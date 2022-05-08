News
Jamelle Bouie: The Supreme Court has been leaking for years
The country is divided. There are those Americans furious that the Supreme Court is soon to take away the right to have an abortion. And there are those Americans furious that someone leaked that the Supreme Court was soon to take away the right to have an abortion.
Among those Americans angry with the anonymous leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is the entire Republican Party. “Last night’s stunning breach was an attack on the independence of the Supreme Court,” said Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, in a statement issued after the leak. “This lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible. The chief justice must get to the bottom of it and the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable.”
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas told Fox News that “The leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion will do lasting damage to the integrity of the court and the independence of the judiciary.” And Sen. Mike Lee of Utah wrote that because the Supreme Court relies on “decorum and confidentiality” to do its work, it is therefore “dangerous, despicable and damaging” to leak its deliberations to the public. The Supreme Court, he declared, “is not a political body.”
He might also have added that it has a right to privacy.
In any case, McConnell, Cruz, Lee and the rest of their Republican colleagues must be joking.
The Supreme Court is, and has always been, a political body. That’s true of the justices, certainly. Over the course of the court’s history, most of them were chosen with political considerations in mind, to the point that many were politicians themselves. It’s true of the institution as well. The Supreme Court deals with political issues — not simply abstract questions of law — and operates within the context of political conflict and political struggle.
And the Supreme Court, right now, is an avowedly partisan institution, an unaccountable super-legislature controlled by men and women drawn from a cadre of conservative ideologues and apparatchiks, acting on behalf of the Republican Party and its allies. Whatever legitimacy it had retained was sacrificed in the drive to build the majority that seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and open the floodgates to harsh restrictions on the reproductive autonomy of millions of Americans.
When McConnell led the Senate Republican caucus in a blockade of President Barack Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court in 2016 and then killed what remained of the judicial filibuster the next year to place Neil Gorsuch in the seat instead, they diminished the legitimacy of the court. When those same Republicans looked past a credible accusation of sexual assault to confirm Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, they again diminished the legitimacy of the court. And when, with weeks left before the 2020 presidential election, Republicans ignored their own rule from four years earlier — that an election-year vacancy “should not be filled until we have a new president” — to place Amy Coney Barrett on the bench in a rushed, slapdash process, they once more diminished the legitimacy of the court.
What’s more, their occasional protests notwithstanding (in a speech last year at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, Barrett insisted the court was “not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”), the court’s conservatives have done almost nothing to dispel the view that their majority is little more than the judicial arm of the Republican Party. They use “emergency” orders to issue sweeping rulings in favor of ideologically aligned groups; they invent new doctrines designed to undermine voting rights protections; and as we’ve just witnessed, they’ll let nothing, not even 50 years of precedent, stand in the way of a sweeping ideological victory.
No discussion of the Supreme Court’s legitimacy, or lack thereof, is complete without mention of the fact that its current composition is the direct result of our counter-majoritarian institutions. Only once in the past 30 years — in the 2004 election — has anything like a majority of the American electorate voted for a president who promised a conservative Supreme Court. The three members who cemented this particular conservative majority — Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett — were nominated by a president who lost the popular vote and confirmed by senators representing far fewer than half of all Americans.
The typical response to this point is to say we do not elect presidents by popular vote. And we don’t, that’s true. But Americans have always acted as if the popular vote conveys democratic legitimacy. That’s why supporters of Andrew Jackson condemned the “corrupt bargain” that placed John Quincy Adams in the White House in 1825, why many supporters of Samuel Tilden were furious with the compromise that gave Rutherford B. Hayes the presidency after the 1876 presidential election, and why allies of George W. Bush were prepared to argue that he was the rightful winner of the 2000 election in the event he lost the Electoral College but won a majority of voters.
It matters whether a president has democratic legitimacy. Donald Trump did not. But rather than act with that in mind, he used his power to pursue the interests of a narrow ideological faction, giving its representatives free rein to shape the Supreme Court as they saw fit. The court, then, is stained by the same democratic illegitimacy that marked Trump and his administration.
Republicans seem to know this, and it helps explain why they’re so angry about the leak. They hope to write conservative ideology into the Constitution. For that to work, however, Americans need to believe that the court is an impartial arbiter of law, where each justice uses reason to come to the correct answer on any given issue of constitutional interpretation.
The leak throws that out the window. The leak makes it clear that the Supreme Court is a political body, where horse-trading and influence campaigns are as much a part of the process as pure legal reasoning.
If the court is a political body — if it is a partisan body — then a roused and unhappy public may decide to reject its judgments and authority. That public may ask itself why it should listen to a court that doesn’t heed its opinion. And it may decide that the time has come to reform the court and dismantle the ill-gotten majority that conservatives worked so hard to create.
Zach Wilson physically and mentally looks more like an NFL quarterback heading into Year 2 with Jets
Robert Saleh noticed something different about Zach Wilson.
“Zach looks good. He’s definitely hit the weight room, he looks beefy,” Saleh said from the team’s training camp in Florham Park Saturday. “In a good way. He’s definitely filled out so. But he’s still got all his looseness and he can throw the ball with all the zip and all that stuff.”
Wilson physically looks more like an NFL quarterback and not a prospect fresh out of college, but it’s not the only thing about him that’s improved.
The Jets’ second-year QB traveled across the country this offseason to improve his chemistry with his receivers, as well as continue to become a better leader. Starting left tackle George Fant even noticed Wilson had more “swag” compared to last season.
And his mental sharpness seems light-years ahead of where it was last spring in regards to mastering the Jets offensive scheme.
“We got one week of Phase 2, which is where we can finally go out there, do the walkthroughs and all that stuff,” Saleh said. “He’s got a really good command of the offense and he’s done a really good job in regards to that,” Saleh said. “There’s little things that he’s doing where you’re seeing a little more security. And he’s not a rookie, so he’s being a little more vocal. So, he looks good. He’s getting more comfortable.”
The scheme will be substantially easier for Wilson to execute with the offensive additions the Jets made throughout the offseason.
Tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin along with Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson were acquired within the first few days of free agency to supercharge the offensive line and tight end group.
Then the Jets drafted Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick to add to Wilson’s weaponry, along with Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Braxton Berrios.
Garrett’s skillset should make his transition from college to the NFL smooth, and help his new QB.
“He’s got tremendous body control, range and great route running ability. He’s got great versatility to win those one-on-ones that we talked about yesterday in man coverage when teams are up there in man coverage,” Saleh said of Garrett. “Obviously there’s gonna be things that he’s got to work on like every rookie does but really excited to have him and the versatility that he brings.”
Gang Green also drafted former Iowa State star Breece Hall (at No. 36), who was regarded as one of the best running back prospects of the 2022 Draft class. Hall rushed for 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns in his college career. Adding a weapon like him should take the pressure off of Wilson as the Jets can become a more balanced offense.
The Jets did their part by adding a plethora of talent around Wilson. And so far, Wilson has done his part too.
The Jets have signed their No. 4 overall pick, Sauce Gardner. It’s a four-year contract, fully guaranteed, for $38.7M. That includes a $25.3M signing bonus along with the standard fifth-year option.
Chicago Cubs continue to show they’re not ready for prime time in a 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs have been a staple of “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts for years, thanks in part to a star-studded lineup, a national following and the photogenic ballpark they call home.
Wrigley Field looks as good as ever, and fans still turn out in droves if the weather is nice and the beer is cold.
But Sunday night’s ESPN game against the Los Angeles Dodgers could be one of the Cubs’ final appearances in 2022 the way their season is trending.
There are only so many ways to talk about Wrigley before admitting the obvious: The Cubs are not ready for prime time.
Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw dominated Saturday in a 7-0 win in the opener of a split doubleheader, handing the Cubs their 12th loss in 15 games. They entered the nightcap seven games under .500 at 9-16.
They have a .344 winning percentage (42-80) since June 14, 2021, picking up where they left off last season. Daniel Norris was scheduled to pitch the second game of the doubleheader, making his first start since Aug. 2, 2020, with the Detroit Tigers.
After a day Thursday and Friday’s postponement, the sun finally came out at Wrigley on a chilly Saturday afternoon, so it wasn’t a total loss for the announced crowd of 37,594 — aided by a large contingent of Dodgers fans.
Even Dodger-hating Cubs fans should have been glad for the opportunity to watch the 34-year-old Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer, defy his age with another dominant performance.
“At some point you feel like the ball will bounce our way or some of those balls will fall in,” said manager David Ross, who pointed to several hard-hit balls off the Dodgers veteran.
Perhaps, but Kershaw scattered five hits over seven shutout innings to improve to 4-0. He has a 1.00 ERA over his last three starts and is one of only three starters this season with 30 or more strikeouts and three or fewer walks.
Hitting aside, baserunning gaffes by the Cubs also were on display early in the opener.
“Making outs on the bases, we can’t do that when you’re facing a good pitcher like that,” Ross said.
After Kershaw picked Seiya Suzuki off first base to end the first inning, Nico Hoerner was tagged out chugging into second base to end the second. After reaching on an infield hit, Hoerner apparently believed the errant throw went into a camera well and bounced back, entitling him to a free base. Ross said Hoerner should’ve waited for the umpire to make the call.
“Just one of those tough lessons,” Ross said.
Drew Smyly lasted 4⅓ innings in the opener, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks in his return from the bereavement list. Command issues in the first put the Cubs in a quick hole, and his only other mistake was a fourth-inning home run by Austin Barnes.
Ross said Smyly threw “extremely well,” but Smyly conceded he “wasn’t very sharp today … and threw a ton of pitches” in the first.
“That’s probably the worst team to face when you’re not being aggressive in the zone and attacking,” Smyly said. “They don’t really chase.”
Ross acknowledged before the game that Cubs starters collectively haven’t pitched to their potential, but he still believes they can become “a solid pitching staff if we continue on the trajectory we’re on.”
But the Cubs no longer can use the excuse of a short spring training to explain their 5.16 ERA entering the day or the lack of quality starts. Cubs starters had lasted five or more innings in only nine of the first 25 games heading into the nightcap. The only starters who had thrown more than five innings were Marcus Stroman (twice) and Kyle Hendricks (three times).
Justin Steele, who compiled a 9.35 ERA over his last three starts and failed to last more than three innings in any of them, was pushed back to Monday night’s game in San Diego. The Cubs have only four starters on the roster, though Ross said the Steele move “was a product of how our roster is shaped.”
Wade Miley said he would throw a bullpen session Sunday after pitching four scoreless innings Thursday in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa. Miley could be ready to join the team on the upcoming trip to San Diego and Arizona.
It won’t save the season. But at this point, the Cubs can use all the help they can get.
“It takes a lot to win a game,” Smyly said. “They’re never easy.”
And it’s harder than ever for the Cubs.
Twins ride Sonny Gray, solid bullpen effort to win over Athletics
The Twins initially planned to have Sonny Gray start across town on Saturday, letting him get one more rehab start in the minors to continue to stretch out before finally making his return.
Their plans changed over the course of the week, and on Saturday, Gray returned to pitch in Minneapolis, instead of St. Paul. While he had a pitch count they were adhering too, Gray looked plenty ready. Gray’s four scoreless innings, as well as five more from the Twins’ bullpen, helped lead the Twins to a 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon at Target Field on a day where hits didn’t come easily.
Gray injured his hamstring during his second start of the season and had been sidelined since mid-April, but when he returned, he looked as if he hadn’t missed a beat. Included in his four innings, Gray struck out seven, including five looking. Gray gave up just two hits — both singles — as he cruised through his outing before departing after 66 pitches.
Danny Coulombe (1 1/3 innings) and Griffin Jax (1 2/3 innings) followed, turning in scoreless outings for their own, before flame-throwing rookie Jhoan Duran finished off the game.
It was just the second save in the rookie’s career — the first coming earlier this week — and within it, Duran threw the four hardest pitches thrown by a Twin in the pitch-tracking era, breaking his own record. He topped out at 102.8 miles per hour, with three other pitches north of 102.0, his previous record.
Duran breezed through the eighth inning and ran into some trouble in the ninth inning, but he pitched out of the jam, recovering after an outing in Baltimore on Thursday in which he surrendered a pair of home runs. Duran struck out five in his two innings.
His effort helped protect a lead that the Twins got in the sixth inning on Jorge Polanco’s third home run of the season, which he deposited into the Delta Sky 360 Suite. Polanco had three of the Twins’ five hits.
That was the only run the Twins scored off Oakland starter James Kaprielian, who threw 5 2/3 innings and departed after Polanco’s blast. Kaprielian and Gray were traded for each other earlier in their careers.
Center fielder Byron Buxton left the game early. The Twins have not yet provided a reason for that.
