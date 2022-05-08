News
Orioles Q&A: Bruce Zimmermann used rookie season injury to improve changeup, get off to strong start in 2022
The combination of bicep tendinitis and a sprained ankle kept Orioles left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the injured list for more than three months of his 2021 rookie season. But that time also allowed him to make an improvement that has him experiencing early season success.
Zimmermann, who will start the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals, has a 2.59 ERA through five starts, a mark that was even better before a scoring change tacked three extra earned runs onto his record. Still, he’s off to a strong start to his second major league season largely by building on the areas he succeeded as a rookie, particularly his secondary pitches.
Among pitchers who have thrown at least 100 breaking balls in 2022, Zimmermann is one of only two who has yet to allow a hit on one of them, according to Baseball Savant. Two-thirds of the at-bats he’s ended with a slider have resulted in a strikeout, with that pitch’s 57.6% whiff rate — the percent of swings that result in misses — ranking fourth among nearly 200 sliders that have induced at least 25 swings and the highest among all left-handers.
His slider and curveball have combined for 32% of his pitches, matching his 2021 usage. Yet, he’s deployed his four-seam fastball 10% less often, lowering his use of a pitch that was hit hard in 2021; Zimmermann’s .711 slugging percentage allowed on the pitch was the highest of any major league four-seamer thrown as much as his. The trend has continued in 2022, with opponents hitting .480 off the pitch, which has been about 1 mph slower on average than it was last season.
He’s funneled some of his usage of the four-seamer to a changeup that he worked to improve while rehabbing the bicep injury, while also adding a one-seam fastball — a pitch with a similar profile to a sinker — to his repertoire. The former has been a neutralizer; entering Saturday, only one left-hander has struck out more right-handed batters with a changeup than Zimmermann.
A 27-year-old Ellicott City native, Zimmermann is one of the few pieces from the Orioles’ 2018 trade barrage who have established themselves in the majors; he was part of the package acquired from the Atlanta Braves for pitchers Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day. Earlier this week, Zimmermann talked with The Baltimore Sun about the adjustments to his changeup, why he felt they were needed and why his secondary pitches play so well off his struggling fastball.
Note: Questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
You’ve spoken a bit after starts about how you spent sometime before this season working on your changeup. Why was that pitch a focus for you, and what changes did you make?
Traditionally, I was always a two-seam fastball guy, all through college and halfway through the minors, and then I switched to a four-seam fastball. Analytically speaking, it was playing better than my two-seam, so when that happened, I still wanted to keep the two-seam grip on my changeup because I liked the depth that I got because it generated more ground balls, it had more sink than run, all the good stuff for double plays, and whatnot. Then, because I was throwing my four-seam [fastball] and then a two-seam changeup, it was kind of blending between the two, and I was losing that depth that I needed on my changeup to make it the kind of pitch that it was, ’cause it’s not a massive speed difference [from my fastball], so I need that action for it to be as successful as it is.
While I was in rehab last year for the bicep tendinitis, there was a time when I was just playing catch, and I remember I just was fiddling around with different wrist positions. Not changing the grip. Just changing the wrist positions, and something clicked with something I changed that gave me the depth back to my changeup. I took that into the offseason and really started like working away at finalizing the distinction between how I was manipulating the ball at release between the four-seam and the changeup to really get the difference between the ride and the sink. Then, the end of spring training, beginning of this season, kind of figured out something else with the placement of one of the fingers I had on one of the seams, and that seemed to give me even more security to really kind of throw with even more intent, because it’s kind of a high-spinning changeup. [Note: Entering Saturday, the average major league changeup has a spin rate of 1,738 rpm this season, while Zimmermann’s has a spin rate of 2,022 rpm, 12th among 96 pitchers who have thrown at least 50 changeups.] With figuring out the last little bit about the finger placement with the wrist positioning, that’s what’s been able to kind of make it to pitch that is now different from in previous years and why it has that late life to it.
What do you mean by wrist position?
Normally when you throw a four-seam fastball, you want to throw it with kind of a 90-degree angle [between your hand and forearm], so you can get behind it and you push it and you backspin it really well. When I was doing that with my changeup, it was flattening it out, and it was just kind of running arm side, and so it was staying in the barrel zone basically. Whether it would go off the end of the bat or — it was in barrel zone. Instead of feeling that, I tried to flat-wrist it and keep my wrist flat through it, and keeping that flat wrist allows me to get the two-seam action. It just allows me to get to the inside of the ball with more force and get it spinning at the right axis to get the actual depth, not just the run.
So that was all just a product of playing catch?
Literally just kind of stumbled upon it during catch play, just messing around. Pretty much everybody does that during catch play. It’s when you test out new things that you’re feeling or whatnot. I just happened to run into it during my rehab last year when I really had to focus on making every catch play worth it because I couldn’t just go out and throw as long as I wanted to at that point in time. It was definitely something I kind of zeroed in on, and then kind of just built on it through the offseason, kept solidifying it, and making sure it was the real deal, and obviously, a little bit of another tweak happened in the spring this year. Overall, it’s always been my most feel pitch. But even still, it’s a work in progress. Anything to make a pitch better, I’m interested in.
What exactly was that spring tweak?
It was a little bit different positioning of the ring finger on one of the seams in the front of the ball, so it just gives me a little bit even more ball security to not baby the pitch and really just rip it through the zone with as much intent as the fastball. Part of the reason why it’s so successful, I think, is because of the sell of arm speed. I try to keep it the exact same as the fastball until it’s at the plate.
Just looking at your Statcast data, all three of your secondary pitches have had a lot of successes, but you’ve struggled with your fastball, both last season and this one. Why do you think that is?
I think as a pitcher, individually speaking, I tunnel all my pitches very well. In the past, I’ve definitely thrown harder velo-wise with the fastball and gotten much better results. That’s always just been something I kind of fiddle with, and it’ll probably be something I address in the offseason to get some of that velo back, but I think the tunneling is probably the biggest thing. Guys think it’s that four-seam heater, and then I have the curveball, I have a changeup that fades off, and the slider especially holds the same line as my fastball very well until the late break on it. Then the damage on the heater, I think honestly, has come from bad locations more so than the pitch itself, and that was something that we talked about with the pitching coaches and addressed this year is that, yes, the usage is down, but when I use it, I’m using it more effectively this year. It’s been hit a couple of times, but overall, my goal with it this year is to not really try to change it. I got what I got this year right now.
Obviously, the other offspeed pitches, I think, are all better than last year. That’s definitely an added benefit, so the limited usage that I’m using the heater in right now, just to be better with locating it, which I think that’s just the normal progression of a starting pitcher in the big leagues. You’ve just got to find the places to get better every year, and I think one of mine is definitely not so much fastball command, but just the execution. That’s part of the reason why I started adding in a one-seam as well to give kind of a different look to the heater, so in heater counts, not only can they not sit on the offspeed, they can’t sit on a straight heater anymore, so that’s definitely something that’s kind of been trickling into the usage pattern right now.
What does the one-seamer add for you?
It’s actually just another word for a two-seamer. But it’s not a traditional grip to a two-seam that guys will normally throw. It’s called a one seam because when it spins, you only really see one seam and because of the patterning of that and the bald spots on the side of the ball or where you spin, it will cause it to sink and drop and less run, and it’s late. It’s almost the same speed as my four-seam, but it has the two-seam profile.
Tunneling and spin rate have obviously become ingrained in modern pitching terminology. How did you come to have an interest and understanding in these types of concepts?
It probably was introduced first to me when I got to the Orioles. A little bit with the Braves. They were definitely ahead of the Orioles at the time when I was traded. But probably spring training of 2019, that was the first time when they approached me about going to a four-seam, explaining why, with the spin rate and the axis I throw it at and everything, and then from then on, it was kind of just a progressive education on analytics of pitching.
‘The Barrens’ is local dad and daughter’s novel of love and drama in the Canadian Arctic
I saw the red of Holly’s vest. I saw her shoulders and wisps of hair flowing from the back of her head. The current didn’t pull her into the eddy, and I ran back to shore and followed as she drifted downstream and then slowly came to a stop. I waded in and staggered through the river, my thighs pumping against water, my feet finding purchase on the rocky bottom. I slipped on a rock and submerged into the cold water, then stood and kept moving until I was at Holly’s side and had a hand through the armhole of her vest. I turned her over. Bloody lacerations covered the side of her face like claw marks. She wasn’t breathing.” – From “The Barrens”
Kurt Johnson and his daughter, Ellie, have always been close, sharing Minnesota sports like canoeing and skiing.
Now they’ve partnered on their debut novel, “The Barrens,” about two young women on a canoe trip on the remote Thelon River in Canada’s Northwest Territory. It’s an exciting coming-of-age tale of courage, love and the power of storytelling.
“I grew up on the water,” Ellie says over coffee with her dad at St. Paul’s Cafe Latte. Their affection for one another is obvious as they toss comments back and forth.
“I was three years old the first time I was in a canoe,” Ellie continues. ” I was 13 when I took my first trip, seven days on the trail in the BWCA . This book is my homage to my relationship to the North Woods.”
“The Barrens” is based on Ellie’s adventures paddling the rapids-strewn Thelon (THAY-lon) in 2016 with three other women. The journey took them through 450 miles of the uninhabited Barren lands of subarctic Canada, a region so remote they didn’t see another human being for 45 days.
Kurt explains their partnership: “I wrote this book, but I couldn’t have done it without knowing Ellie’s experiences. So her name is on the book as co-author.”
In the novel, Holly and Lee are lovers who embark on the river journey because Holly, who has done it before, wants to show Lee the beauties of the treeless landscape.
Kurt doesn’t waste any time beginning the story with tragedy. Holly falls off a cliff and lands in the rapids far below. Lee is not an experienced canoeist, and when Holly dies (this is not a spoiler), Lee vows to bring her lover’s body home to her family. Without a satellite phone on which she could call for help, Lee has to carry Holly’s body and a backpack across rough portages. She gets stronger as she paddles all night, submerging Holly’s body in the icy waters during the day to keep it from decomposing.
A NOVEL IS BORN
Kurt Johnson spent his childhood summers on an island in Burntside Lake northwest of Ely, first with his parents and later with his wife, Stephanie Hansen, and then Ellie.
The family lived in Highland Park until a few years ago when Kurt and Stephanie moved to Golden Valley. “But we’re still St. Paul people,” he quickly adds.
Ellie, 23, attended Highland Park High School, then spent two years at the University of Vermont in Burlington. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2019 with a degree in English. She and her partner, Kate, just moved into a house on St. Paul’s upper West Side.
Kurt, who sold his printing business seven years ago, had always wanted to write. This itch grew stronger when Ellie was at the University of Vermont and told her dad she had a short story writing assignment. He suggested she write one based on her Thelon trip.
Ellie’s answer: “Dad, why don’t you write it?”
Kurt began the novel during a year-long class at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis taught by Minnesota Book Award winner Peter Geye.
“Kurt impressed me from the first word of his first read,” Geye recalled in an e-mail. “He had a grasp of voice and pacing that I found exceptional, even in early drafts. That’s the hardest thing to teach someone. He was an eager learner, and he worked on his craft with a passion and perseverance that often distinguishes the writers who get published from the writers who don’t. When I read ‘The Barrens’ a couple years after he finished that class, I was spellbound in a different way. The voice and pacing were still there in abundance, but so too was a story that seemed entirely out of time, and still somehow timeless. I told him this was the book that would get him published. I’m excited for the rest of the world to read it.”
But the story didn’t come together right away. Kurt needed dialogue and an emotional arc, which meant he had to explore the relationship between the female characters and tell their back stories.
In the book, Lee calls Holly a “storyist” and as Lee paddles alone she tells herself stories, recalling her childhood with her father, Jake the Snake, a great character who has a serpent tattooed across his back. Jake’s an eco-anarchist who taught Lee to live off the grid. It was his tutorship about hunting, trapping and being self-sufficient that helps Lee when she is alone in the wilderness.
“My mother lived in Nebraska near a guy like this who was living off the grid,” Kurt recalled. “It was a dichotomy. He was an angry eco-anarchist, but he’d gone to Harvard.”
Kurt, who describes himself as a “straight, white guy,” knew that if he was to write an honest book about young gay women, he and Ellie had to have some serious conversations about her relationships. He wanted Lee, his main character, to be “Ellie-ish.”
“No parent wants to know about a child’s relationships,” Kurt says. But he and Ellie agree that their discussions over beer and drinks made their bond stronger.
Ellie recalled coming out to her family in junior high and in her freshman year at Highland Park High, although her classmates had suspected her orientation. “The way I was and presented myself made the decision for me,” she says.
They had a bit of a tussle over whether or not the women in the book should fall in love during their canoe trip. Kurt thought that would add drama, but Ellie nixed the idea.
“A long canoe trip is not conductive to exploring lesbianism,” she says dryly. “You’re too tired and never being alone breeds a lot of contention.”
When Lee finally brings Holly’s body home, she learns that Holly’s parents didn’t know their daughter was a lesbian. They thought Lee was a boy. Their acceptance of, and love for, Lee is one of the novel’s most touching scenes.
BEAUTY AND DANGER
Besides telling the human story, Kurt wanted to capture the magic of being on the Thelon as Ellie described it to him — the clear water, historic campsites dating hundreds of years before the Inuit arrived.
She told him how you might come upon a human skull, since the permafrost is too deep to bury bodies and rocks are heaped on corpses. Or you paddle around a bend and see a grazing moose.
There’s danger on the Thelon too, including whirlpools Ellie describes as “big as a bus” that have to be run in the canoe or bypassed with a portage.
“It’s all about communication,” she says about group decisions among canoeists. “If one person is uncertain you do not try the set. You portage.”
At Hornby Point, death came in 1927 to Englishman John Hornby and two other men who starved to death. Hornby prided himself on surviving with a minimum of food staples and equipment, and when his party missed the annual caribou migration, there wasn’t enough food to get them through the winter. Travelers can still see the old logs that made up the cabin’s walls, and the crosses marking the men’s graves.
Grizzly bears can also cause big trouble.
“I prefer interaction with grizzlies from the boat,” Ellie says. “They can be territorial and dangerous.”
She saw the damage powerful grizzlies can do when she was equipment manager at Camp Widjiwagan and handled returned tents with ripped-up canvas and tentpoles bent by a bear’s sharp, four-inch long claws.
In one exciting scene in the novel, Lee chases a bear, eight feet tall when he stood, that has her backpack in its mouth:
“...He kept coming. Then the bear made a quick charge, legs and feet in full gallop. For that split second, I froze, ready to be mauled. The bear stopped suddenly, maybe now as scared of me as I was of him, confused. I threw the rock in my hand and it landed on his snout.”
In a foreshadowing of what will happen on the river, the float plane pilot who drops Lee and Holly off at Lynx Lake, the Thelon’s headwaters, is worried about their lack of preparation. They didn’t check in with the Mounties, which was a requirement, and they didn’t bring bear spray.
“Lee and Holly’s biggest problem was they didn’t bring an emergency satellite device,” Ellie says. “They only had a personal device that was smashed in Holly’s fall. And they should not have been going in one canoe.”
SETTING A FASTER PACE
After Kurt finished “The Barrens,” he faced the problem most authors have — finding an agent.
“I got an agent but she got cold feet after I rewrote the book eight times for her,” he recalls. “But that rewriting helped make it more emotional, faster-paced, exciting.”
Ellie puts in: “More cinematic.”
By the time another agent picked up the manuscript, it was as ready as it could be.
Kurt was proud to write in his pitch letter to publishers: “This is the first wilderness adventure tale I know of that explores themes of gender identity and sexual orientation, juxtaposed with gritty survival and tragedy.”
READING FEATURES LOCAL CELEB
How did Kurt Johnson persuade Stephanie Hansen of myTalk Radio to do a dramatic reading from “The Barrens” during Wednesday’s launch? Rather easily, since she’s his wife.
Hansen, who her husband said “is not very big on camping” is probably too busy to even set up a tent. She has been partnering with Stephanie March to bring listeners up to date about the latest restaurant, food and other happenings in the Twin Cities for more than 13 years. She’s worked in advertising and marketing and in 2005 started her own online printing and marketing company, Printz.com, which won her the Women Business Owner of the Year award. She writes a food and lifestyle blog (stephaniesdish.com) and hosts a weekly podcast on Hubbard Broadcasting PodcastOne, as well as producing her own podcast, MakersofMN. And she’s on the weekly radio show Stephanie’s Weekly Dish. Hansen spends summers at the family’s Burntside Lake island cabin where she is writing “True North Cabin Cookbook,” to be published in fall by Minnesota Historical Society Press.
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, LUSH Lounge and Theater, 990 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
PROGRAM: Introduction by Minnesota Book Award winner Peter Geye, dramatic reading by Stephanie Hansen of MyTalk 107.1 Radio, authors interviewed by Lori and Julia of MyTalk.
ADMISSION: Free, RSVP required at magersandquinn.com
PUBLISHER/PRICE: Arcade Publishing ($26.99)
ASK IRA: Is the Heat rotation still too random?
Q: Ira, the Heat were lifeless on Friday night. Why not the energy of Caleb Martin? – Stan.
A: If nothing else, these types of questions have become the theme of the season: the player who doesn’t play who should have played. For a while, it was Victor Oladipo. Then it was Duncan Robinson. And now, with the rotation reshuffled with Friday’s return of Kyle Lowry, it was Caleb Martin being an odd man out. Of course, it’s always easier to point out in retrospect what was missing and who could have helped, be it Oladipo for attacking, Robinson for 3-point shooting or Martin for energy. My takeaway in real time was that it is difficult to get where you want and need with the rotation with both Vincent and Oladipo in the bench rotation. As Lowry is able to ramp his minutes up in his return from his hamstring strain, it is possible that Vincent becomes the next odd man out.
Q: Dewayne Dedmon should go for the knockout. – Steve.
A: I’m assuming you’re talking about a blow to Joel Embiid’s face? Not cool. Not even in the heat of Heat-Knicks in the ‘90s would that be considered fair game. Now, if Dewayne Dedmon chooses to maximize his six fouls with physical play against Joel, that’s another story. For now, the Heat goal has to be hurting the 76ers on the scoreboard. That’s the simplest way to remove Joel from the competition.
Q: Joel Embid is too tall and talented for Bam Adebayo. – Dom.
A: If that’s your way of saying that Joel Embiid is a better player than Bam Adebayo, there is no argument here. But that’s not the issue at the moment. The issue is Bam giving enough to at least make it a competitive fight. Friday night was too lopsided. The Heat need that to change Sunday.
Hudson: It’s time for Chapter 3 for Chapter2Books owners
Eleven years ago, Sue and Brian Roegge named their new bookstore in Hudson, Wis., Chapter2Books because they were starting a new chapter in their lives.
Now, after more than a decade of successful bookselling, the couple is selling their 900-square-foot store on Locust street so they can begin Chapter 3.
“We are attached to Hudson. We love the river, other merchants and store owners, and the restaurants are great. But we’re ready to move on,” Sue Roegge explained in a conversation from the couple’s home in St. Paul’s Como Park neighborhood.
Brian is former CEO of Como Northtown Community Credit Union, and Sue taught at Totino Grace High School and Como Senior High, as well as working in the Minnesota Historical Society’s education department.
Brian, who is 64, has been talking about retirement for about a year, his wife said. While Sue concentrated on the store’s social media and booking events, sometimes in partnership with the River Falls public library, Brian was the face of bookselling to the customers.
When COVID hit, Sue got “semi-retired” because the store closed to the public and her work was cut in half. But her husband continued to go to the store, filling on-line orders and giving customers curbside service.
Now that things are back to normal and customers have returned, the couple can concentrate on touting the benefits of independent bookselling. Sue believes that too often people who dream of opening a bookstore are intimidated by stories of how hard the business is.
“i enjoyed everything about it,” she says. “I enjoyed interacting with authors, I loved reading a good book and reaching out to authors, telling them so. They love feedback. I loved bringing authors to the store and working with schools.”
She says her husband was “a big reader” before they opened the store, and he is a big reader now.
“Brian has made good relationships with customers,” she said. “People have liked his recommendations about books over the years. It was so sweet to watch him having grownup conversations with kids, sneakily recommending good books for them.”
The couple had a few nibbles from people interested in buying Chapter2Books.They tell perspective buyers that there is “huge potential” in the store, especially if they implement things she and Brian never got around to, such as installing a fireplace, and simple things like remembering to put flyers in customers’ shopping bags and better signage on the shelves. They will also help the buyers learn to set up publishers’ accounts and other parts of the business.
Besides selling the store, the Roegges plan to downsize by selling the St. Paul home they’ve lived in for 25 years. They love their house, but son Matt and daughter Meghan, who were 21 and 18 when the store opened, are out of the nest. Matt is a store manager in Madison, Wis., and his sister teaches sixth grade in Minneapolis while getting her master’s in library science.
“So we have to live between Madison and Minneapolis,” Sue says “We can’t go too crazy in making a move.”
