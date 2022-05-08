News
Miami Grand Prix is F1′s massive warning shot at NASCAR | Commentary
NASCAR officials should be worried.
Very worried.
If they’re not, they are asleep at the wheel and will someday be lapped by Formula 1 in this country.
If you don’t believe me, consider that Miami Dolphins billionaire owner Stephen Ross — whose subsidiary company, South Florida Motorsports, is funding Sunday’s much-ballyhooed Miami Grand Prix — is poised to make as much money in ticket sales for Miami’s inaugural F1 event than he makes during an entire season on Dolphins home games. In fact, business insiders say an economic impact of Super Bowl-like proportions is being created this weekend with an estimated 300,000 fans, celebrities, tourists and corporate executives converging on South Florida to drink, party and watch sleek Mercedes and Ferraris buzz around the 3.4-mile track near Hard Rock Stadium at speeds of more than 200 mph.
I’m not saying that the Miami Grand Prix will get higher ratings than NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington this Sunday when the two racing leagues go head-to-head on network TV (NASCAR is on Fox; Formula 1 is on ABC), but that day could be coming more quickly than NASCAR ever thought possible.
The rising popularity of F1 can be directly attributed to the wildly popular Netflix Series: Formula 1: Drive to Survive — a show that has been described as a “soap-operatic docuseries” that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at F1 drivers, teams, cars and races.
Quite frankly, F1 has become internationally cool while NASCAR, although it’s evolving and trying mightily to change its image, is still considered by many to be the good ol’ boy sport of the South.
The recent F1 race in Austin drew a record 400,000 fans, almost 70% of whom were first-time attendees. Meanwhile, the Miami Grand Prix’s suite and pre-sale tickets were sold out in less than a day with the cheapest ticket going for $600 and the most expensive ones garnering $30,000 on the secondary market.
The Miami Grand Prix has become such a mega-moneymaker that is has transcended sports and is now being covered by business publications. According to the Sports Business Journal, SeatGeek — a popular online site for buying and selling tickets — is reporting that the Miami Grand Prix is the most in-demand auto race it has ever tracked, with an average resale price of $2,414 per ticket as of last week.
If NASCAR’s Daytona 500 is “The Great American Race” then the Miami Grand Prix is “The Great American Phenomenon.”
According to another business website, CNBC, Miami’s top hotels are charging more than $100,0000 a night for their top suites. Chefs are offering special dinners for $3,000 a plate, and night clubs are bringing in top DJs with tables going for up to $100,000 a night.
“This is going to be the biggest week in Miami history,” said Jeff Zalaznick, managing partner of Major Food Group, which sold out its dinner on Miami Beach at $3,000 per person. “We’ve never seen demand like this. It’s going to be a very hedonistic experience.”
The thing is, F1 is not only luring in the rich jet-setters and beautiful people, it’s capturing the attention of average sports fans, too. Case in point: Two of my best friends in Orlando have become avid F1 fans because of Netflix.
Pat Lynch, an iconic rock and roll deejay at WJRR in Orlando, might be the biggest sports fan I know. This guy watches every sport you can imagine on TV, and has always been a huge NASCAR fan. But when I put him on the spot a couple of days ago and asked if he is a bigger fan of NASCAR or F1, his response was telling.
“I’ve got to be honest, I’m leaning toward F1,” Lynch responded. “The Netflix series pushed me over the top. I was just sort of a casual F1 fan before, but now I know the names of the drivers, the teams and what goes into all this. It’s intriguing; it really is.”
Marc Daniels, the longtime radio voice of UCF, tells a similar story.
“My wife and I have become massive fans,” Daniels told me the other day during our radio show. “During the pandemic, my wife and I flipped on Drive to Survive and got absolutely hooked. Now, we’re huge fans. We both have our favorite team, our favorite driver, I’ve bought her F1 merchandise and now we’re looking to take a trip to Europe and to do it around being able to go to an F1 race. We were looking to go to Miami this weekend, but the tickets we were looking at were like $3,000 apiece. I was like, ‘Honey, I love you, but we ain’t doin’ that!”
It should come as no surprise that NASCAR recently unveiled its own Netflix docuseries — Race: Bubba Wallace — about Wallace’s journey as the sport’s only Black driver during the racially charged 2020-21 seasons.
Just consider this the beginning of NASCAR’s own drive to survive as the sport puts the pedal to the metal, races into the future and tries to block F1′s master plan of becoming the No. 1 option in satisfying America’s need for speed.
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
Nano Machine Chapter 105 Release Date, Raw Scan & Read Manga Online
Nano Machine Chapter 105 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 14th May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Nano Machine Chapter 105.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Nano Machine is owned by Cheon Yeo Woon and created by Sky Corporation. The authors of Nano Machine are Guem-Gang-Bul-Gae, Han-Joong-Woeol-Ya. It was first released in 2020. Alternative names for Nano Machine are Nanomasin. This manga has earned a lot of followers after the release of its initial episodes. This is a unique manga, where readers can get knowledge about science and technology.
Nano Machine Chapter 105 Release Date
Nano Machine Chapter 105 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 14th May 2022. We can wait for its release as it will be worth waiting for such a mind-blowing chapter of Nano Machine to be released.
Nano Machine Chapter 105 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 105 of Nano Machine is set for 14th May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Nano Machine Chapter 105 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
The plot of Nano Machine
The protagonist of the manga is an orphan from the Demonic Cult named Cheon Yeo-Woon. After being disrespected his entire life and putting his life in danger, he has an unexpected visit from his successor who came from the future and inserts a Nano Machine in Cheon Yeo-Woon’s body.
After this machine got activated in his body, it significantly changed his life. The story of this manga begins here with Cheon Yeo-Woon’s bypass surgery of taking out the machine and being the best martial artist.
This machine was given to Cheon Yeo-Woon by his descendant from the future to serve one important purpose, to make the descendant’s life easier. This Nano Machine has several abilities which get to the person who has it, including self-healing, scanning, and reconstructing the body to utilize Techniques and skills.
It will automatically heal any injury or wounds in the body, will translate different body languages, and has special abilities such as invisibility mood, training mode, and flying mood.
Nano Machine Chapter 104 Recap
Yeowun was doused in sweat as he thought through the Sword Force of the Sky Demon. The inside energy moving through his blood focuses was such a lot that it seemed like it planned to tear him separated.
That is when blood spouted out from Yeowun’s back. Yeowun didn’t understand it, yet as his blood focuses detonated and recuperated over and again, they started to develop sufficiently further to get through the expanded energy. Following four hours, the preparation room was hot due to the intensity coming from Yeowun.
He had been moving with 24 sword developments. Yeowun’s qi looked more grounded than Hou Jinchang’s, despite the fact that he was at that point a grandmaster hero. With his extended blood focuses, it permitted the energy to stream all the more easily. This planned to permit him to utilize two times how much energy while utilizing blades.
Nano Machine Chapter 105 Expectations and Predictions
Yeowun then, at that point, accumulated his fingers to shape blade qi and started the third arrangement of the Sword Force of the Sky Demon’s development. He’d sent everything to his head, however it didn’t feel right not having the option to utilize it yet.
It was solid to the point that even his muscles couldn’t contain it. Yeowun’s muscles were stressed because of developments that surpassed the capacities of his muscles. Yeowun couldn’t lift himself up and imploded to the ground on one knee.
The floor was set apart with sword designs, as though blades had stomped out from where he stood. Yeowun became mindful of the white light of framing lines before his eyes. Nano embedded the Sword Force of the Sky Demon’s fourth arrangement and counter sword development into Yeowun’s head. The battle finished quickly, however, the result was not normal for any he had seen beforehand.
Where to Read Nano Machine Chapter 105 Online
You can watch the latest chapters of Nano Machine on Webtoon.
Nano Machine: Major Characters
Cheon Yeo Woon
Cheon Yeo Woon is the Main Character of Nano Machine and the continuation, Descent of the Demon God.
Cheon Yeo-Woon was a kid, yet he was not a dolt. He had defeated numerous difficulties and death endeavors that made him more grounded and more astute. He knew the significance of a weapon assuming he had one, and furthermore realized he needed to stay quiet about it if he somehow happened to keep himself alive.
He was famous for being caring to his subordinates but incredibly heartless to his foes.
He was an individual from the Cheon Family and was the child of a female worker who worked at the Lord’s chamber and was not from the Six Clans. Albeit considered an ill-conceived child of the Lord because of a working mother, he was still essential for the Cheon family and he reserved the option to the high position yet had an incredibly slim likelihood without help.
Chelsea sold for $3.1 billion to Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly
The final whistle has blown on the bidding process.
Chelsea will be sold to a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, the English club announced Saturday.
Boehly, 46, and a consortium of investors will pay $3.1 billion for the club itself and promise another $2.2 billion for facilities improvements and investment. The $3.1 billion alone is the most anyone has ever paid for a sports franchise worldwide.
Current owner Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the highly successful club after he was sanctioned by the British government for his ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The British government is overseeing the sale, and the $3.1 billion will be deposited into a frozen bank account “with the intention to donate 100% to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich,” Chelsea said in a statement.
Chelsea was allowed to continue operating through a special exemption in the sanctions, but the British government had threatened to get rid of that loophole by May 31. The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of May.
Boehly’s bid was backed by Clearlake Capital, a private equity firm; Hansjorg Wyss, a Swiss billionaire; and Mark Walter, the Dodgers’ principal owner who used to work with Boehly at Guggenheim Partners.
Through various firms and partnerships, Boehly is also invested in dozens of other properties. But he found time in his busy schedule to attend Chelsea’s home match Saturday against Wolverhampton. The visitors scored in the final minute to draw the match 2-2.
With News Wire Services
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 DELAYED DUE to Golden Week
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 is set to release on 9th May 2022. There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Painter of the Night Chapter 103.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Release Date
According to information received from our sources, we are predicting the release date on 1st April, 2022. This news has been confirmed and the official information will be received and posted soon.
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 9th May 2022 2022. The fans of the manga are quite excited about this latest update.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. the release date of Chapter 234 is announced, it is set to release this week on 9th May 2022.
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 234 of Rent a Girlfriend is set for 9th May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Rent a girlfriend Manga lovers, now you are here to know the latest updates on this anime or Manga. As you all know it’s the most popular Japanese Manga which has lots of young audiences.
Stanford arts review is here to help you guys. Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Release Date and where to read Manga Online and other details will be revealed in this article. Have look and enjoy.
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Spoilers Theory
Rent a girlfriend is a Japanese Romantic⁸ comedy based Manga. It was written and illustrated by Reijli Miyajima. It has several volumes in it. Till now 233 chapters were released in Shonen magazine officially.
This entire anime describes the romantic and comedy tale of Rented girlfriend Mizuhara Chizuru and heartbroken Kazuya Kinoshita. And how long they move together. As of now, it’s running successfully without breaks. Have been published weekly in Shonen magazine officially since 2017. This hottest romantic Manga has gained tons of fans.
Kazuya Kinoshita a 20-year college-going guy, after being deceived by his love got depressed. So he thought of using a local mobile app that arranges girlfriends on a rental basis.
Immediately he worked on it and found a girl as per her requirement. On the next day, his rented girlfriend Mizuhara Chizuru appeared before him at his place.
At first glimpse itself, he was mesmerized by her cuteness and great personality. Stared their journey. The rest of the story forms how they go ahead.
Where to Read Manga Online Officially??
Rent a girlfriend Manga lovers can read this in Shonen magazine officially on weekly basis. You can even read this Manga on other websites also but we always encourage and recommend the readers to follow official magazines and websites to support the authors and production team.
Before Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Releases Read More About The Main Cast
Kazuya Kinoshita
Kazuya Kinoshita is our male hero of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series. He is an understudy at Nerima University who is studying Business Administration, he lives alone in a loft arranged in 203 Royal Hills Nerima.
Kazuya is an uncertain man who likes to inundate himself in his predominance, accordingly, he ends up rashly misleading people around him without a second thought. His untruths frequently cause him problems, since he can’t marshal the solidarity to come clean.
He makes the falsehoods proceed to stay away from the issue of making sense of everything. An illustration of this is his phony relationship with Chizuru Ichinose kept up to encourage his grandma. Then again, he knows he’s setting himself into a difficult situation up to attempt to safeguard others’ mysteries and keep those near him blissful.
Chizuru Ichinose
Chizuru Ichinose on the other hand known as Chizuru Mizuhara in her “rental sweetheart” persona, is our female hero of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series.
She is an undergrad at Nerima University who is studying Literature and she as of now lives in Room 204 of Royal Hills Nerima, only close to Kazuya Kinoshita.
Initially, Chizuru sets up a sort and thoughtful front: It shocks any individual who considers leasing, which makes them give high appraisals to her. Nonetheless, she just does this to her clients. Actually, she is sharp, reckless, and calculative; showing her actual self to individuals she disdains or needs to tolerate. In any case, she shows a real kinder side when she sees individuals out of luck or when Kazuya needs her assistance.
She gets irritated when Kazuya acquaints her with his grandma. Chizuru told Kazuya promptly to let his grandma know that they separated, yet she’d become flushed and get humiliated when she hears Kazuya discussing her with his grandma.
