Penny Stock Billionaire – The Story of John Templeton
Can you invest $200 in penny stocks or what you call microcaps and make that investment grow into something like $100K or even $1M in the next few years? Many people don’t take microcaps as serious investments. There is some element of truth in that. But do you know a guy who turned $1K into $1M in just 1 month with penny stocks in just 38 trades! Or do you know the person famously known as the Penny Stock Billionaire?
So why microcaps? There are thousands of stocks in markets like technology, agriculture, health, commodities, energy and more. But what makes penny stocks different from the normal stocks is that they are dirt cheap. Most of these microcaps get traded for as little as $0.1 per share.
Imagine, discovering a stock costing $0.1 per share skyrocketing into $10 per share in a matter of let’s say a few weeks. That is a gain of 10,000%. So with microcaps, you have the potential of an explosive gain and with the price as low as a few cents to a few dollars, small investors can also play with them.
Now the problem with most stocks is that they take too long a time to show a capital gain. For a stock to go from $50 per share to $100 per share can take a few years. But a stock priced $1 per share can easily double overnight. Hey, it’s only one dollar.
So with penny stocks, you can get rich at lightening speed and also get poor with the same speed if you don’t invest in them prudently. The best way to invest in penny stocks is to just start with $200.Grow that $200 into $1000! That $1000 into $10,000. That $10,000 into $100,000. You got the picture.
Over the last few decades, penny stocks have regularly outperformed regular stocks by huge margins. In 1939, John Templeton bought 100 shares of every company trading under $1 per share. Over the next few years, his investment multiplied by many times even though many of the companies that he had invested in went bankrupt.
This shows that profitability of penny stocks. John Templeton eventually retired as a billionaire and passed the rest of his days in sunny carefree Bahamas. John Templeton had graduated from Yale and he was a pioneer of investing in globally diversified mutual funds. But his success had started from his plan to buy 100 shares of every company trading before $1 per share.
Why Is Digital Marketing So Important
Why is digital marketing so important?
The next big hopes for the best results in business development and career growth.
As the internet users across the world have been increased massively by year on year and when it compares to since 2000-2018 the ratio is increasing year by year. Now the fifty percent (50%) of the population around the world are using the internet. And by 2020 the active internet users are crossing 65% of the population across the world.
The main reason to increase the active internet users in last few years is due to the high usage of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices around the world. These are very handy and useful to carry along with people where ever they go. Considering all these points the online marketing is a vast and broadly open to all the people around the world to connect through multiple devices like (Mobile (Smartphone), Laptop, Desktop, Tablet, Smart TV etc.) So this is going to help the Digital Marketing industry to expand worldwide their online market everywhere without having any shops in a particular place.
Now let us know the importance and the advantages of Digital Marketing.
The important thing in the digital marketing it is very easy to adapt and connect with the target audience worldwide. There are multiple chapters under digital marketing category which is coming with different modules. A few prime modules details have been briefly given below for the reference.
The prime chapters in digital marketing courses
1 Websites (for online presence)
2 Content Marketing
3 SEO/ Search Engine Optimization
4 Google Ads
5 Social Media Marketing/ Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram etc.
6 Email Marketing
7 Mobile Marketing
8 Social Media Optimization
9 Online Reputations Management
10 Analytics
So when the industrialist, business owner, service providers understand these methods why those are very important in the digital marketing field and the need of online presence for any business in current situation then this will become very easy to implement the online marketing strategies in their industry or field.
Digital Marketing job openings are everywhere around the world. Need to learn digital marketing courses thoroughly to perform well in the industry. When you complete the digital marketing training from the institute at Academy, your confidence level would be high and you can easily get the job as desired.
The Main Channels of Digital Marketing Courses
Websites
The online presence is very very important to any of the business for the present generation in the current marketing situation as without the website or information on online about your business which can’t be taken far away. So that the websites which is having the complete details about your business and gives more information to your clients or consumers and makes them know more about your business and its functions. So without the online presence, it is hard to reach more people and create the awareness about the products and brand name.
Content Marketing
Why is content very important in digital Marketing field or online marketing? As the content is the king of all the other chapters of digital marketing or online marketing because when consumer visit a shop directly to purchase or inquire about any of the product in the shops the shopkeeper will explain them thoroughly the features and benefits of the products.
But when it comes to the online platform, the content itself will act/work as a sales executive or shopkeeper so here the content will be your representative on behalf of your business. So the content is going to bring more customer, visitors or business towards your website when you write a unique content on your webpage by itself the content starts speaking about your products and companies.
SEO/ Search Engine Optimization
This is one of the processes which allow you to list and run your websites online or search engines like (Google, Bing, Yahoo, Ask.com, AOL, Baidu, DuckDuckGo etc.) without making any payment to them. But the very important thing in this is it is not so easy to rank in SERP/ Search engine result page as there are several websites have already been listed under these search engine platforms so which needs to work hard to rank better in search engine result page. This process is called as a Search Engine Optimization.
Google Ads
Google ads are one of the very best tools to promote the products, services, or brands anywhere and everywhere across the world. The tool Google AdWords which is consists of multiple options in this software. Google Ads will provide an instant result for any campaigns. To create a better a campaign of your brand awareness and services the Google ads will provide a very good platform for the business owners, corporate sectors and the service providers around the world to reach their target audience through the Google AdWords channel. It is one of the main paid modules digital marketing courses.
SMM / Social Media Marketing
Social media marketing is one of the very effective methods in digital marketing strategies. The social media marketing tools are involved with various social media sites. The major SMM tools are (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, etc.) these tools are very effective to reach the people around the world within a few seconds of time. By using or implementing the strategies of social media in any kind of services or business field is really going to give them the hundred percent results in their Social Media Marketing campaigns. SMM can be learned with digital marketing courses.
Email Marketing
Email marketing is one of the very old marketing methods and effective ways to send an individual newsletter and other subjects to the particular person by using the one’s e-mail id. This form will exist even in future too, in spite of many others marketing channels, however, the e-mail marketing will be continued as earlier without any hamper. As an email marketing methods are completely different than the other marketing methods. It is also one of the main modules of Digital Marketing courses.
Mobile Marketing
The word mobile marketing sounds very familiar to each of us due to the people are very familiar and fond of with this device. Hence, this will be one of the most important factors of marketing with this tool. There is no limit for using of mobile phones and the device will be with the people at all the time. So the mobile marketing which targets the audience or users of active internet users and non-active internet users on their mobile phones. The difference between active internet users and non-active internet users when the user is using the smartphone with data on his device this can be considered as an active internet user.
Non-active is not connected with data or internet. There are multiple options to reach the non-active internet users by sending a text message, voice message and by calling directly to their contact number and letting them know about the features and services of the product. For active internet users, you can directly reach or send to their inbox (email), WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media accounts as well. These kinds of marketing strategies are followed in mobile marketing. This module is also consisting of digital marketing courses.
To learn the entire processes of Digital Marketing Courses need to join a reputed digital marketing training institute. At the institute in Bangalore, we train the students from basics to advanced level marketing methods and strategies of online marketing. Which has to be followed thoroughly and this will help them to learn each step during their training with practical knowledge.
When you read all the above-mentioned information, you can easily understand that the importance of digital marketing and the trends of current online marketing situations also the advantages and benefits of its implementation in any of the industry, business or services around the world to promote and reach more of your targeted audience/Customers across the globe to get better results on the ROI/ return on the investments. So the digital marketing industry is going to be the next hopes for better business results and career growth in coming years.
Filing a Bond Reduction Motion in Tennessee
Successfully getting a bond reduced in Tennessee requires a thorough understanding of the factors the courts look at when setting a defendant’s bond (also called “bail”).
A motion for a criminal bond reduction can be filed any time before trial. In many jurisdictions, bond is initially set by a commissioner. The initial amount of a criminal bond can later be lowered by the judge to whom the case is assigned. Bond reduction motions can be filed in criminal court (also called “circuit court”), as well as in general sessions. Once a bond motion is filed, it is then set for a hearing by the clerk of the court.
When considering altering the amount of a bond, the judge must look at several statutory factors. The relevant factors for a judge to consider when deciding on a bond reduction motion in Tennessee can be found in Tennessee Code Annotated Section 40-11-118. The court is commanded to look at the following factors to determine whether a reduction in bond is proper: the defendant’s length of residence in the community; the defendant’s employment status and history and financial condition; the defendant’s family ties and relationships; the defendant’s reputation, character and mental condition; the defendant’s prior criminal record; the nature of the offense and the apparent probability of conviction and the likely sentence; and, generally any other factors related to the risk of flight and danger to the community.
At a bond reduction hearing, the defense will often ask family members, ministers and friends to testify and be physically present to show that the defendant is sufficiently tied to the community and not a flight risk. In addition to defense witnesses, the prosecution is allowed to subpoena alleged victims or police officers to show the likelihood of the defendant’s conviction. After all the testimony is concluded, the judge must then decide whether to alter the defendant’s bond. Weighing all the factors, the judge can either leave it the same, reduce it, or in especially rare cases, actually increase it. Depending on the judge, some statutory factors can be more important than others. However, if after the court’s bond decision, the bond still exceeds $75,000.00 after the hearing on the motion to reduce bond, a source hearing is required before bail can be made.
After the court’s decision is entered, friends and family members can then post bond at the new, hopefully reduced amount. If the decision is unfavorable, there is a procedure to appeal to the court of criminal appeals. There is also nothing to stop a defendant from filing multiple motions to reduce bond. In all, to have a chance at filing a successful bond reduction motion in Tennessee, a criminal defense attorney’s expertise is required who is familiar with the law and the court that holds sway over the bond amount. A good criminal defense attorney is always your best bet.
Conducting Market Research on Your Patent
Conducting market research is an extremely important precursor to getting a patent. It is the process that answers the question “Is this even worth it?” Indeed, without conducting market research, you are in essence making a blind guess that someone, somewhere will want to buy whatever it is you ultimately make. This is a costly error, and it is also a needless one. By taking the time to research your market, you can firm up exactly who that someone is and how they will buy your product. You can then proceed to market to them with the confidence that only real knowledge and insight can offer.
So what exactly is market research, and how do you conduct it? The best way to think about market research is answering a series of questions. Each one you answer will unlock some more of the puzzle that is creating and profitably selling something from your patent. That said, you should conduct market research in phases. The first phase is market information.
In this phase, you want to immerse yourself in trade journals, spec sheets, and periodicals about the industry your patent pertains to. You want to discover the prices of various commodities in the market that you will traffic in, the supply and demand patterns that determine the flow of the market. The goal of all this fact-finding is answering the following questions:
1. Who are my customers? (age, sex, income, etc.)
2. Where are they and how can I reach them? (what magazines/newspapers do they read?)
3. What quantity (and quality) do they want? (are there surveys that gather this data?)
4. What is the best time to sell? (Seasonal, yearly, etc.)
The importance of gathering information about your market cannot be stressed enough. As evidence, just imagine trying to seriously go out and sell a product to a market you know nothing about. How would you know where to sell? How would you know how to package it, and in what quantity? How would you know what warranties or guarantees to offer? None of these questions need to be mysteries to you, and if you are going to succeed, they cannot be.
Another important aspect of market research is market trends. This is the upward or downward movements of your specific market during a period of time. Now, the size of a market is obviously more difficult to determine if your product is brand new. But even in this case, you will have to derive your figures from the number of customers in an existing market. Let’s say you have invented a chip that gets implanted into your brain so you can control the TV with your thoughts. This is a new product, to be sure, but you can and must use existing markets to gauge your likelihood of success. For example, you would seek sales figures and segment data about the universal remote control market, which is arguably the closest comparison to what you have invented and want to sell.
In addition to market size, you want to determine information about your competitors. Are your major competitors growing in profitability and size, or shrinking? Which customers are they trying to reach? What are their profit margins? What channels do they advertise through? This information can be obtained by first-hand observation (ie, studying their fliers or commercials, interviewing present and former employees, etc.) or through other sources.
As mentioned earlier, industry trade journals are an excellent source of market research data. Most public and college libraries offer massive electronic databases where these journals can be read, studied, and printed for your analysis. These are often considered the definitive sources for conducting market research, so you would be well-advised to consult them.
In addition to libraries, many trade journals and industry sources can be accessed via the Internet. Yahoo, for example, offers an abundance of such material segmented by industry. Simply click the industry you want to research (law, jewelry, automotive, etc.) and you can browse a list of sources pertaining to them.
SRC: http://dir.yahoo.com/Business_and_Economy/Business_to_Business/News_and_Media/Magazines/Trade_Magazines/
As you go about your research, you might find yourself wondering “What’s the point of all this?” This is perfectly normal, but it should not — repeat, NOT — stop you from doing the research. While the tangible value of knowing your market inside and out is not always immediately clear, you will be thankful for it when it comes time to price your product or decide on an advertising strategy. Without solid market research, you will be making these life or death business decisions on gut and impulse. This is a surefire recipe for failure.
Instead, take the time to study the journals and periodicals your industry has to offer. That way you will be making decisions based on facts instead of hopes, guesses, and wishful thinking.
