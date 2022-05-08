Finance
Maasai Mara Game Reserve: Budget Friendly Safaris
Maasai Mara Game Reserve is one of those must travel destinations. Apart from being home to many wild animals, it’s also the seventh wonder of the world.
Maasai Mara National Park is famous for the trademark annual wild beast migration. The migration involves animals arriving in thousands from the sister Serengeti National Park in Tanzania in July and leaving in November.
However, there is more to the Maasai Mara safari tours than the migration. The park is home to more than 95 species of reptiles, mammals and amphibians. Bird enthusiast can also enjoy watching the more than 400 birds species and there is a big chance you will see the big five.
The rich Maasai culture that has survived the test of time is also a scene to behold. You can get to spend the night in the traditional Maasai Mara tented camps or dance with the Maasai Morans. The Morans, have a long history with wild animals and you can learn about the source of their bravery.
Travel Options
You can choose to go on a Maasai Mara Safari holiday by air. There are two all-weather airstrips that serve the area: Kichwa Tembo and Mara Serena. They are in a region known as the Mara triangle. Here you will find some of the best lodges and camps in the Mara.
You can also visit the Mara via road and experience the thrilling terrain. They include:
- The Ngama Hills to the east characterized by leafy bushes and sandy soils. There are more sightings of the black Rhinos in this area.
- The western boundary forms from the Oloololo Escarpment and rises to a magnificent plateau
- Bordering the Mara river is the Mara Triangle characterized by acacia woodlands and lush grassland.
- Covering a large part of the reserve are the central plains characterized by boulders and scattered bushes on rolling grasslands.
A road trip to the Maasai Mara is an exhilarating adventure as you get to experience other tourist destinations in the Rift Valley, including the Thomson falls, Lake Nakuru, Hells Gate and others.
There are several tours and travels companies that offer exciting safari packages to the Mara.
4 Budget Friendly Maasai Mara Safaris
Seven By Far Tours
Seven by far Safaris is one of the unique and highly recommended tours and travels company that offers excellent packages to the Maasai Mara tented camps. The company offers a tailored seven-day visit to Kenya’s three major national parks, the Amboseli, Lake Naivasha National Park and the Maasai Mara National Parks.
Throughout the tour, you will get to camp in three of the most luxurious hotels in Kenya; Amboseli Sopa, Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort and the Olmoran Tented Camp. Olmoran is a highly rated hotel in the Maasai Mara lodges
The budget-friendly Mara Safari packages are inclusive of meals, transportations, accommodation and parking.
Australken Tours and Travel
This family run company provides customised safari packages in East Africa. They have an exciting package to the Mara through the equator. The seven-day trip takes you to Samburu, Lake Nakuru, Lake Naivasha’s Hell’s Gate and finally to the Mara.
You will explore the Samburu game reserve, visit the famous Thomson falls, Lake Nakuru, and finally land at the Mara.
The package is budget-friendly and is inclusive of accommodation, meals and parking equipment. Children under the age of 18 also get a discount.
Karibu Safaris in Kenya
The company has a budget-friendly package that offers a 6 Day tour of Kenyan. The package gives you two nights at the Mara, one night in Lake Nakuru and two nights in Amboseli.
The six-day tour is a group safari and others will join you during the safari. You can therefore book the trip with friends and travel as a team.
Classic Journeys Africa
Classic Journeys Africa is a reputable company that offers one of the most classic 4-day package inclusive of accommodation at the Maasai Mara National Reserve.
The four-day safari includes accommodation at the Loyk Mara Tented Camp, meals and game drives in a pop up roof minivan.
The safari packages to the Mara game reserve are different depending on the company and sites to see. They pick you at your hotel or airport on the first day and safely bring you back on the last day.
You can also get customised trips from most of the many tour companies that feature the Mara as a destination.
Whatever company you choose, the Masai Mara Game Reserve in Kenya will be a trip to make incredible memories. So go on, book a trip and explore this seventh wonder!
Easy Short Term Loans For Small Businesses
Let’s assume you have just started a new venture and plan to expand in the later stage. The scope of expenses is not just One Dimensional, and therefore cash flow becomes essential. The financial situation these days is a bit dicey, and starting the business venture needs money. Arranging the money from loans is possible, but it is also necessary to evaluate the reasons for securing the line of credit. The credit line should match your requirements.
Since, you are eager to acquire funds for a smaller period, one option you can consider applying is the easy Short Term loans. This credit line is convenient to obtain and can be utilised as a working capital. At least, it provides a set amount of cash that can be repaid in form of instalments. The funding at best seems perfect to tackle the small business expenses.
Banks and financial institutions offer these loans through a much traditional and hard defined approach. However, it is easy to secure Short Term loans from private lenders. The easy accessibility with instant approval is perhaps one of the reasons for these loans being popular among the entrepreneurs.
Short Term Loans for New Age Businesses
Short term loans follow an ideal approach for small businesses, who struggle to cover their basic expenses in the midst of a financial doldrums. The cash line of credit is quick, and this reduces the stress much to an extent. There is also no hurry of repaying the loan. With quick cash credit available, entrepreneurs will make decisions on procuring raw materials, arranging transportation of finished goods, clearing dues, paying rent, expanding the product line etc.
In case your business is struggling with poor credit issues, opting for a Long terms loans can certainly help in improving the credit score. As the repayment tenure spans over a period of few month, by keeping up with the payments, it will increase the score. With a much improved credit score, you now have a chance to access new loans at more favorable terms.
Higher Interest Rates are a matter of concern
The most important aspect that you look at while approaching broker is the rate of interest and the APR. And in the case of shorts term loans, the interest rate is charged on the principle amount. As the loan amount is being utilized for commercial purposes, you can expect high rate of interest. But then, it also comes down to how much amount you are looking to borrow as well as the repayment tenure? There are times, when it becomes tough to keep up with the payments, and this certainly affects your business to a serious extent. Moreover with the funding easily accessible, small business owners get in to habit of deriving the loans on a regular basis. This in turn affects the profit and the businesses end up spending more than what they actually earn.
Not all loans are meant to serve your needs and easy short terms loans are no different. Yes, it is good for entrepreneurs who are starting out, who need access to easy funds on a regular basis. But then the loans have drawbacks too and all the factors must be assessed, before making any decision on accessing the loans.
Top Second-Hand Tractor Myths Debunked
There are a lot of myths surrounding second-hand tractor purchases in farming.
Here we’ll be examining and debunking some of them.
Buying pre-used tractors is always better than buying new
No, it isn’t.
It might typically be cheaper, at least in the very short-term but in the longer term it could prove to be a financially disastrous move if you buy a used tractor that’s a “bad ‘un”. You’ll find that out when you keep sending cheques to the local repair shop after purchase.
Buying from a reputable dealer in guaranteed pre-used agricultural tractors is a different thing of course.
All used tractors are clapped-out
No, they’re not.
This is exactly the reverse of the point above. Your requirements should be expertly assessed before a decision about new verses used is made. A used tractor for a quality dealer might be an excellent fit for your requirements.
All finance deals are a rip-off
However popular and even therapeutic it might be to give the financial services sector a good verbal kicking; in fact, there are some really excellent deals out there to help you finance your purchase.
Some of those on offer from the manufacturers are particularly attractive. It is though wise to be cautious about finance deals from lenders you’ve never heard of on really old and cheap tractors.
Second hand tractors aren’t flexible enough for modern use
If you’re determined to buy a tractor that arguably should be in a museum, then that sentiment might have some justification.
However, for any tractor made by a reputable brand manufacturer and in the not too distant past, fitting buckets, cutters, lifts and various other implements shouldn’t be a problem. Of course, you should make the effort to find a maker who is known for their product’s versatility.
You can’t get insurance on old tractors
Yes, you can.
Many things might affect your premium though and age might be a relatively minor factor or not one at all – it depends a lot on your policy and your provider of cover.
You can’t get parts for second-hand tractors
This is close to one of the above myths relating to flexibility.
You most certainly can get parts for used Farm tractors providing they’re not absolutely ancient.
More important than age is your selection of manufacturer. Select a tractor made by someone that nobody’s ever heard of and you might struggle to find parts even if it’s nearly new! A more reputable manufacturer though should never be an issue in that respect.
You never know what someone else has done to the tractor in the past
Well, strictly speaking, this one might be true sometimes!
It doesn’t have to be that way though. Buy your tractor from a recognised local quality provider of agricultural equipment and you might be very pleasantly surprised to find that they have a lot of knowledge of what it’s been doing (and where) during much of its recent life.
To some extent that’s academic though. No such reputable local dealer is going to try and sell you a used tractor unless they’re 100% sure it comes up to their standards.
Free Money to Build Instant Equity – Home Repair Grants
American taxpaying homeowners who are in need of repairs or improvements to their properties may be eligible to qualify for free home repair grant money to assist in financing. In fact, it is entirely possible to obtain enough free government money to completely finance major home improvement projects, and not have to spend a single dime out of your pocket.
Government home repair grants are absolutely free of charge…
The United States government offers this remarkable funding free of charge to any and all qualifying American taxpayers who own homes or properties that are in need of repairs. There is no requirement for the recipients of this generous award funding to ever pay this money back It is virtually free government money to repair or remodel your home, simple as that.
Free money for home repairs enables you to raise your property value…
Making even the most minor repairs or improvements to your home can make all the difference in the world when it comes time to appraise your home or property. With each upgrade or improvement comes an increase in property value. Essentially, investing free home repair grant money into your home means more money for you when you sell it.
Imagine the benefits of making a profit on your own home without ever having to spend a dime, or pay back government money. If you qualify for free government home repair grants, you will in no way have any obligation to pay this money back. It is a gift from Uncle Sam that is free and clear and never requires any repayment.
