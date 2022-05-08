Finance
Penny Stocks – Cash Out Or Reinvest?
Don’t be in a rush to cash out or reinvest your penny stocks. They can take awhile to make substantial gains.
You must watch your trades and make sure you know it is a good time to sell and cash out your trades. Timing is everything. If you sell too soon you could lose out on a major move up in the stock and if you wait too long your investment could turn south very fast.
However if you need the money you should consider selling just a small percentage. This way if the stock’s value moves up you won’t miss out on the potential gain. And you also get to enjoy at least some of your profits in the moment.
A very common mistake investors make is to cash out based out on emotions only without any logical input. Either they panic and sell too soon or they get greedy and stay too long. It’s a balancing act.
Do your research and sell only based on what you know is true about the company’s stock and keep your emotions in check. You’ll know how the stock is performing by watching it, considering any news that comes out and any other information you have gathered about the company since you bought the stock.
When you do sell take your original investment and re-invest it. Spend your profits if you like or put them aside. You can then take your original investment and buy another stock. Or take the profits, but not your investment, and reinvest your profits in another stock. But don’t use both to reinvest. If you take the profits and put your original investment aside you always have that amount to invest with again if you lose your profits on the second trade.
If you are doing really well trading penny stocks don’t allow yourself to get cocky or greedy. Continue to prudently research any future trades. Think before you trade. Have a good sound financial reason to invest in another stock. If you go off overconfident that is when you will fail. If you succeeded with a plan the first time don’t abandon that plan on your next trade or investment.
By using and sticking to a plan that works you will continue in an upward trend and when you do have setbacks, and everyone does, you will know what went wrong and adjust your trades the next time. Knowing why your penny stock investment went wrong will help you avoid the same mistake in the future. And that will help you have more winners than losers.
Another way you can control your urges to be greedy or react with fear is to enlist the services of a penny stock newsletter. One that is making its members lots of winners and very few losers is MicrocapMillionaires.
Market Segmentation And Digital Marketing
Digital marketing is now firmly on the agenda when businesses are developing their go to market strategies, and this is something that seems set to continue in the coming years. Since the internet is able to appeal to large audiences and is able to get the brand identity of an organization communicated easier than before, it is possible to see exceptional business growth due to the rollout of this form of strategy.
What some businesses are failing to keep in mind, however, is that the development and subsequent execution of digital marketing strategies is not always so simple and straightforward as portrayed by many. One thing to keep in mind is that of the business fundamental of market segmentation; that appealing to different types of people and different interests and the process of implementing this using the internet. What one segment of the market may like something that another segment may find boring or annoying; this simple point can affect how successful business marketing strategies are when implemented using digital technologies.
When looking to develop strategies and generate interest from specific market segments it is important to remember the “message to market match” therefore however an organization appeals to a market segment will by definition depend on the content of the message and ensuring that message reaches its intended target market. As an example a company may be communicating a marketing message via an image or graphics which is in effect the same thing that is being said via a well written article, the image may end up being more successful if the target market segment has more visual people in it. The point being made if that different types of users are going to respond differently depending on the types of marketing strategies deployed, this marketing fundamental must be adhered to during the development and execution of online marketing strategies.
Since there are so many different types of end users using the internet daily it means that organizations have to continually refine internet marketing strategies in order to gain a more detailed understanding of that which their target market segment audience[s] prefers. If any company is looking to market to a large audience using digital techniques; then it is going to have to pay attention to marketing to different segments using the internet. To take this further it will be necessary to further subdivide the internet as a marketing channel into sub channels. As an example we could consider…
- Social media
- Video
- Podcasting / audio
- Search engine marketing
… as sub channels [and the list could go on an on!] within the digital marketing realm, therefore companies have to use these sub channels in order to communicate its messages to specific market segments.
It is critically important to make sure that all digital content is carefully crafted and delivered via the most appropriate sub digital marketing channel in order to generate the desired effect for the company. Consider consistently creating quality, appropriate [remember the “message to market match”?] and detailed [as appropriate] content designed to appeal via a combination of visual, auditory and kinesthetic modes in order to resonate with as many people as possible.
As businesses of all sizes bring digital marketing more and more into their strategic mix, the question of market segmentation and making sure that the message of the organization first reaches its target market segment and secondly resonates with it needs to be high on the agenda of company executives. It is true to state that whilst many organizations may not like the extra work that goes into developing strategic digital marketing strategies that takes the marketing segmentation fundamental into consideration, it is necessary if it hopes to appeal to as many market segments as possible that it has identified for the growth of the business.
Yield To Maturity – Bond Yield
Bonds are quoted based on several indicators. Price, coupon rate (nominal yield), call yield (if callable) and yield to maturity. Each of these will effect the value of the investment. The yield to maturity is the overall rate of return, over the life of the bond based on many of the factors above.
Premium
A fixed income security is sold based on current interest rates vs. the interest rate on the bond. This difference is why bonds are sold at premiums (above par) and at a discount (below par). If a security has a nominal yield of 6%, but current interest rates on similar bonds are at 5% – the bond will be priced at a premium. This will result in a lower yield to maturity than the nominal rate of 6%.
Because bonds are fixed securities, the 6% rate cannot be changed, thus brokers and traders will re-price bonds to reflect the current interest rate environment. Since interest rates are at 5%, the bond will be priced to yield near 5%. The fixed coupon is paid to par value only. So, based on one bond ($1,000 par), the investor will earn $60 per year in interest – regardless of the price paid for the bond. The premium never earns interest. The customer will also only get par at maturity. The yield to maturity will be lower because they are investing over par for the bond, but only getting interest on par and getting par at maturity. That loss of premium price over the life of the bond, coupled with the interest will give the bondholder a lower overall YTM at the end.
Discount
Fixed income bonds sold at discounts will have the opposite effect on yield to maturity. Since discount securities have a lower coupon rate than current interest rates, the yield to maturity will be higher than the nominal rate. If a bond is at 5% is sold at $950, the YTM will be greater than 5% because the investor is earning 5% on $1000, when he only invested $950 and he will get $1000 at maturity. The yield grows because of the coupon earned and the accreted discount of $50 earned throughout the life of the investment.
Par
Debt bought at par will have a YTM equal to the nominal yield because no premium or discount was paid. A 6% security bought at par will yield 6%.
Callable
Bonds that are callable can be lower or higher than the YTM based on the call price that the security is redeemed early at and the time of the call event or date. Typically, fixed income investments that are bought at a premium will have a lower yield to call, because the premium cost is lost sooner. A discount debt instrument will normally have a higher yield to call, since the discount gain is paid off to the investor sooner – and prior to maturity.
Does Limu Help Arthritis?
Contrary to popular belief, this disease does not apply to just older people, arthritis strikes all ages, affecting millions of people throughout the world. Its not just linked with a condition of getting old, for many of the most serious forms or Arthritis are often found in younger adults.
Some Facts for you:
– It is 3 times more common in women than in men.
– Over 150 million people suffer from Arthritis in the US and Europe.
– 68% of people with arthritis or chronic joint symptoms are younger than 65. 8% are children under the age of 17
– 1 in 3 Adults have arthritis: 65% have it diagnosed, 35% live with it undiagnosed.
Arthritis and the effects of inflammation of joints, is one of the leading chronic health issues and causes increasing disability to people over the age of 16.
So what is Arthritis?
The word arthritis literally means joint inflammation (arth=joint, ritis=inflammation), and refers to more than 100 different diseases.
There are over 100 kinds of arthritis that can affect many different areas of the body. In addition to the joints, some forms of arthritis are associated with diseases of other tissues and organs in the body. People of all ages, including children and young adults, can develop arthritis.
Inflammation is a reaction of the body that causes swelling, redness, pain, and loss of motion in an affected area. It is the major physical problem in the most serious forms of arthritis.
Normally, inflammation is the way the body responds to an injury or to the presence of disease agents, such as viruses or bacteria. During this reaction, many cells of the body’s defense system (called the immune system) rush to the injured area to wipe out the cause of the problem, clean up damaged cells and repair tissues that have been hurt. Once the “battle” is won, the inflammation normally goes away and the area becomes healthy again.
In many forms of arthritis, the inflammation does not go away as it should. Instead, it becomes part of the problem, damaging healthy tissues of the body. This may result in more inflammation and more damage – a continuing cycle.
The damage that occurs can change the bones and other tissues of the joints, sometimes affecting their shape and making movement hard and painful. Diseases in which the immune system malfunctions and attacks healthy parts of the body are called autoimmune diseases
How Can Limu help you?
Three are many things you can do to help prevent arthritis.
1) Be Physically Active – Research proves that activity of a physical nature improves function and decreases pain.
2) Manage Stress – Stress aggravates many health conditions including arthritis, so you need to learn to control stress
3) Eat a Nutrient-Rich diet – It is important to keep your weight controlled as well as keeping your systems running smoothly.
Science suggests that Limu can help many problems associated with arthritic conditions. Limu is a seaweed that contains the polysaccharide fucodian, which is proven to be effective against many of the diseases of this day and age. Limu also contains many nutrients that can help boost your bodies immune system and offer an influx of amino acids, vitamins and minerals. Limu should be an important part of your daily diet.
Limu’s Super Nutrient – Fucodian
The overall findings of a large body of research, coupled with anecdotal evidence provided by a long history of use of fucoidan-bearing seaweed in areas such as Japan, Hawaii and Tonga, indicate that fucoidan demonstrates great potential as a safe nutritional answer for a wide variety of health complaints. Fucoidan is found in the sea plant called Limu Moui.
This antioxidant rich, complex carbohydrate polysaccharide lowers the risk or arthritis and other inflammatory disorders by acting as and ant-inflammatory agent, bolstering the immune system, and helping to cope with stress.
Fucodian Benefits Arthritis
– Acts as an anti-inflammatory agent
– Relieves pain better
– Supports and aids the immune system
– Helps the body copes with stress
– Aids in keeping the endocrine system’s cortisol levels, which are activated by stress, under control.
– Eliminates food cravings
– Helps you loose weight
– Aids in Tissue repair
Why use Limu?
For over 3000 years the natives of the south pacific island of tonga have known about the astonishing benefits of Limu Moui – a brown seaweed that grows beneath the clear waters surrounding the islands. In these untainted, pristine waters, Limu is able to absorb trace minerals and vital nutrients found ther in a readily-available form.
Researchers wanting to unlock the mysteries of Limu’s health benefits have conducted over 700 scientific studies centering on Fucodian, it most important factor. These studies have proven the unequalled nutrient power of Limu.
Live better with Limu Plus Limu Plus is a Limu drink which has helped many people with health conditions and stress related illness. View some testimonials of real people receiving real health benefits.
Limu has helps not just with Arthritis and joint Inflammation its health benefits can also be seen with Cancer, Diabetes, Heart Disease and general wellness.
Its suitable for men, Women, Children and even pets who wish to enjoy a better life.
