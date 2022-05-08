News
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time: What Should You Know About This August 26 Release On Netflix?
“Me Time” is an American movie, which will release in August 2022. This movie is going to premiere exclusively on the Netflix OTT platform. The movie will be fully in American English. The director, as well as the writer of the movie, is John Hamburg. He has also directed several blockbuster movies previously in his career like “Why Him?”, “Zoolander”, “Night School” etc.
John Hamburg mainly directs comedy genre movies. And this movie is also of the same genre. In this movie, we will see the duo of Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart. This will be the first time they are working together. Both of the actors have previously worked in slapstick comedy genres only.
Release Date
Earlier the production planned to release the movie in theaters on August 12, 2022, but Netflix purchased the movie rights in April 2022. And now the movie is ready to release worldwide on the Netflix OTT platform on August 26, 2022. This release was also changed because of Kevin Hart’s contract with Netflix. This movie is his fourth movie in the year 2022 with Netflix.
Release Time
The shooting of the movie was completed in August 2021. And now the movie is set to be released on August 26 2022 only on Netflix. This is the official release date announced by the Netflix productions. The production company of this film is Hartbeat productions, owned by Kevin Hart. The expected time of the release will be on Friday at midnight Pacific time and 3:00 am Eastern time on the platform.
Cast
The main cast of the film includes Kevin Hart playing the role of Sonny, a protagonist, Mark Wahlberg playing the role of Hart’s old friend, Regina Hall playing the role of Kevin Hart’s wife. The names of the characters Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall are yet to disclose.
Many more characters in the main lead are Tahj Mowry named Kabir in the movie, Carlo Rota named Alberto in the movie, Jimmy O. Yang, and Luis Gerardo Mendez. Others are Melanie Minichino as Azul, Thomas Ochoa as Dani, Deborah S. Craig as Bethany, Sandra Rosko as a Stripper in the club, Kieran Roberts as Ibrahim, and many more.
This movie contained a fresh plot that highlights a man, who is a father and does home chores like taking care of children, taking care of the house. And according to the patriarchal society this man does nothing as doing home chores is a job of women, not men. But he smashes all the norms and the ideology of the society. The twist that made the story whole flipped comes when one night, he goes away from his house to meet his old friend and do some fun. And that night changed their perspective on life and their future.
The first half of the story is repeated so many times in the movies and is just an old topic. But the second half of the story is freshly designed with twists and turns. The movie is somewhat a mixture of both emotional and comedy.
The post Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time: What Should You Know About This August 26 Release On Netflix? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Shortlisted Candidates Under Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj | Check Here Full List
Shortlisted Candidates Under Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj | Check Here Full List
Interview Notice for the post of State Project Manager (PIA Coordination & Development) on contract basis in Himayat Mission, JKRLM, Jammu under Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj, vide Advertisement No. COO/JKSRLM/HMT/03/2017 Dated 11.02.2021-reg.
The interview of the following eligible candidates for (01) post of State Project Manager (PIA Coordination & Development) on contract basis in Himayat Mission Management Unit, JKRLM, Jammu (DDU-GKY), notified vide Advertisement Notice No.COO/JKSRLM/HMT/03/2017 Dated 11.02.2021 shall be held at Himayat Mission Management Unit Office at 16 A/D, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu as per following schedule.
Download Notification Here
The post Shortlisted Candidates Under Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj | Check Here Full List appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Apply Now
Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out @joinindianarmy.nic.in
Military Nursing Service 2022: Indian Army has published the notification for the recruitment of candidates through 4 years B.Sc Nursing Course. This year, the candidates who are interested to apply for MNS Course should appear for NEET (UG) 2022. On successful completion of Nursing Training (4 years), the candidates will be granted Permanent/Short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service, under the Terms and Conditions laid down for grant of such Commission.
Candidates can apply online on joinindianarmy.nic.in from 11 May to 31 May 2022.
The candidates can check the details on the official PDF below:
Indian Army MNS 2022 Important Dates
Starting Date of online application submission for Military Nursing Service 2022: 11 May 2022
Last date for submission of online application for Military Nursing Service 2022: 31 May 2022
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022
Female candidates who are unmarried/divorcee/legally separated/widow without encumbrances.
Nationality – Citizen of India
Educational Qualification:
Indian Army MNS Notification
Candidates must have passed in the first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent (12 Years schooling) examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from a Statutory / Recognized Board /University/ Examination Body. Candidates who will be appearing for the final year of qualifying examination during the current academic session may also apply provisionally qualified in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] 2022].
Physical Eligibility: (Expected)
Height:
General 148 cm
Reserved Categories 153 cm
Age Limit:
Date of Birth Born between 01 Oct 1997 and 30 Sep 2005 (both days inclusive).
Selection Process for Indian Army B.Sc Nursing Course 2022 (Expected)
The shortlisted candidates based on merit of NEET (UG) score will be called for an Objective Computer Based Test (CBT) of General Intelligence and General English (ToGIGE) of 80 marks. Thereafter, the candidates will be subjected to a Psychological Assessment Test (PAT), Interview and Medical Examination at a designated venue.
The final selection will be based on:
Combined merit of NEET (UG) 2022 score
CBT
Interview, subject to medical fitness.
How to Apply for Indian Army MNS 2022 ? (Expected)
Go to the official website of the Indian Army
Click on the online application link given on the homepage
Enter your details
Now, submit your application
Application Fee:
Rs. 200/- (No fee for SC/ST) by online mode only
The post Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Apply Now appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
With record budget surplus, Minnesota lawmakers disagree on how to cut taxes
A rate cut, more tax credits, even “Walz checks” — Minnesota’s politically divided Legislature has lots of different ideas on how to return some of the state’s record $9.25 billion budget surplus.
With just two weeks left in the legislative session, there are still three competing, and vastly different, tax plans at the Capitol. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, the Republican-led Senate and the DFL-controlled House hope to find common ground.
It will be tough. Bipartisan deals are always a challenge and this is an election year, so the politics are ratcheted up more than usual. All those involved will face an increasingly hard-to-predict electorate in November.
But there’s hope. Lawmakers have already found a deal on some big items, including extending a program that keeps health insurance rates down by helping insurers cover their sickest patients. They’ve also agreed to send frontline workers $500 billion in “hero pay” and replenish the $2.7 billion spent from the unemployment insurance trust fund.
That means there’s a chance the three sides could find a way to meet in the middle on tax changes. Here’s a look at the key points of each plan:
‘WALZ CHECKS,’ CREDITS
The centerpiece of Gov. Walz’s tax plan is rebates for taxpayers he’s calling “Walz checks.” Individuals would get $500 and couples $1,000.
The rebates would be limited to individuals making less than $164,400 and couples who earn less than $273,470. About 2.8 million Minnesota households would receive a rebate check.
Those checks alone would cost a little more than $2 billion. It is one-time money, so there’s not an ongoing impact on revenue.
Walz is also proposing increasing certain tax credits for middle-income families for things like education and child care. His changes would also limit some taxes on construction projects for governments and non-profit organizations.
Altogether, Walz’s plan would have an impact of about $2.3 billion on the current state budget that expires in June 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue. In coming years, there would also be an estimated $254 million annual decline in revenue.
GOP RATE CUT
The focus of Senate Republicans is to cut tax rates permanently.
They want to lower the state’s first tax bracket from 5.35 percent to 2.8 percent. Doing so would cost about $2.8 billion next year and tax revenue would fall by roughly $2 billion a year after that.
The first tier tax rate, currently 5.35 percent, hits a worker’s first $20,525 of income and a family’s first $41,050. The state Department of Revenue estimates about 2.4 million households would save an average of about $759 a year.
The GOP has also proposed eliminating state taxes on Social Security income. The change would cost $510 million next year and reduce revenue by about $550 million a year going forward.
Revenue department estimates say about 407,000 tax returns would be impacted by the change with an average savings of $1,253.
The Senate plan would cost a total of about $3.4 billion in the current budget year and revenues would drop by an estimated $2.5 billion annually, according to a state analysis.
DFL TARGETED CREDITS
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party members who control the Minnesota House want to increase a mix of tax rebates and credits that largely benefit middle- and lower-income families.
There are dozens of changes to credits in the DFLers’ plans. One of the biggest is increasing the child care credit to $3,000 for kids under 5 with a $7,500 cap. Doing so would cost $183 million next year and about $188 million annually in coming years.
Roughly 186,000 households would be eligible and save an average of about $1,282.
There are also changes and an expansion of the renters’ credit at a cost of $373 million next year and about $150 million a year after that. House fiscal analysts estimate 156,000 more renters would be eligible after the changes.
The DFL plan has improved credits for education expenses, a one-time child tax credit rebate and write-offs for those who received unemployment. It expands property tax refunds for some homeowners.
Finally, the proposal lowers taxes on Social Security income by increasing how much taxpayers can write off. Doing so costs $114 million next year and revenue would drop about $132 million annually.
The revenue department estimates changes to Social Security taxes would impact about 244,000 tax returns and save an average of $467.
In all, the House plan would cost about $1.6 billion next year and revenue would drop by about $800 million a year going forward, according to the House fiscal analysis.
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time: What Should You Know About This August 26 Release On Netflix?
Best Business Loans Info: Why Online Lenders Are the Best Place to Search for Business Funding
Business For Sale Contracts: Understanding the Agreement to Purchase
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 08
Getting Small Business Grants – Free Money For Your Start-up, and Never Repay!
Shortlisted Candidates Under Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj | Check Here Full List
How to Sell Your Screenplay – Rewriting and Query Letter Submissions
Retirement Success Equals Multiple Sources Of Income
Why Should You Buy a Lexus?
Kroger Personal Finance – Is Kroger Finance Right For You?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
News1 day ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion