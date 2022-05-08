News
Loons collapse late in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati
Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath insisted little-used attacker Adrien Hunou would get a chance this season. That opportunity came Saturday, and the French forward did not make the most of it.
With forwards Robin Lod and Luis Amarilla out ill, Hunou made his first MLS start of the season, but was subbed out after a mostly ineffectual 57-minute shift.
FC Cincinnati’s top goal scorer Brandon Vasquez did his part, scoring in the third minutes of stoppage time for a 1-0 win at night at Allianz Field.
Minnesota (4-4-2) has now dropped points in half of its home games this season. Wins over Chicago, Colorado and San Jose are offset by a losses to Seattle, Cincinnati and a draw with Nashville.
Cincinnati (5-5-1) played a back-five defense that Minnesota struggled to break through.
Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made five saves to keep Minnesota in it.
The Loons were 3-0 vs. Cincinnati in MLS games since 2019, but with two wins over struggling Toronto FC in the last week, Cincy has now won three MLS games in a row since joining the league in 2019.
Hunou, Minnesota’s most expensive player at $2.5 million in 2021, had played 20 total minutes in four games and didn’t play in five other games. During the lull with the first team, he played for MNUFC2, the club’s developmental team, starting, score in a 45-minute tuneup against Colorado Rapids 2 on April 17.
Four days later in the U.S. Open Cup, Hunou started, scored a goal and had four shots on target in his 86-minute shift in the 2-0 win over USL League One club Forward Madison.
Coming into Saturday, he had played 20 total minutes in four games and did not play in five other MLS games.
In his start, Hunou had one scoring chance in the first half, but his first touch let him down on Abu Danladi’s cross, which allowed Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund to block the shot.
Cincinnati was without Brenner Souza da Silva due to a back injury. The Brazilian striker, who was acquired on a $13 million transfer fee and was paid $1.76 million in 2021, has not scored in 362 minutes this season.
A lack of goals from expensive attackers left a gaping hole for most of Saturday.
Minnesota controlled the play for the opening 15 minutes, but in the next five Cincinnati had the two best scoring chances, with Clair needing to make a lunging save on Dominique Badji and Brandon Vazquez with a shot off the post. St. Clair also kept Badji’s shot from squirting underneath him in the 43rd minutes to keep it scoreless.
The Loons had 70 percent possession, with five crosses, two corners and a couple Emanuel Reynoso free kicks, but Cincinnati’s back five proved hard to break through.
Benefitting from a clever through ball by Emanuel Reynoso, Bongi Hlongwane was behind the Cincinnati defense, but didn’t pull the trigger fast enough.
In the first half, Hunou had an expected goals of 0.15 and Hlongwane was 0.16. St. Clair had a x-goals against of 0.72.
BRIEFLY
Amarila and his wife Silvi gave birth to their first child, a son named Luca on Saturday. Luis started to feel sick before he left Friday’s training session to be with Silvi, who had gone into labor. … … MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard spent part of the game standing with the diehard supporters in The Wonderwall on Saturday. … Niko Hansen made his first MLS appearance on Saturday. He subbed on for Bongi Hlongwane in the 63rd minute.
News
Chicago White Sox return to .500, rallying late to beat the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings for their 5th straight win
It’s the type of win teams remember when building a successful season.
The Chicago White Sox were down but not out Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Trailing by a run entering the ninth, the White Sox rallied to tie the game. They went ahead in the 10th with RBI hits by José Abreu and Luis Robert and held on for an impressive 3-1 comeback victory in front of 33,026.
“We had a really rough April and to win this kind of game gives us hope,” Robert said through an interpreter. “Our hope is up, our confidence is up. Everything is up.”
The White Sox were down 1-0 going into the ninth. Jake Burger walked and Adam Engel doubled, giving them runners on second and third with no outs. Burger scored on second baseman Leury García’s sacrifice fly to right.
Robert made a nice play running down Christian Vázquez’s hit in the gap in the bottom of the ninth, limiting him to a double and making Jackie Bradley Jr. stop at third.
“As soon as I saw the ball hit, I knew it was a fast runner on first so I did my best to get to the ball and get it back to the field,” Robert said.
The hit gave the Red Sox runners on second and third with one out. But Reynaldo López struck out Bobby Dalbec looking and Trevor Story popped out to García.
“I tried to calm down and relax and tried to make a pitch so I could get out of it,” López said through an interpreter.
AJ Pollock began the 10th at second and Abreu drove him home with a double, his second hit of the game. Robert followed with an RBI single, making it 3-1.
“My mentality was try to move Abreu to third base and I got lucky and got a base hit and found a hole,” Robert said.
Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect 10th for his ninth save as the White Sox won their fifth straight.
“It was one of those games you need to battle,” Sox starter Dylan Cease said. “To do it late shows we didn’t give up and we fought to the end and got it done.”
The Sox went 8-12 in April but have rebounded early in May to return to .500 (13-13).
“After a bad month, to win these games playing the way we have been playing with pitching, defense, hitting at the right moment, it’s something we need as a team,” López said.
Starting pitching was the story early with Cease allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings. He exited after throwing 101 pitches.
“I was mixing pretty well,” he said. “I wasn’t the sharpest with my command but I was able to mix and grind and keep us in it.”
Cease’s outing was the latest successful start for the White Sox. Coming in, White Sox starters had a 2.51 ERA with a .197 opponents average and 65 strikeouts in the last 11 games. They allowed 16 earned runs in 57⅓ innings in that time.
More pitching depth could be on the way during this stretch of 18 games in 17 days with veteran Johnny Cueto continuing to work at Triple-A Charlotte.
Dallas Keuchel, Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito are the probable pitchers for the next three games. Wednesday’s starter is to be determined, with Vince Velasquez — who has been impressive winning his last two starts — and Cueto among the options.
Saturday the starter and relievers came through, along with some late clutch at-bats to give the White Sox a standout victory.
“There was so many key moments because it was such a close game,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “The biggest impression I got was we really worked to win that game. (The Red Sox) did too, but we were really working to win and we got rewarded.
“All game long we kept trying to push and (Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta) shut us out. We kept pushing and (had) that late rally and the team was rewarded for trying so hard. It makes it extra special. It proves what I’ve been telling you all about them all along: heart, guts, talent.”
News
Atal Pension Yojana: Get Rs. 10,000 pension every month, Know complete details
Atal Pension Yojana: Get Rs. 10,000 pension every month, Know complete details
Government Scheme: Invest your money in this scheme, Get pension of Rs. 9250 per month, know complete scheme
Retirement planning in a government job is easy but if you are doing a job in the private sector, then post-retirement planning is very difficult for you. In such a situation, there are many government schemes through which this work can be made easy. Today we are telling you about a plan of LIC, after investing in which you can get Rs 9250 every month after retirement.
Know about PM Vaya Vandana Yojana
The name of this scheme is PM Vaya Vandana Yojana. Its maturity is in 10 years. Under this, every person whose age is more than 60 years can invest. The best thing about this scheme is that you do not need to do any kind of medical examination or other formalities in it.
In this scheme you have to deposit Rs 15 lakh and under this you are given Rs 9250 as pension every month. If you jointly invest 30 lakh rupees with your wife, then you will get 18500 rupees as pension every month.
The best thing about this scheme is that you can also take a loan against it after three years of its launch. If the policyholder dies in the middle of the plan, his/her nominee gets the total amount. So if you are also working in private sector and want to secure your future then you can invest in this scheme
The post Atal Pension Yojana: Get Rs. 10,000 pension every month, Know complete details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Gophers football adds fourth in-state lineman to its 2023 recruiting class
The Gophers football program welcomed another homegrown lineman into its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday.
Prior Lake offensive lineman Greg Johnson pledged to Minnesota. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound player had reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Air Force and a few others.
Minnesota has six total commits for next year’s class, with three other in-state linemen: Osseo’s Jerome Williams; Kasson Mantorville’s Reese Tripp and and Martin Owusu, also of Prior Lake. These four lineman rank in the top six prospects in the state, per 247sports.com.
“I’d like to thank Laker Nation as a whole for supporting me every step of the way,” Johnson wrote. “I”m beyond excited for the upcoming season and being able to play with the guys I grew up with one last time. With that being said, I’d like to announcement my commitment to continue my football and academic career at the University of Minnesota!” Johnson continued. “Go Gophers!”
