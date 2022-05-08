Penny Stocks – Cash Out Or Reinvest?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Don’t be in a rush to cash out or reinvest your penny stocks. They can take awhile to make substantial gains.

You must watch your trades and make sure you know it is a good time to sell and cash out your trades. Timing is everything. If you sell too soon you could lose out on a major move up in the stock and if you wait too long your investment could turn south very fast.

However if you need the money you should consider selling just a small percentage. This way if the stock’s value moves up you won’t miss out on the potential gain. And you also get to enjoy at least some of your profits in the moment.

A very common mistake investors make is to cash out based out on emotions only without any logical input. Either they panic and sell too soon or they get greedy and stay too long. It’s a balancing act.

Do your research and sell only based on what you know is true about the company’s stock and keep your emotions in check. You’ll know how the stock is performing by watching it, considering any news that comes out and any other information you have gathered about the company since you bought the stock.

When you do sell take your original investment and re-invest it. Spend your profits if you like or put them aside. You can then take your original investment and buy another stock. Or take the profits, but not your investment, and reinvest your profits in another stock. But don’t use both to reinvest. If you take the profits and put your original investment aside you always have that amount to invest with again if you lose your profits on the second trade.

If you are doing really well trading penny stocks don’t allow yourself to get cocky or greedy. Continue to prudently research any future trades. Think before you trade. Have a good sound financial reason to invest in another stock. If you go off overconfident that is when you will fail. If you succeeded with a plan the first time don’t abandon that plan on your next trade or investment.

By using and sticking to a plan that works you will continue in an upward trend and when you do have setbacks, and everyone does, you will know what went wrong and adjust your trades the next time. Knowing why your penny stock investment went wrong will help you avoid the same mistake in the future. And that will help you have more winners than losers.

