Finance
Learn Foreign Exchange Trading – Forex Trading the Easy Way
Foreign Exchange trading, or the “Forex” market, is the largest financial market in the world. The Forex market is thirty times larger than all of the U.S. equity markets combined. Many people are not familiar with Forex trading, but it’s actually quite simple and easy to understand once you learn the basic principles.
Learning the basics of Foreign Exchange trading does not have to be difficult.
The purpose of this article is to introduce you to the Foreign Exchange market, equip you with the right knowledge, and provide you with the tools you will need to be a successful Forex trader.
At first, Forex can seem confusing and intimidating. But really what we are talking about is money, here and trading the many different global currencies.
The Forex market is a market place in which currencies are bought and sold. The Forex market is different from the stock exchange market because in it currencies are being traded, whereas in the stock market it is bonds or stocks that are traded.
Here are the three most common terms that you will encounter in the foreign exchange market:
1. RATE – the current price of a currency.
2. SELL PRICE – the amount in which traders could sell their currency.
3. BUY PRICE – the amount in which traders could buy a certain currency.
Another good thing about the foreign exchange market is its accessibility.
Nowadays, almost anyone in the world can trade Forex, since the market is global. Even if you don’t live in the main trading hub, cities of London, New York and Tokyo, you can trade Forex from anywhere in the world using the Internet.
Access to Forex market trading online is very simple to set up. Many broker websites offer a Forex trading platform to download when you create your account, enabling you to start trading almost immediately.
Once you start your trading career, you will soon learn the jargon for different currencies such as Cable, Greenback, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Figure, Yard and Swissie. Before long, you’ll eventually learn and pick up all of the insider terms and start sounding like a real trader!
Now that you are armed with some basic knowledge, the next step is to get further information and education about how to trade in the foreign exchange market.
One excellent way of learning foreign exchange trading is to enroll in a Forex Trading Course. Most online courses are comprised of multiple detailed tutorials on various strategies that will teach you how to be a successful trader.
Another way to easily learn foreign exchange trading is to buy and read books on Forex trading.
You could purchase physical books in bookstores or from Amazon, purchase and download e-books on Forex trading from the Internet. Be sure to look first for authors that are well respected and have good user reviews.
Possibly the very best way to learn foreign exchange trading is by ‘paper trading’ using a virtual or demo account with an online Forex broker.
Many broker firms allow you to open a practice account without charge or requiring you to put money in your trading account.
Practice accounts function exactly as a real account does, with a virtual dollar balance that you can ‘trade’, and access to live Forex market prices, charts and news. A practice account will allow you to place practice trades and will assume or calculate what your profit or loss would be on each trade, if it had been a real trade.
Once you get the hang of trading using your practice account, and are achieving consistent profits, you can add funds to your account and start to learn foreign exchange trading with real money.
Finance
Cartomancy Seven Packs Layout; Tarot Reading With Playing Cards
Cartomancy is the art of fortune telling done with a normal Playing Card deck. The commonest form of reading in Cartomancy is the Seven packs, or Seven triplets layout. Learn how this spread is dealt, and what is says about a clients future.
Cartomancy roots in Tarot
Just as Tarot reading predates Cartomancy, the Tarot deck with its ornate Major Arcana and beautiful illustrations came long before the common playing card deck. Tarot decks were usually lovingly crafted by hand, the works of skilled artist. Playing cards were rough and simple, designed for common use and to be mass produced for everyone to have. With the Major Arcana discarded, and the court cards reduced from four per suit to three, playing cards were simply produced and became a common household pastime. But, people still wanted the ability to perform divination and read fortunes with these new cards. Readers developed a system based on the suits, derived from their Tarot readings. These traditions were passed down orally until early printers collected them, and printed simple charts of meanings to sell with their new decks.
The Seven Packs Layout
This spread, also known as the seven triples layout is dealt as follows. First a client card is chosen for the subject of the reading; either a King or Queen card, and placed in the center before the reader. Next, the remaining cards, less the Jokers, are shuffled and cut by the client. Then, the first (21) cards are dealt out in a fan shape, making seven hands or piles of three cards each. The hands are dealt one card at a time from left to right, with three hands to the left of the client card, one hand right above the card, and the last three hands fanned to the right of the client card. Each stack of three cards is then turned over and examined as a group from left to right. The three card groups are considered both individually, and also in combinations with each other to determine the reading for that particular stack.
Pack positions and their Meaning
The seven hands or packs each speak to a particular facet of the clients reading. They are read from left to right facing the client card, just as they were dealt. The first pack describes the personality and state of mind of the client. These cards should be interpreted in terms of current influences that are shaping the clients general thoughts. The second pack gives us information about the clients family and home life, or lack of one. This describes affects on those around the client, and how they interact with them. The third hand pertains to the clients present desires and aspirations; this tells us what their immediate goals are. The fourth hand, dealt immediately above the client card foretells the clients hopes and expectations. This tells us what they wish for and what they believe will happen. The fifth hand, just to the right of center, represents the unexpected in the clients reading. This can be people, events, money, or troubles. The one certainty is that this deck describes things not looked for by the client. The sixth hand foretells the clients immediate future. This deck will foretell events which will happen in a matter of days; certainly within the next month or so. The seventh and last deck foretells the clients more distant future. This triple will reveal something which will occur within the next year or so. It frequently predicts some resolution of the unexpected factors foretold in deck five.
Conclusion
Cartomancy enables us to take a common playing card deck and perform fortune telling for our friends and ourselves. It is simple to learn, and can be done almost anywhere with excellent results.
Finance
How to Calculate Liquidation Preference in a Startup Business Venture Capital Financing Term Sheet
What is liquidation preference?
Liquidation preference refers to preferred shareholders’ rights to receive a certain amount for the preferred shares they hold in preference to common shareholders in the event that the company goes into liquidation.
The scope of liquidation preference varies between different term sheets. Some may be extremely favorable to investors, some may be less. However, the purpose of liquidation preference is such that in the event a company goes into liquidation, preferred shareholders will always get something back for their preferred shares before common shareholders get anything. In other words, they will always get more than common shareholders. It is possible that common shareholders will get nothing if the company does not even have enough assets to settle the preference amount.
Example A:
Venture Tech Ltd. has 5,000,000 common shares outstanding.
In a Series A financing, Investors A invests $2,000,000 in return for 2,500,000 Series A Preferred Shares (i.e., purchase price per share = $0.8).
The term sheet of this Series A round provides that:
In the event of a liquidation event, the preferred shareholders will be entitled to receive in preference to common shareholders an amount equal to 2 times the purchase price per share, plus declared and unpaid dividends (the “Initial Payment”). After the Initial Payment has been made in full, any assets remaining shall be distributed to the preferred shareholders (on an as-converted basis) and common shareholders on a pro rata basis.
NOW, Venture Tech Ltd. goes into liquidation and the sale price is US$6 million.
Assuming no declared and unpaid dividends, and all other senior debts, e.g., employees’ wages, secured debts, etc., have all been settled:
How much will the preferred shareholders get?
They first get US$0.8 x 2 = US$1.6 for every preferred shares they hold.
Therefore, the Initial Payment is US$1.6 x 2.5 million = US$4 million.
This gives US$2 million ($6 – $4 million) remaining, which shall be distributed to the preferred shareholders and common shareholders on a pro rata basis.
Therefore, preferred shareholders will get a further US$2 million x 2.5 / 7.5 = US$666,666.
I.e., a total of US$4,666.666.
The common shareholders will get a total of US$2 million x 4 / 7.5 = US$1.333,333.
Total = US$4,666,666 + US$1,333,333 = US$6 million
Example B:
Following example A above, let’s say this time the sale price is US$10 million.
They will get a total of $4 million (the Initial Payment) + $6 million x 2.5 / 7.5 = $6 million
The common shareholders will get a total of $4 million.
Example C (company favored):
Let’s give it a twist. This time everything is the same as above except that the total amount the preferred shareholders will get for each preferred share they hold is capped at 4 times the purchase price per share.
In other words, they first get 2 times the purchase price per share in preference to common shareholders (i.e., the Initial Payment as in Example A and B). All remaining assets will then be distributed among them and common shareholders until the preferred shareholders have received 4 times the purchase price per share (plus unpaid but declared payment, and the Initial Payment). All remaining assets thereafter will be distributed among all common shareholders on a pro rata basis.
NOW, let’s do the math:
Putting aside the sale price, since the maximum total amount the preferred shareholders can get is capped at 4 times the purchase price per price, they in any event will get no more than 4 x $2 million = $8 million (however high the sale price may be).
What is the break even point for the sale price?
Let y be the break even sale price:
(y – 4) (2.5 / 7.5) = 8 – 4
y = 16
Therefore, the break even sale price is US$16 million.
Therefore, the sale price must be at least US$16 million for the preferred shareholders to get US$8 million. If the sale price exceeds US$16 million, they will still get only US8 million, since the maximum amount they can get is capped.
That’s why by setting a cap on the liquidation amount the preferred shareholders can get is company-favored.
Finance
Top 5 Benefits of ATM Placement in Retail
An ATM placement can make a great deal of a difference to a retail business in a plethora of ways. Here are the top five benefits of installing an ATM in retail and how it can improve the performance of a business in terms of sales, customers, competition,and profits.
1. Pulls Customers like a Magnet
Merchants are bound to pull potential customers like a magnet with ATM’s placed in retail locations and advertised properly. Many customers today prefer cash transactions over credit cards mostly because of the increasing number of cyber-crime cases. However, carrying cash all the time is often not feasible. So, many buyers prefer to draw money through ATM at the time of purchase. Having an ATM inside a store, can attract as well as facilitate cash buyers.
Studies show that when prospects enter the store to use the ATM machine, they are most likely to spend up to 25 percent of the cash withdrawal at the same store where the ATM is placed. This means that ATM placement will not only increase foot traffic but will also increase sales.
2. More Revenues and Profits
Another great benefit of installing an ATM in a retail store is that it acts as a revenue driver. Not only through sales but, through many other ways too. For example, a merchant would already know the fees that the customer has to pay for credit or debit card purchases. This fee is variable on total purchase price. Though it is small, it adds up. However, cash only transactions with an installed ATM would eliminate card fees thereby improving profit margin.
The merchant can set a transaction fee on the ATM to charge customers when they draw money. This fee goes directly to the retail owner, providing an additional stream of revenues.
3. Gain a Competitive Edge
The retail industry is booming and growing overly competitive. To stay ahead of the competition, retail must deliver excellent shopping experiences and services to customers. With an ATM placement, retail can cater to more customers as some may want to use the ATM as they may not have cash in hand to make purchase. So, instead of leaving the store to draw money, they can easily make transaction within the store and buy their desired products with ease.
4. No Risk to Customers
The increasing number of cases related to money snatching from ATM users and even ATM thefts is alarming. However, an ATM inside a store, customers can easily withdraw money from the machine without any risk. This most certainly contributes to a great customer shopping experience as customers get to make cash transactions and shop without any worries, stress or risk. They have the peace of mind that they will not be robbed. And that is what customers want. They want to enjoy a stress-free shopping experience which gives them the flexibility, the power, and the convenience to select their choice of payment mode.
5. Happy Customers Means More Business
Having an ATM installed in retail, business are giving customers the convenience to select their choice of payment mode. This convenience translates into happy customers. And statistics show that on average, happy customers tell approximately 9 people about their experiences with a company. This helps find new customers and sell more to existing customers.
Good customer experience further helps in creating buzz. Studies show that most people would like to share their good and bad experiences with a business online through tweets, Facebook and online reviews. This exposure is great for a retail business because 81 percent of the US population uses social networks translating into 207 million people.
