough in the first place, from NCAA Division III roots and then as an undrafted free agent.
So, yes, he has been here before.
“I mean, I didn’t play a lot in high school, so probably then,” he said of the last time in his basketball career that game nights came with no assurance of playing time. “I had stretches in Michigan [with the Wolverines] when I didn’t play, as well.”
Just as the best of times, as recently as the first game of the first round, when he drained eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points off the bench against the Hawks, it remains a matter of taking whatever comes his way.
“I mean that’s part of being a professional,” he said, “part of my job.”
Ramesh Ponnuru: What’s not going to happen after Roe falls
Since someone leaked a draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion in this year’s big abortion case, two questions have emerged about the scope of conservative policy goals. Will Republicans try to ban abortion by federal statute if Roe v. Wade is overruled, or leave the issue to the states? And will the Republican appointees on the Supreme Court overturn other precedents with a family resemblance to the 1973 abortion-rights ruling?
In both cases, there are reasons to expect circumstances to block conservative ambitions.
Many Republicans in Congress are saying that abortion after Roe will be a state matter, but they do not really believe it. Republicans overwhelmingly voted to ban partial-birth abortion at the federal level during the George W. Bush administration. More recently, they have sought a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. They succeeded in the first project and have failed in the second. Now that Roe appears to be on its way out, some Republicans are talking about a nationwide ban on abortion after six weeks.
But they do not appear to have the votes for the six-week ban, given that they haven’t had them for the 20-week ban, or even for federal protections for babies who survive abortions. They will not have a veto-proof majority for any such federal law so long as a Democrat is in the White House.
Even if a Republican wins in 2024, a federal ban would require either 60 votes in the Senate or the effective end of the filibuster. Almost all Democrats would presumably oppose the bans. There would also be a few Republicans who either favor legal abortion or think the federal government has no constitutional power to prohibit it. (I think it does have that power and that the question of whether to seek its exercise is one of prudence.) The main legislative action, then, will probably remain in the states, at least for several years.
The question about the Supreme Court’s trajectory arises because some of Roe’s premises also serve as foundations for other major decisions. The court has held for more than 50 years that the 14th Amendment, by prohibiting any state from denying any person liberty without due process of law, protects privacy. It invoked that privacy right to strike down laws against contraception in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) and against sodomy in Lawrence v. Texas (2003). It relied on Lawrence, in turn, to rule in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) that governments must recognize same-sex marriages.
In his draft opinion for the court in the abortion case, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 14th Amendment protects only those rights that are enumerated in the Constitution or deeply rooted in the nation’s history. Since contraception was restricted, sodomy illegal and same-sex marriage inconceivable for much of that history, both supporters and opponents of those other landmark court decisions have wondered whether they can still stand. Alito dissented in Obergefell — he thought states should be allowed to decide whether to recognize same-sex marriages — and his judicial philosophy suggests he would not have voted with the majorities in Griswold or Lawrence if he had been on the court.
But Alito distinguishes these other issues from abortion on the ground that the latter involves “the critical moral question” of the destruction of human beings or, at least, “potential life.” He says repeatedly that the court can rule that governments may act on this interest without undermining the other rulings. (Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern claims that Alito “dismissed” the Lawrence and Obergefell decisions “in harsh terms,” but this is not true. The draft opinion says nothing negative about either decision and instead dismisses the idea that they justify a constitutional right to abortion.)
The decades-long campaign of resistance to Roe also sets it apart from those rulings. Griswold and Lawrence didn’t lead to any such campaign. Without state legislation to outlaw contraception or sodomy, even a justice who wanted to overturn those rulings would not have any occasion to do it. (This is something Justice Amy Coney Barrett tried to explain during her confirmation hearings.)
Opponents of Roe also had the option to fight it in increments. They could ban some types of late-term abortions, require parental notification or restrict the activities of women’s health clinics, for example, and ask the courts to allow those laws. Eventually, they built up to bans on abortion after 15 weeks of gestational age, the restriction specified by the 2018 Mississippi law that has put the issue before the Supreme Court now. These laws are popular in most polls, gaining support even from some people who consider themselves pro-choice, but directly conflict with Roe. As both parties arguing the Mississippi case agreed, the justices had to choose between keeping the law and keeping Roe.
Same-sex marriage is, by contrast, a binary choice; there’s no equivalent strategy for chipping away at the right in legislatures and courts. A state would have to take it on directly, and there’s no fuzziness about the borders of the holding that would enable state laws to make their way up the courts to the justices.
Roe may be on its way out. But social conservatives are still under political and institutional constraints that would keep them from undoing social liberalism across the board even if they wanted to. The sexual revolution is not going to be repealed.
Letters: Fix our light-rail and bus problems and then tell all about it
Good ideas to repair public transit
I was glad to read the article by Frederick Melo in the May 6 Pioneer Press about light rail and buses (“Metro Transit looks to the future“).
I live in St. Paul and had decided never to ride the light rail again. In recent trips, the trains were filthy, people were smoking and sleeping, and a man was talking gibberish to me during the whole ride. I realize that we have a serious problem with the homeless population, but as quoted in the article, “transit is not an appropriate place for shelter.”
Many good ideas were mentioned, and I applaud Metro Transit and Charlie Zelle for taking a careful look at what can be done. For example, I approve of clearing the train at the end of each run because it reinforces the fact that people cannot ride for long periods of time. Putting cameras at the stations and monitoring them with two-way speakers seems like a very good idea. Training Transit Police officers to recognize mental health issues is important, and I would add that social workers should be added to help deal with those issues. Cultural sensitivity is valid, but so is enforcing certain social norms of behavior. I approve of giving Metro Transit legal authority to issue fines to fare evaders.
I will write to my House representative and my state senator about the housing problem because that is clearly intersecting with light rail ridership.
Finally, I would encourage Metro Transit, once these issues start to improve, to publicize the improvements widely so that people like me are encouraged to try public transit again.
Meg Arnosti, St. Paul
Government overreach
Thursday’s paper ran letters from two men who argued that the Supreme Court shouldn’t rule on abortion because it should be the job of state legislators. Wrong. Neither the courts nor the legislatures have the right to determine what a girl or woman may or may not do about a problem pregnancy. It’s her business, not theirs. Her choice is based on personal conditions that lawmakers neither know nor care about. Their concern is scoring political points.
It’s ludicrous that politicians who carried on about the inconvenience of mask mandates during a pandemic feel that they can mandate that a girl or woman must carry out a nine-month pregnancy, give birth and then try to figure out what to do next. If anything is government overreach, this is it.
K.C. Simmer, St. Paul
The right ‘to be secure in their persons’
The writer of a May 5 letter displays an unfortunate but all-too-common misunderstanding of the U.S. Constitution (“Leave it to the states”). While it’s true that the Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion, it also says nothing explicitly regarding criminal suspects being advised that anything they say can be used against them, or that people can’t be treated differently based on their race, religion or gender – yet we now embrace these and many other court-delineated rights as fundamental to a fair system.
The writers of the Constitution had no super-powers enabling them to see into the future and anticipate every contingency that might arise in a changing world. That’s why they wisely designed a sturdy foundation and rough framework for our democracy, spelling out the general principles by which we are to be guided, not every last detail of policy or practice.
The general principle regarding abortion is laid out in the clear, concise and compelling words of the Fourth Amendment: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons … shall not be violated.” For government to invade a woman’s body and violate the security of her person by forcing her to unwillingly carry a fetus inside her for nine months is an appalling violation of the Constitution, and Justice Alito’s strained reasoning to the contrary substitutes fairy tales for fact. None of our rights are secure when the extreme prejudices of a powerful few can be imposed upon half the population, contrary to common sense, decency, public opinion and the fundamental rule of law.
Harland Hiemstra, St. Paul Park
A benefit to all society
Your column on personal finance in high school written by James Redelsheimer was an article all parents should read (“Give MN kids a better chance: Teach them personal finance in high school,” May 1).
It addresses a weakness that is prevalent in our education system. As a retired banker, the lack of instruction given to our youth amazes me. Imagine if we could educate our children starting in, let’s say, middle school, about the importance of compounding and how starting investing as early as possible can benefit you later in life.
Along with that, the teaching of the importance of credit and the ability to understand the implications of paying high-interest-rate loans would definitely be a benefit to all society, other than the high-interest lenders.
I commend Mr Redelsheimer for all he does and hope there are many others who would take his lead.
Al Kallenbach, Hudson
A building worth saving
My husband and I have lived in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul for over 45 years. The Hamline library has been an important part of our lives over that time. Our children did summer programs there and we still visit the building regularly.
Although we have had to fight multiple times to keep our library open, or ensure it is open with regular hours, I only recently learned more about the building’s history. During the 1918 flu epidemic, the Midway neighborhood raised funds to purchase the land for this library. Judge Henry Hale left most of his estate to the public library. In order to construct this library, completed in 1930, a group of Hamline-Midway advocates had to file a lawsuit to access some of those funds.
This history should be enough to make the building worth saving, with important, needed updates, rather than tearing it down.
Shelley Robshaw, St. Paul
Sunday Bulletin Board: The Mel & Toni Story — on 78-rpm ‘vinylite’ discs: ‘One for My Baby,’ and three more for the road!
Fun facts to know and tell
GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “Subject: The Tormé-Toni connection.
“In my very slow and unsteady journey to put together a history of the Toni Co., I sometimes come across little tidbits that appear to have been lost to time. This is one such story.
“In 1947 the Toni Co., which had started in downtown St. Paul in 1944, had a single product: the Toni Home Permanent. It wasn’t exactly a revolutionary product, but it had one thing that similar products did not: very good marketing. Also in 1947, a 21-year-old singer named Mel Tormé was beginning to make a name for himself.
“Somehow Toni hooked up with Tormé to produce an album that contained two 78-rpm records with a total of four songs: ‘I’m Yours,’ ‘You’re Driving Me Crazy,’ ‘A Little Kiss Each Morning’ and ‘One for My Baby.’ I’ve never been able to find any mention of this album, but did manage to buy two copies from, you guessed it, eBay.
“One copy contained a letter on Toni Co. stationery. The company’s address was 282-300 East 4th St., St. Paul 1, Minnesota. The company was billed as ‘Manufacturers of Toni Home Permanent Wave Kit.’ The letter was addressed to NBC Disc Jockeys and contained the following message:
“‘Please accept this specially-prepared album of Mel Tormé songs as a gift from us. They’re vinylite records for better reproduction on your program. Two sides are Mel’s top hits, the other two, his latest releases. We’ve naturally got a good reason for wanting NBC Disc Jockeys to get behind Tormé. Starting Saturday, August 2nd on your station (at 5:30 PM, Eastern Daylight Time . . . check log for your station’s time) Toni Home Permanent starts sponsorship of a 15 minute Tormé network show. Why not make this Tormé Week to help get Mel’s new program off to a flying start. Everytime you play a Tormé record, plug the new Tormé network show. We’d appreciate it! Your station promotion manager will appreciate it. And your listeners will appreciate it, too, for we think Tormé is going to be America’s next singsation. All the quotes and biog material included in the Tormé Album are yours for broadcasting.’
“The album did include quite a bit of biographical material, along with photos and some quotable quotes such as: ‘Tormé now emerges as the most potential threat to the Sinatra domain,’ ‘Idol of the teen-age set,’ ‘Newest and biggest threat to Frank Sinatra,’ ‘A cinch to draw the college trade’ and ‘If anybody is to eclipse Sinatra, it will be Tormé.’
“As far as I can determine, the Toni Co. and Mel Tormé went their separate ways after a year, never to cross paths again. The Toni Co. went on to worldwide success with a huge family of hair-care products in the 1950s and ’60s, only to slowly fade away by the 1990s. Mel Tormé did quite well for himself, too, although whether ‘The Velvet Fog’ ever eclipsed Frank Sinatra is debatable.”
Our livestock, ourselves
Including: Our times — and: Know thyself!
DEBK of Rosemount reports: “As this corner of Rice County awaits the reappearance of the sun, the calming of the winds, and the climbing of soil temperatures, frustrated farmers and gardeners make their way to our sheep barn, one place where lousy weather hasn’t hindered the normal progress of spring.
“Once lambs have been admired, neighbors’ conversation often turns to figuring out how we’ll all survive when the wheels come off this sorry old world.
“The most recent installment of this ongoing discussion was initiated by Dave the Carpenter, whose visits are sweetened by gifts of home-canned dill pickles and tomato juice, which I faithfully convert into Bloody Marys. After I remarked that his role — provider of BM ingredients — in our Township Survival Plan was clear, we got to considering how Taxman and I would contribute.
“Being well known for our deficiency of skills, Taxman and I are the weak links in the system that will see us through hard times. With only a trace of pity in his voice, Dave the Carpenter observed that the I.R.S. will likely be the final vestige of civilization and so guarantee Taxman some usefulness. Besides which, Dave noted, Taxman’s ‘chainsaw skills are coming along,’ and for as long as we can feed our hens, we will be able to contribute eggs.
“I will be in charge of diagramming sentences.
“Much as I value that skill, I can’t help thinking that my function is eclipsed by the contributions of others: One fellow will supply honey; another will take care of our venison needs; we have a maple-syrup guy and a beef source. The local genius will handle small-engine repair, and Hesiod will see to fire-engine restoration, log-home building, and bouzouki manufacture.
“Living in the presence of so much giftedness has left me a little deflated. Understandably, I think. Fortunately, the arrival of triplet lambs about a month ago has buoyed my spirits.
“Orphaned shortly after birth, the lambs’ care necessitated (initially) a regimen of every-two-hour feedings. During the preparation of the babies’ bottles — which involves careful measuring of water and powdered sheep milk — I discovered that I have a second talent. Somewhere around the hundredth bottle, I noticed that my estimates of formula ingredients — the water and the powdered milk — were invariably on-the-nose.
“Using the measuring cups was window-dressing. Turns out, I am a measuring genius!
“I’ve come to realize that it’s a gift I’ve had for a while; I may indeed have been born with an aptitude for weighing and measuring. Whatever my God-given facility, it has been honed by 50 years in the kitchen and a brief, memorable interlude with my foodie friend Euterpe at a cooking school in Italy. Hesiod and Taxman rail that that money was wasted on that ‘culinary experience,’ that it was a mere lark which has failed to yield demonstrable benefits. Well, we now know the truth: That week in Italy helped prepare me for service as Webster Township’s Chief of Weights and Measures.”
The sign on the road to the cemetery said “Dead End”
Electronic Board of the Church on Lexington in Shoreview Division
Our Official Electronic Board of the Church on Lexington in Shoreview Monitor — RED’S OFFSPRING, north of St. Paul — reports: “Subject: A pleasant forecast.
“The most recent message on the electronic board of the church on Lexington in Shoreview reads:
“‘IT NEVER HURTS TO KEEP
“‘LOOKING FOR SONSHINE’”
Radio Days (cont.)
Leading to: The great comebacks
Another installment from THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “Subject: Workplace romance.
“When my husband and I started dating, we thought it would be prudent to go low-key and not let anyone in the workplace know about it. My brother-in-law was so delighted that his match-making plans seemed to be working that he was in on our conspiracy. All was going well until one night when we bumped into the program director and the receptionist downtown. They weren’t too pleased for us to see them, either, so it was no problem. We knew they weren’t about to spill our beans.
“Our station had a sunup-to-sundown license, so in the wintertime we were off the air by 5 o’clock. Frequently he would have to go back later in the evening to do recordings for some of the religious programs, so then I would stay in town. We would have dinner before he went back to work, and I would catch a later bus back to my house.
“It was one of those times when our plans were nearly foiled. He suggested that I just hang around the station while he recorded the program, and then he would drive me home. The program he was scheduled to record was not going to take that long, an hour at the most. He said it would probably be best, though, if I kept out of sight. He said I should just go back and take a nap on the Station Manager’s couch until he was done.
“The couch was quite comfy, and just as I was dozing off, I heard the unmistakable footsteps of the Station Manager coming down the hall. I was curled up under my coat, facing the back of his couch, and I was hoping he didn’t recognize me or, better yet, not notice me at all. His footsteps stopped. Then I heard him rustling some papers on his desk, and then the sound of his footsteps receding back down the hall. All the way home, we kept wondering. ‘Did he see me?’ ‘Maybe not.’ ‘He didn’t say anything to either of us.’
“The next morning at work, I was busy at my typewriter when our boss arrived. Instead of bypassing my office like he usually did, he paused at my door, smiled and said: ‘Well, you look well rested this morning.’”
The Lowest Common Consumer
ELVIS reports: “ELVIS is thinking about some camping and looking around online for some dehydrated meals like backpackers use to make cooking easier.
“He found one entry: ‘(Brand name deleted) premium Ready-To-Eat meals are the only self-heating, fully cooked, ready in minutes meals on the market. Just add a 3 to 5 ounces of any non-flammable liquid and you’re ready to eat in minutes.’
“Yikes! ELVIS assumes that they don’t want you preparing it with booze, but his first thought was Coleman fuel or gasoline! What a camping trip!”
To sleep, perchance to dream
THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills: “I recently had a dream in which I had notified the school district that I would be retiring at the end of the school year. As the deadline approached, I was having second thoughts about my decision. I worried that I would be bored in retirement and not have enough to do to occupy my time.
“I woke up before I made my final decision, and I laughed out loud.
“I’ve never met anyone who regretted retiring.
“So much to do — so little time.”
Till death us do part
Including: Could be verse!
PAPA DOOGUS of Roseville: “Could be verse — a greeting-card lament.
“Seems every year, Valentine’s Day comes around, followed shortly (while that card is still on the fridge) by the next Requisite Card Holiday, Mother’s Day. And for me, the resulting seasonal pressure of the card-giving thing is amplified, as my loving wife’s birthday falls in between those two occasions (every year, too). Now, being a certified Scandinavian with an innate aversion to expression of feelings, I find the Hallmark ritual a bit tedious. Nevertheless, and especially because my wife is really talented in the card arts, creating fabulous cards for me, I do make an occasional attempt at reciprocity. This year, a ‘big birthday’ for her, the pressure was on. I paced the greeting-card aisle for what seemed like hours, to no avail, and ended up resorting to making my own card, including this original ‘poem’ (whether iambic pentameter, limerick or haiku / I’m not a Shakespeare, so I haven’t a clue):
“I spent a long time at the greeting-card rack
“Carefully studied the cards, front to back.
“Some brought me to tears, sentimental and sappy.
“I thought to myself, birthdays ought to be happy.
“There were those labeled ‘humorous,’ mostly mentioning [posterior breezes].
“I found them unfunny; talk of bodily parts.
“And some with warm puppies, and some touting wine,
“But neither of those fit your personal design.
“There was even one card covering all of the bases:
“A teary-eyed beagle, midst daisies in vases,
“Hoisting a goblet; toasting all the past years
“While [posterior breeze]ing a stream of red hearts spelling ‘Cheers.’
“So, as none of my searching found just the right card
“That was fitting for you, in my high regard,
“I’ll just say here in closing, Happy Birthday to You.
“I love and adore you, truly I do!”
