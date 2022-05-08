Finance
Judicious Use of Finance Assignment Assistance
Financial Accounting is one of the most popular and sought after courses. At the same time, it is quite difficult to study and master. The subject has a lot of elements that may leave a student perplexed and bewildered when writing statements and solving financial cases. Most of the times, the students are hard pressed for time and grapple with a lot of academic assignments simultaneously.
Online Help and Its Significance
When facing such an issue, the students can make use of online homework assignment help websites. Seeking help and guidance from these websites assist the students in submitting their work on time. They are saved from being penalized when there is a delay in submitting the assigned tasks.
Help Available for a Variety of Subjects
The online academic help websites offer expert assistance and guidance in a variety of subjects. Students pursuing subjects like Finance, Engineering, Accounting and more may need this help from time to time. The students can also enlist this help to write dissertations, thesis, and essays. The professional academic experts can guide the students in solving complicated case studies. Thus, this is a remarkable support system available for the students.
Judicious Use of Finance Homework Help
Having decided to seek finance academic help from a reliable and reputed academic portal, the students must keep below factors in mind-
1. Seek help only on a selected topic in which the students is facing a lot of difficulties. This way, they will not have to shell out more money. This help is beneficial only when a student is unable to complete an academic task due to lack of knowledge or time. Moreover, the students must try to finish the task themselves and only if they are not able to, they must approach a professional academic help website.
2. Look for a reliable and reputed academic help site. There is no dearth of academic portals making tall claims of offering high-quality services. It is always better to seek services from a portal that is known for providing quality assignment work completed well within pre-decided time. They must adhere to the quality and timely delivery commitments.
3. Check if the website allows the students to speak with the experts directly. Direct communication with the experts helps in minimizing the chances of any confusion or misunderstanding. This way, the task is completed as per the expectation of the client.
4. See if the online academic website also offers live tutoring option. The availability of this option is a further benefit to the student. They can reach out to the experts at any time of the day whenever faced with a complicated topic. The experts can tutor the students and help the students in getting an in-depth understanding of the topic.
It is vital that these online websites are chosen only to get an in-depth and a clear understanding of complicated concepts.
Finance
Protect Assets From Unexpected Medical Expenses
Many people face major problems if they have unpaid medical expenses. These expenses can become a threat to your home, savings or income. Without any medical insurance an extended stay at a hospital can become a financial burden amounting to tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. If a reasonable payment plan is not initiated before treatment begins, the unpaid bills will become a major collection action shortly after the treatment period ends. Depending on the state in which you live, your home, savings or other personal property can be attached to offset the unpaid medical bills.
Even if you do have insurance, the financial risk of co-pays, large deductibles and uncovered treatment can be significant. There are instances in which out of network physicians are brought in during any procedure without the knowledge of the patient or their approval. Some policies cover only a small portion of these charges. Although the Affordable Care Act requires insurers to pay these charges, there have been instances in which portions of what should have been covered was not.
What happens if you obtain medical treatment which costs tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars and your insurer rejects the claim because of an unmet deductible, a co-pay, an out of network physician, or for a treatment or medicine that is not approved? Who pays the doctor and the hospital? If there is no insurance or the amount is limited, your doctor, hospital or other medical facility will compel you to guarantee full payment of the costs billed, less any amount actually reimbursed by your insurer. Whatever amount your insurance company does not pay will be the responsibility of the patient.
What happens when a patient cannot pay?
What happens when a large medical bill can’t be paid? Usually the result is a lawsuit filed by the hospital or a collection agency with a judgment and a lien filed against the patient’s home and accounts. In most states, a portion of the debtor’s employment earnings can be garnished. Many times before this point is reached, the patient files a personal bankruptcy to stop the wage garnishment and eliminate the medical bills and other debts. This requires forfeiting all assets including savings, real estate and equity in real estate. Some of these assets are exempt in a bankruptcy will be turned over to the court and divided among the creditors.
How Patients Protect Against These Events
Family Savings Trust
Asset protection with an expressly designed Family Savings Trust can often shelter savings from these events. A Family Savings Trust is exceptionally flexible in form and can incorporate provisions, which merge the features of many domestic arrangements within the language of the plan documents. All of your assets can be contained in the trust-but be administered by special terms appropriate for that asset.
For those concerned with protection against unforeseen medical bills, a trust can be customized to specifically to address the issue of medical expenses. The trust may be planned to hold your home, savings and brokerage accounts with the aim of shielding these assets from unexpected medical expenses. It is often designed to safeguard the tax benefits associated with the home (including the mortgage interest deduction, property taxes, and avoidance of gain on a future sale), while carrying out proper estate planning and asset protection goals for family wealth.
Finance
How Blockchain Can Boost Marketing Strategies
Blockchain is a technology that has blossomed at an incredible pace. When Bitcoin was launched, blockchain technology was restricted to cryptocurrencies. Today, more industries are exploring the benefits that come with this technology. Marketing is one of the industries that is benefiting massively from blockchain. This technology is solving major hiccups that have been facing the marketing industry.
Moreover, every business wants to establish a strong online presence in today’s highly competitive digital market. As such, businesses want to ensure that they are well prepared with their marketing strategies. This is where blockchain is coming in handy as a technology that can change the marketing and advertising industry. Blockchains can be programmed in most of the programming languages of your choice i.e. C/C++, Java, Python, Solidity, etc. If you are looking to learn these languages, you can find community recommended best programming tutorials on Hackr.io. For ex. here are the best tutorials to learn Java. To know more about Blockchain, one can always refer to several online blockchain tutorials online and get a good grip on it. Read on for more details on how blockchain can boost marketing.
Understanding Blockchain
Blockchain is comparable to a database. Blockchain comprises of multiple blocks that are linked to each other to form a chain. Each block has information stored in it. The information stored in these blocks can be shared with desired users in a peer-to-peer (P2P) network.
Blockchain is secured using cryptographic technologies to prevent unauthorized people from tampering with the data. The data stored in the blocks follows a set of algorithm based on consensus. This means that once data is stored by mutual agreement, no users are allowed to edit, delete or add data in the blocks.
Whenever a transaction is made, be it contractual agreements or exchange of information or money, the transaction is done as a block. The block has to be validated by all users within the P2P network and upon validation, a permanent digital record is established. Once done, the block is added to the chain.
The technology behind blockchain has made it fully auditable and transparent. It does not have a central point of authority and also lacks a single point of failure or control. Thus, transactions made using this technology are fully secure and transparent.
Blockchain and the Marketing Industry
Blockchain technology has changed today’s marketing industry. Here are some ways through which blockchain can boost your marketing strategies:
1. Targeting and Engaging the Right Audience
When it comes to online advertising, majority of advertisers hardly manage to target the right consumers despite having their behavioral data. Most marketers have lots of consumer data and they still pay exorbitant fees to middlemen involved in advertising. Despite doing all this, they are still unable to engage and target the right audience.
Blockchain comes in handy as an effective means of getting the right audience to see an advert. Blockchain creates a decentralized search engine where advertisers easily reach their target audience. Through blockchain, advertisers can also compensate target customers using tokens when they provide their personal data to advertisers. Every time a person clicks on an advert, they get paid. People only see the ads they indicate interest in, such that only the right audience is targeted and engaged.
2. Preventing Ad Fraud
Ad fraud is increasingly becoming a serious issue for marketers and advertisers. Paying for fake impressions and clicks is a common trend today. Therefore, ad fraud distorts analytical data and this affects marketing strategies and decisions.
Blockchain technology comes in to display clicks in advertising platforms in real time. It also assists marketers through renting out their advertising platforms and attracting quality traffic. This way, clicks are authenticated, thereby preventing ad fraud.
3. Creating Reward Systems and Loyalty Programs
Customers never forget when they are made to feel special. Loyalty programs work well with sales for they make customers feel special. Blockchain can be used to create an unforgettable experience for customers. Gift cards can be attached on blockchain, thereby creating a safe platform for maintaining and issuing loyalty programs and gift cards.
If customers accumulate gift cards and are unable to redeem or use them, they will have a negative experience about the brand. With blockchain, gift cards can be converted into digital wallets or coins, making it easier for customers to use or redeem them. Moreover, different gift cards and coupons can be combined and redeemed in one transaction. This concept can save marketers thousands of dollars in their marketing strategies.
4. Crowdsourcing and Data Collection
Good data is extremely powerful to marketers. Despite having dozens of marketing tools and trying out different marketing strategies, most marketers are still unable to get accurate and quality customer data. It is only customers themselves who can provide accurate data.
But how would a marketer get customers to share their data? This is where crowdsourcing and blockchain comes in handy as a way of encouraging customers to share their data. In return, they get some compensation, making it a win-win situation for both parties. This way, the data obtained is highly relevant and authentic.
5. Decentralizing E-Commerce
Blockchain is decentralizing how consumers buy things online. The technology can be used by marketers to create decentralized marketplaces where traders can sell their products or services directly to consumers without the need to use expensive third-party platforms.
6. Influencer marketing
Consumers tend to believe what other consumers say about a brand rather than what a marketer asserts. Blockchain is making it possible to take advantage of influencer marketing. Through blockchain technology, marketers can be able to authenticate the identity of influencers, validate their followers and get a guarantee on their investment.
7. Eliminating the Need for Middlemen
Marketing involves finances and this means transacting through banks. Blockchain technology comes with digital wallets and eliminates the need to carry out transactions through banks. Blockchain ensures that transactions run smoothly and reduces the costs involved in transacting through banks that act as middlemen.
As competition in the digital world continues to grow, marketers have to look for innovating ways to boost their marketing strategies. Blockchain technology has proven to be a great tool that can boost marketing strategies. Even though this technology is still new in the marketing world, it is already becoming a reliable alternative to other marketing tools such as Google ad banners and pay-per-click. Extracting its full potential can surely benefit markets by creating a transparent, authentic and secure customer experience.
Finance
What a Tsunami Risk Has in Common With a Nuclear War Threat
Insights from the Flood Insurance Specialists
There’s a war of words between the US president and the dictator of North Korea and it does not seem to bode well for America. As the evil ‘rocket man’ threatens to use nuclear force against the United States, the associated island located closest to the source is getting nervous.
The jittery feeling appears to be underscored by the government big wigs. “Get prepared,” they tell residents on the Pacific shoreline.
How exactly does one prepare oneself for an epic attack promised by someone who is intent on destruction? Officials cite a tsunami as the example.
The Pacific coast is no stranger to the fear of a tsunami. In the year 1957, in fact, what is referred as a ‘distant-source’ tsunami was generated in the region by an earthquake that occurred 2,100 miles away!
Insurance suppliers say the devastating results were five million dollars of property, auto and home damages.
In hindsight to that terrible event, emergency responders have devised a plan to minimize risks. The same plan officials now say residents should use if, Heaven Forbid, residents face a standoff with nuclear arsenal.
Here are the important steps to take if a tsunami or a nuclear threat looms.
• Learn about the risk at hand. Reach out to emergency groups for any information they can provide. Find out how much higher your street is to sea level and learn how far away your street is to the coastline and any other high-risk spots.
• Tourists should speak to hotel or motel personnel about risks and evacuation travel routes.
• Devise your own evacuation strategy by planning an escape route that takes you at least one hundred feet away from your residence – or in an upward direction that is two miles inland from the coast – or as further away as you can make it. Your plan should include escaping by foot within fifteen minutes from start time of evacuation. Follow any evacuation routes that have been officially posted along the way to safe shelters.
• Perform evacuation drills with your family during key times: day, night and during inclement weather.
• Confer with an experienced independent insurance agency in regard to flood coverage because your standard homeowner’s policy does not carry it.
• Keep posted about warnings and watching via the radio and social media.
• Sit your family down to discuss what to expect and make a plan in the event family members become separated.
• Fill your emergency kit with essentials such as an adequate supply of bottled water, non-perishable food items, medicine, flashlight, radio and other necessary things. Place your kit by the door so you can grab it quickly in the event of an emergency.
