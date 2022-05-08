Multiple Streams of Online Income – Earn Passive Online Income With a Variety of Techniques

Share Pin 0 Shares

It’s best to have more than one source of income, no matter if you are working on the internet or in the offline world. This is referred to as having multiple streams of income and will serve you well over the years. When I was in the offline world I worked as a classroom teacher and in real estate at the same time. This meant that I earned money for the nine months each year I was teaching, and then earned more money when I took a listing, made a sale, or appraised a home. The result was income all year long, something that my fellow teachers did not have.

When I came online in 2006 this idea was still a part of my thinking, so I looked for opportunities to earn money in a variety of ways. I started with affiliate marketing when I had no products of my own, and I continue to promote about twenty different people and their products throughout the year. Affiliate marketing is an excellent method of building your digital inventory as you learn what sells best to your target market.

As you begin to create your own products, each one will represent an additional stream of revenue for your business. Over time this can be quite significant, as you learn new techniques of having people find you and your products on the Internet.

The key is to always be on the lookout for a new income source. This can be from affiliate products and your own products, as I have discussed here, but it can also be from other sources, such as advertising on your blog. You may want to sell space for banner ads, or even add AdSense to your sites for additional income every time someone clicks on a link. The idea is to be open to new ideas to see which ones will work best for you and your business model. By setting up different streams of income you are not putting all of your eggs in one basket.

The Internet offers a huge opportunity for anyone who wants to work from their home computer, or from wherever they happen to be. I have conducted my business from my home in southern California, from cities across the United States as I travel to live marketing events and to visit friends and family, and from a small village in Finland, where my extended family lives. This is a global business that is only limited by your imagination.