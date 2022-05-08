Market Segmentation And Digital Marketing

Share Pin 0 Shares

Digital marketing is now firmly on the agenda when businesses are developing their go to market strategies, and this is something that seems set to continue in the coming years. Since the internet is able to appeal to large audiences and is able to get the brand identity of an organization communicated easier than before, it is possible to see exceptional business growth due to the rollout of this form of strategy.

What some businesses are failing to keep in mind, however, is that the development and subsequent execution of digital marketing strategies is not always so simple and straightforward as portrayed by many. One thing to keep in mind is that of the business fundamental of market segmentation; that appealing to different types of people and different interests and the process of implementing this using the internet. What one segment of the market may like something that another segment may find boring or annoying; this simple point can affect how successful business marketing strategies are when implemented using digital technologies.

When looking to develop strategies and generate interest from specific market segments it is important to remember the “message to market match” therefore however an organization appeals to a market segment will by definition depend on the content of the message and ensuring that message reaches its intended target market. As an example a company may be communicating a marketing message via an image or graphics which is in effect the same thing that is being said via a well written article, the image may end up being more successful if the target market segment has more visual people in it. The point being made if that different types of users are going to respond differently depending on the types of marketing strategies deployed, this marketing fundamental must be adhered to during the development and execution of online marketing strategies.

Since there are so many different types of end users using the internet daily it means that organizations have to continually refine internet marketing strategies in order to gain a more detailed understanding of that which their target market segment audience[s] prefers. If any company is looking to market to a large audience using digital techniques; then it is going to have to pay attention to marketing to different segments using the internet. To take this further it will be necessary to further subdivide the internet as a marketing channel into sub channels. As an example we could consider…

Social media

Video

Podcasting / audio

Search engine marketing

… as sub channels [and the list could go on an on!] within the digital marketing realm, therefore companies have to use these sub channels in order to communicate its messages to specific market segments.

It is critically important to make sure that all digital content is carefully crafted and delivered via the most appropriate sub digital marketing channel in order to generate the desired effect for the company. Consider consistently creating quality, appropriate [remember the “message to market match”?] and detailed [as appropriate] content designed to appeal via a combination of visual, auditory and kinesthetic modes in order to resonate with as many people as possible.

As businesses of all sizes bring digital marketing more and more into their strategic mix, the question of market segmentation and making sure that the message of the organization first reaches its target market segment and secondly resonates with it needs to be high on the agenda of company executives. It is true to state that whilst many organizations may not like the extra work that goes into developing strategic digital marketing strategies that takes the marketing segmentation fundamental into consideration, it is necessary if it hopes to appeal to as many market segments as possible that it has identified for the growth of the business.