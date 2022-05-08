Finance
Mergers and Acquisitions Execution – Improving the Chances of Success
Introduction
Mergers and acquisitions are a prominent phenomenon in business. It provide additional growth and profit opportunities. Entrepreneurs also often use it as an exit strategy and it is crucial in determining their ultimate success and financial independence. Unfortunately things do not always go smooth in the execution of mergers and acquisitions and sometimes it is a complete failure.
Rationale Behind Mergers and Acquisitions
In general a company sees a merger and acquisition as an opportunity to improve their competitive edge and financial well-being. The rationale behind mergers and acquisitions includes the following:
- Realizing shareholders value. The management of companies is measured on the improvement of the shareholders value. Entrepreneurs on the other hand want to make a substantial material gain after they successfully built their companies.
- Broadening of markets. The growth potential of companies are enhanced through additional niche markets and a wider geographic spread.
- Increased efficiencies. Economies of scale can be gained from an increase in the size of the operations and through the better control of operations (e.g. controlling a larger portion of the supply chain).
- Access to resources. Competitive edge is enhanced through better access to finances, raw materials, skills and intellectual capital.
- Manage risks. Risks can be decreased through the diversification of the business and by having a choice of supply chains (e.g. manufacturing and procurement in different countries).
- Listing potential. The public offering of the shares of a business is enhanced through an increase in turnover and profitability.
- Political necessity. Countries have different legal requirements (e.g. in South Africa there are certain Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) regulations that companies need to adhere to).
- Speculative possibilities. Companies often buy another company just to sell it in the near future or to strip the company and sell portions of it.
- Additional products, services and facilities. Patented products and additional warehousing and distribution channels enhance the service levels and offering of a business.
Why Do Many Mergers and Acquisitions Fail?
Mergers and acquisitions fail for various reasons. The failure can be before the physical merger and acquisition take place, during the implementation process or during the running of the new merged entity. Potential failures are due to many factors, including:
- Negotiations failure. No agreement is reached between the parties due to factors such as different cultures, expectations and risk profiles.
- Legal issues. The competition laws of various countries often prohibit transactions that are considered to be anti-competitive.
- Implementation problems. Systems (especially IT) are often not very compatible and difficult to merge.
- Financial failure. The expected turnover and return on investment have not been achieved and/or the liquidity and solvency of the company are at risk.
- People failure. Cultural differences, hostility from personnel and resignations can cause serious problems.
- Planned strategic objectives are not achieved. This include the achievement of synergies such as increased efficiencies and market penetration.
- Risk management failure. The risks (e.g. legal, business, financial and operational) of the merged entity are unacceptably high.
Success Criteria for a Successful Merger and Acquisition
A successful merger and acquisition can be measured against two major factors:
- Shareholders value increase. A sustainable increase in shareholders value should be achieved over time.
- Synergies materialised. The achievement of expected synergies such as more efficient operations, increased profitability and an increase in market share.
Improving the Odds of a Successful Merger and Acquisition
Companies can increase their chances of successful mergers and acquisitions by proper planning, by working within a pre-defined methodology and by managing the whole merger and acquisition as a project. Specific detail that need to be managed properly include the following:
- Strategy. Mergers and acquisitions form part of the broader company strategy and it should be thoroughly thought-through and planned.
- Due diligence. Risks (e.g. legal, business, financial and operational) are analysed in a due diligence process. This process should be carefully planned and executed.
- Synergies. The planned synergies should be spelled-out and attention must be given to its achievement.
- Costs. Expenses can easily skyrocket during the merger and acquisition process. Expenses must be budgeted for and then be monitored.
- Expectations. False expectations by various groupings often lead to disillusionment. All expectations should be discussed and clarified with all relevant parties.
- Transparency. Proper communications and openness (where relevant) with employees, customers, suppliers and other business partners are advisable. Rumours (quite often unsubstantiated) that are not quickly nipped in the bud can cause a lot of damage to morale and role-players can look for alternative opportunities.
- Systems. The merging of systems (especially IT) should be planned and executed with utmost care or it can cause the downfall of the new merged entity.
- Keep interest. Top management commitment is essential. Their involvement (when required) can substantially enhance the chances of success.
- Keep eye on ball. A merger and acquisition is a means to an end. Companies often fail to see it in perspective and other critical aspects of the business are then neglected.
- Change management. The success of any merger and acquisition is quite often dependent on the successful merger of two different business cultures. In addition to this people often have resistance to chance and experience some form of trauma in the process. Professional change management can make the difference between a highly successful merger and acquisition or the failure thereof.
- Trusted advisors. Mergers and acquisitions are often a once-off experience for many companies. In this situation, as well as where companies do not have sufficient and qualified people to handle all aspects of a merger and acquisition, they should hire competent outside advisors. These advisors can include attorneys, auditors, business consultants and change management facilitators.
Summary A merger and acquisition is normally one of the most important strategies that a company will embark on. Unfortunately many mergers and acquisitions are failures (or at least in some aspect). One of the best ways to increase the chances of success is to plan properly for a merger and acquisition and to see it as a project and manage it in such a way. A merger and acquisition typically has all the important characteristics of a project – it is multidisciplinary, has specific objectives, is once-off and has time and budget constraints.
Copyright© 2008 by Wim Venter. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Finance
DM500S Review – DM500S Linux Digital Satellite Receiver DVB-S
As the emergence of network share technology, DM machine is also popular in the TVRO area. Many people want to own a DM to share the excitement of programs.DM500S is really a recommendable one. If you know how to master it, it will be tender to let you roam in the sea of digital satellite; if you do not understand it, it may be a runaway horse that cannot control. So you had better make a good understanding about DM500S before buying it.
First, you should know what DM500S is. DM500S which is usually short for DM500 is based on the European general used DVB-S standard designed digital satellite receiver. It has slot, so you can watch encryption programs by using genuine card bought from related satellite television companies and also can watch encryption programs by connecting it with internet and buying from network sharing merchants. The difference between DM500 with free machines is DM500 is actually a computer equipped with Linux operating system, so you can install lots of software and plug-in.
Then, let us enjoy it. DM500S is small and beautifully designed, which is 20cm*13cm*4cm and only 0.6kg.It is covered with iron cover and plastic panel. There is only a power button and a small window to display two led pilot lamps, simple and elegant. Its silver remote controller has a comfortable feel. The location of each key designed to fit the ergonomic principles, select key and volume keys are in the center which is easily reached by thumbs.
In order to make full use of limited inner space, it adopts the external 12V DC power supply unusually used by common receiver, which is really a wise idea. This decision is not only reduce the heat distribution of host but also avoid the disturbance of open and close power supply that, to a certain extent, can improve output quality. DM500S uses 250 MHz IBM PowerPC chip, which is the short form of Performance Optimization with Enhanced RISC Performance Computing. It has fast calculating speed, clear picture quality and smooth remote reflect.
What are the advantages of DM500S? DM500S is the new generation of sharing machine, which has too many advantages. And the most important one is that it realizes the decryption online sharing, that is to say, only need a genuine card, you can deliver your programs to many users by internet, to make multi-users using one sharing card at mean time come true. That is greatly reduced the costs of watch encryption programs. The next important one is that there are more than 120 wonderful programs provided to you. You can easily select what you want. The outstanding sound quality and picture quality is another virtue.
In brief, DM500S is really an excellent digital satellite receiver. If you want to have a good enjoyment of TV with your family at home, DM500S is indispensable. I have one in my home which is great!
Finance
History of Binary Options Trading
Up until 2008, binary options were not as popular as they are now. Traders had to wait until they were given the right to trade in them, and since then their popularity has soared. They can best be summarized as the trades that can end up being money (success) or bust (loss). Trading gives simple risk-reward arrangement, all which is clearly laid out prior to commencement of the trade. This has opened up the market to more traders, as you only need to hire a broker and get started.
In the past, binary options’ trading was done by a few, with hedge fund managers being among the main first timers. They were traded to a select few, and individual investors could only do it over the counter. This is partly due to the fact that to trade in this market, one needed to hire a special investor and pay some fees just so to gain access. But once they were introduced to mainstream trading platforms, their popularity has exploded, and many traders now offer to the masses.
Since 2008, binary options have been traded on the Options Clearing Corporation course and the American Stock Exchange has picked up the baton and followed suit. Part of the attractiveness of this sort of trading is the fixed odds and rewards that come with trading, and also the growing number of investors trading in them. Investors can trade at any time of the day, thus giving comfort to home investors; a 24 hour a day internet connection and you are good to go. There are numerous sites that offer this sort of trading, and the returns on investment vary greatly, though the underlying notion is that it is very profitable if done well.
Binary options’ trading is usually offered with a variety of assets, stocks being the most common. They are offered as part of stocks, but are limited to big name company stocks like Apple, Microsoft and Intel, just to name a few. Technology stocks take the bulk of stock based and foreign exchange based binary options. They can be found on most big bonuses trading platforms, with hedge funds and investment banking outfits being the big winners.
One great benefit of binary options is that they have a short trading time frame and their payouts have no extra hassle. The short time frame is dependent on the investor, though there have been trades that lasted from 15 minutes to more than a month. The simple payout offers an attractive option to most traders, as more of them move towards one-hour binary options. However, if the trade flops, losses can return as much as 0% to 15% of the initial capital.
Trading in binary options is easy, and you can do it from the comfort of your couch or office. Find an online broker and open an account today, and enjoy trading in one of the most popular trading instruments available.
Finance
How To Fix VMNetBridge DLL Errors On Your PC
The VMNetBride.dll file is a dynamic link library file that is used by the VMWare network card and enables your virtual PC programs to gain access to the VMWare cloud computing network. This file is necessary for many different virtual PC applications to connect to the VMWare server. This file experiences problems that results with Windows being unable to process the file properly, either because it has been damaged or accidentally misplaced. This file needs to be repaired in order for the errors to be resolved. This tutorial will enable you to fix the various vmnetbride.dll error notifications that appear on your screen.
How To Fix VMNETBridge.dll Errors
When the error messages appear on your screen, they typically look like these:
- “vmnetbridge.dll Not Found”
- “This application failed to start because vmnetbridge.dll was not found.”
- “Cannot find C:\Windows\system32\vmnetbridge.dll”
- “The file vmnetbridge.dll is missing.”
- “Cannot start VMware Network Driver. A required component is missing: vmnetbridge.dll. Please install the application again.”
The different error messages are typically caused by a faulty vmnetbridge.dll file, rendering Windows unable to read or load the file correctly. The problem can also be caused by errors in the VMWare virtual PC program or possibly by some problems in the registry. To do away with the frustrating error messages that are plaguing you, the issues causing the problem must be resolved.
How To Fix These Errors
The way to fix VMNetBridge.dll errors on your PC involves making sure that both the virtual PC program and the dll file are working properly. You first of all need to re-install the VMWare program to provide fresh copies of the various program files it uses. You need to remove the program first by clicking Start > Run and then type “appwiz.cpl” and press the ENTER key. Select the VMWare program from the list and click the “Remove” or “Uninstall” button. When uninstallation has been completed, you need to restart your PC, and when you are logged back in to Windows, insert the CD installer inside the CD drive or locate the file installer from your hard drive and run the a new installation.
The registry is a large, very complicated central database that Windows accesses almost constantly to retrieve file and program settings. Although it’s essential, the registry keeps encountering errors and is a known to be a big source of vmnetbridge.dll errors on your PC, not to mention many other sever errors as well, that will slow down your PC and eventually render it useless. You need to fix damaged registry keys to maintain your computer at its optimum level. While it’s possible to manually fix registry keys, this is not advisable unless you are experienced with this kind of work, for it can be dangerous to your system if you make a mistake. It’s recommended you use a program called “Frontline Registry Cleaner” to fix the virus on your PC.
