Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time: What Should You Know About This August 26 Release On Netflix?

“Me Time” is an American movie, which will release in August 2022. This movie is going to premiere exclusively on the Netflix OTT platform. The movie will be fully in American English. The director, as well as the writer of the movie, is John Hamburg. He has also directed several blockbuster movies previously in his career like “Why Him?”, “Zoolander”, “Night School” etc.

John Hamburg mainly directs comedy genre movies. And this movie is also of the same genre. In this movie, we will see the duo of Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart. This will be the first time they are working together. Both of the actors have previously worked in slapstick comedy genres only.

Release Date

Earlier the production planned to release the movie in theaters on August 12, 2022, but Netflix purchased the movie rights in April 2022. And now the movie is ready to release worldwide on the Netflix OTT platform on August 26, 2022. This release was also changed because of Kevin Hart’s contract with Netflix. This movie is his fourth movie in the year 2022 with Netflix.

Release Time

The shooting of the movie was completed in August 2021. And now the movie is set to be released on August 26 2022 only on Netflix. This is the official release date announced by the Netflix productions. The production company of this film is Hartbeat productions, owned by Kevin Hart. The expected time of the release will be on Friday at midnight Pacific time and 3:00 am Eastern time on the platform.

Cast

The main cast of the film includes Kevin Hart playing the role of Sonny, a protagonist, Mark Wahlberg playing the role of Hart’s old friend, Regina Hall playing the role of Kevin Hart’s wife. The names of the characters Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall are yet to disclose.

Many more characters in the main lead are Tahj Mowry named Kabir in the movie, Carlo Rota named Alberto in the movie, Jimmy O. Yang, and Luis Gerardo Mendez. Others are Melanie Minichino as Azul, Thomas Ochoa as Dani, Deborah S. Craig as Bethany, Sandra Rosko as a Stripper in the club, Kieran Roberts as Ibrahim, and many more.

This movie contained a fresh plot that highlights a man, who is a father and does home chores like taking care of children, taking care of the house. And according to the patriarchal society this man does nothing as doing home chores is a job of women, not men. But he smashes all the norms and the ideology of the society. The twist that made the story whole flipped comes when one night, he goes away from his house to meet his old friend and do some fun. And that night changed their perspective on life and their future.

The first half of the story is repeated so many times in the movies and is just an old topic. But the second half of the story is freshly designed with twists and turns. The movie is somewhat a mixture of both emotional and comedy.

