Penny Stock Billionaire – The Story of John Templeton

Why is digital marketing so important?

As the internet users across the world have been increased massively by year on year and when it compares to since 2000-2018 the ratio is increasing year by year. Now the fifty percent (50%) of the population around the world are using the internet. And by 2020 the active internet users are crossing 65% of the population across the world.

The main reason to increase the active internet users in last few years is due to the high usage of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices around the world. These are very handy and useful to carry along with people where ever they go. Considering all these points the online marketing is a vast and broadly open to all the people around the world to connect through multiple devices like (Mobile (Smartphone), Laptop, Desktop, Tablet, Smart TV etc.) So this is going to help the Digital Marketing industry to expand worldwide their online market everywhere without having any shops in a particular place.

Now let us know the importance and the advantages of Digital Marketing.



The important thing in the digital marketing it is very easy to adapt and connect with the target audience worldwide. There are multiple chapters under digital marketing category which is coming with different modules. A few prime modules details have been briefly given below for the reference.

The prime chapters in digital marketing courses

1 Websites (for online presence)



2 Content Marketing



3 SEO/ Search Engine Optimization



4 Google Ads



5 Social Media Marketing/ Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram etc.



6 Email Marketing



7 Mobile Marketing



8 Social Media Optimization



9 Online Reputations Management



10 Analytics

So when the industrialist, business owner, service providers understand these methods why those are very important in the digital marketing field and the need of online presence for any business in current situation then this will become very easy to implement the online marketing strategies in their industry or field.

The Main Channels of Digital Marketing Courses

Websites

The online presence is very very important to any of the business for the present generation in the current marketing situation as without the website or information on online about your business which can’t be taken far away. So that the websites which is having the complete details about your business and gives more information to your clients or consumers and makes them know more about your business and its functions. So without the online presence, it is hard to reach more people and create the awareness about the products and brand name.

Content Marketing

Why is content very important in digital Marketing field or online marketing? As the content is the king of all the other chapters of digital marketing or online marketing because when consumer visit a shop directly to purchase or inquire about any of the product in the shops the shopkeeper will explain them thoroughly the features and benefits of the products.

But when it comes to the online platform, the content itself will act/work as a sales executive or shopkeeper so here the content will be your representative on behalf of your business. So the content is going to bring more customer, visitors or business towards your website when you write a unique content on your webpage by itself the content starts speaking about your products and companies.

SEO/ Search Engine Optimization

This is one of the processes which allow you to list and run your websites online or search engines like (Google, Bing, Yahoo, Ask.com, AOL, Baidu, DuckDuckGo etc.) without making any payment to them. But the very important thing in this is it is not so easy to rank in SERP/ Search engine result page as there are several websites have already been listed under these search engine platforms so which needs to work hard to rank better in search engine result page. This process is called as a Search Engine Optimization.

Google Ads

Google ads are one of the very best tools to promote the products, services, or brands anywhere and everywhere across the world. The tool Google AdWords which is consists of multiple options in this software. Google Ads will provide an instant result for any campaigns. To create a better a campaign of your brand awareness and services the Google ads will provide a very good platform for the business owners, corporate sectors and the service providers around the world to reach their target audience through the Google AdWords channel. It is one of the main paid modules digital marketing courses.

SMM / Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is one of the very effective methods in digital marketing strategies. The social media marketing tools are involved with various social media sites. The major SMM tools are (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, etc.) these tools are very effective to reach the people around the world within a few seconds of time. By using or implementing the strategies of social media in any kind of services or business field is really going to give them the hundred percent results in their Social Media Marketing campaigns. SMM can be learned with digital marketing courses.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is one of the very old marketing methods and effective ways to send an individual newsletter and other subjects to the particular person by using the one’s e-mail id. This form will exist even in future too, in spite of many others marketing channels, however, the e-mail marketing will be continued as earlier without any hamper. As an email marketing methods are completely different than the other marketing methods. It is also one of the main modules of Digital Marketing courses.

Mobile Marketing

The word mobile marketing sounds very familiar to each of us due to the people are very familiar and fond of with this device. Hence, this will be one of the most important factors of marketing with this tool. There is no limit for using of mobile phones and the device will be with the people at all the time. So the mobile marketing which targets the audience or users of active internet users and non-active internet users on their mobile phones. The difference between active internet users and non-active internet users when the user is using the smartphone with data on his device this can be considered as an active internet user.

Non-active is not connected with data or internet. There are multiple options to reach the non-active internet users by sending a text message, voice message and by calling directly to their contact number and letting them know about the features and services of the product. For active internet users, you can directly reach or send to their inbox (email), WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media accounts as well. These kinds of marketing strategies are followed in mobile marketing. This module is also consisting of digital marketing courses.

When you read all the above-mentioned information, you can easily understand that the importance of digital marketing and the trends of current online marketing situations also the advantages and benefits of its implementation in any of the industry, business or services around the world to promote and reach more of your targeted audience/Customers across the globe to get better results on the ROI/ return on the investments. So the digital marketing industry is going to be the next hopes for better business results and career growth in coming years.

