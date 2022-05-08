Loons collapse late in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati

Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath insisted little-used attacker Adrien Hunou would get a chance this season. That opportunity came Saturday, and the French forward did not make the most of it.

With forwards Robin Lod and Luis Amarilla out ill, Hunou made his first MLS start of the season, but was subbed out after a mostly ineffectual 57-minute shift.

FC Cincinnati’s top goal scorer Brandon Vasquez did his part, scoring in the third minutes of stoppage time for a 1-0 win at night at Allianz Field.

Minnesota (4-4-2) has now dropped points in half of its home games this season. Wins over Chicago, Colorado and San Jose are offset by a losses to Seattle, Cincinnati and a draw with Nashville.

Cincinnati (5-5-1) played a back-five defense that Minnesota struggled to break through.

Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made five saves to keep Minnesota in it.

The Loons were 3-0 vs. Cincinnati in MLS games since 2019, but with two wins over struggling Toronto FC in the last week, Cincy has now won three MLS games in a row since joining the league in 2019.

Hunou, Minnesota’s most expensive player at $2.5 million in 2021, had played 20 total minutes in four games and didn’t play in five other games. During the lull with the first team, he played for MNUFC2, the club’s developmental team, starting, score in a 45-minute tuneup against Colorado Rapids 2 on April 17.

Four days later in the U.S. Open Cup, Hunou started, scored a goal and had four shots on target in his 86-minute shift in the 2-0 win over USL League One club Forward Madison.

In his start, Hunou had one scoring chance in the first half, but his first touch let him down on Abu Danladi’s cross, which allowed Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund to block the shot.

Cincinnati was without Brenner Souza da Silva due to a back injury. The Brazilian striker, who was acquired on a $13 million transfer fee and was paid $1.76 million in 2021, has not scored in 362 minutes this season.

A lack of goals from expensive attackers left a gaping hole for most of Saturday.

Minnesota controlled the play for the opening 15 minutes, but in the next five Cincinnati had the two best scoring chances, with Clair needing to make a lunging save on Dominique Badji and Brandon Vazquez with a shot off the post. St. Clair also kept Badji’s shot from squirting underneath him in the 43rd minutes to keep it scoreless.

The Loons had 70 percent possession, with five crosses, two corners and a couple Emanuel Reynoso free kicks, but Cincinnati’s back five proved hard to break through.

Benefitting from a clever through ball by Emanuel Reynoso, Bongi Hlongwane was behind the Cincinnati defense, but didn’t pull the trigger fast enough.

In the first half, Hunou had an expected goals of 0.15 and Hlongwane was 0.16. St. Clair had a x-goals against of 0.72.

BRIEFLY

Amarila and his wife Silvi gave birth to their first child, a son named Luca on Saturday. Luis started to feel sick before he left Friday’s training session to be with Silvi, who had gone into labor. … … MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard spent part of the game standing with the diehard supporters in The Wonderwall on Saturday. … Niko Hansen made his first MLS appearance on Saturday. He subbed on for Bongi Hlongwane in the 63rd minute.