Mobile App Development Technology And The Changing Roles Of Developers

Mobile technology has managed to keep people connected since many years now right from the pagers to the recent smartphones. Nowadays, companies are forced to get out from the desktop perspective and the cloud to get a place in a more personal space of the customer through the mobile. Most marketers today have envisioned the place of the mobile to be at the top of their marketing initiatives. People who are working and also tech-savvy have started spending most of their time on their smartphones.

The rise of the mobile apps has increased profitability for companies who have managed to create incredibly important and entertaining apps. According to a survey, the consumption of mobile apps has already crossed internet surfing consumption. As per the US statistics, more than 80 million unidentified usage sessions are recorded every day across all mobile platforms.

Additionally, according to the data related to behavioral patterns for mobile usage, Android and iOS users are the highest. The data also included some interesting aspects too:

Most people have been using apps especially during late afternoon and the early evening hours. Ads are mostly clicked during morning hours according to the study.

The most popular time for users for spending time on mobiles are on weekends wherein 40% of time is devoted to using and downloading mobile apps

iPhone and Android mobiles are mostly popular and have the highest market share in the U.S., U.K. and Japan

Mobile app usage has been projected to grow by 91% compared to figures of last year. Most native browsers have brought in new enhancements. The new iOS 5 has outperformed Windows Phone Mango easily and the previews have been solid throughout.

Developers have managed to change their attitude adequately in the changing scenario for mobile development. Developers who excel in app development have progressed leaps and bounds due to their competency and have achieved mastery on more than one mobile platform. Most offshore development companies which used to focus on software development have migrated to mobile app development due to the lucrative prospects. Additionally, most mobile apps center on famous software solutions and mobile websites even promote important mail and web services which are popular all over the globe.

Solution providers have always felt the need for tools and technologies which can help them to roll out applications of similar nature simultaneously on diverse platforms. There are far too many mobile app platforms but only some of them rule the roost. Most smartphone buyers are unaware of the pros and cons of each mobile platform and hence only the most popular win the market. iOS and Android are at the top of the ladder while the erstwhile leader Symbian and the corporate-chosen Blackberry follow suit.

Most development companies and app developers have even resorted to Appcelerator for creating mobile apps which can suit different platforms. The Appcelerator Titanium has been useful for developers who need a common platform for the app development process and meets the ideal standards for all platforms.