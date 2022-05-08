Finance
Merchant Processing for Start-Ups – How to Take Credit Cards and Other Electronic Payments
Merchant Processing for Start-Ups
Start-up businesses have special needs for merchant processing and can have some disadvantages, too. What they don’t have to have, however, is a processing consultant who is not committed to the well-being of the start-up enterprise. This commitment is important because while well-established businesses often face well-established risks and challenges – at least in cash flow – start-ups need to be analyzed differently.
Customer Expectations
The first question in determining whether you will need merchant processing is your customers. Do they expect to pay by credit card? If so, are recurrent payments important to you (and they should be important to most businesses). If your customers are corporations or businesses, this does not necessarily mean that they won’t pay by credit card. You will be far better off if you can get the customer to agree to pay immediately by credit card than if it pays by invoice and either by policy, happenstance, or necessity, defers payment on those invoices. If being able to take payment by credit card affects just a few decisions it could have a significant impact on the business.
On such things as that the life of the business can depend, but unfortunately customers and clients rarely tell you in advance what they will need. Most of them, obviously, will simply go to a business that offers them what they want and expect. While this fact is obvious to most, its importance can still be undervalued because there may not be any explicit link from the lack of payment choice to the statistical loss of business.
Cash-Flow and Other Considerations
If your clients will, or expect to, pay by credit card, a second question might be volume of anticipated payment flow. This could affect the type of processing you get and your willingness to make commitments.
Start-up owners have a particularly difficult time with this one, in my experience. Some entrepreneurs are overly optimistic and assume that the payments will flow instantly and in large quantity. Others tend either to underestimate volume or view the transactions in a way that might not be beneficial to their business. Just because, for example, low volume might translate into higher transaction costs for standard processing, this does not mean that flat rate services like the Square or Paypal are actually more beneficial. Determining whether or not to use standard processing takes a more sophisticated analysis than that, as there are times when paying a higher fee in exchange for some services that could help build the business makes sense.
Merchant Processing Isn’t Rocket Science
Merchant processing is not as complicated as it may seem to people who have their hands full of other things. Your ability to analyze the situation and come to the best solution, however, will be more impacted by what you don’t know (and don’t know you don’t know) than by crunching the numbers available. Just as it pays to have an accountant, for example, it also pays to have a merchant processing consultant you can trust. You only may need to see the tip of the iceberg, but it’s a good idea to have someone around who knows what’s below the surface.
A Third Party Review Of Vitamark International – Are They The Real Deal Or Are They Full Of Hype?
If you’re checking out this article, chances are you’re looking for some information on Vitamark International. In this simple third party review, I’ll go into some specific details about the company, the products and the compensation plan. I’ll also touch upon how you can position yourself significantly ahead of your competition, should you decide to join.
First, let’s cover some information on the company itself. Vitamark International is a company that sells various health and wellness products through a network marketing distribution model. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company’s management team has well over 200 years of combined experience, and is led by industry legends and Vitamark founders, Tom “Big Al” Schreiter, David Bertrand and Jana Mitcham. The company also has a very strong Science Team that is in charge of keeping up with industry innovations. All in all, the company looks to have a strong infrastructure in place for future growth and international expansion.
As far as Vitamark’s product line, they sell some high quality health products. Their flagship product is a liquid nutritional called Limu Plus, which contains limu moui. Limu moui contains fucoidan, which is reported to have dozens of health benefits including immune system support and enhanced energy levels. It also contains Russina adaptogens, which helps the body fight stress, and aloe vera, which is said to reduce muscle aches and headaches. In addition, Limu Plus also contains green tea, which is a potent source of antioxidants. In addition to Limu Plus, the company also sells a multi-vitamin supplement pack called VitaOne and a line of weight loss products called Appetizer Diet.
Now, let’s cover the business opportunity. There are 3 ways you can become a distributor, ranging from $29 for a Basic Enrollment to $997 for a Freedom Pack. There’s also a monthly autoship you will need to maintain if you want to maximize the compensation plan. The actual compensation plan offers 8 different ways to earn income. There is definitely potential to earn substantial upfront income through the company’s many bonus programs that are paid out when new people join your group. There’s also back-end, residual income you can earn by building a customer base and a downline of product-consuming distributors. In addition to the compensation plan, the company provides annual all-expenses-paid 5-star trips and vacations for top producing leaders. Overall, the business can be fun and the compensation can be quite lucrative for the right person.
In closing, Vitamark International is a good company that sells high quality products. With that said, contrary to what you may have been told, that has little to do with whether you’ll be successful or not. While it’s obviously beneficial to have a stable company supporting your business, what really determines whether you will succeed or not, is your ability to recruit other people, your ability to sell products consistently and your ability to build a good team. And, one of the biggest factors to accomplishing those three things is your ability to market. If you don’t know anything about marketing, you’ll have a hard time building your business. It’s vital to your success that you get the proper training so you can brand yourself and generate an endless flow of quality leads. Of course, you can build your business strictly using old-school, traditional, offline techniques but, for the average person getting started, calling on your existing warm market will only take you so far. If you can combine effective offline strategies with the ability to generate 10-30+ leads a day online, there’s no telling how successful you can be with your business.
Earn Money Online For Beginners – Tips For Beginners to Earn Money Online
With the current economic challenges, many people are finding it tough to make ends meet. The situation is getting worst for some people with the rising of gasoline and food cost. One solution to this event is to find a supplementary income streams. The easiest way to build an alternative income source is building a business on the internet. What are some good suggestions to earn money online for beginners? This article will provide some useful information to get started with an online business.
Most successful internet marketer started off with affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is basically promoting a product or services of a merchant that you did not create but can make a predetermined commission when you make a sale. It is sort of like being the dealer of a conventional distribution channel. However, there is no actual contractual agreement between the merchant and the agent and you can choose to leave the principal supplier whenever you like.
An affiliate business is the fastest and easiest way to setup an online business and earn money from the internet. All you have to do is register with the merchant that has an affiliate program and then you can get started. The next step is to start driving traffic to the merchant sales page. The challenge that most beginner internet marketers face is how to generate targeted traffic.
Traffic generation is difficult because it is an art and not an exact science. There are many gurus that promote different methods based on pay per click online advertising, blogging, article marketing etc. These different methods have their own advantages and disadvantages. Beginner affiliate marketer would have to decide which method will suit them best. The next step is to learn as much as possible on the strategy or find a coach to assist you.
Email Marketing Tips – Five Email Marketing Tips to Super-Charge Your Business
Wikipedia defines email marketing as ‘…a form of direct marketing which uses electronic mail as a means of communicating commercial or fundraising messages to an audience’.
And if you’ve been online for any length of time (even a few months!) you’ll know that email marketing has become one of the fastest growing business strategies because of its ability to make use of automating software (autoresponder) to manage and build a relationship with your subscribers.
If you’re just starting to learn about email marketing and build your list here’s our ‘Five Top Email Marketing Tips’ for your business:
1. Slow down pony!
Yes I know you want results and I know you’re keen to share your business with your new subscriber but if you try to rush things with your subscribers you risk turning them off completely. You absolutely have to build trust and you do that through giving your subscribers fantastic content. Think about the lists you yourself have signed up for. Do you always open emails from a particular person before others? Think about why that is – odds are it’s because you know that person always provides you with something of value. There isn’t an exact formula for free content versus ‘sales’ content but I like to stick to roughly 3:1. So for every 3 emails of free content I would send one ‘sales’ content email.
2. Ask for the sale
So you’ve given great free content but now you want your list to take action and buy something. Here’s not the time to be shy – be very specific about what you want your list to do e.g.: ‘Click here for the latest report’ or ‘Visit http://www.YourSite.com Now’
3. Don’t sweat the small stuff
Don’t make decision from small amounts of data. When you first start out you won’t have too much data to go on and it’s tempting to take that small sample of data and make decisions about whether or not a particular email subject, body copy etc has been successful.
Always allow your campaigns to gather enough data before you make a decision as to whether they have been effective.
4. Click, click, click
You want your list to be responsive to i.e.: click on, the links that you include in your emails. It doesn’t just happen randomly. By including some kind of link in every email you send out you are getting your list into the habit of clicking.
It can be a link to something you want them to buy or just a great blog you’ve read lately or a piece of free software that you use all the time in your own business.
5. Test, test, test
Testing your emails is an important part of email marketing. Successful marketers are always testing what is working and what’s not. You name it, they test it – ads, landing pages, headlines, opt in forms, subject lines, background colours, fonts etc. Testing one thing against another (sometimes called A/B testing) allows you to continually improve on your last performance in small increments.
When it comes to your email marketing, testing couldn’t be easier because most or it can be handled through your autoresponder software.
Email marketing is here to stay and the winners in the game will be those who know how to balance content and sales.
Follow these email marketing tips and start building a relationship with your list today!
