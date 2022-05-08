Finance
Making More Money and Being Successful
Making more money is the desire of most people, and these days, there are many different paths to achieve this. For an example, you can be a businessman, an investor, a skilled artist, a doctor, a carpenter, etc. Basically, you can be anything you want in life. Plus, you can learn how to make more money by doing the things that you enjoy. One of the most important things in life is to do something that you really love and are passionate about. This way you will be happy doing what you do, and then the money will come as a by product. Remember one important key element, which is “Making More Money” is to enable the freedom that we all crave in our lives.
Being successful is a lot about your perspective of yourself and your own abilities. We’ve all heard that if we want others to value us, we must first value ourselves. Being successful is supposed to be a good thing. But sometimes your life can seem harder and more complicated than it was when you were just starting out.
Having a life of success is often about learning to get past personal barriers, to ensure that you don’t ditch your personal goals (or your values on the way). So taking the first step (which is usually a simple phone call, setting up a meeting, or doing something you don’t usually do) is often critical.
Success is not a matter of working hard. In fact many of the most successful people didn’t get where they are today because they worked hard all their life, but because they worked creatively and above all because they believed in themselves. Success is often defined by the number of people that have heard about you. Make yourself known, and be heard. This simply means don’t hold back on what you want in life. Talk about it, but don’t just talk without any action. You will need to take action, and believe that what you want in life is already there.
Making more money and being successful are two things that tie together. Simply put, you can live a successful life and earn more money. However, believing in yourself, your product, and your business will be the keys to your true success. Study anyone that is successful in life, and learn how they got where they are at today. This will help you follow in their footsteps and expedite the making more money and having success in your life.
In conclusion, there are so many ways in life to make more money and live a life of abundance. However, you really need to think about something that you enjoy, and really trips your trigger. Then take action, and put your passion into motion.
Discover Affiliate Marketing Niches and Offers
When I began working online back in 2013, I discovered affiliate marketing (AM) as the surest way to start a business online. I plunged into it and after months of “hard work” wondered why I wasn’t going anywhere. What were the others doing that I wasn’t? Unknown to me, successful affiliate marketers (AMers) chose niches because internet marketing is too large a market for a newbie to succeed in.
This post is going to help you do exactly that.
# 1: What is actually a niche?
A niche is actually a small segment of a market where folks interested in something are prepared to dish out the required amount of money to acquire it. So when hunting for a particular niche, make certain that there are actually search terms folks are actually using when searching for your particular niche info so that you may be included among the best 10 search engine results pages.
# 2: What actually is the difference between a market and a niche market concept?
If we take a main category like AM and check under the titles we can easily discover a market level idea like affiliate programs.
To see if money is actually being made in this market, carry out a Google search to try to find advertisers. If you found ads, then Affiliate program (AP) is actually an interesting market.
So, if you narrow it to the two specifics of where individuals are actually spending funds as well as where there are actually search phrases folks are actually utilizing when searching for AP info, after that make use of Google AdWords KeywordToolExternal and also place in affiliate programs to receive overall suggestions concerning possible niches. If you require additional programs make use of AdWords.Google tool which can easily provide you up to 800, instead of 100 keywords the previous one gives.
Input (AP) into the search engine window on top left of the webpage and then click on search.
Get your hands on a list of a minimum of 10-20 AP associated search terms which display a reasonable number of searches per month however certainly not a lot of competition.
This can also easily offer you a number of profitable search phrases to utilize on your site as categories, in your content and also in your marketing campaigns.
Discovering profitable keyword phrases
Volume: is the average number of searches per month over the past 12 months.
Comp: is the higher this number, the more organic competition for the keyword.
IAAT: A count of webpages on which the keyword appears in both the title tag and the text of a backlink.
Keywords Volume Comp. IAAT
AP ¨ 8,857 24.21 4,366
AM programs 3,592 11.96 170
best AP 3,334 11.92 167
high ticket AP 1,050 6.73 12
best AM programs 912 8.02 27
Travel AP 896 7.67 22
saas AP 849 — 0
top AP 816 7.75 23
AP for bloggers 629 7.43 19
best AP for beginners 606 5.98 7
best AP to make money 556 7.6 21
high paying AP 551 8.88 43
pay per click AP 528 7.35 18
top paying AP 466 6.32 9
keto AP 347 — 0
AM programs for beginners 342 6.32 9
software AP 310 6.73 12
makeup AP 302 5.3 4
gaming AP 295 5.3 4
pet AP 292 4.56 2
AP site 261 — 0
best AP 2018 261 — 0
essential oil AP 261 — 0
highest paying AP 207 6.73 12
personal development AP 207 3.92 1
AP amazon 130 3.92 1
‘top golf’ AP 85 — 0
a list of the best AP 85 — 0
AdWords AP 85 — 0
affiliate credit card programs 85 — 0
affiliate credit card programs to build credit 85 — 0
AM AP 85 — 0
AM network programs 85 — 0
AM programs comparisons 85 — 0
AM programs for education 85 — 0
AM programs for local business 85 — 0
AM programs people want 85 — 0
AM programs plugin WordPress 85 — 0.
AM programs plugin WordPress woocommerce 85 — 0.
AM programs to make money online 85 — 0.
affiliate network programs 85 — 0.
AP easy to join 85 — 0.
AP for brands 85 — 0.
AP for dating bloggers 85 — 0.
AP for domain flipping 85 — 0.
AP for ecommerce 85 — 0.
AP for food bloggers 85 — 0.
AP for guns 85 — 0.
affiliate blogging programs 82 — 0.
AP for beginners 82 6.47 10.
One other excellent keyword research tool you can easily make use of is actually Jaaxy obtained through Wealthy Affiliate.
Avg: The average amount of searches that the keyword phrase gets each month
Traffic: Visits to your website if you make first page rankings in the search engines
QSR: Quoted Search Results: the amount of competing websites ranked in Google for this exact keyword
KQI: Keyword Quality indicator: Green is terrific; yellowish is alright; reddish is inadequate.
SEO: A score based on traffic and competition, the greater the score the more likely you will rank for this keyword on the first page (scale of 1-100, the higher the better)
Keyword Avg Traffic QSR KQI SEO
best affiliate marketing programs 178 31 219 Great 83
best affiliate marketing program for beginners 80 14 89 Great 93
are best affiliate marketing programs 48 9 5 Great 98
the best affiliate marketing program for beginners 80 14 73 Great 92
best affiliate marketing programs for beginners 56 10 175 Great 84
best affiliate marketing programs beginners 56 10 52 Great 96
the best affiliate marketing programs for beginners 56 10 111 Great 91
top 10 affiliate marketing programs 75 13 114 Great 97
top affiliate marketing programs 88 15 179 Great 89
top rated affiliate marketing programs 40 7 96 Great 97
what is the best affiliate marketing program 114 20 53 Great 91
the best affiliate marketing program 114 20 156 Great 86
best affiliate marketing program 114 20 176 Great 88
affiliate marketing programs 3037 517 232 Normal74
affiliate marketing companies 458 78 122 Great 91
affiliate marketing training 199 34 219 Normal80
start affiliate marketing 654 112 226 Normal77
best online affiliate programs 104 18 96 Great 97
best affiliate marketers 48 9 86 Great 96
best paying affiliate programs 86 15 118 Great 97.
# 3: Choose your niche market.
Statista determines that the amount of blog writers in the U.S. alone are going to go up to 31.7 million by 2020. If you’re beginning to build a blog anywhere on the planet today, it is clear that you’re dealing with a great deal more competition.
The only means for you to stand the very best odds of success is actually to niche down.
You need to concentrate on a specific category. “Food” is actually a huge category yet “grilling food” is rather sufficiently small to manage.
Tight topics like these may aid you develop a more focused audience and also possibly assist you rank higher in search engines.
Si Quan Ong did just that when he created his first website confining themself to only breakdancing rather than discussing “dance” or even “hip hop”. He declared he really did not understand just about anything regarding SEO at that time, however he was able to rank for a handful of key terms and produce ~ 3,000 organic visits each month.
# 4: It is really imperative to choose the right niche.
The information in # 2 above prove that there are actually numerous niche markets for you to pick from. Taking the one you are actually passionate about is actually the most effective niche market for you. Even if you work for months without getting any kind of results, it will definitely keep you going as a result of your strong excitement for it.
# 5: There are definitely consequences for selecting the inappropriate niche market.
It is actually most likely that you will certainly select the right niche if you follow the above actions. But in case you choose the incorrect one, you can do whatever is right for 12 months (which should be your long-range objective for success) and also still have nothing at all to show for it.
# 6: Monetization setup.
Having actually selected your specific niche, you have to now study its moneymaking capacity. Right here are actually a few of them:.
Create your own product: Your own product might be an eBook, a video training series or paper book.
AM: You might join free any affiliate networks or programs. For Digital product AM, you may sign up at ClickBank, the biggest AM network. As for Physical product AM, we recommend an AM program like Amazon Affiliates program, and so on. Concerning other affiliate programs, look for your “niche name” and sign up for those you like. You can easily likewise sign up with eBay.com, and so on. Know that Amazon.com as well as eBay.com possess everything any sort of niche market may supply.
Printing adds: There are many out there. The most popular ones are actually GoogleAdsense as well as Mediavine.
# 7: Abandon any niche you cannot monetize.
If you look at the above and can’t fathom any way for you to actually monetize your chosen niche, then it’s not a good choice you have made. Well, if something isn’t good for you, you know what to do with it, don’t you? You turn your back on it. Then you look for another one.
# 8: There is actually keen competition in AM yet enough place for all.
One more ambivalence, you might state.
Yes, competition in the AM industry is actually cut-throat, yet that should not in any way scare you from it.
All the successful AM professionals you see around or hear about all have has that experience. If they had let it terrify them away years back, they definitely would not have been around as examples for us to learn from.
The solution to the competition merely depends on finding a particular niche which necessarily belongs to a much larger market where there is actually money to be made with little to no competitors.
# 9: Is AM a scam?
No, AM as such is actually certainly not a scam. You will certainly get into one quicker than you may shake shit off your brand new, bright footwear if you’re devoting your hard-earned cash as well as valuable time looking for get-rich-quick schemes.
# 10: Decide on the platform to utilize.
AM could be carried out on any sort of platform where the promoter may send out information to a consumer. Also social media.
The ideal area to develop a target market and also improve your sales is actually by means of a blog site or even a YouTube channel.
Conclusion
There you have them, the 10 ways for newbie promoters to choose niches to become successful.
Penny Stock Billionaire – The Story of John Templeton
Can you invest $200 in penny stocks or what you call microcaps and make that investment grow into something like $100K or even $1M in the next few years? Many people don’t take microcaps as serious investments. There is some element of truth in that. But do you know a guy who turned $1K into $1M in just 1 month with penny stocks in just 38 trades! Or do you know the person famously known as the Penny Stock Billionaire?
So why microcaps? There are thousands of stocks in markets like technology, agriculture, health, commodities, energy and more. But what makes penny stocks different from the normal stocks is that they are dirt cheap. Most of these microcaps get traded for as little as $0.1 per share.
Imagine, discovering a stock costing $0.1 per share skyrocketing into $10 per share in a matter of let’s say a few weeks. That is a gain of 10,000%. So with microcaps, you have the potential of an explosive gain and with the price as low as a few cents to a few dollars, small investors can also play with them.
Now the problem with most stocks is that they take too long a time to show a capital gain. For a stock to go from $50 per share to $100 per share can take a few years. But a stock priced $1 per share can easily double overnight. Hey, it’s only one dollar.
So with penny stocks, you can get rich at lightening speed and also get poor with the same speed if you don’t invest in them prudently. The best way to invest in penny stocks is to just start with $200.Grow that $200 into $1000! That $1000 into $10,000. That $10,000 into $100,000. You got the picture.
Over the last few decades, penny stocks have regularly outperformed regular stocks by huge margins. In 1939, John Templeton bought 100 shares of every company trading under $1 per share. Over the next few years, his investment multiplied by many times even though many of the companies that he had invested in went bankrupt.
This shows that profitability of penny stocks. John Templeton eventually retired as a billionaire and passed the rest of his days in sunny carefree Bahamas. John Templeton had graduated from Yale and he was a pioneer of investing in globally diversified mutual funds. But his success had started from his plan to buy 100 shares of every company trading before $1 per share.
Why Is Digital Marketing So Important
Why is digital marketing so important?
The next big hopes for the best results in business development and career growth.
As the internet users across the world have been increased massively by year on year and when it compares to since 2000-2018 the ratio is increasing year by year. Now the fifty percent (50%) of the population around the world are using the internet. And by 2020 the active internet users are crossing 65% of the population across the world.
The main reason to increase the active internet users in last few years is due to the high usage of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices around the world. These are very handy and useful to carry along with people where ever they go. Considering all these points the online marketing is a vast and broadly open to all the people around the world to connect through multiple devices like (Mobile (Smartphone), Laptop, Desktop, Tablet, Smart TV etc.) So this is going to help the Digital Marketing industry to expand worldwide their online market everywhere without having any shops in a particular place.
Now let us know the importance and the advantages of Digital Marketing.
The important thing in the digital marketing it is very easy to adapt and connect with the target audience worldwide. There are multiple chapters under digital marketing category which is coming with different modules. A few prime modules details have been briefly given below for the reference.
The prime chapters in digital marketing courses
1 Websites (for online presence)
2 Content Marketing
3 SEO/ Search Engine Optimization
4 Google Ads
5 Social Media Marketing/ Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram etc.
6 Email Marketing
7 Mobile Marketing
8 Social Media Optimization
9 Online Reputations Management
10 Analytics
So when the industrialist, business owner, service providers understand these methods why those are very important in the digital marketing field and the need of online presence for any business in current situation then this will become very easy to implement the online marketing strategies in their industry or field.
Digital Marketing job openings are everywhere around the world. Need to learn digital marketing courses thoroughly to perform well in the industry. When you complete the digital marketing training from the institute at Academy, your confidence level would be high and you can easily get the job as desired.
The Main Channels of Digital Marketing Courses
Websites
The online presence is very very important to any of the business for the present generation in the current marketing situation as without the website or information on online about your business which can’t be taken far away. So that the websites which is having the complete details about your business and gives more information to your clients or consumers and makes them know more about your business and its functions. So without the online presence, it is hard to reach more people and create the awareness about the products and brand name.
Content Marketing
Why is content very important in digital Marketing field or online marketing? As the content is the king of all the other chapters of digital marketing or online marketing because when consumer visit a shop directly to purchase or inquire about any of the product in the shops the shopkeeper will explain them thoroughly the features and benefits of the products.
But when it comes to the online platform, the content itself will act/work as a sales executive or shopkeeper so here the content will be your representative on behalf of your business. So the content is going to bring more customer, visitors or business towards your website when you write a unique content on your webpage by itself the content starts speaking about your products and companies.
SEO/ Search Engine Optimization
This is one of the processes which allow you to list and run your websites online or search engines like (Google, Bing, Yahoo, Ask.com, AOL, Baidu, DuckDuckGo etc.) without making any payment to them. But the very important thing in this is it is not so easy to rank in SERP/ Search engine result page as there are several websites have already been listed under these search engine platforms so which needs to work hard to rank better in search engine result page. This process is called as a Search Engine Optimization.
Google Ads
Google ads are one of the very best tools to promote the products, services, or brands anywhere and everywhere across the world. The tool Google AdWords which is consists of multiple options in this software. Google Ads will provide an instant result for any campaigns. To create a better a campaign of your brand awareness and services the Google ads will provide a very good platform for the business owners, corporate sectors and the service providers around the world to reach their target audience through the Google AdWords channel. It is one of the main paid modules digital marketing courses.
SMM / Social Media Marketing
Social media marketing is one of the very effective methods in digital marketing strategies. The social media marketing tools are involved with various social media sites. The major SMM tools are (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, etc.) these tools are very effective to reach the people around the world within a few seconds of time. By using or implementing the strategies of social media in any kind of services or business field is really going to give them the hundred percent results in their Social Media Marketing campaigns. SMM can be learned with digital marketing courses.
Email Marketing
Email marketing is one of the very old marketing methods and effective ways to send an individual newsletter and other subjects to the particular person by using the one’s e-mail id. This form will exist even in future too, in spite of many others marketing channels, however, the e-mail marketing will be continued as earlier without any hamper. As an email marketing methods are completely different than the other marketing methods. It is also one of the main modules of Digital Marketing courses.
Mobile Marketing
The word mobile marketing sounds very familiar to each of us due to the people are very familiar and fond of with this device. Hence, this will be one of the most important factors of marketing with this tool. There is no limit for using of mobile phones and the device will be with the people at all the time. So the mobile marketing which targets the audience or users of active internet users and non-active internet users on their mobile phones. The difference between active internet users and non-active internet users when the user is using the smartphone with data on his device this can be considered as an active internet user.
Non-active is not connected with data or internet. There are multiple options to reach the non-active internet users by sending a text message, voice message and by calling directly to their contact number and letting them know about the features and services of the product. For active internet users, you can directly reach or send to their inbox (email), WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media accounts as well. These kinds of marketing strategies are followed in mobile marketing. This module is also consisting of digital marketing courses.
To learn the entire processes of Digital Marketing Courses need to join a reputed digital marketing training institute. At the institute in Bangalore, we train the students from basics to advanced level marketing methods and strategies of online marketing. Which has to be followed thoroughly and this will help them to learn each step during their training with practical knowledge.
When you read all the above-mentioned information, you can easily understand that the importance of digital marketing and the trends of current online marketing situations also the advantages and benefits of its implementation in any of the industry, business or services around the world to promote and reach more of your targeted audience/Customers across the globe to get better results on the ROI/ return on the investments. So the digital marketing industry is going to be the next hopes for better business results and career growth in coming years.
